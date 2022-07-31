Cubs on a hot streak

Lewis-Clark Cubs player Race Currin hits a ball during the Idaho American Legion Class A district tournament against the North Idaho Lakers on July 16 at Lewis-Clark State College’s Harris Field. Currin had two hits Saturday in the Cubs’ loss to Minico in the state tournament in Pocatello.

 Austin Johnson/Tribune

POCATELLO, Idaho — After shutting out their rivals through the first five innings Saturday, the Lewis-Clark Cubs lost control late and fell 9-8 to the Minico Storm at Halliwell Park to conclude their run at the Idaho Class A American Legion baseball tournament in third place.

The Cubs (28-14) led 8-0 through the top of the sixth, but a series of fielding errors on their part and opportune plays by the Storm rapidly turned the tide, tying things up at 8 after seven innings to extend the game. Minico would come away with the eighth-inning walkoff win.

