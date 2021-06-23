After a 15-0 five-inning mercy rule victory for the visiting Moscow Blue Devils in Game 1, the Lewis-Clark Cubs pulled out a seventh-inning rally to a 4-3 victory in Game 2 to split an American Legion doubleheader Tuesday at Harris Field.
“After we took a shellacking, we just kind of decided that enough was enough, and we went out and played a great ballgame,” Lewis-Clark coach Kent Knigge said.
In the first contest, the Blue Devils (8-3) benefited from two hits and one double apiece by Tyler Howard, Ryan Delusa and Chad Redinger, along with a triple from CJ Anderson, while the Cubs (4-10) had only one hit, that coming courtesy of Gavin Ells.
In Game 2, Moscow outhit the Cubs 10-5 and led 3-2 through six innings thanks to a 3-for-3 effort with two doubles by Hayden Thompson. Mack Hagenbaugh had six strikeouts on the mound, but the Cubs were more opportune in the end.
In the bottom of the seventh, L-C’s Hayden Line scored Tyler Granlund with a hit to tie things at 3, then Levi Johnson singled to score David Goicoa for the victory. Ells recorded the win from the mound.
“We’ve been really talking about having tough at-bats, being a tough out at the plate,” Knigge said. “I thought we really demonstrtated some toughness at the plate tonight.”
GAME 1
Moscow 222 36—15 11 1
L-C Cubs 000 00— 0 1 5
Ryan Delusa, Connor Akins (3) and CJ Anderson; Cameron Clovis, Trace Green (1), Levi Johnson (2) and Emmett Slagg.
Moscow hits — Howard 2 (2B), Delusa 2 (2B), Chad Redinger 2 (2B), Anderson (3B), Hayden Thompson (2B), Mack Hagenbaugh (2B), Dylan Andrews, Isaac Staszkow.
L-C Cubs hit — Gavin Ells.
GAME 2
Moscow 101 001 0—3 10 1
L-C Cubs 020 000 2—4 5 3
Mack Hagenbaugh, Hayden Thompson (4), Josh Biltonen (6) and CJ Anderson; Lance Bambacigno, Gavin Ells (5) and Tyler Granlund, Cameron Clovis (4).
Moscow hits — Thompson 3 (2 2B), Preston Boyer (2B), Chad Redinger (2B), Anderson, Tyler Howard, Cameron House, Ryan Delusa, Hagenbaugh.
L-C Cubs hits — Hayden Line 2, David Goicoa, Nathan Somers, Levi Johnson.
COLLEGE BASEBALLPlew wins Gold Glove
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lewis-Clark State senior third baseman Dillon Plew was named an American Baseball Coaches Association-Rawlings NAIA Gold Glove winner.
Plew, a senior from Kennewick, Wash., is the 11th in the college’s history to earn the honor, and the first since 2016.
“We are super-excited to have Dillon honored at the national level,” coach Jake Taylor said in a statement. “This is well-deserved recognition for him, as he is an exceptional baseball player.”
Plew made just three errors in 131 fielding opportunities and had 95 assists. Plew also played a role in 33 putouts. He finished the season with a .977 fielding percentage.
“I take a lot of pride in my defense,” Plew said in the statement. “That is something we worked on every day, and we treated every rep at practice like it was a game. We strived to get better every day, so earning an award that recognizes all that work means a lot.”
COLLEGE FOOTBALLUI’s Walker named preseason All-American
MOSCOW — Idaho junior linebacker Tre Walker was named an Athlon Sports FCS preseason All-American selection.
Walker led the Big Sky this past spring with 13.5 tackles per game. He recorded at least 13 tackles in three of four games he played and was named a unanimous first-team All-Big Sky pick.
He also earned five different All-America honors after the 2021 spring season.
A finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award, Walker was a first-team All-American selection by the Associated Press, STATS Perform, Hero Sports and Phil Steele. He also earned second-team honors from the American Football Coaches Association.
Walker will lead a group of returners that led the Big Sky in rush defense during the spring.
The Vandals, who finished 2-4 during the spring, open the fall season at home Sept. 4 against NCAA Division II Simon Fraser.
WSU announces full capacity for games this season
PULLMAN — The Washington State athletic department announced all home football games this coming season will allow 100 percent capacity attendance.
Deposits for tickets are being accept for new season ticket orders, as well three-game mini plans. Deposits will be applied during the select-a-seat process that continues through Friday.
Group tickets will go on sale July 12, single-game presale for CAF and current season-ticket holders begins July 19 and single-game general public ticket sales begin July 26.
The first game of the season, which also is the home opener, is at 8 p.m. Sept. 4 against Utah State.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCERWSU gains top transfer
PULLMAN — Washington State University has announced the signing of former Oregon State midfielder Sydney Studer to play for the Cougars in the fall.
The 5-foot-10 midfielder led the Beavers in the spring with seven goals and 14 points, finishing sixth in the Pac-12 in scoring. She had a hat trick in a 3-0 win April 4 against Utah. In 16 games for Oregon State, Studer played 1,453 of a possible 1,482 minutes.
In her career, she has scored 11 goals and started 51 of 53 games.
“We are super excited to be adding Sydney to the Cougs,” coach Todd Shulenberger said in a statement. “In my opinion, she is one of the top players in the Pac-12, who has high standards both on and off the field.”