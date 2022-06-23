AREA ROUNDUP
After giving up the lead late to lose Game 1, the Lewis-Clark Cubs turned the tables decisively in Game 2 of a Legion doubleheader at Harris Field against the North Idaho Lakers on Wednesday.
The Cubs lost 4-3 before winning 11-3.
Lewis-Clark (9-7) benefited from four hits from Trace Roberts for the day, including a triple and a double. Trace Green hurled 10 strikeouts for the Cubs in the first game, and Roberts had four RBI in the second.
“The guys grew some horns out there today and got tougher,” Cubs coach Kent Knigge said. “Really proud of the kids for sticking with what we’ve been teaching them the last month.”
GAME 1
Lakers 000 001 3—4 10 1
Cubs 101 100 0—3 6 0
Zeke Roop, J. Ringer (4) and T. Brackett; Trace Green, Guy Krasselt (7) and Race Currin. W — Ringer; L — Krasselt.
Lakers hits — K. MacDonald 3, Roop 2 (2B), Finn Mellander 2, Brackett, C. Garcia (3B), Z. Leverich.
Cubs hits — Trace Roberts 2 (2B), Tucker Green (2B), Mason Way, Currin, Krasselt.
GAME 2
Lakers 101 010 0— 3 5 0
Cubs 260 003 x—11 10 1
A. Leverich, E. Butler (2), C. Garcia (6) andM. Riley, Roop (4); Trace Roberts, Guy Krasselt (5) and Tucker Green, Currin (5).
North Idaho hits — Finn Mellander (2B), C. Garcia, K. MacDonald, Zeke Roop, T. Brackett.
Lewis-Clark hits — Roberts 2 (3B), Mason Way 2 (2B), Krasselt 2, Austin Topp (3B), Race Currin, Wiley Wagner, Toby Elliott.
Northstars 11, Patriots 1
SPOKANE — The AAA Palouse Patriots gave up nine runs in the fourth and fifth innings to go down by mercy rule against the Spokane Northstars.
Mitch Lavielle registered the lone base hit of the game for the Patriots (7-6).
Patriots 000 10— 1 1 1
Northstars 200 81—11 7 4
Max McCloy, Cade Hill (4), JD Peterson (5) and NA; Michael Trent and NA.
Palouse hits — Mitch Lavielle.
Spokane hits — Jackson Ables 3 (2 2B), Gunner Graves 2 (2B), Anthony Nelson, Xander Shaw.
HIGH SCHOOLSCHS, PHS athletes feted
SPOKANE — Two Clarkston and two Pullman athletes recently were honored by the Greater Spokane League with the National Electrical Contractors Association and International Brotherhood of Electric Workers scholar-athlete awards, it was announced.
From the Bantams, girls track athlete Avah Griner and boys tennis player Nathan Gall were honored. From the Greyhounds, girls tennis player Audrey Pitzer and boys tennis player Connor Lee were honored.
The award recognizes athletes who demonstrate superior balance in academics, athletics and community involvement.
TRACK AND FIELDOlsen, VanDyke honored
Recent Lewis-Clark State graduates Cole Olsen and Clayton VanDyke recently were named College Sports Information Directors of American academic All-Americans.
The pair became the first athletes from the school to earn the honor more than once. Olsen, who graduated with a degree in kinesiology with a 3.78 grade-point average, also achieved the feat in 2019-20. VanDyke, who graduated with a degree in graphic communications and a 3.93 GPA, earned the honor in 2020-21.
Olsen is the only LCSC athlete to compete in 14 national events, thanks to taking advantage of an extra year afforded to him because of the pandemic.