YAKIMA — Colfax’s volleyball team now is two victories away from securing a 16th state championship.
The Bulldogs advanced to the semifinal round of the Washington Class 2B state tourney after beating Granger 25-14, 25-12, 25-15, then downing Adna 25-20, 25-13, 25-23 on Thursday at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
“Today was a successful day I’d say,” Colfax volleyball coach Megan Dorman said. “They played consistently and everyone had their chance to shine tonight.”
With the wins, fourth-seeded Colfax (17-2) will play top-seeded Kalama (22-0) at 9:45 a.m. today at the same site for the right to advance to the title match.
Against the 13th-seeded Spartans, Brynn McGaughy had 14 kills, Jaisha Gibb finished with 17 assists and Lauren York tallied 14 digs.
In the match versus the fifth-seeded Pirates, McGaughy chipped in 13 kills and York had 16 assists.
McGaughy added seven blocks combined in the two matches.
The Bulldogs know they will have a fight on their hands against the Chinooks.
“They have a bunch of seniors,” Dorman said. “They hit the ball extremely well, and their setter does a good job of spreading the ball around. If we come out and be agressive, I think we’ll have a chance to win.”
Pirates season ends
YAKIMA — Pomeroy’s volleyball team fell in two volleyball matches at the Washington Class 1B state tournament at the Yakima Valley SunDome, dropping a 25-27, 25-13, 20-25, 25-15, 16-14 decision to Mount Vernon Christian, then losing 19-25, 25-21, 25-19, 25-21 to Darrington.
“We just had a tough time finishing tonight,” Pirates coach Adam Van Vogt said. “I’m still proud of what the team did this season. I’m proud of how hard we fought and worked.”
Against the sixth-seeded Hurricanes, Jillian Herres notched 42 assists and three aces for 11th-seeded Pomeroy (19-9). Clara Jentz finished with 10 kills and five blocks.
Against the 19th-seeded Loggers, Jentz had a career-best 15 kills and added four blocks. Kendall Dixon tallied 11 kills. Chase Caruso finished with 14 digs.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLIdaho 122, Walla Walla 48
MOSCOW — The Idaho men’s basketball team used a 19-0 first-half run to break open a close game and cruised to a nonconference win against NAIA Walla Walla at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.
Six players hit double figures for the Vandals (1-1), seven players had nine or more, eight had eight or more and nine had seven or more points.
Sophomore forward Terren Frank had 24 points and five steals in 20 minutes to lead Idaho, which was 46-for-72 (63.9 percent) from the field, including 14-of-25 (56 percent) from beyond the arc. Junior forward Isaac Jones finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Sophomore guard Dominique Ford tallied 16 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Freshman forward Nigel Burris contributed 13 points and six rebounds. Sophomore guard Yusef Salih chipped in 12 points. Senior forward Michael Hanshaw had 10 points and six rebounds. Senior guard Divant’e Moffitt finished with nine points and 10 assists.
Andrew Vaughn finished with 14 points for the Wolves, who used the game as an exhibition and finished 19-of-58 (32.8 percent) shooting overall and was 4-of-15 (26.7 percent) from 3-point range.
The Vandals held huge advantages in rebounding (49-26), assists (25-6), bench points (48-17), fast-break points (25-1), points off turnovers (32-3), points in the paint (60-18) and second-chance points (18-8).
Idaho next plays at noon Sunday at Omaha.
WALLA WALLA
Goilden 4-15 0-0 8, Olsen 0-3 0-0 0, Vaughn 5-12 2-4 14, Murray 1-3 1-2 3, Freeman 3-3 0-0 6, Borges-Paraizo 2-4 1-3 6, Mireles 1-4 0-0 3, Nichols 0-1 0-0 0, Daley 1-3 2-2 4, Moncion 0-3 0-0 0, Thuc 0-1 0-0 0, Thomas-Perez 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 19-58 6-11 48.
IDAHO (1-1)
Smith 2-3 1-4 7, Moffitt 3-7 2-4 9, Frank 9-13, 3-3 24, Salih 3-4 3-4 12, Jones 10-13 2-2 22, Hanshaw 5-6 0-0 10, Walker 3-4 0-2 8, Hatten 0-3 1-2 1, Burris 6-8 0-1 13, Ford 5-11 4-6 16. Totals 46-72 16-28 122.
Halftime — Idaho, 70-23. 3-point goals — Walla Walla 4-15 (Vaughn 2-4, Borges-Paraizo 1-2, Mireles 1-3, Olsen 0-1, Daley 0-1, Golden 0-2, Moncion 0-2), Idaho 14-25 (Salih 3-3, Frank 3-5, Smith 2-3, Walker 2-3, Ford 2-5, Moffitt 1-2, Burris 1-2, Hatten 0-2). Fouled out — Thuc. Rebounds — Walla Walla 26 (Murray 7), Idaho 49 (Jones 10). Assists — Walla Walla 6 (Freeman, Moncion 2), Idaho 25 (Moffitt 10). Total fouls — Walla Walla 20, Idaho 8. A — 1,549.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLLewis-Clark State 66, Whitman 60
Junior guard Callie Stevens had 14 points in the first quarter and eight in the fourth en route to what would have been a career high if the Warriors were playing a regular-season game. She finished with 32 points as the locals beat NCAA Division III Whitman in an exhibition at the P1FCU Activity Center.
“One of the disappointing things about tonight is that it was an exhibition game,” coach Brian Orr said in a news release. “When you have a player that steps up with a career-high 32 points, and then it doesn’t count, it’s disappointing. But this was a really good game for us.”
Senior post Sara Muehlhausen had 10 points and seven rebounds for LCSC, which finished 26-of-56 (46.4 percent) from the field, including 8-of-17 (47.1 percent) from distance.
Elena McHargue tallied 19 points for the Blues, who were 23-for-71 (32.4 percent) from the field, including 5-of-24 (20.8 percent) from 3-point range. Korin Baker chipped in 11 points and 11 rebounds. Sydney Abbott finished with 10 points.
Stevens scored the final five points of the first quarter as the Warriors went out to a 23-13 lead. Whitman scored the first 12 points of the second to take a 25-23 edge with 5:35 left, but LCSC reasserted command and went on a 14-3 spurt in the next four minutes in holding a 37-28 lead with less than two minutes to go. The Warriors went into the locker room up 37-30.
The Blues cut the gap to four midway through the third before LCSC went on another spurt to take an 11-point lead. The Warriors were up 48-41 after three. That’s the closest Whitman would get until the final margin.
LCSC next plays at 4 p.m. Saturday at home against Montana Tech.
WHITMAN
McHargue 7-16 1-2 19, Baker 4-7 3-4 11, Abbott 4-14 2-21 0, Drango 3-7 0-0 5, Martin 1-10 0-0 3, Ogden 1-3 2-2 4, Coverson 1-5 1-2 3, Taylor 1-6 0-0 2, Marecie 1-2 0-0 2, Lundberg 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-71 9-12 60.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE
Stevens 10-17 5-5 32, Muehlhausen 5-7 0-0 10, Sander 4-8 0-0 8, Broyles 3-10 0-0 7, Holm 2-5 0-1 4, Hymas 1-6 1-2 3, Wilson 1-2 0-0 2, Byrd 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-56 6-8 66.
Whitman 13 17 11 19—60
Lewis-Clark State 23 14 11 18—66
3-point goals — Whitman 5-24 (McHargue 4-11, Martin 1-6, Taylor 0-1, Marecie 0-1, Lundberg 0-1, Abbott 0-2, Drango 0-2), Lewis-Clark State 8-17 (Stevens 7-9, Broyles 1-6, Sander 0-1, Holm 0-1). Rebounds — Whitman 44 (Baker 11), Lewis-Clark State 38 (Muehlhausen, Holm 7). Assists — Whitman 16 (McHargue, Abbott 4), Lewis-Clark State 16 (Stevens 5). Total fouls — Whitman 13, Lewis-Clark State 12. A — 281.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLIdaho falls in three
PORTLAND, Ore. — Freshman middle hitter Madison Wilson finished with eight kills, but the Idaho volleyball team dropped a 25-9, 25-15, 25-15 Big Sky Conference decision to Portland State at Viking Pavilion.
Freshman setter Kate Doorn contributed 15 assists for the Vandals (4-21, 1-12), who have dropped their past five matches. Freshman Aine Doty chipped in with six digs. Senior outside hitter Allison Munday had three total blocks.
Idaho next plays at 7 p.m. Saturday at Sacramento State.
Three from LCSC earn all-conference
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Three Lewis-Clark State volleyball players were named to the All-Cascade Conference teams, the conference announced.
Sophomore outside hitter Grecia Ung Enriquez was a first-team pick, senior middle blocker Jada Wyms earned second-team honors and senior right-side hitter Lisi Langi was an honorable mention selection.
Ung Enriquez is second in the Cascade at 0.47 aces per set (43 total) and leads the Warriors (16-11) with 310 kills, 3.37 kills per set, 364 points and 3.96 points per set. She also had 115 digs and 20 total blocks.
Wyms has 96 total blocks, including 26 solo, and has 150 kills with a .285 attack percentage to lead the team.
Langi has 251 kills, is second with a .264 attack percentage and 64 total blocks.
Sixth-seeded LCSC plays No. 3 seed Southern Oregon in a first-round conference tournament match at 9 a.m. today in La Grande, Ore.