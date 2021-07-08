PULLMAN — Chase Vega’s one-out, bases-loaded single scored Tank Best in the eighth inning Wednesday as Cheney finished a sweep of the Whitman County Cougars 14-13 in an American Legion doubleheader at Pullman High School.
Cheney won the first game 22-5.
The Cougars (5-8) tallied two runs in the top of the seventh of Game 2 on a fielder’s choice and a steal of home to tie it at 13.
Issac Pagels was 3-for-6 with a double, a triple, two runs scored and three RBI for Whitman County in the second game.
In the opener, the Cougars tallied just three hits as Cheney scored nine times in the third to take the lead for good.
The Cougars next play a doubleheader at 4 p.m. Friday against Rogers.
GAME 1
Cheney 009 58—22 15 1
Whitman County 032 00—5 3 1
Tate Hueschcal and Jacob Ulrich; Dawson Lobdell, Bryson Hathaway (3), Cash McCann (4) and Dan Bell.
L—Lobdell.
Cheney hits — Jacob Ulrich 3, Riley Quasnick 2 (2B), Dawes Hansen 2 (2B), Clayton Wood 2, Markus Belarde 2, Tank Best (2B), Ty Ashcroft, Tate Hueschcal, Shawn Goodlizzd.
Whitman County hits — Peyton Townsend (2B), Cash McCann, Dawson Lobdell.
GAME 2
Whitman County 414 002 20—13 16 1
Cheney 262 102 01—14 10 4
Cade Hill, Dan Bell (3) and Robbie Bammes; Clayton Wood, Ty Ashcroft (3) and Jacob Ulrich.
W—Ashcroft. L—Bell.
Whitman County hits — Issac Pagels 3 (2B, 3B), Robbie Bammes 2, Cade Hill 2, Bryson Hathaway 2, KAden Amend 2, Ryan Kraft 2, Mason Townsend, Alex Bickelhaupt, Dan Bell.
Cheney hits — Jacob Ulrich 3, Tate Hueschcal 2, Mia Ashcroft 2, Clayton Wood, Jake Swanson, Jace Vega.
COLLEGESLCSC earns Presidents’ Cup Academic accolade
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Lewis-Clark State’s athletic department was one of nine in the Cascade Conference to earn Presidents’ Academic Excellence status for the 2020-21 school, it was recently announced.
LCSC student-athletes had a 3.34 grade-point average and 68 percent of those eligible earned Academic All-Cascade honors.
In order to receive the designation, an athletic department must have an overall combined GPA of 3.0 or better that compete in sports the Cascade declares a champion in and have 60 percent or higher of student-athletes who are eligible to receive Academic All-Conference (being at least a sophomore in standing with a 3.2 GPA).