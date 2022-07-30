POCATELLO, Idaho — A six-run sixth inning propel the Lewis-Clark Cubs to a 10-6 win against the Pocatello Rebels in the 2022 Idaho Class A American Legion baseball state tournament Friday at Halliwell Park.
“Was a battle out there today,” Cubs coach Kent Knigge said. “The game was a marathon, went about two-and-a-half hours.”
Tucker Green was hit by a pitch to lead off the sixth for the Cubs (28-14). Trace Green singled and Trace Roberts doubled on an 0-1 pitch to score Tucker Green and tie the game at 5.
Toby Elliott then followed with a hit to score Trace Green to take the lead for good. Tucker Green, Elliott, Race Currin and Austin Topp also scored in the inning.
“Guys gave a (great) effort today,” Knigge said. “Very proud of these guys. Been a grind, but they found the heart out there today to get it done.”
Trace Green finished 3-for-5 with three runs scored. Clayten Jenkins-Hix went 2-for-4 with two RBI.
The Cubs will take on the only undefeated team left in the tournament, the Minico Storm, at 6 p.m. Pacific today at the same site.
LC Cubs 002 206 0—10 11 3
Pocatello 020 211 0— 6 11 5
Trace Roberts, Lance Bambacigno (5) and Race Currin; Hunter Hansen, Lana Alvarico (5), Gavin Flynn (6), Preston Foltz (6) and Preston Foltz, Lance Alvarico (6). W—Bambacigno. L—Flynn.
LC Cubs hits — Trace Green 3, Clayten Jenkins-Hix 2, Guy Krasselt, Tucker Green, Trace Roberts (2B), Toby Elliott, Race Currin, Lance Bambacigno.
Pocatello hits — Kache Stucki 3, Hunter Hansen 2, Rafael Avalos 2, Cody Mortinson, Gavin Flynn, Dawson Myers, Daxton Poulson (2B).
Latah County Generals 14U 6, River City Rams 2
RATHDRUM, Idaho — Strong pitching and solid defense help the Latah County Generals win in the 14-and-under Joy Shuman Invite against the River City Rams at Cooper Field.
In a rematch of the Big Sky Championships title game where the Generals no-hit the Rams, Latah County (20-6) again made it difficult for River City to get any offense going, allowing just three hits.
“Very solid pitching, both the starter and the reliever,” club director Jeremy Spencer said. “That’s a good hitting team.”
Oliver Spencer went five strong innings, allowing two hits with five walks, striking out six.
“When River City put the ball in play, our defense stepped up,” Jeremy Spencer said.
Butch Kiblen went 2-for-3 with two RBI. Andrew Hurley went 2-for-2.
The Generals will play against the Spokane Crew at 8 a.m. today, then again at 6 p.m. against the Spokane Expos.
Latah County 031 11x—6 10 1
Smith, B. Felix (2) and C. Inge; O. Spencer, D. Holden (6) and K. Clark. W—O. Spencer. L—Smith.
River City hits — A. Carrasco (2B), Brayden, Hodl.
Latah County hits — A. Hurley 2 (2B), B. Kiblen 2, E. Gilmore 2 (2B), M. Durrett, K. Clark, O. Spencer (2B), J. Tondevold.
Latah County Generals 16U 2, Inland Empire 0
RATHDRUM, Idaho — Levi Anderson threw a gem for the 16-and-under Latah County Generals in a win against the Inland Empire Astros in the Joy Shuman Invite.
Anderson walked five, but allowed only one hit in a complete-game effort striking out 11.
The Rebels only had three hits of their own, but score a run in the first and second innings, respectively, for the win.
Inland Empire 000 00—0 1 0
Latah County 110 00—2 3 2
T. Eixenberger, A. Clapper (3) and A. Clapper, L. Stringham (3); L. Anderson and T. Izzo. W—Anderson. L—Eixenberger.
Inland Empire hits — Z. Blattenstein.
Latah County hits — T. Izzo (2B), W. Hartig, L. Anderson.
CYCLINGEwers 40th in Tour de France Femmes Stage 6
In Stage 6 of the Tour de France Femmes, Moscow product Veronica Ewers finished 40th on the 79.9-mile course from Saint-Die-des-Vosges to Rosheim.
That was slightly better than her 42nd in Thursday’s Stage 5, but well behind her breakout fourth-place showing in Wednesday’s fourth stage. With the result, Ewers slipped one spot in the overall Tour standings, moving to 14th.
“Can’t believe it’s already Stage 6,” Ewers told the cyclingtips.com podcast. “Two more stages to go. Today felt really fast, but pretty chill at the same time … It was a very, very, very fast sprint finish. Marianne Vos won that, which was absolutely amazing. I still fangirl over her frequently.”
Ewers, who is known for her strength on the climb, expressed excitement for Stage 7, a “mountain stage” which departs today from Selestat and finishes 79 miles later at Le Markstein-Fellering.
“Tomorrow’s going to be absolutely brutal,” she said. “Almost 3,000 meters of climbing. … (An) 8kish climb, and then a bit flat, and then a 14k climb. It should be a very intense, brutal, tough day. Looking forward to it. We’ll see how it goes.”