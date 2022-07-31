POCATELLO, Idaho — After shutting out their rivals through the first five innings Saturday, the Lewis-Clark Cubs lost control late and fell 9-8 to the Minico Storm at Halliwell Park to conclude their run at the Idaho Class A American Legion baseball tournament in third place.
The Cubs (28-14) led 8-0 through the top of the sixth, but a series of fielding errors on their part and opportune plays by the Storm rapidly turned the tide, tying things up at 8 after seven innings to extend the game. Minico would come away with the eighth-inning walkoff win.
“Trace Green pitched his guts out for the team,” coach Kent Knigge said. “Our youth showed up defensively, and that cost us the ball game tonight. We made three errors there in the bottom of the sixth; cost us four runs, I believe. (Minico is) a veteran team — they kept bringing it to us, and what it resulted in was a loss for us.”
Green pitched the first seven innings for L-C, notching five strikeouts and allowing three earned runs. He also led the Cubs in hits, going 3-for-5. Jackson Slagg, Race Currin and Clayten Jenkins-Hix each added two hits.
“These guys gave it a heck of a run, and we just couldn’t put the final nail in the coffin,” Knigge said. “To finish in the top four in the state, that’s a heck of an accomplishment.”
LC Cubs 100 331 00—8 11 6
Trace Green, Levi Johnson (8) and Race Currin; Salazar, Murphy (5), Mabey (7), Pease (8) and Twiss. W — Murphy. L — Johnson.
LC Cubs hits — Green 3, Jackson Slagg 2, Race Currin 2, Clayten Jenkins-Hix 2, Trace Roberts, Guy Krasselt.
Minico hits — Pavkov 3, Twiss 2, Pease, Miccer, Jasso, Sayer.
14U Generals continue unbeaten march
SPOKANE — In pool play at the Joy Shuman Memorial Tournament, the 14U Latah County Generals recovered from a first-inning deficit to dispatch the Spokane Crew 11-4, then survived a midgame lapse to top the Spokane Expos 13-9.
Against the Crew, the Generals fell into a 3-1 hole in the first inning, but dominated from there on. Next up, the Generals (22-6) blew an early lead against the Expos after making multiple fielding errors in the third inning to allow seven runs, but reasserted themselves in the fourth and fifth. They owed that win in part to 75 pitches thrown and two hits at key moments from Keaton Clark.
The Generals have gone 3-0 this week and are through to the semifinal round at 2 p.m. today against an opponent to be determined.
Latah County 120 233—11 9 3
Spokane Crew 300 010— 4 3 7
A. Hurley, M. Durrett (4) and K. Clark; Ponder, J. Sarto (5) and Hirai. W — Durrett. L — Sarto.
Latah County hits — Q. Naranjo 2 (2B), Hurley 2, B. Kiblen 2, Durrett (2B), Clark, D. Holden.
Crew hits — J. MaCall, Vigliotta, Ries.
Latah County 033 43—13 8 4
Spokane Expos 107 10— 9 5 4
K. Clark, B. Kiblen (4) and M. Durrett; E. Dahl, Tristian (4), G. Helms (5) and Tristian, Blake. W — Kiblen. L — Helms.
Latah County hits — Hurley 2, Q. Naranjo 2, Clark 2, O. Spencer (2B), Durrett.
Expos hits — C. Ells 2 (HR), Tristian (3B), Dahl, Bam.
16U Generals win battle, lose rout
SPOKANE — The Latah County Generals 16U team overcame the Spokane Crew 14-10 before falling 15-0 to the River City Thunder to conclude pool play in the Joy Shuman Memorial Tournament.
A pair of five-run innings to wrap up the game pulled the Generals past the Crew, while a disastrous first inning of their next game saw them immediately concede 13 runs.
“It was a great game this morning against the Crew,” Generals coach Jack Lee said. “A really gutsy performance; a lot of late-inning drama. We stuck in there we showed a lot of heart, and some very clutch hits by Wyatt Hartig and Wayland Marshall led to ultimately ending on the good side of the coin.”
Hartig had a big game, going 3-for-4 with a bases-clearing double and five RBI and closing out the win on the mound.
Lee dubbed the defeat by River City the “shortest and worst game of baseball in (Latah) Generals history,” saying that playing a second game in 100-degree heat might have contributed to the subpar result.
Having finished second in their pool, the Generals return to action at 9 a.m. today against an opponent to be determined. They remain alive for a possible spot in the final.
Latah County 400 55—14 11 2
B. Ramsey, T. Voorhees (4) and S. Mattingly, Z. Wetmore; T. Izzo, T. Holt (4), W. Hartig (5) and W. Marshall, T. Izzo (4). W — Hartig. L — Voorhees.
Crew hits — R. Waters 3 (2B), C. Christensen (2B), B. Ramsey, J. Macall, L. Shuyleman, B. Hart, Voorhees, M. Garcia, Wetmore.
Latah County hits — Hartig 3 (2B), J. Breese 2 (2B), W. Marshall 2, Izzo (2B), Driskill, Anderson, J. Green.
River City (13)2x—15 11 3
A. Olive, J. Breese (1) and T. Izzo; K. Van Dyke and G. Cooley. L — Olive.
River City hits — Hansen 2 (2B), A. Ebel 2, J. Murrell (2B), G. Cooley, N. McLean, K. Coey, B. Smither, K. Schwarzer, J. Florence.