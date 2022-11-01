It took a little extra time, but the Bantams were able to get the lone goal against the Greyhounds in the Washington Class 2A district tournament semifinal Monday at Lincoln Middle School.
In the 84th minute, Sienna Newhouse found Rebecca Skinner off a corner kick to advance Clarkston to the district championship game at West Valley at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
“It was a back-and-forth game,” Clarkston coach Ryan Newhouse said. “I thought Pullman played with a lot of heart.”
Eloise Teasley was a brick wall at net recording 10 saves. Lillian Cobos had eight saves for the Greyhounds.
Pullman 0 0 0—0
Clarkston 0 0 1—1
Clarkston — Rebecca Skinner (Sienna Newhouse), 84th
Shots on goal — Clarkston 9, Pullman 8
Saves — Clarkston: Eloise Teasley 10 saves; Pullman: Lillian Cobos 8 saves.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Eagles edged on senior night
PULLMAN — The Eagles made a valiant effort, but lost on senior night 25-18, 25-14, 19-25, 25-27, 18-16 to North Idaho Christian in a Mountain Christian League game.
Seniors Annie Goetz and Elena Mack both played their final regular season home games for Pullman Christian (7-6, 7-6).
Goetz had 17 kills, 12 assists, eight blocks and five digs.
Mack had three aces, eight kills and six digs.
Bengals’ McKarcher garners top IEL honor
Lewiston sophomore Addy McKarcher came away with a top award as the Inland Empire League recently released its Class 5A volleyball all-league teams.
McKarcher was named the newcomer of the year.
Senior Katy Wessels also was named to the first team.
FIRST TEAM
Paisley Goings, Coeur d’Alene; Ella Hosfeld, Lake City; Emberlyn Reynolds, Lake City; Jenna Sarff, Post Falls; Madison Symons, Coeur d’Alene; Katy Wessels, Lewiston.
MVP — Kylie Munday, Post Falls.
Defensive player of the year — Allie Bowman, Lake City.
Newcomer of the year — Addy McKarcher, Lewiston.
Coaches of the year — Michelle Kleinberg, Lake City; Willow Hanna, Post Falls.
Moscow sweeps top Class 4A honors
Members of the Moscow volleyball team swept the top honors as the Inland Empire League recently released its Class 4A teams.
Senior Morgan Claus was named the most valuable player, senior Maecie Robbins the co-defensive player of the year, freshman Jessa Skinner the newcomer of the year and Toni Claus the coach of the year.
Also, seniors Mikayla Gilkey and Sam Unger made the first team.
FIRST TEAM
Vivian Platte, Sandpoint; Amaya Russell, Sandpoint; Kenna Simon, Lakeland; Ziya Munyer, Lakeland; Mikayla Gilkey, Moscow; Sam Unger, Moscow.
MVP — Morgan Claus, Moscow.
Defensive players of the year — Ellie Carlson, Lakeland; Maecie Robbins, Moscow.
Newcomer of the year — Jessa Skinner, Moscow.
Coach of the year — Toni Claus, Moscow.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
UI’s Witte tabbed top goalkeeper, newcomer by Big Sky
Kira Witte was named the Big Sky Goalkeeper of the Year and Newcomer of the Year as the Vandals had eight players receive All-Big Sky honors.
Witte was joined on the first team by defender Cassidy Elicker and midfielder Savannah Foster.
Defender Alyssa Peters and midfielders Margo Schoesler and Jayd Sprague were named to the second team. Defender Rebekah Reyes and forward Maddy Lasher received honorable mentions.
Witte had 11 shutouts on the season, tying a Big Sky Conference record. She had an Idaho and Big Sky record 10-straight shutouts from Aug. 21 to Oct. 9.
Idaho went 11-3-2 in the regular season, including a 6-2 mark in conference play. The Vandals are the No. 2 overall seed in the Big Sky Championships.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLFWSU’s Cantafio tied for 12th
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Jaden Cantafio of Washington State birdied his final hole of the day to finish tied for 12th with a 1-under 70 in the opening round of the Saint Mary’s Invitational at Poppy Hills Golf Club.
Starting on 10, Cantafio birdied Nos. 13 and 18 with a bogey on 15. The junior dropped to even-par with a bogey on No. 2 before recording a birdie on the 532-yard par-5 ninth.
The Cougars are currently tied with Nevada for ninth with a team score of 293. Leading San Diego shot a 275 opening round.
The second round tees off today.
Team scores — 1. San Diego 275; 2. Loyola Marymount 277; 3. Santa Clara 281; 4. Fresno State 282; 5. Colorado State 284; 6. St. Mary’s (Calif.) 285; 7. Chattanooga 287; 8. Northern Illinois 289; T9. Washington State 293; T9. Nevada 293; 11. Brigham Young 294; 12. UTSA 295; 13. Pacific 296; 14. UC Santa Barbara 298; T15. Grand Canyon 304; T15 Sacramento State 304.
Individual leader — Riley Lewis (Loyola Marymount) 65.
Washington State individuals — T12. Jaden Cantafio 70; T37. Pono Yanagi 73; T53. Preston Bebich 74; T65. Sam Renner 76; T72. Daniel Kim 77.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Cougs have work to do at Pac-12 Preview
KAILUA KONA, Hawaii — Madelyn Gamble of Washington State shot a 1-over 74 and tied for 32nd after the first round of the Pac-21 Preview at Nanea Golf Club.
Gamble shot a birdie and two bogeys on the front nine for a 38. The sophomore shot a birdie and bogey for an even 36 on the back nine.
The Cougars are in 11th of 12 teams with a team score of 305, 30 strokes behind leading Arizona State.
The second round tees off today.
Team scores — 1. Arizona State 275; 2. Stanford 279; 3. Arizona 280; 4. California 283; 5. UCLA 285; 6. Oregon 288; 7. Oregon State 291; 8 Southern California 296; 9. Colorado 298; 10. Hawaii 302; 11. Washington State 305; 12. Washington 307.
Individual leaders — Ashley Menne (Arizona State); Ulia Misemer (Arizona); 70.
Washington State individuals — T32. Madelyn Gamble 74; T40. Darcy Habgood 76; T46. Emiko Sverduk; T52. Emily Cadwell 78; 58 Hannah Harrison 80.
SWIMMING
Former WSU standout competes in world event
TORONTO — Former Washington State standout Taylor McCoy competed in a pair of events this past weekend at the second leg of the FINA Swimming World Cup at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre.
McCoy, who also graduated from Pullman High School and had 26 individual victories in her final three seasons at WSU, placed 25th in the 50 backstroke preliminaries in a time of 29.31 seconds. Representing the United States, she also placed 24th in the 100 individual medley prelims in a time of 1:04.22.
McCoy took part in four events during the summer, including the Phillps 66 National Championships at the William J. Woollett Aquatics Center in Irvine, Calif., from July 26-30, where she finished 11th in the 200 backstroke final in 2:15.14.