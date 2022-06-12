TWIN FALLS — The Lewis-Clark Cubs overcame three errors to beat Twin Falls 9-4 on Saturday and take third place at the Donnelly’s Sports Classic baseball tournament.
Lewis-Clark (4-2) got its bats going early with a 7-0 run advantage through four innings, with the only blemish being a four-run inning by Twin Falls in the fifth.
Austin Topp and Wiley Wagner combined to blank the Cowboys in six out of seven innings with Topp earning the win as the starter.
Five LC batters had two hits. Both of Guy Krasselt’s were doubles.
Lewis-Clark 311 200 2—9 11 3
Twin Falls 000 040 0—4 6 1
Austin Topp, Wiley Wagner (5) and Race Currin; Demlow, Murray (2), Holstein (5), Carter (7) and Binsham. W—Topp; L—Demlow
Lewis-Clark hits — Guy Krasselt 2 (2 2B), Emmett Slagg 2 (2B), Jackson Slagg 2 (2B), Tucker Green 2, Trace Green 2, Currin
Twin Falls hits — Binsham 2, Mendonca (2B), Boyce, Fisher, Kasel
Generals stay perfect in tourney
Both the 14U and 16U Latah Generals teams took no losses in tournament play this past weekend at multiple sites.
The 16U team went 2-0-1. The wins came against the Shelton Climbers and the River City Thunder. The Generals tied the Spokane Expos 5-5.
The games were played at Rathdrum, Idaho, as well as Whitworth in Spokane and West Valley High School in Spokane Valley.
“The team is feeling great,” club director Jeremy Spencer said. “You have kids from all over and this being their second weekend together; there’s a lot of camaraderie being built and really strong bonds bringing this team together early in the season.”
Levi Anderson of 16U tallied four hits and joined Wyatt Holmes in notching a win as pitcher.
The 14U team went 3-0 at Hayden, Idaho, beating the Spokane Crew, the Coeur d’Alene Lumbermen and the River City (Mont.) Rams. Butch Kiblen, Dominic Holden and Daniel Rolovich all hit over .500.
The winning pitchers were Kiblen, Holden and Andrew Hurley.
“I told the team after the game they have this uncanny ability to find this balance between having a ton of fun and being loose and competing at a high level,” Spencer said. “There’s some times as a coach where you want to tell them to lock it in a little more, but they have a great soul and know when to lock in while still playing loose.”
Blues game canceled
The scheduled 3 p.m. Saturday doubleheader between Gonzaga Prep and the Asotin County Blues was canceled due to inclement weather. No make up date is expected.
Zephyrs’ game postponed
ST. MARIES — The St. Maries Savages doubleheader against the Camas Prairie Zephyrs was postponed and will be made up as single games. The first will be June 22 at Camas Prairie and the second will be July 7 at St. Maries.
COLLEGE TRACKOverby placed 19th
EUGENE, Ore. — Aislinn Overby of Washington State placed 19th in the women’s high jump at the NCAA outdoor track and field championships at Hayward Field.
She cleared 5 feet, 9¾ inches.