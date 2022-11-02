COLFAX — The Colfax volleyball team made short work of St. George’s of Spokane in the first round of the Washington Class 2B district tournament Tuesday, rolling to a 25-14, 25-8, 25-8 victory.

Brynn McGaughy led Colfax (13-2) with 14 kills and six blocks. Lauren York had 14 assists. Jaisha Gibb finished with nine digs and five aces. Hope Fultz chipped in five aces.

