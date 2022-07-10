Trace Green racked up five RBI in a 3-for-4 batting performance while Toby Elliott pitched a complete game with seven strikeouts and made two hits with an RBI double as the Lewis-Clark Cubs hammered the Spokane Wild 9-1 in their final game of Clancy Ellis Tournament pool play at Harris Field.
The Cubs (17-12), the Wild, and the Gooding Diamondbacks all finished with 2-1 records in their pool, but L-C had given up fewer runs than either of the other teams, breaking the tie for first place.
“It was close,” Cubs coach Kent Knigge said. “We allowed eight runs total and Mt. Spokane allowed 13, so that was the difference — the five runs. That’s why that number we put up in the game was so important and critical to being able to get to the championship game.”
In other pool-play contests, the Spokane Expos blanked the Orofino Merchants 7-0 and the Gooding Diamondbacks downed the West Valley Eagles 12-5, while the Gonzaga Prep Bulldogs defeated the Nampa Braves 13-4 to clinch the top seed from their half of the draw. The Cubs face the Bullpups today at 6 p.m. for the title.
Mt. Spokane 000 010 0—1 7 2
Lewis-Clark 003 024 x—9 8 2
TJ Haberman, Matthew Hoglund (1), Justin Davis (2) and Tristian Olson, Haberman (2); Toby Elliott and Race Currin.
Mt. Spokane hits — Moxon Riggan 2 (2B), Ryan Busch 2, Tristian Olson, Joey King, Matthew Sears.
LC Cubs hits — Trace Green 3, Elliott 2 (2B), Guy Krasselt 2, Currin.
Spokane Expos 7, Orofino Merchants 0
Kyler Wasley of the Spokane Expos no-hit the Orofino Merchants in a Clancy Ellis Tournament pool play contest at Harris Field.
Wasley totaled 10 strikeouts in the seven-inning complete game. Dash Barlow notched three strikeouts of his own in 6 2/3 innings for the Merchants (8-11-1).
Spokane 110 020 3—7 9 1
Orofino 000 000 0—0 0 2
Kyler Wasley and N/A; Dash Barlow, Landon Schlieper (7) and Nate Guinard.
Spokane hits — N/A 2 (2 2B), Luke Ferguson 2, Sam Moore, Troy Schmall, Bergen Grissom, Hiro Patterson, Trevor Shupe.
Boise Jr. Hawks 17, Latah Generals 4
NAMPA — The Latah Generals 16U team concluded its run at the Northwest Nazarene University Classic with a six-inning mercy rule defeat at the hands of the Boise Jr. Hawks.
“Freebies kind of killed us,” Latah coach Jack Lee said. “The free-base war, we struggled with that on the mound, defensively and offensively. It was a good competitive tournament, really competitive — we just got outplayed defensive and offensively, and that’s all there really is to it.”
The Generals (12-13-1) got their only extra-base hit in the form of a double from Connor Isakson. They went 1-3 for the event.
“We have a lot of work to do, but it’s heading in the right direction, so I’m a proud and happy coach of these young men,” Lee said.
Boise 401 246—17 13 0
Latah 004 000— 4 6 2
Jakobsen, Knetter (4) and Kubens; Aiden Olive, Junior Greene, JP Breese and Tyson Izzo.
Boise hits — Dang 3, Spiers 2, Fox 2 (3B), Barrett, Blaine 2, Van Tol, Wilkie, Erich.
Latah hits — Connor Isakson 2 (2B), Landon Holmes, Wyatt Holmes, Tommy Holt, Wyatt Hartig.
LITTLE LEAGUE
Lewiston 10U baseball team wins district title
COEUR D’ALENE — The Lewiston Little League 10-and-under All-Stars clinched a trip to next weekend’s state tournament with a 15-6 victory against Coeur d’Alene to win the best-of-3 District 1 championship series 2-0 at Canfield Fields.
The 10U team, which is 8-0 overall this summer, rallied from a four-run deficit in the bottom of the sixth inning Friday to keep its perfect season intact with a 7-6 win.
The 10U team now will face the District 2 winner in a best-of-3 series starting Friday at Airport Park.
The 12U team (6-1) is forced to play a decisive third game after Coeur d’Alene rallied for a 5-4 victory. Lewiston earned an 8-1 win in the first game Friday. Game 3 takes place at 10 a.m. today at the same site. The winner also advances to the state tournament against the District 2 champ at Airport Park next weekend.
The 11U team lost its two games in the championship series, falling 5-2 and 12-11. The team finishes the season at 4-4.
Also, the 12U softball team will be conducting a car wash fundraiser to raise money for the state and a possible regional tournament berth from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at The Killer Clothing Collective at 519 Thain Road.