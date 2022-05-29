AREA ROUNDUP
YAKIMA — Mustering only three hits against three Adna pitchers, Colfax lost in the semifinals Saturday of the Washington 2B softball tournament.
The Bulldogs then 1-1 to finish fourth, dumping Toledo 23-5 before bowing 13-8 to Forks, which nabbed third.
Justice Brown, Harper Booth and Devan Becker poked singles for the Bulldogs in the semis.
Karlee VonMoose pitched four innings of two-hit ball and hit a homer for Adna.
In the Bulldogs’ rout of Toledo, Harley Hennigar and KeiLena Nelson drove in three runs apiece as Colfax thumped Toledo in a consolation game.
Hennigar hit a three-run homer in the sixth.
Brenna Gilchrist drove in two runs for Colfax, and eight Bulldogs had at least one hit.
Against Forks, Colfax got two RBI apiece from Booth, Koerner and Nelson.
Adna 251 003—11 12 2
Colfax 000 010—1 3 3
Karlee VonMoos, Ava Simms (5), Margarite Humphrey (6) and Brooklyn Loose. Jorja Koerner and Harper Booth.
Adna hits — Danika Hallom 3, K. Humphrey, K. VonMoos (HR), B. Loose, Natalie Loose 3, Ashley VonMoose 2 (2-2B), Gracie Beaulieu.
Colfax hits — Justice Brown, Booth, Devan Becker.
———
Toledo 000 023 0—5 9 2
Colfax 312 033 x—23 9 1
Averie Robins, Bethany Bowen and Abbie Marcil. Brown, Koerner (6) and Booth.
Toledo hits — Greenlee Clark 2, Brynn Williams (2B), Marcil 2 (HR), Quyn Norberg, Vanessa Rodriguez, Robins, Candace Clark.
Colfax hits — Brown, Booth (2B), Koerner, Delaney Imler (2B), Karmen Akesson, KeiLena Nelson 2 (3B), Harley Hennigar (HR), Brenna Gilchrist (2B).
———
Forks 431 104 0—13 11 4
Colfax 100 043 0—8 12 9
Chloe Gaydeski, Grace Gooding (6) and . Koerner and .
Forks hits — Kadie Wood, Gaydeski 2, Elizabeth Soto (2B), Kyra Neel 2, Keira Johnson (2B), Gooding (3B), Nicole Winger, Erika Williams, Kaidence Rigby (2B).
Colfax hits — Brown 2 (2B), Booth 3 (2B), Koerner 2, Imler, Akesson, Nelson, Hennigar (2B), Alaina McCully.
Wildcats finish second
YAKIMA — Colton reached the title game and lost 4-1 to Liberty Christian to place second in the state 1B tournament.
The Wildcats had defeated Inchelium 11-6 in the semifinals.
No details were available.
BASEBALLChewelah 6, Colfax 3
YAKIMA — Colfax squeezed only three runs out of eight hits and drew only one walk in a loss to Chewelah in the consolation game of the 2B tournament.
The Bulldogs finish 11-12-1 and in fourth place at State.
Peterson collected three hits for Colfax, and Cody Inderrieden added two.
“Tough ending, but we faced next-level pitching all weekend and overall finished the season strong,” Colfax coach Scott Parrish said.
Colfax 010 020 0—3 8 2
Chewelah 200 202 x—6 10 1
Mortensen, Peterson (6) and Plummer. Macrae and NA.
Colfax hits — Peterson 3, Henning, Inderrieden 2, Mortensen, Wigen.
Chewelah hits — Macrae 2, Katzer 2, Dowding 2 (HR), Krausz, Acosta, Accord, Whittekiend.
Lewis-Clark 14, Missoula 12
MISSOULA, Mont. — Tyler Granlund hit two doubles in the Twins’ eight-run seventh inning as Lewis-Clark roared to life in the final two frames to edge Missoula in a season-opening Legion baseball tournament.
Quinton Edmison, Brice Bensching, Chris Ricard, Carson Kolb and Kyson Barden hit consecutive singles in the Twins’ big seventh before Kaden Daniel ripped a two-run double.
Ricard finished with three hits and Barden with four RBI.
The Twins were mistake-prone in the early stages and coach Kevin Maurer lauded the way pitchers Ricard and Tucker Konkol weathered the storm.
Lewis-Clark 100 104 8—14 15 2
Missoula 204 030 3—12 13 0
Chris Ricard, Tucker Konkol and Jake Feger. Peyton Stevens and NA.
Lewis-Clark hits — Quinton Edmison 2, Brice Bensching, Ricard 3, Carson Kolb 2, Kyson Barden 2 (3B), Kaden Daniel (2B), Hayden Line 2, Tyler Granlund 2 (2B).
Missoula hits — Adam Jones 3 (2B), Skye Palmer 2 (2B), Ethan Panker (2B), Charles Dill 2 (3B), Mike Prather 2, Rory Hunt 2, Eamon Higgins
TENNISWang claims title
SEATTLE — Pullman freshman Rhoda Wang captured the girls’ singles title in the Washington 2A tennis tournament, defeating Tiffany Phout of East Valley-Spokane 6-1, 6-2 in the title match.
In the semifinals, Wang beat Taraneh Khalighi of Sammamish 7-5, 6-1.
“Rhoda played great all weekend,” Pullman girls’ coach Dan Vollmer said. “Her semi was exciting to watch.”
In boys’ doubles, the Pullman duo of Connor Lee and Ambrose Gray lost 2-0 to Joseph Chung and Aaron Burgess of W.F. West to place third.
Earlier, Lee and Wang had lost 2-0 to Josh Smith and Drake Jones of North Kitsap to slip into the consolation bracket.