Lewis-Clark Cubs player Trace Roberts slides safely into third base during Friday’s winners bracket final against the Northern Lakes Mountaineers in the Idaho American Legion Class A district tournament at Lewis-Clark State College’s Harris Field. Roberts had a hit in Sunday’s 11-4 win against the North Idaho Lakers that secured the Cubs’ berth in the state tournament that takes place July 27-31 in Pocatello.

 Austin Johnson/Tribune

Toby Elliott had two hits, two runs scored and two RBI and Tucker Green drove in three runs Sunday as the Lewis-Clark Cubs scored the final nine runs of an 11-4 victory against the North Idaho Lakers to take the Idaho American Legion Class A district championship at Lewis-Clark State College’s Harris Field.

The Cubs (26-13), winners of 10 of their past 11 and 11 of their past 13 games and are 13-4 in the month of July, now advance to play in the state championship tournament, which takes place July 27-31 in Pocatello.

