AREA ROUNDUP
The Lewis-Clark Cubs won both ends of a Legion baseball doubleheader Monday, defeating the Pullman Posse 9-0 and 13-11.
Lewis-Clark (12-8) handled Pullman 9-0 in the first game; the second was not so easy.
In Game 1, Race Currin, Toby Elliott and Tucker Green each had two RBI for Lewis-Clark.
Zack Bambacigno went 6 innings giving up just two hits and striking out seven.
In Game 2 the Cubs had a 6-4 lead going into the fifth inning. The Posse racked up seven runs on six hits to take an 11-6 lead.
Lewis-Clark answered with four in the fifth and three in the sixth.
Austin Topp gave the Cubs the lead with a bunt single to score Clayten Jenkins-Hix. Jenkins-Hix scored three times and knocked in three more.
Green went 6-for-7 on the day with six runs scored.
GAME 1
Pullman 000 000 0—0 2 1
Lewis-Clark 040 032 x—9 11 2
Alex Bickelhaupt and Dawson Lobdell; Zack Bambacigno, Austin Topp (7) and Race Currin. W—Bambacigno. L. Bickelhaupt.
Pullman hits — Brayden Randall, Bryson Hallaway.
Lewis-Clark hits — Tucker Green 3, Race Currin 2, Toby Elliott 2 (2B), Trace Green 2, Guy Krasselt, Brody Balmer.
GAME 2
Pullman 030 170 0—11 9 2
Lewis-Clark 051 043 x—13 12 4
Bryson Hallaway, Matthew Deford (6), Liam Orfe (6) and Dan Bell; Wiley Wagner, Lance Bambacigno (5), Guy Krasselt (7) and Tucker Green, Race Currin (7). W—Bambacigno. L—Deford.
Pullman hits — Dan Bell 2 (2B), Liam Orfe 2, Evan McDougle 2, Brayden Randall, J.J. Bodey, Matthew Deford.
Lewis-Clark hits — Tucker Green 3 (3B, 2B), Austin Topp 2 (2B), Brody Balmer, Zach Bambacigno, Lance Bambacigno, Jackson Slagg, Trace Green, Trace Green, Clayten Jenkins-Hix, Trace Roberts (2B).
Merchants 19-14, SM 6-1
ST. MARIES, Idaho — The Merchants combined for 33 runs to sweep a doubleheader and complete a four-game sweep of St. Maries.
Nate Guinard and Gavin Christopherson had four RBI each in a 19-6 Game 1 victory that was ended after six innings.
Every batter for Orofino (5-4-1) collected a hit and scored, and six hit a double.
Every batter scored in the 14-1 Game 2 win that only lasted three innings.
Dash Barlow went 2-for-3 with three RBI and struck out seven on the mound. Guinard added two hits, including a triple.
Full linescores were unavailable at press time.
SWIMMINGWSU earns accolades
RICHMOND, Va. — The Washington State women’s swimming team recently was named a College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America scholar All-American team after posting a 3.58 grade-point average in the spring semester.
It was the 12th consecutive semester, including all eight under coach Matt Leach, the Cougars earned the honor. It also was the 22nd time in program history the team earned the award. The GPA was third-highest among all Pac-12 teams.