PULLMAN — The Washington State women’s basketball team earned its largest margin of victory through coach Kamie Ethridge’s tenure thus far in a 93-41 rout of Loyola Marymount to open the season Monday at Beasley Coliseum.

All 12 Cougs to see playing time scored, with four adding double-digit point totals. The Cougars shot 58.6 percent from the field — the ninth-highest team field-goal percentage in a game in program history — and hit 11 3-pointers, going 52.4 percent from beyond the arc.

