YAKIMA — Colfax’s volleyball team now is two victories away from securing a 16th state championship.

The Bulldogs advanced to the semifinal round of the Washington Class 2B state tourney after beating Granger 25-14, 25-12, 25-15, then downing Adna 25-20, 25-13, 25-23 on Thursday at the Yakima Valley SunDome.

