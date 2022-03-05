SPOKANE — Lake Roosevelt’s Chase Clark had one of the more impressive games Friday in leading the Raiders to the brink of a possible berth in the Washington Class 2B fourth-place game today.
Then he let his emotions get the best of him.
With time winding down in regulation of an elimination game against Colfax, the Bulldogs called a timeout with the contest tied at 77 in the hopes of setting up a game-winning shot. Instead, Clark gave Colfax an easy opening by throwing the ball up in the air, forcing the officials to call a technical foul on the 6-foot-3 junior wing at the most inopportune time.
It sent Bulldog senior standout guard John Lustig to the line for two free shots. Lustig, a commit to Lewis-Clark State, calmly made the free throws to give Colfax the lead. The Bulldogs then held on to beat Lake Roosevelt 79-77 at Spokane Arena.
The Bulldogs (19-5) will move on to that fourth-place game at 9:30 a.m. today at the same site against Columbia of Burbank (24-2), 61-47 winners against Toutle Lake in another elimination game.
The outburst by Clark overshadowed an otherwise stellar performance. He led six Raider (17-8) players in double figures with 23 points, adding six rebounds.
But Lustig clearly stood out as much. He finished with 36 points on 14-of-16 from the field and 6-of-7 at the line. He added 13 rebounds, seven assists and two blocks.
However, it almost went for naught. Lake Roosevelt had to foul twice, and they did so to force the bonus situation.
Senior guard Damian Demler, who finished with 12 points and four assists, missed his only free throw attempt of the game with 10 seconds left. A jump ball was called on the rebound, giving the ball to the Raiders with 8.6 seconds remaining.
On the inbounds, Chase Marchand dribbled up the court and threw it to Clark, who drove in and looked to tie the game with a layup with two seconds remaining. However, Colfax junior guard Carsen Gray was standing in the lane and drew a charge as the Bulldogs survived.
Sophomore guard Seth Lustig, who tied the game at 77 with a 3-pointer after a Lake Roosevelt shot clock violation, finished with 15 points and six assists for Colfax, which went 30-for-51 (58.8 percent) from the field.
Alonzo Adams added 17 points for the Raiders, who finished 27-for-49 (55.1 percent) from the field. Marchand tallied 15 points. Tanner Kiser chipped in 10 points and six rebounds. Brandon Pino had 10 points.
COLFAX (19-5)
Damian Demler 4 0-1 12, Carsen Gray 3-5 1-1 9, Seth Lustig 6 0-0 15, John Lustig 14 6-7 36, Mason Gilchrist 2 1-2 5, JD Peterson 0 0-0 0, Bradyn Heilsberg 1 0-0 2, JP Wigen 0 0-2 0. Totals 30 8-13 79.
LAKE ROOSEVELT (17-8)
Chase Marchand 6 1-2 15, Tanner Kiser 4 1-1 10, Brandon Pino 4 0-0 10, Alonzo Adams 5 3-3 17, Chase Clark 7 9-9 23, Brit Egbert 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Egbert 0 0-0 0, Ivan Alejandre 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 14-15 77.
Colfax 19 20 16 24—79
Lake Roosevelt 19 14 23 21—77
3-point goals — Demler 4, S. Lustig 3, Gray 2, J. Lustig 2, Adams 4, Marchand 2, Pino 2, Kiser.
Moscow 63, Burley 59
MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Bears extended their season with a 63-59 win against the Bobcats in an Idaho Class 4A boys basketball tournament elimination game at Rocky Mountain High School.
Moscow (16-10) will face Bishop Kelly in the consolation final at 9 a.m. today at the same site.
Jamari Simpson led the way with 17 points for the Bears, hitting three 3-pointers. As a team Moscow was 7-of-17 from beyond the arc.
Bryden Brown added 15 points and tied for the team lead in rebounds at seven with Cody Isakson.
The Bears had a lead as large as 14 points, but a 20-12 third quarter in favor of Burley (11-14) cut the advantage to just three points going into the fourth.
“Thought we played really well,” coach Josh Uhrig said. “Forced them into mistakes early in the game, we made some mistakes in the second half.”
Isakson hit two free throws late to push the lead back to two possessions and seal the win.
Moscow’s defense came up big, holding the Bobcats to just 19-for-53 (35.8 percent) shooting on the game.
BURLEY (11-14)
Trey King 0 0-0 0, Ryan Jensen 0 0-0 0, Branson Widmier 0 0-0 0, Treven Fenstermaker 0 1-2 1, Ramsey Trevino 3 5-6 11, Jacob Williams 1 0-0 2, Stockton Sheets 4 4-6 14, Stockton Page 5 1-2 13, Gage Ontiveros 0 0-0 0, Adam Kloepfer 6 5-7 18. Totals 19 16-23 59.
MOSCOW (16-10)
Sam Kees 3 1-3 8, Jamari Simpson 5 4-6 17, Dylan Rehder 0 0-0 0, Cody Isakson 2 3-4 7, Barrett Abendroth 1 1-2 3, Bryden Brown 6 1-1 15, Taylor Strong 4 4-6 13, Zac Skinner 0 0-0 0, Ian Hillman 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 14-22 63.
Burley 9 14 20 16—59
Moscow 18 16 12 17—63
3-point goals —Sheets 2, Page 2, Kloepfer, Simpson 3, Brown 2, Kees, Strong.
Kendrick 52, Timberline 32
CALDWELL — The Tigers jumped all over the Spartans of Weippe in the first quarter and advanced in an Idaho Class 1A Division II boys basketball state tournament loser-out game at Caldwell High School.
Kendrick (13-9) will play the fourth-seed North Gem in the consolation final at 9 a.m. today at the same location.
“Really just one word, defense,” said Kendrick coach Tim Silflow.
The Tigers shut out Timberline (13-12) in the first quarter and took a 16-0 lead after the first break. The Spartans shot 0-of-11 in the first quarter and were 10-of-52 (19.2 percent) for the game.
Ty Koepp led the way for Kendrick with 18 points and nine rebounds.
“(Koepp) just played solid,” Silflow said. “He didn’t have his best game yesterday and just came out today with something to prove.”
Silflow praised Jagger Hewett saying he spearheaded the defense, Hewett led the team with six steals.
Sophomore Hunter Taylor came in for an injured Preston Boyer in the game, and Silflow said he filled an important role to the team.
Looking ahead to the gane against the Cowboys, Silflow said, “boys want to knock off one of these southern teams just to prove they belong.”
TIMBERLINE (13-12)
Parker Brown 4 0-0 12, Cody Bird 0 0-0 0, Rylan West 1 2-2 4, Micha Nelson 2 0-1 4, Tim Thort 0 2-2 2, Jude Nelson 0 0-0 0, Logan Hunter 0 1-2 1, Justice Richardson 0 0-0 0, Gavin Christopherson 3 1-2 7, Jaron Christopherson 0 2-2 2. Totals 10 8-11 32.
KENDRICK (13-9)
Lane Clemenhagen 1 0-1 2, Jagger Hewett 3 4-4 10, Preston Boyer 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Cook 0 0-0 0, Hunter Taylor 4 0-1 8, Mason Kimberling 2 0-1 4, Tommy Stamper 0 0-0 0, Xavier Carpenter 0 0-0 0, Brock Boyer 0 0-1 0, Anthony Lewis 1 0-0 2, Ty Koepp 8 0-4 18, Carson Hogan 0 0-0 0, Leyton Brown-Sherrill 0 0-0 0, Dallas Morgan 4 0-0 8. Totals 23 4-12 52.
Timberline 0 14 12 6—32
Kendrick 16 11 13 12—52
3-point goals — Brown 4, Koepp 2.
GIRLS BASKETBALLNeah Bay 48, Colton 41
SPOKANE — The Wildcats struggled in the middle quarters of a Washington Class 1B girls basketball state tournament semifinal-round loss to the Red Devils at Spokane Arena.
Colton will face Southeast 1B League Wheat Division foe Garfield-Palouse in the third-place game at 1 p.m. today in the same location.
The Wildcats (21-3) took a three-point lead into the second quarter, but a combined 13 points in the next 16 minutes put Colton down 11 after three.
“Got off to a real good start then just didn’t make plays,” Colton coach Clark Vining said. “They were the more aggressive team tonight.”
Maggie Meyer tried to put the offense on her back as she attempted 20 of the Wildcats’ 34 shots. Meyer also was 10-of-13 from the free-throw line and finished with 27 points.
Allie Greene led Neah Bay (14-3) with 13 points. Oceana Aguirre recorded a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Ball handling was a big issue for Colton as the team totaled just four assists while committing 18 turnovers.
The Red Devils will face top-seed Mount Vernon Christian in the championship game at 9 p.m. today.
NEAH BAY (14-3)
Allie Greene 5 1-4 13, Cerise Moss 2 1-2 5, Oceana Aguirre 3 4-6 10, Amber Swan 3 1-4 8, Ryana Moss 2 1-2 6, Angel Halttunen 1 0-0 2, Qwaapeys Greene 2 0-0 4. Totals 18 8-18 48.
COLTON (21-3)
Maggie Meyer 8 10-13 27, Mary Pluid 0 0-0 0, Kyndra Stout 3 1-2 8, Sidni Whitcomb 0 1-6 1, Lola Baerlocher 2 0-1 5, Holly Heitstuman 0 0-0 0, Kaydee Heitstuman 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 12-22 41.
Neah Bay 9 15 12 12—48
Colton 12 5 8 16—41
3-point goals — A. Greene 2, Swan, R. Moss, Meyer, Stout, Baerlocher.
Pomeroy 63, Wilbur-Creston-Keller 39
SPOKANE — The Pirates stepped up their defense and held the Wildcats to less than 18 percent shooting in a Washington Class 1B girls basketball state tournament elimination game at Spokane Arena.
With the victory, Pomeroy (17-8) advances to the fourth-place game at 9:30 a.m. today at the same site to play Mossyrock (16-7), which beat Naselle 46-12 in another elimination game.
“We talked a lot about this game being a mentally tough game after some late nights and a tough loss last night, so we wanted to keep our composure and really just have some fun,” Pirates coach Tai Bye said.
Wilbur-Creston-Keller (17-7) was held to just 10-for-56 (17.9 percent) from the field for the game, including an 0-of-10 showing on 3s. The Pirates blocked six shots, forced 13 turnovers, held a 20-16 advantage in points in the paint, 13-8 in points off turnovers and 17-10 in second-chance points.
The Wildcats did hold a three-point advantage with 1:21 left in the first quarter, but Pomeroy raced out to a 15-10 lead going to the second. The Pirates started imposing their will from there, going on a 14-6 spurt to end the half up 29-16.
Pomeroy continued building on its lead and was up by 25 points late in the fourth quarter.
Keely Maves had 27 points and 10 rebounds to pace the Pirates. Chase Caruso added 14 points and four rebounds, and Jillian Herres finished with eight points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists.
“We played to win because we wanted to bring home a trophy with us tomorrow,” Bye said.
Callie Hadne was Wilbur-Creston-Keller’s lone player in double figures with 13 points.
WILBUR-CRESTON-KELLER (17-7)
Mackenzie Arden 1 1-2 3, Callie Hadne 3 7-8 13, Karsen Brashears 1 5-7 7, Rocksie Timentwa 2 2-2 6, Sascha Springstead 0 0-0 0, Kaidyn Maioho 1 3-4 5, Carly Johnson 0 0-0 0, Samiah Smoger 1 0-0 2, Jayden Sapier 0 0-0 0, Patricia Kurtz 0 1-2 1, Sydney Robinson 1 0-3 2, Dalley Angstrom 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 19-28 39.
POMEROY (17-8)
Haliee Brewer 1 0-0 2, Chase Caruso 5 0-1 14, Elizabeth Ruchert 3 0-0 6, Jillian Herres 3 2-2 8, Keely Maves 9 8-9 27, Taylor Gilbert 1 0-0 3, Kiersten Bartels 0 0-0 0, Isabella Field 0 0-0 0, Jadence Gingerich 0 3-5 3. Totals 22 13-17 63.
WCR 10 6 10 13—39
Pomeroy 15 14 14 20—63
3-point goals — Caruso 4, Maves, Gilbert.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELDVanDyke, Olsen move on to finals at NAIA nationals
BROOKINGS, S.D. — Lewis-Clark State senior runners Clayton VanDyke and Cole Olsen each advanced to the finals of their respective events at the NAIA indoor national meet at the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex.
VanDyke moved on in the 800, and Olsen advanced in the 3,000.
VanDyke, who had the top time in the nation in the event entering the meet at 1:50.29, barely had any issues at all in the second heat, running a time of 1:53.85 to beat the next-closest finisher by almost a full second.
He was second overall in the semifinal round, only 0.08 seconds behind Marian (Ind.) runner Drew Thornton heading into today’s final, which takes place at 12:15 p.m. Pacific.
Olsen, who entered his race with the third-best time nationally as well as a program record of 8:16.29, had some issues in his event. Competing in the second heat, he needed to just place in the top four to advance. He eventually was able to break away from a pack of runners to take fourth in a time of 8:29.80. Olsen had the seventh-best time overall to qualify for the final, which takes place at 3 p.m. Pacific.
Freshman Madigan Kelly, a former Lewiston High School standout, was third in the first heat of the 60 hurdles, clocking in with a time of 8.94 seconds. But she failed to move on to the final of the event because the winner of each heat and the next three fastest times advanced. She placed 16th overall.
Senior Emily Adams had a time of 10:59.30 in the second heat of the 3,000 prelminaries, good enough for an 11th-place finish. She was 23rd overall.