COLFAX — The Colfax volleyball team made short work of St. George’s of Spokane in the first round of the Washington Class 2B district tournament Tuesday, rolling to a 25-14, 25-8, 25-8 victory.
Brynn McGaughy led Colfax (13-2) with 14 kills and six blocks. Lauren York had 14 assists. Jaisha Gibb finished with nine digs and five aces. Hope Fultz chipped in five aces.
“(We) came out ready to go (and) had some key hits from our middles,” Colfax coach Megan Dorman said. “(We) just put the pressure on them in serving as well.”
The Bulldogs will host Upper Christian Academy at 5:30 p.m. today in the semifinal round.
Pullman finishes league play unbeaten
PULLMAN — The Pullman volleyball team rolled to a 25-5, 25-5, 25-10 Class 2A Greater Spokane League win against Rogers to finish the regular season undefeated in league action.
Junior Gabriella Oliver had 20 assists and five aces for Pullman (13-3, 10-0). Sophie Armstrong contributed nine kills and Lily McNannay tallied eight digs.
Bantams fall in regular-season finale
Clarkston fell 19-25, 21-25, 16-25 to Class 2A Greater Spokane League foe Shadle Park in its regular-season finale.
Maddie Kaufman led in assists with 12 and Emily Johnson added six kills for the Bantams (8-11, 5-5), who open the first round of the Class 2A district volleyball tournament at 6 p.m. Thursday at home against Rogers.
Pomeroy serves up a win
Pomeroy went 64-of-66 at the service line in its 25-7, 25-9, 25-12 victory against Prescott to open the Washington Class 1B district volleyball tournament.
Halliee Brewer led in kills with 10 and added four aces for the Pirates (11-4). Jillian Herres added 28 assists and was 14-of-14 at the line with three aces.
Pomeroy next plays Liberty Christian at 6 p.m. Thursday in the semifinal round.
Colton falls in five
RICHLAND — The Colton volleyball team won the first two sets in the first round of the Washington Class 1B district tournament first round but lost 16-25, 22-25, 25-19, 25-12, 15-6 to the Liberty Christian Patriots.
Rachel Becker led the Wildcats (6-10) with 20 digs. Sidni Whitcomb had 15 assists. Grace Kuhle and Holly Heitstuman each had six kills for Colton.
Troy takes top Whitepine League honors
State champion Troy took home the top awards as the Whitepine League announced its all-league teams for volleyball.
Jolee Ecklund was named to the first team and was honored with the player of the year award. Debbie Blazzard was named the coach of the year.
Dericka Morgan also was a first-team honoree, as was Potlatch’s Josie Larson and Jordan Reynolds, Genesee’s Makenzie Stout, Logos’ Lily Leidenfrost and Kamiah’s Laney Landmark.
FIRST TEAM
Jolee Ecklund, Troy; Josie Larson, Potlatch; Makenzie Stout, Genesee; Dericka Morgan, Troy; Jordan Reynolds, Potlatch; Lily Leidenfrost, Logos; Laney Landmark, Kamiah.
Player of the year — Ecklund.
Coach of the year — Debbie Blazzard, Troy.
SECOND TEAM
Dani Howard, Potlatch, Olivia Tyler, Troy; Isabelle Monk, Genesee; Nicole Hunter, Troy; Evelyn Grauke, Logos; Brooke Peterson, Potlatch; Mia Scharnhorst, Genesee; Logan Landmark, Kamiah; Kristin Wemhoff, Prairie, Lucia Spencer, Logos.
HONORABLE MENTION
Camille Stewart, Clearwater Valley; Tara Schlader, Prairie; Katie Gray, Troy; Jaspen Ellenwood, Lapwai; Soa Moliga, Lapwai.
Kendrick, Deary, SJB earn top honors
Players from Kendrick and Deary and St. John Bosco’s coach earned the top honors as the Whitepine League recently released its all-league teams for volleyball.
Kendrick’s Hailey Talyor and Deary’s Kenadie Kirk were named players of the year as well as to the first team, and Jamie Johnson from St. John Bosco was voted coach of the year.
Others named to the first team were Kendrick’s Rose Stewart, Highland’s Kadence Beck, Deary’s Dantae Workman and St. John Bosco’s Sara Waters.
FIRST TEAM
Rose Stewart, Kendrick; Kadence Beck, Highland; Kenadie Kirk, Deary, Hailey Taylor, Kendrick; Dantae Workman, Deary, Sara Waters, St. John Bosco.
Players of the year — Kirk, Taylor.
Coach of the year — Jamie Johnson, St. John Bosco.
SECOND TEAM
Triniti Wood, Deary; Carlie Harrell, Timberline; Katherine Duuck, Nezperce; Harley Heimgartner, Kendrick, Brianna Branson, Nezperce; Raylie Warren, St. John Bosco; Noelle Chmelik, St. John Bosco.
HONORABLE MENTION
Ruby Stewart, Kendrick; Morgan Silflow, Kendrick; Julia Wassmuth, St. John Bosco.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALLClarkston splits, to host Ephrata this weekend
The Clarkston football team first beat Shadle Park 17-7 but fell 7-6 to West Valley to finish in second place in the Class 2A Greater Spokane League.
“Tiebreakers are tricky, thought our kids played awesome for the weather conditions and the drive,” Clarkston coach Brycen Bye said. “Getting compared for two teams in one day.”
That result means the Bantams will host Ephrata this weekend in a crossover game at a time and date to be determined, and a victory there would mean Clarkston would advance to the Washington state tournament.
“Excited to play at home,” Bye said.
Landon Taylor caught two touchdown passes in total, one in each game, to keep the Bantams’ hopes alive.
Against the Eagles, Taylor caught a 39-yard touchdown from Carter Steinwand in the first half and the defense did its job as Ian Nieves picked off Raesean Eaton late in the first half to preserve the lead.
However, Eaton’s 1-yard plunge almost midway through the second half gave West Valley the lead. Critical on that drive was a 28-yard reception by Judah Clark and his 31-yard run.
Clarkston was unable to convert on a fourth-and-19 play late in the second half as the Eagles held on.
In the first game, Taylor accounted for a field goal, two extra points and the touchdown that put it out of reach as the Bantams beat Shadle Park and pushed the Highlanders to third place.
Mason Brown, who scored the first touchdown of the game, picked off a pass just after Shadle Park had scored and recovered an onside kick with 3:30 left in regulation.
Then on fourth down, Carter Steinwand hit Taylor for a 20-yard pass and a 10-point lead with 2:26 left. The Highlanders could do nothing afterward.
Clarkston 6 0—6
West Valley 0 7—7
Clarkston — Landon Taylor 39 pass from Carter Steinwand (kick failed).
West Valley — Raesean Eaton 1 run (Grady Walker kick).
Clarkston 10 7—17
Shadle Park 0 7—7
Clarkston — Mason Brown 21 run (Landon Taylor kick).
Clarkston — Taylor 34 field goal.
Shadle Park — Jordan Dever 25 pass from Natreven Dickerson (Memphis Lake kick).
Clarkston — Taylor 20 pass from Carter Steinwand (Taylor kick).
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLFCantafio paces WSU at Poppy Hills
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Junior Jaden Cantafio had a 3-over-par 74 to lead Washington State’s men’s golf team in the second round of the Saint Mary’s Invitational at Poppy Hills Golf Club.
The Cougars are eighth out of 16 teams with a 587, behind leader San Diego’s 562.
Cantafio sits in a tie for 15th overall at 2-over 144. He had two birdies, three bogeys and a double bogey in his round.
Team scores — 1. San Diego 562; 2. Colorado State 572; T3. Santa Clara 574; T3. Loyola Marymount 574; T5. Saint Mary’s (Calif.) 578; T5. Fresno State 578; 7. Chattanooga 581; 8. Washington State 587; 9. UTSA 589; 10. Northern Illinois 591; 11. Nevada 594; 12. BYU 596; 13. Pacific 597; 14. UC Santa Barbara 605; 15. Grand Canyon 607; 16. Sacramento State 613.
Individual — David Rauch (San Diego), Matthew Manganello (Fresno State) 136.
WSU individuals — T15. Jaden Cantafio 144; T22. Pono Yanagi 145; T35. Danie; Kim 148; T57. Preston Bebich 151; T63. Tianyu Wu 152; T69. Sam Renner 154.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLFGamble leads WSU in Hawaii
KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii — Sophomore Madelyn Gamble shot a 1-under-par 72 to lead the Washington State women’s golf team in the second round of the Pac-12 Preview at Nanea Golf Club.
The Cougars are tied for 10th place out of 12 teams with a 610, behind leader Stanford’s 570.
Gamble sits in 14th place overall at even-par 146. She had four birdies and three bogeys on her round.
Team scores — 1. Stanford 570; 2. Oregon 579; 3. Arizona 580; 4. Arizona State 586; 5. California 587; 6. UCLA 590; 7. USC 593; 8. Oregon State 598; 9. Colorado 607; T10. Washington 610; T10. Washington State 610; 12. Hawaii 614.
Individual — Rose Zhang (Stanford) 137.
WSU individuals — 14. Madelyn Gamble 146; T28. Darcy Habgood 150; T43. Emily Cadwell 155; T54. Emiko Sverduk 159; 57. Hannah Harrison 163.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLIdaho 91, Evergreen State 48
MOSCOW — The Vandals had no issues in taking down the Geoducks in their lone exhibition game before the start of the regular season.
No other information was available at press time.
Idaho opens regular-season play at 4 p.m. Monday at Denver.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALLLCSC signs Washington guard
The Lewis-Clark State College women’s basketball team recently announced the signing of Tatum Brager to the 2023 class.
A 5-foot-10 guard out of Stanwood (Wash.) High School, she averages 8.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game. She recently was listed as a player to watch in Class 3A by Prep Girls Hoops. Brager was an all-conference performer in basketball and track.
“When Tatum played with our team on her campus visit, she was so good that I honestly thought she could be competing for a starting spot on this year’s team,” coach Brian Orr said in a news release. “An excellent athlete, Tatum’s speed and quickness fits well into our play-faster system.”
Brager joins Orofino’s Grace Beardin in the signing class.