SPOKANE — The Colton Wildcats dominated their first game 22-1 against Inchelium before getting rained out of the Washington Class 1B district softball championship.
Maggie Meyer earned the win for the Wildcats (12-4), allowing one hit while going the distance.
Tylar Sandoval and Sidni Whitcomb led a 16-hit peformance for the Wildcats, each of them having three hits including a double.
Colton was scheduled to face the Liberty Christian Patriots in the district championship but was rained out in the first inning.
It is not known if the game will be rescheduled. The Wildcats will advance to next week’s regional tournament.
Colton 267 34—22 16 4
Inchelium 001 00— 1 1 8
Maggie Meyer and Rachel Becker; Desautel and Peone.
Colton hits — Tylar Sandoval 3 (2B), Sidni Whitcomb 3 (2B), Meyer 2 (2 2B), Kyndra Stout 2, Kate Schultheis 2, Becker (2B), Mary Pluid, Amy Keller, Chantel Johnson
Inchelium hit — Carson
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALLLewiston 10, Idaho Falls 2
CALDWELL, Idaho — The Bengals extended their season with a victory against the Tigers in the consolation round of the Idaho Class 5A state baseball tournament at Wolfe Field on the campus of the College of Idaho.
Lewiston (22-6) will conclude its season against Borah (18-13) in the consolation final at 9 a.m. Pacific today at the same site.
Junior Chris Ricard of Lewiston threw a complete-game gem, allowing five hits and two runs, striking out 13. Ricard retired the first 11 batters he faced, including eight of the first nine by strikeout.
“Best outing of the year, really improved all year long, he has great stuff,” Lewiston coach Darren Trainor said. “When he finds that next-level command, he has a chance to be a really good pitcher at this level and on into the next level.”
The game remained scoreless until a bloop single by Eliot Jones and a first-pitch double to right center gave Idaho Falls (17-13) the 1-0 lead.
The Bengals got things going in the fifth as eight of the nine batters came around to score. The lone Lewiston player not to score was Zachary Massey, who knocked a run in both of his plate appearances. One of those was Cruz Hepburn, who scored on a Massey sacrifice fly to shallow right field.
“Proud of the kids the way they fought. Really disappointing day yesterday but they came back ready to play,” Trainor said. “The goal is to leave this season on a positive note.”
Elliott Taylor hit a two-run single in that inning, then helped seal the deal with a two-run home run to right in the sixth. It was the first home run hit by anyone in the tournament and the only extra base hit by a Bengal in the game.
Idaho Falls 000 101 0—2 5 1
Lewiston 000 082 x—10 9 0
Max Groberg, Porter Tuttle (5), Eliot Jones (5), Brock Hanson (6) and Hayden Carlson; Chris Ricard and Jake Feger. L—Groberg.
Idaho Falls hits — Eliot Jones 2, Merit Jones (2B), Max Groberg (2B), Beau Anderson.
Lewiston hits — Elliott Taylor 2 (HR), Brice Bensching 2, Kyson Barden, Cruz Hepburn, Zachary Massey.
Wendell 5, Orofino 1
NAMPA, Idaho — Held to three hits, Orofino absorbed a loss to Wendell in the consolation round of the Idaho Class 2A tournament at Nampa Christian High School.
With the Maniacs (14-7-1) trailing 1-0, their defense lapsed in the top of the sixth when Wendell erupted for four runs on two walks, two plunked batters and three errors.
In Orofino’s half of the inning, Bodey Howell doubled and scored on a grounder by Dash Barlow.
Wendell 000 014 0—5 4 0
Orofino 000 001 0—1 3 5
Cooper Jones and Aden Bunn; Louden Cochran, Tryston Erbst (6), Dash Barlow (6) and Silas Naranjo. L—Cochran.
Wendell hits — Bunn, Julian Ponce, Jaxdon Mattix, Alex Hirai.
Orofino hits — Bodey Howell (2B), Steven Bradbury, Nick Drobish.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNISGomez, doubles team in semis
BOISE — Dylan Gomez reached the semifinals in boys singles, while Morgan Moran and Allison Olson did the same in girls doubles, to lead Lewiston performances in the Idaho Class 5A state tennis tournament.
Gomez won 6-0, 4-6, 6-0 in the first round and ousted Ty Maimer of Timberlinr 6-1, 6-3 in the quarterfinal round, looking “very strong,” LHS coach Sandi Stocks said.
Moran and Olson looked “extremely relaxed and comforable” in winning twice, Stocks said.
The Bengals’ mixed doubles duo of Shelby Hobbs and Kayden Lafferiere needed three hours and three sets to win its first match, then came up short in the quarterfinal round.
The Lewiston boys doubles team of Emmett Heiss and Garrett Kennedy won 6-2, 6-3 in the opening round before falling 6-1, 6-4.
Young to represent Moscow in semifinal
BOISE — The Bears had three representatives win matches at the Idaho Class 4A state tournament.
The mixed doubles team of Sam Unger and Ellis Jaeckel took their first-round match against Minico’s Brightyn Hartley/Joseph Link 6-3, 6-4. They lost their quarterfinal match to Middleton’s Lilly Summers/Jordan Malcom 6-0, 6-0.
Lynnsean Young advanced to the semifinal round for boys singles and is set to play at 7 a.m. today. He took his opening round match against Canyon Ridge’s Diosh Uraun 6-2, 6-1 and his quarterfinal match against Hillcrest’s Keaton Adams 6-3 6-3.
Singles records — Lynnsean Young 2-0.
Doubles records — Sam Unger/Ellis Jaeckel 1-1.
Greyhound boys clean up
SPOKANE VALLEY — Singles player Vijay Lin of Pullman has qualified for the Washington Class 2A boys state championship after the first day of the district tournament at West Valley High School, and th three doubles teams and another of singles player also are in the hunt for district titles and state berths.
Top-seeded Lin has dropped a total of one game across three matches to book a place in today’s final. His semifinal was played early because of a scheduling issue, while the rest of the semis will be played at 10 a.m. today. Pullman’s second-seeded Seth Luna is set to face Conner Kunz of West Valley in the other singles semifinal.
In doubles, top-seeded and defending champions Connor Lee and Ambrose Wang of Pullman swept both of their matches 6-0, 6-0 to reach the semifinal round, and second-seeded teammates Garrison Hoiland and Kolby Uhlenkott also cruised. In perhaps the day’s most exciting match, unseeded Greyhound freshmen Reed Newell and Mir Park upset the third-seeded Clarkston doubles pairing of Zane Leslie and Norbert Kulesza 7-5, 6-3 after a hard-fought battle. They will meet Hoiland and Uhlenkott in an all-Pullman semifinal for a spot in the final.
No Pullman boy was beaten by any player from another school throughout the day, with the lone Hound defeat coming when Lin topped teammate Brian Fugh in the quarterfinal round.
Clarkston’s girls doubles team moves on
SPOKANE — The Bantams doubles team of Maggie Ogden and Eloise Teasley moved on to Day 2 of the Washington 2A district tournament.
Ogden and Teasley will play today against West Valley, with the winner qualifying for the state tournament.
Singles records — Alex Whittle (1-1), Aiden Schnatterle (0-1), Nathan Gall (1-1), Ella Ogden (0-1), Nani Woodburry (1-1), Joanna Schnatterle (0-1)
Doubles records — Haven Morfin/Alex Shaw (0-1), Norbert Kulesza/Zane Leslie (1-1), Ikaika Millan/Espen Williams (0-1), Maggie Ogden/Eloise Teasley (2-0), Taryn Demers/Maddie Kaufman (1-1), Ella Leavitt/Olivia Gustafson (1-1)
MEN’S BASKETBALLIdaho signs two out of portal, add high schooler
MOSCOW — The Idaho men’s basketball coaching staff has announced the additions of Terren Frank, Trey Smith and Mikhail Abdul-Hamid to the roster.
Frank, a 6-foot-8, 225-pound from Los Angeles, played last season at Vanderbilt and the year before at Texas Christian. He’s appeared in 43 games, averaging 2.0 points, 1.4 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game. His father, Tellis, was an NBA first-round draft pick by Golden State in 1987.
Smith, a 6-3, 195-pound guard from San Juan Capistrano, Calif., played four seasons at San Jose State. He averaged 8.4 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists in his final two seeasons with the Spartans. He had a career-high 24 points in a win against Portland this past season. He ranked third and fifth the past two seasons in fewest fouls committed per 40 minutes according to KenPom.
Abdul-Hamid, a 6-5, 190-pound guard out of St. Louis’ Christian Brothers College High School, helped the Cadets to a 62-19 record in his four years, including a 26-6 mark and the Missouri Class 6A state title this past winter.
LCSC signs three transfers
The Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball coach staff has announced the additions of Keegan Crosby, Davian Brown and Etan Collins to the rosterl.
Crosby is a graduate transfer from NCAA Division II Alaska Anchorage. The 6-6 forward was second on the team in rebounding and third in assists, starting all but one game.
Brown, a 6-2 guard from Pasadena, Calif., spent the past two seasons at The Master’s (Calif.) and helped the Mustangs to 40 wins in that time. He averaged 10.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists.
Collins, a 6-5 forward, played at Skagit Valley College last season and played a year previously at NCAA Division II Western Oregon. Last season, he averaged 13.3 Points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.
COLLEGE ROWINGNorris earns All-Pac-12
Washington State senior rower Jessica Norris was named to the All-Pac-12 team, it was announced.
Norris, who also made all-conference in 2021, rowed for the Cougars’ first varsity eight in all six races this season. She guided her board to a Fawley Cup win against Gonzaga, as well as victories against No. 12 USC and No. 19 Alabama at the Pac-12 Invitational.