Toby Elliott had two hits, two runs scored and two RBI and Tucker Green drove in three runs Sunday as the Lewis-Clark Cubs scored the final nine runs of an 11-4 victory against the North Idaho Lakers to take the Idaho American Legion Class A district championship at Lewis-Clark State College’s Harris Field.
The Cubs (26-13), winners of 10 of their past 11 and 11 of their past 13 games and are 13-4 in the month of July, now advance to play in the state championship tournament, which takes place July 27-31 in Pocatello.
The Lakers (16-12), who trailed 2-0 after the first inning, scored four times in the second to take the lead. However, L-C mounted a rally of its own in the third and never trailed again.
The Cubs’ Tucker Green led off with a walk, moved to second on a passed ball, went to third on a ground out and scored when Guy Krasselt got aboard on a fielder’s choice and an error. Trace Green moved Krasselt to third when he got aboard on an error. Elliott then tied the game at 4 with a single to center. Brody Balmer then scored Trace Green with the eventual game-winning run on an infield single, and the Cubs added one more run to make it 6-4.
L-C tallied single runs in the fourth and sixth innings, with three fifth-inning runs to close it out.
Krasselt allowed eight hits, three walks and four runs, three earned, in the first five innings to pick up the win.
North Idaho 040 000 0—4 9 5
LC Cubs 204 131 x—11 7 3
Mike Riley, Mick Koch (3), Dillon Terry (6) and Trevor Brackett; Guy Krasselt, Austin Topp (6) and Race Currin. W—Krasselt. L—Riley.
North Idaho hits — Finn Melander 3, Kody MacDonald, Alex Leverich, Zeke Zoop, Avery Bocksch, Ethan Butler, Trevor Brackett.
LC Cubs hits — Toby Elliott 2, Tucker Green (3B), Trace Roberts, Guy Krasselt, Brody Balmer, Jackson Slagg.
Coeur d’Alene Lumbermen 7, Lewis-Clark Twins 4
The Lumbermen took an early lead, tallied four runs in the third inning and eventually finished off the Twins to win the Class AA district title by taking the best-of-3 series 2-1 at Harris Field.
Marcus Manzardo went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and two RBI for Coeur d’Alene (31-9), which outhit L-C 9-8.
Quinton Edmison paced the Twins (19-17) by going 4-for-4 with two runs scored. Cruz Hepburn went 2-for-4 with a run scored and Chris Ricard had two RBI.
The two teams each advance to the state tournament, which takes place Friday through July 26 in Nampa.
Coeur d’Alene 204 100 0—7 9 2
LC Twins 103 000 0—4 8 0
Owen Benson, Jayden Butler (6) and Joe DuCoeur; Carson Kolb, Elliott Taylor (3), Cruz Hepburn (6) and Wyett Lopez, Jake Feger (6). W—Benson. L—Kolb. S—Butler.
Coeur d’Alene hits — Marcus Manzardo 2 (2B), Spencer Zeller (3B), Eric Bumbaugh, Ryan Schneider, Joe DuCoeur, Cooper Larson, Ethan TAylor, Kyle Bridge.
LC Twins hits — Quinton Edmison 4 (2 2B), Cruz Hepburn 2, Elliott Taylor, Chris Ricard.
Spokane Cannons 28, Palouse Patriots 12
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — The Cannon tallied 23 runs in a five-inning stretch to down the Patriots in a Legion game at Medical Lake High School.
Eugene Haas III went 5-for-6 with three runs scored and four RBI and Jamel Chabot went 4-for-5 with three doubles, three runs scored and seven RBI for Spokane, which outhit Palouse 24-11 and had seven players with two or more hits. The Cannons also took advantage of six errors.
Brendan Doumit went 3-for-4 with four runs scored and an RBI for the Patriots (13-16).
Spokane 057 907—28 24 2
Palouse 250 230—12 11 6
Isaac Nesbitt, Tate Nelson (5) and N/A; Brady Coulter, Max McCloy (3), Alex Bickelhaupt (4) and N/A. W—Nesbitt. L—Coulter.
Spokane hits — Eugene Haas III 5, Jamel Chabot 4 (3 2B), Joe Griffey 3, Andrew Roberts 3, Cameron Windhorst 2 (2B), Eli Chabot 2, Christian Siguaw 2, Caden Day, Joseph Oliver, Taylor Oliver.
Palouse hits — Brendan Doumit 3, Mitch LaVielle 2 (2B), Max McCloy 2 (2B), JD Peterson 2, Josh Greene (2B), Kristopher Schroeder.
GOLFGreeny leads way at district tourney
PULLMAN — Recent Pullman High School graduate Lauren Greeny fired an even-par 72 and leads the Washington Junior Golf Association’s District 5 tournament for 16-to-18-year-old girls after the first round.
Greeny, who will play collegiately at Montana State, leads the seven-player field by six shots heading into today’s final round. She had five birdies and five bogeys on the day.
Pullman sophomore-to-be Ryliann Bednar had a 17-over 89 and is four shots behind fourth place, the spot she needs to be in to compete in the state tournament, which takes place Aug. 2-4 in Blaine, Wash.
Lewiston senior-to-be Carson King is tied for 12th place after a first-round 10-over 82. The top eight qualify for the state tournament.
Pullman sophomore-to-be Parker Legried had a 7-over-79 in the boys 14-15-year-old field and is tied for seventh. The top 10 players advance.
Pullman sophomore-to-be Trae Frederickson is tied for 13th in the same division at 16-over-88. He’s seven shots behind the final spot.
Arnone competing in Adaptive Open
PINEHURST, N.C. — Lewiston’s Trevor Arnone had a 17-over-par 89 and sits in a tie for 53rd place after the first round in the inaugural United States Adaptive Open on Pinehurst Resort and Country Club’s No. 6 course.
Arnone, 34, is among 96 players from 29 states and 12 foreign countries ranging from ages 15-80 competing in the first-time event. A player’s Handicap Index was the primary determining factor for entry, with the USGA reserving at least five spots for men and two for women per impairment category.
Arnone, who is competing in the short stature category and whose home course is the Lewiston Golf and Country Club, had a 4.4 handicap index. His irons are custom fit but plays with a full-length driver.
He had seven bogeys and three others in his round. Arnone teed off at No. 10 in his second round early this morning. For updates, go to usga.org/content/usga/home-page/championships/2022/u-s--adaptive-open.html#!mens-overall
Carlson places second
SPOKANE — Former Clarkston High School standout Tyler Carlson finished tied for second in the Rosauers Open Invitational this past weekend at Indian Canyon Golf Course.
Carlson had a three-round total of 14-under-par 197, two shots behind Daniel Campbell. He earned $6,750.
COLLEGE FOOTBALLWard named to Maxwell watch list
PHILADELPHIA — Washington State junior quarterback Cameron Ward was named to the 2022 Maxwell Award watch list, it was announced.
The award is presented annually to the most outstanding player in college football. Ward is one of 86 players named to the list.
At Incarnate Ward last season, Ward set school records of 4,648 passing yard, 47 touchdown passes and 357.5 passing yards per game.
WSU hires Ford as recruiting director
The Cougars filled a vacant seat in its recruiting department, selecting Southern California high school football coach Stacey Ford to take charge as director.
WSU announced the hire on Twitter.
Ford joins WSU after spending the 2021 season as defensive coordinator at Warren High School in Downey, Calif. He replaces Marco Regalado, who stepped down from his post as WSU director of recruiting in early June to move back to his home state and join the recruiting staff at Rice University in Houston.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLLCSC earns honor
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Lewis-Clark State volleyball team recently earned the USMC/American Volleyball Coaches Association team academic award, it was announced.
It’s the third time the program has earned the distinction. The Warriors had a 3.31 grade-point average and four student-athletes earned a perfect 4.0 for the school year.