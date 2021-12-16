PLUMMER, Idaho — A 13-2 second quarter helped buoy the Garfield-Palouse girls basketball team to a 46-35 nonleague victory against Lakeside of Plummer on Wednesday.
That period helped the Vikings (4-1) break away from an 11-11 tie to take a 24-13 lead into the locker room.
“Second quarter, our defense stepped up,” Garfield-Palouse coach Garrett Parrish said.
Garfield-Palouse built on that in the third, surging ahead 36-22 heading into the fourth quarter.
Madi Cloninger finished with 18 points, hitting six 3-pointers. Kenzi Peterson added 14 points and six rebounds to lead the Vikings’ effort.
“They played the 2-3 zone for most the game, and (Cloninger) got opened a lot and hit some 3-pointers, and it opened up the middle and Peterson was able to get open (to make some shots),” Parrish said.
Jolissa Holt finished with 15 points and Arianna Gorr had 12 for the Knights (3-2).
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (4-1)
Kara Blomgren 1 0-0 3, Zoe Laughary 0 0-0 0, Kennedy Cook 1 0-0 3, Madi Cloninger 6 0-0 18, Mak Collier 3 0-3 6, Maci Brantner 1 0-0 2, Kenzi Pedersen 5 4-7 14. Totals 17 4-10 46.
LAKESIDE-PLUMMER/WORLEY (3-2)
Ashlee Holt 1 0-0 3, Jolissa Holt 6 3-6 15, St’sha Howard 0 0-0 0, Meyha Wienclaw 0 0-0 0, Martina Rivera 1 1-2 3, Kiona Allen 1 0-0 2 Arianna Gorr 5 1-1 12, Maryah Erickson 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 5-9 35.
Garfield-Palouse 11 13 12 10—46
Lakeside 11 2 9 13—35
3-point goals — Cloninger 6, Blomgren, Cook, Holt, Gorr.
WRESTLINGMoscow beats Priest River
MOSCOW — On the strength of five pinfall victories, the Moscow wrestling team earned a 36-24 win against Priest River at Bear Den.
The Bears won seven matches overall in the dual. Winning by fall were Skyla Zimmerman (113), Kai Reynolds (120), Eli Lyon (152), Wyatt Hartig (182) and Oscar Kearney (285). Also picking up wins by decision were Aidan Prakash (132) and Jack Bales (138).
“Our kids wrestled well,” Moscow coach Pat Amos said. “I don’t think we wrestled as well against Lewiston (on Saturday), but we carried the action tonight.
“I thought Kai getting that pin starting us out gave us momentum. And Skyla beating Sorbel, who is a tough kid, put us over the top.”
98 — Double forfeit; 106 — Colm McLaimtaig (PR) p. Keira Zimmerman 3:34; 113 — Skyla Zimmerman (M) p. Hayden Sorbel 2:26; 120 — Kai Reynolds (M) p. Garrett Reynolds 1:44; 126 — Keith Poirier (PR) by forfeit; 132 — Aidan Prakash (M) dec. Aidan Troumbley 16-10; 138 — Jack Bales (M) dec. Dylan Lord 12-8; 145 — Charles Bennett (PR) dec. Andrew Bollinger 3-2; 152 — Eli Lyon (M) p. Austin Reeves 0:51; 160 — Double forfeit; 170 — Bradley Bennett (PR) dec. Owen McGreevy 8-6; 182 — Wyatt Hartig (M) p. Landon Reynolds 2:52; 195 — Gunnar Eversole (PR) by forfeit; 220 — Double forfeit; 285 — Oscar Kearney (M) p. Caleb Grow 0:49.
COLLEGE BASKETBALLLCSC men up three spots in poll
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team jumped up three spots in the latest NAIA coaches’ top 25 poll, it was announced.
The Warriors (10-1) moved up from No. 20 to No. 17 in the poll. It is the 34th consecutive time LCSC has been in the poll. The last time the Warriors were not in the poll was in March 2017.
LCSC is second in the nation in scoring (94.5 points per game) and third in field-goal percentage (53.6 percent).
The women’s team continues to be outside of the top 25 but still receiving votes. The Warriors (9-0) moved up to No. 27, up two spots from the previous poll.
The two teams resume Cascade Conference play with a doubleheader Friday at Eastern Oregon. The women play at 5:30 p.m. and the men at 7:30 p.m.
WSU women’s game Sunday canceled
PULLMAN — The Washington State women’s basketball game at Cornell, originally scheduled for noon Pacific on Sunday, has been canceled because of COVID-19 concerns and protocols at the Ithaca, N.Y., campus.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLWSU pair earn All-American status
PULLMAN — Washington State juniors Magda Jehlarova and Pia Timmer were named American Volleyball Coaches Assocation All-Americans, it was announced.
Jehlarova, a middle blocker, was named to the third team. Timmer, an outside hitter, was honorable mention.
Jehlarova was second in the nation in total blocks with 168, and fourth in blocks per set at 1.45. She finished with the sixth-most solo blocks in school history with 39. Jehlarova also averaged 2.39 kills per set and had a .353 hitting percentage, the fourth-best mark in Coug history.
Timmer had 349 kills for 3.79 kills per set. She added 36 aces.