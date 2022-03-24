KOOSKIA — Ariana Davey hit a two-run single and Jessica Ketola struck out 14 as Clearwater Valley of Kooskia beat Prairie of Cottonwood 4-3 in a Whitepine League softball game Wednesday.
Davey had three singles, including the go-ahead blow in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Ketola allowed three runs in the fourth inning, but only five hits for the game.
“(Ketola) threw a great game in the circle,” Prairie coach Jeff Martin said about the opposing pitcher.
Ember Martin had two singles and Gracie Farr added a double for the Pirates (0-1).
Clearwater Valley (2-0) scattered 12 hits in the game, all of them singles.
“Our organization really respects Prairie, so that was a big win for us,” Rams coach Vincent Martinez said.
Martinez also acknowledged the crowd for helping bring the energy his team needed.
Prairie 000 300 0—3 5 2
Clearwater Valley 000 202 x—4 12 1
Mackenzie Key and Josie Remacle; Jessica Ketola and Rayne Martinez. W—Ketola. L—Key.
Prairie hits — Ember Martin 2, Gracie Farr (2B), Delanie Lockett, Ryley Enneking.
Clearwater Valley hits — Ariana Davey 3, Meg’n Blundell 2, Macy Morrow 2, Jessica Ketola 2, Angel Domingez, Rayne Martinez, Chloie Spencer.
Orofino 14, Kellogg 2
OROFINO — Mylie Zenner hit her second home run in as many days as the Maniacs rolled past the Wildcats in a nonleague game.
Zenner hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the first to give Orofino (5-2) a 2-0 lead.
“(Zenner) is swinging the bat really well,” Orofino coach Sean Diffin said.
The Maniacs scored four in the third to extend the lead to 6-1, then tallied eight fourth-inning runs.
After a leadoff groundout, Peyton Cochran singled, Rilee Diffin doubled, Kaycee Hudson walked, Hannah Johnson and Livia Johnson both singled, Rilee Schwartz and Jaelyn Miller reached on errors and Peyton Cochran hit her second single of the inning.
Kellogg 010 01— 2 4 7
Orofino 204 8x—14 13 0
Macy Jerome and Brielle Hei; Kaycee Hudson and Rilee Diffin. W—Hudson. L—Jerome.
Kellogg hits — Kadyn Williams 2, Macy Jerome, Brielle Hei.
Orofino hits — Riley Schwartz 3, Mylie Zenner 2 (HR), Rilee Diffin 2 (2B), Peyton Cochran 2, Hannah Noah 2, Livia Johnson, Hanna Johnson.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALLGrangeville 9, Asotin 8
ASOTIN — Cody Klement hit a two-run single in the top of the seventh inning to give the Bulldogs a come-from-behind victory against the Panthers in a nonleague game.
Grangeville (3-5) scored two runs in each of the first three innings and had a 6-3 lead going to the fourth. The two teams traded runs and the Bulldog lead stood at 7-4 going to the bottom of the sixth.
But Asotin (0-2) rallied with a four-run eighth to tie it at 7. Justin Boyea’s two-run double to right knotted the contest. Cameron Clovis, who advanced to third on the double would score the go-ahead run on a Sam Hall ground out to give the Panthers an 8-7 lead.
With one out in the seventh, however, Klement’s single to center scored Rusty Baggett and Miles Lefebvre.
Grangeville 222 010 2—9 9 4
Asotin 120 104 0—8 5 3
Cody Klement, Ray Holes (3), Miles Lefebvre (6) and David Goicoa; Justin Boyea, Cameron Clovis (3), Gavin Ells (6) and Sam Hall. W—Lefebvre. L—Ells.
Grangeville hits — Jared Lindsley 3 (2B), Ray Holes (3B), Miles Lefebvre, Cody Klement, Caleb Frei, Taven Ebert.
Asotin hits — Justin Boyea 2 (2B), Gavin Ells, Cody Ells.
Kellogg 10-5, Orofino 6-6
OROFINO — The Maniacs and the Wildcats split a nonleague doubleheader.
Kellogg (1-3) scored the first six runs in the opener but had to hold off Orofino (6-2), which scored twice in the fifth and four times in the seventh. But it was the Wildcats’ four runs in the top of the seventh that made the difference.
Nick Drobish went 1-for-1 in the game and stole two bases. Easton Schneider had two RBI.
“Shot ourselves in the foot too many times in the first game, and luckily ran out of bullets,” Orofino coach Dylan Midstokke said.
In the second game the Maniacs cut the errors from six to two.
Orofino had to rally again as they trailed 5-1 after three innings. The Maniacs scored two in the fourth, one in the fifth.
Then in the sixth, Drobish scored on a passed ball and Slade Sneddon scored on a sacrifice fly by Emmett Lilly to take a 6-5 lead.
GAME 1
Kellogg 100 320 4—10 7 1
Orofino 000 020 4— 6 5 6
Asher Gooder, N/A and Luke Frohich; Drew Hanna, Nick Drobish (4), Landon Hudson (4), Tryston Erbst (7) and Silas Naranjo. W—Gooder. L—Hanna.
Kellogg hits — Travis Eixenberger (2B), Luke Frohlich, Bill Hoover, Varick Meridith, Hunter Silva, Kolby Luna, Ramsey Rainio.
Orofino hits — Easton Schneider, Bodey Howell, Nick Drobish, Tryston Erbst, Louden Cochran.
GAME 2
Kellogg 311 000 0—5 6 0
Orofino 010 212 x—6 6 2
Ripley Luna, Bill Hoover (5) and Austin Klapper; Steven Bradbury, Louden Cochran (3), Silas Naranjo (6) and Kevin Turner. W—Bradbury. L—Luna.
Kellogg hits — Ramsey Rainio 2, Travis Eixenberger (2B), Hunter Silva, Ripley Luna, Asher Gooder.
Orofino hits — Slade Sneddon 2 (2B), Easton Schneider, Dash Barlow, Bodey Howell, Nick Drobish.
HIGH SCHOOL TRACKGirls shine at Clarkston meet
Several area girls had victories during a nine-team meet at Clarkston High School that was hosted by Asotin.
The Bantams won with 124.5 points with Garfield-Palouse coming in second with 104 points.
The Vikings’ Kennedy Cook won the 200 (28.5 seconds) and the 400 (1:02.9). Clarkston’s Alyssa Whittle was victorious in the 300 hurdles (52.0) and the high jump (4 feet, 6 inches). Haylee Appleford placed first in the shot put (35-9½) and discus (117-3). Garfield-Palouse also won the 400 relay 957.8), the 800 relay (2:02.7) and the 1,600 relay (5:10.3).
Asotin’s Kamea Kauhi was the only area athlete on the boys side to register more than one win, taking the high jump (6-1) and the long jump (17-0½).
Pomeroy’s Colton Slaybaugh’s 14-0 effort in the pole vault is the best in the state of Washington so far in any classification this season.
The Panthers placed second with 71.75 points.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Davenport 207.5; 2. Asotin 71.75; 3. Clarkston 63; 4. Liberty 61; 5. Garfield-Palouse 50; 6. Pomeroy 41.75; 7. Oakesdale 27; 8. Walla Walla Valley 23; 9. Dayton/Waitsburg 8.
100 — 1. Ryken Craber, Clk, 12.3; 2. CJ Pasion, Aso, 12.4; T2. Lucas Paul, Lib, 12;4. T2. Sidney Bales, Pom, 12.4; T2. Christian Barlow, Lib, 12.4.
200 — 1. Sidney Bales, Pom, 25.1; 2. Lucas Paul, Lib, 25.3; 3. Ryan Baljo, Oak, 25.4.
400 — 1. Kieran Snekvik, GP, 1:00.9; 2. Obasi Valera, WWV, 1:01.4; 3. Nick Kruger, Dav, 1:02.2.
800 — 1. Paul Pederson, Aso, 2:16.1; 2. Jake Williams, Aso, 2:18.2; 3. Marc Greenburg, Lib, 2:28.2.
1,600 — 1. Jaeger Jacobsen, Dav, 4:55.5; 2. Jake Williams, Aso, 5:01.3; 3. Mark Tadzhimatov, Clk, 5:02.5.
3,200 — 1. Jaeger Jacobsen, Dav, 10:52.0; 2. Gabe Erickson, Clk, 12:38.6.
110 hurdles — 1. Brenick Soliday, Dav, 17.7; 2. Ryken Craber, Clk, 19.1; 3. Dillon Tucker, Aso, 20.8.
300 hurdles — 1. Evan Gunning, Dav, 43.9; 2. Brenick Soliday, Dav, 45.7; 3. Zack Bruce, Dav, 49.6.
400 relay — 1. Davenport (Trevor Lenocker, Jaeger Jacobsen, Nick Kruger, Jayve Fudurich) 50.2; 2. Garfield-Palouse 52.1; 3. Oakesdale 52.5.
800 relay — 1. Davenport (Trevor Lenocker, Zack Bruce, Cash Colbert, Nick Kruger) 1:50.2.
1,600 relay — 1. Davenport (Trevor Lenocker, Brenick Soliday, Jarrett Jacobsen, Evan Gunning) 3:46.1; 2. Liberty 3:55.4; 3. Clarkston 3:58.4.
Shot put — 1. Willie Waters, Dav, 41-10; T2. Troy Steele, Pom, 37-9; T2. Wyatt Telecky, Dav, 37-9.
Discus — 1. Willie Waters, Dav, 132-1. 2. Jason Schillinger, Dav, 112-0; 3. Jaxson Orr, GP, 107-3.
Javelin — 1. Jarrett Jacobsen, Dav, 140-6; 2. Jaeger Jacobsen, Dav, 133-1; 3. Troy Steele, Pom, 112-2.
Pole vault — 1. Colton Slaybaugh, Pom, 14-0; 2. Sidney Bales, Pom, 12-6.
High jump — 1. Kamea Kauhi, Aso, 6-1; 2. Jarrett Jacobsen, Dav, 5-8; 3. Jaxson Orr, GP, 5-6.
Long jump — 1. Kamea Kauhi, Aso, 17-0½; 2. Evan Gunning, Dav, 16-7; 3. Ryken Craber, Clk, 16-4.
Triple jump — 1. Jarrett Jacobsen, Dav, 38-6; 2. Jaxson Orr, GP, 37-7; 3. Gus Suksdorf, Lib, 25-11.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Clarkston 124.5; 2. Garfield-Palouse 104; 3. Davenport 85; 4. Pomeroy 62; 5. Oakesdale 55; 6. Liberty 54.5; 7. Asotin 44; 8. Dayton/Waitsburg 9; 9. Walla Walla Valley 7.
100 — 1. Jessie Reed, Oak, 13.7; 2. Claire Dooley, Clk, 13.8; 3. Jenna Rawls, Oak, 14.4.
200 — 1. Kennedy Cook, GP, 28.5; 2. Jenna Rawls, Oak, 29.8; 3. Claire Dooley, Clk, 29.9.
400 — 1. Kennedy Cook, GP, 1:02.9; 2. Ada Schmid, Clk, 1:12.2; 3. Jessica Olson, GP, 1:16.1.
800 — 1. Avah Griner, Clk, 2:37.4; 2. Ada Schmid, Clk, 2:55.5; 3. Laynie Southern, GP, 3:02.6.
1,600 — 1. Lola Edwards, GP, 6:33.4; 2. Samantha Snekvik, GP, 6:45.7; 3. Mia Bunce, Clk, 6:56.8.
100 hurdles — 1. Olivia Booth, Oak, 18.8; 2. Ashlynne Allinger, Dav, 18.9; 3. Alyssa Whittle, Clk, 19.6.
300 hurdles — 1. Alyssa Whittle, Clk, 52; 2. Ashlynne Allinger, Dav, 59.0; 3. Cierra Gayton, Aso, 59.8.
400 relay — 1. Garfield-Palouse (Zoe Laughary, Noemie Appel, Hailey Beckner, Kara Blomgren) 57.8; 2. Davenport A 59.3 3. Davenport B 1:06.2.
800 relay — 1. Garfield-Palouse A (Zoe Laughary, Kara Blomgren, Noemie Appel, Kennedy Cook) 2:02.7; 2. Davenport 2:05.9; 3. Garfield-Palouse B 2:09.6.
1,600 relay — 1. Garfield-Palouse A (Samantha Pfaff, Zoe Laughary, Hailey Beckner, Kennedy Cook) 5:10.3; 2. Garfield-Palouse B 5:12.3.
Shot put — 1. Haylee Appleford, Aso, 35-9½; 2. Raelin Borley, Pom, 32-0; 3. Lena Waters, Dav, 31-7.
Discus — 1. Haylee Appleford, Aso, 117-3; 2. Raelin Borley, Pom, 89-0; 3. Lena Waters, Dav, 86-1.
Javelin — 1. Raelin Borley, Pom, 96-1; 2. Jensyn Jacobsen, Dav, 95-10; 3. Haylee Appleford, Aso, 80-7.
High jump — 1. Alyssa Whittle, Clk, 4-6; 2. Hailee Brewer, Pom, 4-4; 3. Samantha Pfaff, GP, 4-4.
Pole vault — 1. Katie Boyer, Pom, 7-6; 2. Avah Griner, Clk, 6-6; 3. Haliee Brewer, Pom, 5-6.
Long jump — 1. Annika Tee, Lib, 14-7½; 2. Jacquelyn Reedy, Lib, 13-7; 3. Katie Boyer, Pom, 12-8½.
Triple jump — 1. Annika Tee, Lib, 31-3; 2. Avah Griner, Clk, 31-0½.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELDDe Mello earns conference honor
SAN FRANCISCO — Washington State freshman Micaela De Mello was named the Pac-12 Conference women’s track athlete of the week, it was announced.
She broke the school’s 100-meter hurdles record at the Baldy Castillo Invitational with a time 13.08 seconds. The previous mark was 13.25 seconds set by Diana Pickler in Sacramento in 2017. The time is the fastest in the NCAA this season and the fourth-fastest in the world this year.
De Mello is the first WSU athlete to earn the honor in the sport since May 1, 2018, when Alissa Brooks-Johnson earned the distinction.
The Cougars will next participate in the Buc Scoring Invitational at Whitworth today and Friday.
LCSC in top 10 in program of year race
NEW ORLEANS — The Lewis-Clark State men’s track and field team is No. 10 in the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Assocation program of the year standings, it was announced.
The award honors the institution that has achieved the most success in each academic year based on that school’s finish in the NAIA championship meets. In order to be eligible, the institution must qualify for all of the championships.
The Warriors were sixth at the cross country nationals, then 30th in the indoor championships.
LCSC next competes in the Buc Scoring Invitational at Whitworth today and Friday.
Idaho gets transfer from Xavier
MOSCOW — The University of Idaho track and field coaching staff has announced it has signed Hannah Russell out of the transfer portal.
Russell, previously at Xavier, is a four-time school record holder from the school in Cincinnati, Ohio, claiming marks in the 800 (indoor), the 3,200 relay (indoor and outdoor) and the 6,000 relay (outdoor). She set the school’s indoor record in the 800 in a time of 2:10.46 at the Music City Challenge, then finished fifth two weeks later at the Big East indoor championships.
“She brings experience on track and will contribute in the classroom as well,” Idaho director of track and field and cross country Tim Cawley said in a news release. “She will fit in great with the team.”