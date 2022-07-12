It took nine innings and a suicide squeeze, but the Lewis-Clark Cubs defeated Gonzaga Prep to win the Clancy Ellis American Legion baseball title for the sixth time on Sunday.
With the bases loaded and no one out in the ninth inning, Clayten Jenkins-Hix laid down a suicide squeeze to score Trace Roberts for the only run of the game.
Roberts led off the ninth inning with a single to center, Trace Green reached on an error and Toby Elliott walked to load the bases.
The Cubs’ Green and Gonzaga Prep’s Andy Sage put on a pitching clinic that pushed the game to extra innings.
Green allowed just two hits in seven innings while striking out three. Sage was just as dominant, not allowing a hit but walking two and striking out nine through six innings.
After a two-out Elliott walk in the seventh inning, Jenkins-Hix got Lewis-Clark (20-12) in the hit column with a single to right, but both were stranded on base.
Guy Krasselt spread three hits over two innings of relief to get the win.
It is the first time the Cubs have won the Clancy Ellis tournament since 2018.
Gonzaga Prep 000 000 000—0 5 2
Lewis-Clark 000 000 001—1 3 0
Andy Sage, Grant Yost (7) and Brady Strahl; Trace Green, Guy Krasselt (8) and Race Currin. W—Krasselt. L—Yost.
Gonzaga Prep hits — Cavan McKeirnan, Grant Yost, Mikey Funaro, Brady Strahl.
Lewis-Clark hits — Clayten Jenkins-Hix 2, Trace Roberts.
Lewis-Clark Cubs 22-20, St. Maries 8-0
The Cubs swept St. Maries in an American Legion doubleheader at Harris Field.
Lewis-Clark scored 42 runs in the two contests, collecting 11 hits in each.
Sunday’s hero Clayten Jenkins-Hix had four hits with four RBI in Game 1. Brody Balmer, Zack Bambacigno and Levi Johnson scored four times each.
Wiley Wagner struck out six in the win.
Jackson Slagg went 3-for-4 in Game 2. Balmer scored four more times.
Trace Roberts and Mason Way combined for a two-hitter. Roberts had four strike outs, Way had three.
Brock Anderson hit a double for St. Maries.
GAME 1
St. Maries 210 50— 8 10 7
Lewis-Clark 4(12)3 3x—22 11 2
Ty Olson, Milo Marsh (2), Tanner Defalco (2), Riley Abel (4) and Brock Anderson; Wiley Wagner, Zach Bambacigno (5) and Tucker Green, Race Currin (5). W—Wagner. L—Defalco.
St. Maries hits — Ty Olson 2 (2B), Riley Abel 2 (2B), Jackson Nantel 2, Kade Crawford (2B), Brock Anderson, Milo Marsh, Tanner Defalco.
Lewis-Clark hits — Clayten Jenkins-Hix 4, Brody Balmer 2, Zack Bambacigno 2, Tucker Green, Austin Topp, Wiley Wagner.
GAME 2
St. Maries 000 00— 0 2 11
Lewis-Clark 817 4x—20 11 1
Brock Anderson, Kade Crawford (3), Riley Abel (4) and Ty Olson; Trace Roberts, Mason Way (4) and Guy Krasselt. W—Roberts. L—Anderson.
St. Maries hits — Brock Anderson (2B), Riley Abel.
Lewis-Clark hits — Jackson Slagg 3, Austin Topp 2, Mason Way, Levi Johnson (2B), Toby Elliott, Brody Balmer, Guy Krasselt, Trace Roberts.
Orofino 20, West Valley 0
The Maniacs finished the Clancy Ellis tournament strong with a 20-0 win over West Valley on Sunday.
Orofino’s top of the order Easton Schneider, Louie Fabbi and Dash Barlow combined to go 10-for-14 with seven runs and 10 RBI.
Jaeger Tondevold went 3-for-4 with three runs while knocking in three.
Drew Hanna allowed two hits over four innings and struck out eight.
Orofino 108 65—20 17 0
West Valley 000 00— 0 2 5
Drew Hanna, Trebon Altman (5) and N/A; Tyler Lachenmier, Austin Griffith (4) and N/A. W—Hanna. L—Lachenmier.
Orofino hits — Louie Fabbi 4 (2 2B), Easton Schneider 3 (2B), Dash Barlow 3, Jaeger Tondevold 3, Edward Harrison 2 (2B), Trebon Altman, Drew Hanna.
West Valley hits — Tony Lachenmier, Roman Elder