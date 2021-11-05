SPANGLE, Wash. — Colfax handled Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 25-12, 25-17, 25-19 in a Washington Class 2B high school volleyball district final Thursday at Liberty High School.
The Bulldogs (23-2) benefited from 24 assists, seven digs and two aces courtesy of Justice Brown, along with 13 kills, four blocks and five digs from Asher Cai. Theresa Stolle added nine kills, eight aces and three blocks, and Brynn McGaughy had six blocks and three kills.
“We played really well,” Colfax coach Brandy Brown said. “Strong, together, and aggressively — it just went well. Everything you’d want.”
Colfax begins state tournament tournament play next Thursday at the Yakima SunDome.
Hounds best Bantams
Host Clarkston flirted with an upset but fell 14-25, 25-21, 25-22, 17-25, 15-11 in Class 2A Greater Spokane League play against Pullman.
Sophie Armstrong finished with 17 kills and four blocks, and Keleigh Meyers added 33 assists and four aces for Pullman (12-5, 9-1)
For Clarkston (4-11, 4-6) Maggie Ogden led the offense with 19 kills, Maddie Kaufman supplied 39 assists, Brooke Blaydes made 20 digs, and Avah Griner struck six aces.
“Pullman is a really good, consistent team,” Clarkston coach Marie Huffman said. “I thought we battled with them. We just made some unforced errors in some of those close sets that swayed in Pullman’s favor.”
The two teams begin district tournament play Tuesday.
Vikings sunk by Eagles
ST. JOHN, Wash. — Garfield-Palouse suffered a 25-13, 25-9, 25-14 defeat at the hands of St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse in Washington Class 1B district tournament action.
The Vikings next will play Liberty Christian in an elimination match Saturday at DeSales High School in Walla Walla.
Pirates fall to Nighthawks
OAKESDALE, Wash. — Pomeroy suffered a 25-12, 25-16, 25-12 defeat to top-seeded Oakesdale in Washington Class 1B district tournament semifinal play.
“We’ve been playing really good volleyball lately, and I expected we’ll rebound well for our next match, because that’s what our girls have done all season,” Pomeroy coach Adam Van Vogt said.
The Pirates (12-8) will return for a loser-out contest at 10 a.m. Saturday at DeSales High School in Walla Walla against an opponent to be determined.
Asotin eliminated in district tourney
SPANGLE, Wash. — The Asotin volleyball team fell in its Northeast 2B district tournament loser-out match to Liberty of Spangle, thus ending its season.
There were no set scores at press time, but the Panthers (12-5) were swept by the Lancers.
Several named to Class 4A IEL team
A handful of members of the Moscow volleyball team earned recognition as the Inland Empire League recently released its all-league team.
Morgan Claus was named co-MVP and Toni Claus was named coach of the year. Sam Unger, Grace Allen and Maecie Robbins all earned spots on the first team.
First team — Tori Pelkey, Sandpoint; Emma Brown, Sandpoint; Kenna Simon, Lakeland; Sam Unger, Moscow; Grace Allen, Moscow; Maecie Robbins, Moscow.
Co-MVP — Addie Kiefer, Lakeland; Morgan Claus, Moscow.
Defensive player of the year — Ellie Carlson, Lakeland.
Coach of the year — Toni Claus, Moscow.
Newcomer of the year — Landree Simon, Lakeland.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALLPullman 28, Yakima East Valley 6
PULLMAN — A resounding regional crossover victory against Yakima East Valley of the Central Washington Athletic Conference ended Pullman’s season on a high note.
Pullman (4-6) led 28-0 before East Valley finally got on the board in the fourth quarter.
The Hounds got a quick start with a 95-yard kickoff return touchdown from Terran Page and never let their rivals close. Page would run for another touchdown, as would Henry Preece, and Champ Powaukee had a mammoth 91-yard reception from Riley Pettitt for the team’s final score of the night. Jaxon Patrick went 4-for-4 on PAT kicks.
Pullman did not qualify for the postseason.
“I thought our defense played extremely well,” Pullman coach David Cofer said. “We held East Valley to 19 yards rushing, which was a huge key. ... Just finishing the season on a win is obviously good for those younger guys that are coming back, and also to send off those seniors on a high note.”
East Valley 0 0 0 6—6
Pullman 14 0 14 0—28
Pullman — Terran Page 95 kickoff return (Jaxon Patrick kick).
Pullman — Henry Preece 3 run (Patrick kick).
Pullman — Page 5 run (Patrick kick).
Pullman — Champ Powaukee 91 pass from Riley Pettitt (Patrick kick).
East Valley — Teghan Moser 48 pass from Garin Gurtler (kick failed).
Chewelah 27, Asotin 0
CHEWELAH, Wash. — Kruz Katzer had two long touchdown runs as the Cougars beat the Panthers in the final regular-season game for the teams.
Katzer had scoring runs of 46 and 50 yards as Chewelah (4-6) held a 20-0 edge in the fourth quarter before finishing it off.
Seniors Cam Knight, Ty Galles and Preston Overberg combined to run for 140 yards for Asotin (2-7), and Gavin Wood finished with nine tackles.
“We gave up several big plays,” Panthers coach Jim Holman said. “Offensively, we moved the ball decently, but whenever we got into position, we shot ourselves in the foot.”
Asotin 0 0 0 0—0
Chewelah 14 0 0 13—27
Chewelah — Jeanneret 2 run (kick failed).
Chewelah — Katzer 46 run (Katzer run).
Chewelah — Katzer 50 run (kick failed).
Chewelah — Nolan 1 run (Katzer kick).
Pomeroy 58, Sunnyside Christian 0
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Trent Gwinn accounted for 191 yards of total offense and six touchdowns as the Pirates sailed past the Knights and clinched the Southeast 1B League title outright.
“The was the ultimate way to finish out the regular season by beating a quality opponent on their field before heading into the playoffs,” Pomeroy coach Kyle Kimble said.
Gwinn scored on runs of 34 and 20 yards and threw touchdowns of 8, 16 and 36 yards to Trevin Kimble for the Pirates (10-0, 7-0). Kimble finished with four catches for 84 yards. Gwinn and Kimble each also had a interception return for a touchdown.
Colton Slaybaugh ran for a 23-yard touchdown, and Braedyn White had five tackles, including two for loss, and a sack as Pomeroy held Sunnyside Christian (8-2, 5-2) to minus-6 yards of total offense.
Pomeroy is in the Class 1B state playoff field and will find out its fate Sunday.
Pomeroy 24 22 12 0—58
Sunnyside Christian 0 0 0 0—0
Pomeroy — Trent Gwinn 34 run (Gwinn run).
Pomeroy — Colton Slaybaugh 23 run (Slaybaugh run).
Pomeroy — Trevin Kimble 16 pass from Gwinn (Sid Bales run).
Pomeroy — Gwinn 20 run (Gwinn run).
Pomeroy — Kimble 36 pass from Gwinn (Kimble pass from Gwinn).
Pomeroy — Kimble 8 pass from Gwinn (run failed).
Pomeroy — Kimble interception return (run failed).
Pomeroy — Gwinn interception return (run failed).
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCERWest Valley 3, Clarkston 2
SPOKANE — Genesis Willis had the district-title-clinching goal as the Eagles beat the Bantams in the seventh round of the shootout to advance to the Class 2A state tournament.
“It was such a great team that we have and there were a lot of consequences to today, but I couldn’t be more proud of my girls,” Clarkston coach Ryan Newhouse said.
Clarkston (13-5) held leads of 1-0 and 2-1 in the first half, but Gillian Simpson tied it in the 61st minute for West Valley (16-2).
The two teams couldn’t convert in two overtimes, forcing the penalty-kick phase.
Rebecca Skinner and Luella Skinner tallied goals in regulation and the shootout for the Bantams. Claire Teasley and Chassidy Schneider added goals in the shootout.
Aubrey Lobdell had seven saves for West Valley, and Erika Pickett stopped 10 shots for Clarkston.
Clarkston 2 0 0 0 0—2
West Valley 1 1 0 0 1—3
Clarkston — Rebecca Skinner, 2nd.
West Valley — Rylen Palmer (Ashlyn Chase), 5th.
Clarkston — Luella Skinner (Sienna Newhouse), 18th.
West Valley — Gillian Simpson, 61st.
Shootout — West Valley 6 (Delani Walker, Abigail Sicilia, Madison Carr, Chase, Taylor Steven, Willis), Clarkston 5 (R. Skinner, L. Skinner, Claire Teasley, Chassidy Schneider, Newhouse).
Shots — West Valley 12, Clarkston 8. Saves — Clarkston: Erika Pickett 10. West Valley: Aubrey Lobdell 7.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLIdaho falls in three
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Sophomore outside hitter Delaney Nicoll and senior middle blocker Nikki Ball each had nine kills, but the Idaho volleyball team fell 25-13, 25-20, 25-20 to Montana State in a Big Sky match at Shroyer Gym.
Sophomore setter Peyten Ely, a former Lewiston High School standout, added 17 assists, and senior outside hitter Allison Munday finished with 10 digs for the Vandals (5-17, 2-11).
Kira Thomsen had 12 kills to lead the Bobcats (12-12, 8-5). Allie Lynch tallied 20 assists and Audrey Hofer had 19. Courtney Weatherby finished with 12 digs and Hannah Scott added 10.
Idaho next plays at 1 p.m. Saturday at Montana.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLIdaho 108, Yellowstone Christian 68
MOSCOW — Freshman guard Yusef Salih came off the bench to score 27 points as the Vandals finished exhibition play with a 40-point rout of the Centurions at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.
Junior guard Trevante Anderson added 14 points and eight assists, and Salih was 10-for-13 from the field and 4-of-6 on 3-pointers for Idaho, which took a 14-0 lead at the start. The Vandals were up by 26 with five minutes left before halftime and went into the locker room up 57-24.
The Vandals will play their season opener at 6 p.m. Wednesday at home against Long Beach State.
COLLEGE BASEBALLWSU announces schedule
PULLMAN — Washington State’s baseball team announced its 50-game schedule for the spring, opening with an 11-game trip to the west and south.
The Cougars, who finished 26-23 in the spring for their first winning season since 2015, will open with a four-game set Feb. 18-21 at Hawaii. WSU then will play four games Feb. 24-26 against Long Island in Peoria, Ariz., at the spring training home of the Seattle Mariners. A four-game swing through Texas follows, with three of those games at the Frisco College Baseball Classic in Frisco, Texas.
WSU then opens its Pac-12 and home schedule March 11-13 against Oregon State. The season concludes with a three-game home set May 19-21 against Arizona State. The Pac-12 tournament takes place May 25-29 in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Some game times are yet to be determined.
2022 SCHEDULE
Feb. 18 — at Hawaii; 19 — at Hawaii; 20 — at Hawaii; 21 — at Hawaii; 24 — Long Island@; 25 — Long Island (2)@; 26 — Long Island@; March 2 — at Tarleton State; 4 — Texas A&M#, 5 p.m.; 5 — Wichita State#, 10 a.m.; 6 — Iowa#, 10 a.m.; 11 — Oregon State*, 3:05 p.m.; 12 — Oregon State*, 2:05 p.m.; 13 — Oregon State*, 1:05 p.m.; 18 — at Washington*; 19 — at Washington*; 20 — at Washington*; 23 — at Santa Clara; 25 — at Stanford*; 26 — at Stanford*; 27 — at Stanford*; April 1 — Utah*, 3:05 p.m.; 2 — Utah*, 2:05 p.m.; 3 — Utah*, 1:05 p.m.; 5 — at Gonzaga; 8 — at Arizona*, 9 — at Arizona*; 10 — at Arizona*; 14 — California*, 3:05 p.m.; 15 — California*, 2:05 p.m.; 16 — California*, 1:05 p.m.; 20 — at Seattle; 22 — at Oregon*; 23 — at Oregon*; 24 — at Oregon*; 26 — Gonzaga, 6:05 p.m.; 29 — USC*, 6:05 p.m.; 30 — USC*, 2:05 p.m.; May 1 — USC*, 1:05 p.m.; 6 — Utah Valley, 6:05 p.m.; 7 — Utah Valley, 2:05 p.m.; 8 — Utah Valley, 1:05 p.m.; 11 — at UC Riverside; 13 — at UCLA*, 6 p.m.; 14 — at UCLA*, 2 p.m.; 15 — at UCLA*, 1 p.m.; 19 — Arizona State*, 6:05 p.m.; 20 — Arizona State*, 2:05 p.m.; 21 — Arizona State*, 1:05 p.m. 25-29 — Pac-12 tournament%
@ — at Peoria, Ariz.
# — Frisco (Texas) College Baseball Classic
* — Pac-12 Conference game
% — at Scottsdale, Ariz.