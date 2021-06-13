KELLOGG, Idaho — The Lewis-Clark Cubs scored in nine of 10 innings played Sunday in earning a pair of run-rule victories against Silver Valley, 13-0 and 13-1, in American Legion baseball action.
"They're a young team and we're a young team," Cubs coach Kent Knigge said. "We just have a little bit more baseball savvy than they do."
In the opener, Hayden Line was 3-for-3 with a double, a home run, three runs scored and two RBI. Brody Balmer had two hits and two RBI, Trace Green went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and Clayten Jenkins had three runs scored and two RBI for the Cubs (3-5).
Lance Bambacigno picked up the win, scattering four hits and one walk with five strikeouts in a complete-game performance.
Levi Johnson was 2-for-3 with three RBI in Game 2. Tyler Granlund had two hits, including a double, and a run scored. Tucker Konkol had two hits, including a double, and an RBI. Emmett Slagg had two RBI, Nathan Somers scored twice and David Goicoa had two RBI and two runs scored.
Rylan Colkins allowed four hits, one walk and an unearned run in going the distance. He struck out eight.
"The pitching really saved us our arms for this coming week," Knigge said. "I'm very proud of Lance and Rylan."
The Cubs will host the Moscow Blue Devils in a doubleheader at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Harris Field.
GAME 1
L-C Cubs 152 23—13 12 2
Silver Valley 000 00—0 4 2
Lance Bambacigno and Tyler Granlund; Brody Hoffman, Ramsey Rainio (4) and Reed Whatcott.
L — Hoffman.
L-C Cubs hits — Hayden Line 3 (HR, 2B), Trace Green 2, Brody Balmer 2, Clayton Jenkins (2B), Tyler Granlund (2B), Levi Johnson (2B), Tucker Konkol (2B), Clayten Jenkins.
Silver Valley hits — Ramsey Rainio (2B), Travis Lohr (2B), Levi White (2B), Travis Eisenberger.
GAME 2
L-C Cubs 202 27—13 11 2
Silver Valley 000 01—1 4 1
Rylan Colkins and Emmett Slagg; Braden Hoffman, Travis Eisenberger (4) and Brody Hoffman.
L — Bra. Hoffman.
L-C Cubs hits — Tucker Konkol 2 (2B), Tyler Granlund 2 (2B), Levi Johnson 2, Wyett Lopez (2B), Nathan Somers, David Goicoa, Hayden Line, Emmett Slagg.
Silver Valley hits — Ramsey Rainio (2B), Travis Lohr (2B), Levi White, Travis Eisenberger.
Moscow Blue Devils 20-2, Northern Lakes 0-12
MOSCOW — The Blue Devils went on a scoring rampage early in the opener of a doubleheader, but were shut down by the Mountaineers in the second game at Bear Field.
Everyone in the lineup scored a run in Game 1 for Moscow (7-2), and eight players tallied two runs. Five players had two or more RBI.
Dylan Andrews paced the Blue Devils with three runs scored and four RBI. Ryan Delusa and CJ Anderson each had two runs scored and three RBI. Tyler Howard and Hayden Thompson each scored three times. Chad Redinger had two hits, including a double, two runs scored and two RBI. Preston Boyer also scored twice.
Thompson went the distance, allowing one hit and four walks, striking out eight in a complete-game effort.
In Game 2, Northern Lakes tallied five second-inning runs to take an 8-2 lead and cruised from there.
Preston Boyer had Moscow's lone hit of the game.
Connor Akins took the loss, allowing four hits, four walks and eight runs, six earned, in 1 1/3 innings. He struck out one.
GAME 1
Northern Lakes 000 00—0 1 3
Moscow (12)80 00—20 8 1
Wyatt Kitchin, Payden Wysong (1), Jacob Hessing (1), Andrew Horn (2) and Caleb Knight; Hayden Thompson and CJ Anderson.
L— Kitchin.
Northern Lakes hit — Louis Powell.
Moscow hits — Chad Redinger 2 (2B), Ryan Delusa (2B), Mack Hagenbaugh (2B), Isaac Staszkow (2B), Tyler Howard, Dylan Andrews, CJ Anderson.
GAME 2
Northern Lakes 350 211—12 8 1
Moscow 200 000—2 1 0
Jacob Schaffner, Louis Powell (3) and Sam Pemberton; Connor Akins, Ryan Delusa (2), Preston Boyer (5) and Mack Hagenbaugh.
W — Powell. L — Akins.
Northern Lakes hits — Louis Powell 2 (2 2B), Tristan Clift 2 (2B), Sam Pemberton (2B), Tanner Vandiver (2B), Scott Pote, Jacob Schaffner.
Moscow hit — Preston Boyer.