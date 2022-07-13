Guy Krasselt went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and four RBI on Tuesday as the Lewis-Clark Cubs secured a 17-7 victory against the Camas Prairie Zephyrs in the first game of an American Legion baseball doubleheader at Lewis-Clark State College’s Harris Field.
The Cubs (22-12), winners of six in a row and seven of their past eight games, took the nightcap against the Zephyrs (8-11) 13-3. The two games ended early because of the mercy rule
Race Currin went 3-for-4 with a double, three runs scored and an RBI for L-C, which outhit Camas Prairie 16-6 in the opener and rallied from a 7-2 deficit after 1½ innings. Toby Elliott went 2-for-3 with a run scored and Jackson Slagg went 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBI. Trace Roberts had two runs scored and two RBI and Tucker Green scored three times.
Blake Schoo went 2-for-3 with a double, a triple, two runs scored and two RBI for the Zephyrs.
In the second game, the Zephyrs managed to outhit the Cubs 6-5 and raced out to another early lead, but L-C took advantage of eight walks and five errors and tallied 10 unanswered runs in the final two innings.
Krasselt, Green, Clayten Jenkins-Hix and Zack Bambacigno each scored two runs apiece for the Cubs, and Lance Bambacigno had two RBI.
Ryan Lockart and James Aragon each had two hits for Camas Prairie.
GAME 1
Camas Prairie 520 00—7 6 5
LC Cubs 271 25—17 16 2
Noah Behler, Sam Lindsley (2), Jack Bransford (4), Cody Klement (5) and David Goicoa; Zack Bambacigno, Lance Bambacigno (2) and Race Currin. W—L. Bambacigno. L—Behler.
Camas Prairie hits — Blake Schoo 2 (2B, 3B), David Goicoa, Sam Lindsley, Taven Ebert, Kayen Sickels.
LC Cubs hits — Race Currin 3 (2B), Guy Krasselt 3, Toby Elliott 2, Jackson Slagg 2, Tucker Green, Trace Roberts, Trace Green, Brody Balmer, Mason Way, Lance Bambacigno.
GAME 2
Camas Prairie 300 000—3 6 5
LC Cubs 120 064—13 5 1
Ryan Lockart, David Goicoa (4), Taven Ebert (5), Colton McElroy (6) and Cody Klement; Levi Johnson, Guy Krasselt (5) and Wiley Wagner. W—Johnson. L—Goicoa.
Camas Prairie hits — Ryan Lockart 2, James Aragon 2, Sam Lindsley (2B), Carter Shears.
LC Cubs hits — Trace Green, Clayten Jenkins-Hix, Wiley Wagner, Zack Bambacigno, Lance Bambacigno.
LITTLE LEAGUELewiston to host state tourney this weekend
The Lewiston Little League will be hosting the state baseball tournament this weekend at Airport Park.
There will be three games each day involving 10-and-under, 11U and 12U teams. All three will be a best-of-3 series, meaning the first team to win two games is the state champion and will advance to the regional event.
Lewiston will have two teams competing this weekend.
The 10U team will take on West Valley. The team is 8-0 so far this summer after beating Coeur d’Alene twice this past weekend. Games will be played at 3 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday (if necessary) on Field 1.
The 12U team will play West Valley after being extended to a third game against Coeur d’Alene and winning that on Sunday 10-0 in four innings. The team is 7-1 so far. Games will take place at 6 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday (if necessary) on Field 1.
The 11U title will be contested between Coeur d’Alene at North Boise. Games will be played at 3 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday (if necessary) on Field 2.
There is no admission fee to watch the games.
Also, the 10U and 12U softball teams also will be taking part in the state tournament that is Friday through Sunday in Filer, Idaho.
The two teams are 2-0 so far heading into that event.