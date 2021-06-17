SPOKANE — John Lustig racked up 20 points, nine rebounds and six assists and Mason Gilchrist contributed 21 points as Colfax beat St. George’s 68-54 on Wednesday in the semifinal round of the Class 2B Bi-County League “culminating event” in boys’ basketball.
The Bulldogs (10-3) play host to Davenport at 6 p.m. Friday in the championship game.
The Dragons (9-4) rallied to within one point in the second half but Colfax’s Damian Demler and Lustig each hit a 3-pointer and Lustig later added a dunk. Seth Lustig went 6-for-6 from the foul line in the fourth quarter.
“It was a really good basketball game,” Bulldogs coach Reece Jenkin said.
COLFAX (10-3)
Damian Demler 3 0-0 9, Carson Gray 2 0-1 5, JD Peterson 0 0-1 0, Seth Lustig 1 8-8 10, John Lustig 9 1-2 20, Bradyn Heilsberg 1 0-0 2, Trace Hennigar 0 0-0 0, Jaxon Wick 0 1-2 1, Mason Gilchrist 10 1-4 21, Drew VanTine 0 0-0 0, JP Wigen 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 11-18 68.
ST. GEORGE’S (9-4)
Shawn Jones 3 2-2 8, Shayden Brown 3 4-4 10, Max Rickard 0 0-0 0, Nico Morales 7 0-1 14, Tanner Watkins 0 -0 0, Nate Henning 1 0-0 3, Nick Watkins 7 5-10 20, John Nowland 0 0-2 0. Totals 21 11-19 54.
Colfax 12 20 16 20—68
St. George’s 14 11 16 13—54
3-point goals — Demler 3, Gray, J. Lustig, Watkins.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALLOthello 56, Pullman 48
OTHELLO, Wash. — Stung by an opposing player’s six 3-pointers, including four in the third quarter, the Pullman girls lost to Othello in the fifth-place game of the 2A Greater Spokane League “culminating event.”
Maciah Tover finished with 18 points for the Huskies, who withstood Pullman’s 19-point fourth quarter.
Meghan McSweeney went off for 25 points for the Greyhounds (5-7).
“Just a really good first season,” first-year Pullman coach Angie Barbour said. “Our girls made a lot of progress. Even though we didn’t go out with a win, I feel like we laid some groundwork going into next season.”
PULLMAN (5-7)
Kelsi Benton 1 0-0 2, Meghan McSweeney 8 6-6 25, Hailey Talbot 3 0-0 6, Elise McDougle 2 0-2 4, Audrey Pitzer 0 0-0 0, Sehra Singh 5 0-0 10, Addison Hawes 0 1-4 1. Totals 19 7-12 48.
OTHELLO (6-8)
Rubi Mondragon 0 0-0 0, Jeweliana Pruneda 0 0-0 0, Annalee Coronado 11 2-6 27, Ashley Perez 2 2-3 6, Maciah Tovar 6 0-2 18, Persayis Garza 2 0-0 4, Maleighah Veliz 1 0-2 2. Totals 22 4-13 57.
Pullman 10 8 11 19—48
Othello 11 16 13 16—57
3-point goals — McSweeney 3, Coronado 3, Tovar 6.
LEGION BASEBALLCamas Prairie 15-17, L-C Cubs 1-7
The Zephyrs swept an American Legion doubleheader against the Cubs at Harris Field.
“Our defense was lacking communication and missing the fundamentals of the game from the very start,” L-C coach Kent Knigge said. “We just got outplayed.”
In the opener, Willis Williamson had three hits, including a double, two runs scored and three RBI for the Camas Prairie (5-1). Tori Ebert scored three times and had four RBI. Brayden Turcott had three runs scored, and Blake Schoo and Gannon Garman each scored twice.
Schoo allowed two hits, four walks and one unearned run in four innings to pick up the win.
Wyett Lopez had two of the Cubs’ three hits and scored their lone run in the third inning.
Levi Johnson allowed seven hits, four walks and nine runs, three earned, in four innings to take the loss. He struck out one.
Game 2 was closer until Camas Prairie, up 8-7, tallied nine runs in the final two innings.
“In the second game we played well,” Knigge said. “Camas is an experienced club and it was like a shooting gallery out there.”
Garman had four hits, including two doubles, and seven RBI to lead the Zephyrs. Dane Lindsley and Reece Wimer each had two hits and three runs scored.
Sam Lindsley picked up the win, allowing three hits, three walks and three runs in the first three innings. He struck out five.
Gavin Ells was 4-for-5 with a double and three runs scored for the Cubs (3-7). Tyler Granlund also had two hits.
Hayden Line took the loss, allowing six hits, three walks and eight runs, four earned, in 4ž innings. He struck out three.
The Cubs next play at 4 p.m. Monday at home in a doubleheader against Northern Lakes. The Zephyrs next play at 4 p.m. June 24 against West Valley in the Clancy Ellis tournament at Harris Field.
GAME 1
Camas Prairie 431 16—15 9 3
L-C Cubs 001 00—1 3 8
Blake Schoo, Brayden Turcott (5) and Tori Ebert; Levi Johnson, Gavis Ells (5) and Tyler Granlund.
W — Schoo. L — Johnson.
Camas Prairie hits — Willis Williamson 3 (2B), Tori Ebert (2B), Chase Kaschmitter (2B), Blake Schoo, Brayden Turcott, Reece Wimer, Colton McElroy.
L-C Cubs hits — Wyett Lopez 2, Tyler Granlund.
GAME 2
Camas Prairie 401 122 7—17 13 4
L-C Cubs 102 220 0—7 8 6
Sam Lindsley, Brayden Turcott (4), Chase Kaschmitter (6) and Tori Ebert; Hayden Line, Wyett Lopez (5), David Goicoa (7) and Emmett Slagg.
W — Lindsley. L — Line.
Camas Prairie hits — Gannon Garman 4 (2 2B), Dane Lindsley 2 (2B), Reece Wimer 2, Brayden Turcott (2B), Tori Ebert (2B), Blake Schoo, Chase Kaschmitter, Sam Lindsley.
L-C Cubs hits — Gavin Ells 4 (I2B), Tyler Granlund 2, Nathan Somers, Wyett Lopez.