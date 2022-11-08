PULLMAN — The Washington State women’s basketball team earned its largest margin of victory through coach Kamie Ethridge’s tenure thus far in a 93-41 rout of Loyola Marymount to open the season Monday at Beasley Coliseum.
All 12 Cougs to see playing time scored, with four adding double-digit point totals. The Cougars shot 58.6 percent from the field — the ninth-highest team field-goal percentage in a game in program history — and hit 11 3-pointers, going 52.4 percent from beyond the arc.
Washington State got out of the gates fast against Loyola Marymount and never slowed down. The Cougars led for 39:32 of the 40-minute game time and used a 20-point run midway through the fourth quarter to expand the blowout margin against the Lions.
Senior Bella Murekatete led WSU with 18 points while shooting 8-for-13 (61.5 percent) from the field. She added a game-high two blocks and pulled down five rebounds.
All-Pac-12 guard Charlisse Leger-Walker recorded her 48th career double-digit outing as she registered 16 points against LMU. Leger-Walker dished out six assists while tying for the team lead in rebounds with fifth-year senior Ula Motuga at seven caroms. Motuga hit a career-high five 3-pointers for a 15-point performance.
Sophomore Tara Wallack rounded out the double-digit scoring for Washington State, adding 11 points in her 11th career start as a Coug.
Washington State debuted three of its four freshmen in the game against LMU, with Asteria Tuhina, Kyra Gardner and Lauren Glazier playing their first official game as Cougs. Tuhina led the class with a seven-point, eight-assist effort.
LMU 13 8 13 7—41
WSU 19 22 26 26—93
LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (0-1)
Johnson 5-14 2-2 12, Clark 3-12 2-4 8, Rodriguez 2-2 0-0 5, Mark 2-9 0-0 5, Gordon 0-6 0-0 0, Allmond 3-10 0-0 7, Oliver 1-4 0-2 2, Yancy 1-1 0-0 2, Curry 0-3 0-0 0, Samuel 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 17-64 4-8 41.
WASHINGTON STATE (1-0)
Murekatete 8-13 2-7 18, Leger-Walker 7-12 1-1 16, Motuga 5-6 0-0 15, Wallack 4-12 2-2 11, Teder 3-5 0-0 9, Tuhina 1-3 5-6 7, Gardner 2-3 0-0 5, Sarver 2-2 0-0 4, Nankervis 1-1 1-2 3, Woods 0-0 3-4 3, Glazier 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 34-58 14-22 93.
3-point goals — LMU 3-20 (Johnson 0-3, Clark 0-1, Rodriguez 1-1, Mark 1-4, Gordon 0-4, Allmond 1-3, Oliver 0-2, Curry 0-1, Samuel 0-1), WSU 11-21 (Leger-Walker 1-4, Motuga 5-6, Wallack 1-3, Teder 3-5, Tuhina 0-1, Gardner 1-2) Rebounds — LMU 28 (Clark, Rodriguez, Mark, Gordon, Allmond 4), WSU 46 (Leger-Walker, Motuga 7). Assists — LMU 4 (Clark, Allmond, Yancy, Curry 1), WSU 23 (Tuhina 8). Total fouls — LMU 20, WSU 14. A — 321.
Utah 88, Idaho 63
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Beyonce Bea scored 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, but Utah proved too much for Idaho women’s basketball team as the Utes pulled away after a close start Monday in a nonconference season opener.
Bea was 5-for-7 from the field and 2-2 from the 3-point line in the first quarter, which ended with the teams deadlocked at 29 points apiece.
The Utes went on a 9-0 run to start the second quarter and led 47-38 at the break. After the half, Utah kept the pressure on and built a 68-50 lead late in the third quarter before Vandal freshman Sarah Brans hit a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 15 at the end of the quarter.
The fourth was more of the same as Utah pulled away for the 25-point win.
The Utes, who return a big percentage of the team that played in the Pac-12 championship game a season ago, shot 42.1 percent from the field and outrebounded the Vandals 60-31. Idaho was 21-for-59 (35.6 percent) from the field and 10-for-20 (50 percent) from the free-throw line.
Tiana Johnson added 12 points for Idaho and Brans scored 11 on 4-for-5 shooting. Bea recorded the 16th double-double of her career.
Forward Alissa Pili led the Utes with 27 points.
Idaho returns to action Wednesday, Nov. 16 on the road at California.
IDAHO (0-1)
Bea 9-17 5-8 25, Johnson 4-6 0-0 12, Gandy 2-10 0-0 4, Smith 0-5 1-2 1, Malone 0-5 1-2 1, Brans 4-5 0-0 11, Allred 2-8 0-4 6, Wallace 0-2 2-2 2, Phillips 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 21-59 10-20 63.
UTAH (1-0)
Palmer 4-8 2-2 11, Johnson 3-10 4-6 10, McQueen 2-7 5-6 9, Kneepkens 3-9 1-2 8, Rees 2-6 2-2 6, Pili 12-14 1-2 27, Sidberry 5-12 2-2 12, White 1-4 2-2 4, Young 0-3 1-2 1, Vieira 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 32-76 20-26 88
Idaho 29 9 15 10—63
Utah 29 18 21 20— 88
3-point goals — Idaho 11-28 (Bea 2-2, Johnson 4-5, Gandy 0-5, Smith 0-1, Malone 0-3, Brans 3-4, Allred 2-6, Wallace 0-2), Utah 4-23 (Palmer 1-3, Johnson 0-2, McQueen 0-5, Kneepkens 1-4, Pili 2-3, Sidberry 0-2, White 0-1, Young 0-2, Vieira 0-1). Rebounds — Idaho 31 (Bea 10), Utah 60 (Johnson 13). Assists — Idaho 14 (Smith 5), Utah 17 (Johnson 5). Total fouls — Idaho 19, Utah 19.
Stevens earns player honor
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball player Callie Stevens was named the Cascade Conference player of the week, it was announced.
Stevens, a junior guard, tallied 43 points combined Friday and Saturday as the 22nd-ranked Warriors swept a pair of games from No. 25 Rocky Mountain (Mont.). She shot 50 percent from 3-point range, averaging six rebounds, 4.5 assists and three steals per game.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Washington State 83, Texas State 61
PULLMAN — Mouhamed Gueye scored 18 points and snared a career-high 13 rebounds for Washington State as the Cougar men opened their season with a win over visiting Texas State on Monday night.
Gueye, who recorded his fourth double-double as a Cougar, was named to the preseason All-Pac-12 Conference first team after earning Freshman of the Week honors five times a year ago.
The Cougars held a seven-point lead at intermission, then pulled away to start the second half. Justin Powell turned a traditional three-point play and Gueye dunked twice, converted his own three-point play and added a layup as Wazzu pushed the lead to 14 points at 52-38 in the first five minutes of the second half.
DJ Rodman, the son of former NBA star Dennis Rodman, scored 16 points and knocked down 4-of-7 from distance for Washington State. Powell, a transfer from Tennessee, dished a career-high 12 assists to go with his 14 points and Jabe Mullins, a transfer from Saint Mary’s, added 13 points.
Mason Harrell had 17 points to lead the beaten Bobcats, while Tyrel Morgan and Davion Sykes chipped in 10 apiece.
TEXAS ST. (0-1)
Martin 1-4 1-2 3, Morgan 3-6 4-5 10, Davis 1-4 0-0 2, Dawson 2-6 1-3 7, Harrell 5-9 6-9 17, Drinnon 0-4 0-0 0, Sykes 5-6 0-0 10, Love 4-7 0-4 8, Coleman 2-3 0-3 4, Mason 0-1 0-0 0, Whitlock 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-50 12-26 61.
WASHINGTON ST. (1-0)
Gueye 8-12 2-3 18, Rodman 5-9 2-4 16, Bamba 3-7 2-5 8, Mullins 3-5 6-6 13, Powell 5-8 1-1 14, Houinsou 2-6 1-2 6, Rosario 2-3 2-3 6, Hamon-Crespin 1-4 0-0 2, Darling 0-0 0-0 0, Diongue 0-0 0-0 0, Olesen 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-55 16-24 83.
Halftime — Washington St. 38-31. 3-Point Goals: Texas St. 3-12 (Dawson 2-5, Harrell 1-2, Davis 0-1, Mason 0-1, Morgan 0-1, Drinnon 0-2), Washington St. 9-20 (Rodman 4-7, Powell 3-5, Houinsou 1-2, Mullins 1-2, Hamon-Crespin 0-1, Olesen 0-1, Bamba 0-2). Rebounds: Texas St. 23 (Martin, Davis 5), Washington St. 34 (Gueye 13). Assists: Texas St. 11 (Dawson 4), Washington St. 19 (Powell 12). Total Fouls: Texas St. 20, Washington St. 24. A: 2,443 (11,671).
Denver 68, Idaho 63
DENVER, Colo. — The Vandal men hung close, but ultimately could not overcome a midgame slump as they fell to Denver in their season opener.
Idaho had a slight edge or sat even with Denver through most of the first 17 minutes of play, with the score tied at 30 going into the last three minutes of the opening half. The Vandals went cold down the stretch while the Pioneers converted three free throws and a jumper from Tyree Corbett to establish a 35-30 halftime lead.
The Vandals repeatedly narrowed the deficit to within one possession during the second half, but never tied or took the lead. The last opening came off a Rashad Johnson 3-pointer with 2:24 remaining that reduced the arrears to 60-57 before a pair of free throws by Denver’s Tevin Smith with 1:41 on the clock reestablished separation.
Isaac Jones logged 15 points to lead four double-digit scorers for Idaho, while the Pioneers’ Tevin Smith was the overall high-scorer with 23. Denver held the edge in rebounds (36-30), assists (11-10) and blocks (6-1), while the Vandals had the edge in steals (9-6). A 20-percent (6-for-30) conversion rate from 3-point range and a total of 14 turnovers for the night hurt the Idaho cause.
IDAHO (0-1)
Frank 4-12 2-2 11, Jones 6-9 2-5 15, Moffitt 5-9 0-0 10, Salih 1-7 2-2 5, R.Smith 3-7 0-0 7, Tr.Smith 4-9 0-0 10, Ford 1-3 1-2 3, Burris 1-4 0-0 2, Harge 0-1 0-0 0, Walker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-61 7-11 63.
DENVER (1-0)
Corbett 2-8 2-6 6, Kisunas 5-6 1-2 11, Bruner 5-9 1-2 12, Mullins 1-3 1-2 3, Te.Smith 8-15 6-9 23, Tainamo 2-5 4-8 9, Bowen 1-1 1-2 3, Lukic 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 24-48 17-33 68.
Halftime — Denver 35-30. 3-Point Goals: Idaho 6-30 (Tr.Smith 2-7, Jones 1-2, R.Smith 1-4, Frank 1-5, Salih 1-7, Moffitt 0-1, Burris 0-2, Ford 0-2), Denver 3-8 (Tainamo 1-1, Te.Smith 1-2, Bruner 1-3, Corbett 0-1, Lukic 0-1). Fouled Out: Moffitt. Rebounds: Idaho 28 (Frank 7), Denver 35 (Corbett 13). Assists: Idaho 10 (Moffitt 3), Denver 11 (Corbett, Mullins 3). Total Fouls: Idaho 26, Denver 18. A: 1,255 (7,200).
Brown earns player honor
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball player Davian Brown was named the Cascade Conference’s player of the week, it was announced.
Brown, a sophomore guard, averaged 19.5 points per game as the Warriors beat Park Gilbert (Ariz.) on Thursday and Rocky Mountain (Mont.) on Saturday in the Clearwater River and Casino Lodge Classic. He hit 56 percent of his field-goal attempts, was 5-of-11 from 3-point range and averaged four rebounds per game.
LCSC next plays at 2 p.m. Saturday at home against Providence (Mont.).
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Nine a part of CCS champs
DEMOREST, Ga. — Sophomore forward Breanna Nine, a former Lewiston High School standout, is a member of the Collegiate Conference of the South women’s soccer tournament champion Piedmont Lions.
The Lions (12-5-3) earned their first conference title when they advanced 3-2 on penalty kicks after a 0-0 tie against Maryville College in the title match Saturday.
Nine has played in seven games, with one start, and has had three total shots, including two on goal, for Piedmont heading into the NCAA Division III tournament.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Clarkston, Pullman players honored
SPOKANE — A pair of Clarkston players earned top honors as the Greater Spokane League recently released its all-league teams for Class 2A.
Carter Steinwand shared offensive MVP honors with West Valley’s Raesean Eaton, and Landon Taylor was the all-purpose player of the year.
Mason Brown was the lone player to earn first-team honors both ways. The Clarkston junior made it as a receiver and a defensive back.
Others who were named to the first team included Pullman’s Tanner Barbour (receiver), Reece Pettitt (offensive line), Carlens Dollin (kicker), Cotton Sears (defensive line), Max McCloy (linebacker), Dylan Couch (linebacker) and Hunter Ashby (defensive back). Clarkston had Ian Moore (offensive line), Sage Lone Bear (defensive line), Josh Hoffman (linebacker) and Ikaika Millan (linebacker) earn first-team accolades.
Clarkston’s Jeff Olerich was a second-team honoree on both lines. Also making the second team were Millan (running back), Pullman’s Champ Powaukee (receiver) and Austin Hunt (offensive line). The Greyhounds’ Henry Preece was an honorable mention selection.
FIRST TEAM
Offense
QB — Tre Dickerson, Shadle Park. RB — Beckett Ensminger, Shadle Park; Judah Clark, West Valley; WR — Jordan Dever, Shadle Park; Grady Walker, West Valley; Tanner Barbour, Pullman; Mason Brown, Clarkston. OL — Ryis Beach-Scott, West Valley; Ian Moore, Clarkston; Mekhi Burgess, Rogers; Kenny Hutchinson, Shadle Park; Reece Pettitt, Pullman. K — Carlens Dollin, Pullman.
Defense
DL — Jackson Bale, West Valley; Sage Lone Bear, Clarkston; Kaden Watts, Shadle Park; Cotton Sears, Pullman. LB — Josh Hoffman, Clarkston; Ikaika Millan, Clarkston; Max McCloy, Pullman; Dylan Couch, Pullman. DB — Ashton Zettle, West Valley; Brown, Clarkston; Dever, Shadle Park; Hunter Ashby, Pullman. P — Ensminger, Shadle Park.
Offensive MVPs — Rasean Eaton, West Valley; Carter Steinwand, Clarkston.
Defensive MVP — Tommy Price, West Valley.
All-purpose — Landon Taylor, Clarkston.
Coach of the year — Mike Dewey, Rogers.
Assistant of the year — Doug Semler, West Valley.
Freshman coach of the year — Dallas Jones, Clarkston.