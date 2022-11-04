COLFAX — Colfax’s volleyball team won a Washington Class 2B district title for the second consecutive season Thursday, beating Liberty of Spangle 25-12, 25-18, 25-14.
“We came ready to play,” Bulldogs coach Megan Dorman said. “The girls served really well tonight and played awesome defense.”
Colfax (15-2), which has won 15 state titles and eight since 2014, will be among one of the top seeds at the state tournament, which takes place Nov. 11-12 at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima, Wash. In their first appearance at the state tourney since 2019 a year ago, the Bulldogs placed fifth.
Colfax will make its 32nd appearance in the state tournament in the past 34 seasons.
Sophomore Brynn McGaughy notched 19 kills and three blocks against the Lancers. She’s been a force on the front line for the Bulldogs all season.
“She’s just been gaining more and more confidence,” Dorman said. “She keeps working hard, and her height and size just helps us when she plays in the front row.”
Lauren York added 16 assists and six aces.
Bantams move on
Clarkston advanced to the semifinal round of the Washington Class 2A district tournament after downing Rogers 25-15, 25-7, 25-7.
Sydney Knight led the Bantams (9-11) with eight kills and Maddie Kaufman added 18 assists.
The Bantams next will play Shadle Park at 2 p.m. Saturday at Pullman High School.
Wildcats stay alive
PRESCOTT, Wash. — Colton stayed alive in the Washington Class 1B district tournament after a 17-25, 25-14, 24-26, 25-15, 15-11 victory against Prescott.
Holly Heitstuman led the Wildcats (7-10) with 12 kills. Sidni Whitcomb added 25 assists. Clair Moerhle had six aces.
The Wildcats next will play St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse in another elimination game at 10 a.m. Saturday at DeSales High School in Walla Walla.
Pirates knocked off in three
RICHLAND, Wash. — Liberty Christian knocked off Pomeroy 25-21, 25-19, 25-21 in the semifinal round of the Washington Class 1B district tournament.
Jillian Herres paced the Pirates (11-5) with 27 assists. Kendall Dixon had 10 kills and Taylor Gilbert added seven.
Pomeroy next plays at noon Saturday in an elimination match against DeSales in Walla Walla.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLLewis-Clark State 90, Park Gilbert (Ariz.) 57
Six players hit double figures as the Warriors had no problems with the Buccaneers during the Clearwater River and Casino Lodge Classic at the P1FCU Activity Center.
“Pleased with our guys’ progress both offensively and defensively from our first game,” coach Austin Johnson said.
Sophomore guard Silas Bennion and freshman guard John Lustig, a former Colfax standout, led the way for LCSC (1-1) with 16 points each. Bennion went 7-of-7 at the line and added six rebounds and four assists. Lustig went 4-of-6 from the field and added four rebounds.
Sophomore guard Davian Brown tallied 15 points and four assists for the Warriors, who were 30-for-54 (55.6 percent) from the field and 24-of-32 (75 percent) at the line. Sophomore center Will Abram finished with 11 points, and sophomore guard Oreon Courtney and senior guard Kai Warren each finished with 10 points.
LC Ballard led Park-Gilbert (0-1) with 13 points. Jaylen Solich contributed 11 points. Aiden Moreno tallied 10 points.
LCSC held advantages in most every statistical category, including rebounds (37-32), assists (17-7), bench points (31-23), points off turnovers (23-17) and points in the paint (30-24).
The Buccaneers gave the Warriors fits for much of the first half before LCSC started pulling away in the final eight minutes. The Warriors used a 18-6 spurt at the end to take a 47-31 lead into the locker room.
Park Gilbert never got any closer.
LCSC next plays at 4 p.m. Saturday against Rocky Mountain.
PARK GILBERT (0-1)
Ballard 3-9 5-8 13, Moreno 4-13 2-3 10, Cooke 2-7 0-0 5, Humphrey Jr. 2-8 1-3 5, Shorts 0-2 1-2 1, Solich 5-9 1-1 11, Dmochewicz 1-4 2-2 4, Sutherland 1-2 1-1 4, Lewkowski 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 20-57 13-20 57.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (1-1)
Bennion 4-7 7-7 16, Brown 6-10 2-3 15, Abram 4-4 3-4 11, Courtney 4-10 2-5 10, Stockton 2-4 2-2 7, Lustig 4-6 7-8 16, Warren 4-9 0-0 10, Hunt 1-2 1-3 3, Peoples Jr. 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 30-54 24-32 90.
Halftime — Lewis-Clark State, 47-31. 3-point goals — Park Gilbert 4-21 (Ballard 2-4, Sutherland 1-1, Cooke 1-5, Shorts 0-1, Lewkowski 0-1, Humphrey Jr. 0-2, Solich 0-2, Dmochewicz 0-2, Moreno 0-3), Lewis-Clark State 6-18 (Warren 2-6, Stockton 1-2, Lustig 1-2, Bennion 1-4, Brown 1-4). Fouled out — Lewkowski. Rebounds — Park Gilbert 32 (Humphrey Jr. 7), Lewis-Clark State 37 (Bennion 6). Assists — Park Gilbert 7 (Solich 2), Lewis-Clark State 17 (Bennion, Brown, Stockton 4). Total fouls — Park Gilbert 24, Lewis-Clark State 20. Technicals — Lewkowski 2. A — 320.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLIdaho falls in three
OGDEN, Utah — Freshman outside hitter Taryn Vrieling had 10 kills, but the Idaho volleyball team dropped a 25-18, 25-21, 25-22 decision to Weber State at Swenson Gym.
Freshman setter Kate Doorn added 24 assists for the Vandals (4-19, 1-10), who have lost three in a row. Freshman libero Aine Doty tallied 13 digs.
Idaho next plays at 1 p.m. Saturday at Idaho State.
COLLEGE BASEBALLWSU to host seven series, play in Gwynn Classic
PULLMAN — Washington State’s baseball team will host seven series and play in the Tony Gwynn Classic, it was announced.
The Cougars, who finished 27-26 overall and 12-18 in the Pac-12 Conference, open with a “home” series Feb. 17-19 against UC Riverside at the Seattle Mariners training complex in Peoria, Ariz., before playing in the Gwynn Classic from Feb. 24-27. WSU will open its Bailey-Brayton portion of the schedule March 3-7 with a three-game series against Southern Indiana and a single game against Seattle before starting Pac-12 play at Oregon State.
The Cougars will have home conference series against Oregon, UCLA, Arizona, Washington and Stanford, along with hosting a nonconference series against Santa Clara and a home-and-home once again with Gonzaga.
The Pac-12 tournament takes place May 24-28 in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Game times will be released at a later date.
SCHEDULE
Feb. 17 — UC Riverside+; 18 — UC Riverside+; 19 — UC Riverside+; 24 — UC Irvine@; 25 — at San Diego State@; 26 — UC San Diego@; 27 — UNLV@; March 3 — Southern Indiana; 4 — Southern Indiana; 5 — Southern Indiana; 7 — Seattle; 10 — at Oregon State*; 11 — at Oregon State*; 12 — at Oregon State*; 15 — San Francisco; 17 — Oregon*; 18 — Oregon*; 19 — Oregon*; 24 — at USC*; 25 — at USC*; 26 — at USC*; 29 — Linfield: 31 — UCLA*; April 1 — UCLA*; 2 — UCLA*; 3 — BYU; 6 — at Arizona State*; 7 — at Arizona State*; 8 — at Arizona State*; 14 — Arizona*; 15 — Arizona*; 16 — Arizona*; 18 — at Gonzaga; 21 — Santa Clara; 22 — Santa Clara; 23 — Santa Clara; 26 — at Utah Valley; 28 — at Utah*; 29 — at Utah*; 30 — at Utah*; May 2 — Gonzaga; 5 — Washington*; 6 — Washington*; 7 — Washington*; 12 — at California*; 13 — at California*; 14 — at California*; 18 — Stanford*; 19 — Stanford*; 20 — Stanford*; 24-28 — Pac-12 tournament#
* — Pac-12 games
+ — at Peoria, Ariz.
@ — Tony Gwynn Classic, San Diego
# — at Scottsdale, Ariz.