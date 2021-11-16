In a game that was never really in doubt, the Washington State men’s basketball team cruised past UC Santa Barbara 73-65 in a nonconference game Monday at Beasley Coliseum.
The Cougars (3-0) led by as many as 23 points in the first half and controlled the game in nearly every facet despite making just two 3s on the night.
Forward Efe Abogidi powered the Cougs with an all-around game that included 18 points, 6-of-7 shooting from the field and from the free-throw line, eight rebounds and six blocks.
Guards Noah Williams (13 points), Tyrell Roberts (11) and Michael Flowers (11) joined Abogidi in double figures.
The Cougs were a stellar 15-of-18 from the free-throw line to make up for their 3-point shooting woes.
UCSB (1-1) received 25 points and 11 rebounds from forward Amadou Sow. The Gauchos ended the game on a 7-0 run but it was too little too late for the Big West Conference group.
Next up for WSU is the Battle of the Palouse against Idaho at 6 p.m. Thursday at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.
UC SANTA BARBARA (1-1)
Norris 1-6 0-0 2, Sow 8-15 9-10 25, Pierre-Louis 1-6 1-2 3, Sanni 4-17 3-4 12, Wishart 2-4 0-0 4, Mitchell 3-4 2-3 9, Idehen 2-2 2-5 6, Toure 2-2 0-0 4, Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Nagle 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-58 17-24 65.
WASHINGTON ST. (3-0)
Gueye 3-8 2-4 8, Abogidi 7-8 6-7 20, Flowers 4-9 2-2 11, Roberts 4-14 2-2 11, Williams 6-12 1-1 13, Rodman 2-3 0-0 4, Bamba 1-5 2-2 4, DeWolf 0-0 0-1 0, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Jakimovski 1-1 0-0 2, Koulibaly 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-61 15-19 73.
Halftime_Washington St. 41-25. 3-Point Goals: UC Santa Barbara 2-13 (Mitchell 1-2, Sanni 1-6, Anderson 0-1, Sow 0-1, Wishart 0-1, Norris 0-2), Washington St. 2-16 (Flowers 1-6, Roberts 1-6, Williams 0-1, Bamba 0-3). Rebounds: UC Santa Barbara 23 (Sow 8), Washington St. 29 (Gueye 8). Assists: UC Santa Barbara 9 (Sanni 4), Washington St. 11 (Flowers 5). Total Fouls: UC Santa Barbara 17, Washington St. 21.
Fresno State 69, Idaho 62
Fresno State nearly doubled Idaho in the rebounding department and shot better than 50 percent from the field in a nonleague victory in Fresno, Calif.
The Vandals (1-2) hung around all game behind solid 3-point shooting (9-of-21) and 19 points off of FSU turnovers despite being outrebounded 41-22 and shooting just 37 percent from the floor.
The Bulldogs (3-0) of the Mountain West Conference were paced by forward Orlando Robinson, who racked up a 27-point, 10-rebound double-double.
It was a more balanced scoring effort for UI, which was led by guards Mikey Dixon (15 points) and Yusef Salih (9) and forward Philip Pebble (8 points, 5 rebounds).
The Vandals next play Washington State in the Battle of the Palouse at 6 p.m. Thursday at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.
IDAHO (1-2)
Pepple 3-6 2-4 8, Anderson 0-10 4-5 4, Dixon 3-7 8-10 15, Quinnett 2-3 0-0 6, Smith 3-9 0-0 7, Bertain 2-4 0-0 6, Salih 3-5 0-0 9, King 2-5 3-4 7, Kilgore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-49 17-23 62.
FRESNO ST. (4-0)
Robinson 11-19 4-6 27, Baker 0-4 0-0 0, Campbell 3-4 0-0 6, Hill 4-4 0-1 9, Holland 0-1 0-1 0, Colimerio 2-6 2-3 6, Stroud 4-7 4-7 13, Whitaker 1-4 0-0 3, Meah 1-1 3-4 5, Harding 0-0 0-0 0, Yap 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-51 13-22 69.
Halftime_Fresno St. 31-26. 3-Point Goals: Idaho 9-21 (Salih 3-3, Quinnett 2-3, Bertain 2-4, Dixon 1-2, Smith 1-3, King 0-1, Anderson 0-5), Fresno St. 4-15 (Hill 1-1, Robinson 1-1, Stroud 1-2, Whitaker 1-4, Campbell 0-1, Colimerio 0-1, Holland 0-1, Yap 0-1, Baker 0-3). Rebounds: Idaho 19 (Pepple, Smith 5), Fresno St. 40 (Robinson 10). Assists: Idaho 10 (Dixon 3), Fresno St. 17 (Hill 5). Total Fouls: Idaho 19, Fresno St. 17.
GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Lewiston C 51, Orofino 49
OROFINO — The Maniacs started strong, holding a nine point lead at halftime, but fell to the Lewiston C Squad 51-49 in a girls’ basketball game Monday.
Riley Schwartz led the way for Orofino with 22 points and five steals. “Rylee might have had her best game tonight, offensively and defensively,” head coach Tessa Mullinix said.
Jaelyn Miller added eight points and six rebounds. Peyton Merry had six points and four steals and Miley Zenner added eight points.
Mullinex noted that the team got into some foul trouble and she was happy to see other girls step up and make solid contributions.
“Just better free throw shooting or one different possession and the game turns out different,” Mullinix said.
The Maniacs (0-2) take to the court again today at Nezperce.
OROFINO (0-2)
Grace Beardin 1 0-0 2, Riley Schwartz 8 4-11 22, Miley Zenner 3 0-0 8, Peyton Merry 2 2-3 6, Emma Province 0 0-0 0, Hannah Johnson 0 0-0 0, Kristen McCarthy 0 0-0 0, Daisy Nelson 0 0-0 0, Jaelyn Miller 3 2-5 8, Livia Johnson 1 0-0 3, Virginia Cafferty 0 0-0 0, Rilee Giffon 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 8-19 49.
Lewiston C Squad
Brianna Albright 1 1-1 3, Jordann Albright 0 0-0 0, Megan Stoneman 1 0-1 2, Sydney Arellano 1 0-0 2, Bay Delish 4 6-9 14, Karlie Bailey 0 0-0 0, Karleigh Grant 0 0-0 0, Addison Mckarcher 4 2-5 10, Reese DeGroot 2 0-4 4, Maddilynne Jackson 2 2-2 7, Lillian Samuels 3 3-6 9, Patience-Lee Patterson 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 14-28 51.
Orofino 13 14 7 15 — 49
Lewiston C 11 7 18 15 — 51
3-point goals — Zenner 2, Schwartz 2, L. Johnson, Jackson.