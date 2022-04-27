SPOKANE — The visiting Bantams used a 10-run first inning to kick off a 24-6 shellacking of the Rogers Pirates in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League softball game Tuesday.
Ryan Combs hit a two-run home run in that inning, her first home run. Combs reached safely in four of her five plate appearances.
Clarkston (6-7, 4-4) almost batted around twice in the first and batted around again in the second. In total, the Bantams had 26 plate appearances in the first two innings.
Joey Miller went 4-for-5 with two doubles, five runs scored and seven RBI.
Clarkston (10)63 5—24 14 0
Rogers 303 0— 6 9 7
Murray Broemeling and Keeley Ubachs; L. Holsinger, K. Tilett (2) and J. Clark, L. Williams (4). L—Holsinger.
Clarkston hits — Joey Miller 4 (2 2B), Ryan Combs 3 (HR, 2B), Leah Copeland 2, Murray Broemeling 2 (2B), Keeley Ubachs 2, Kirsten Phillips.
Rogers hits — L. Williams 2 (2B), J. Lewis 2 (2B), V. Bolen 2 (3B), J. Walls (2B), S. Davis, K. White.
Troy 21-16, Lapwai 3-15
LAPWAI — The visiting Trojans used a pair of 10-run first innings to sweep a Whitepine League softball doubleheader against Wildcats for their first wins of the season.
“Both teams (are) very young,” Troy coach Steve Corr said. “Troy hasn’t played for two years...nice to see them get that kind of experience.”
Freshman Madison Bindel won both games in the circle and collected five hits on the day for Troy (2-6, 2-6).
Lapwai (0-3, 0-3) made a comeback in the second game. Down 14-5 in the bottom of the third inning, the Wildcats scored nine in the inning to tie it at 14 before ultimately falling by a run.
GAME 1
Troy (10)38—21 26 6
Lapwai 012— 3 7 17
Madison Bindel and Tabitha Neville; Jordyn McCormack-Marks and Leiloni Ellenwood.
Troy hits — Jennifer Buettner 4, Kaycee Kok 3, Dericka Morgan 3 (2B), Emily Ecklund 3, Tabitha Neville 3, Whitney Foster 3, Ashlyn Strunk 3, Madison Bindel 2, Jolee Ecklund 2; .
Lapwai hits — Kayla Williamson 2, Jordyn McCormack-Marks, Kelsey Williamson, Solara Greene, Amasone George, Presley Nellesen.
GAME 2
Troy (10)22 2—16 19 12
Lapwai 509 1—15 23 19
Madison Bindel and Tabitha Neville; Kayla Williamson and Amasone George.
Troy hits — Kaycee Kok 3, Dericka Morgan 3 (3B), Madison Bindel 3, Jennifer Buettner 2, Jolee Ecklund 2, Whitney Foster 2, Haley McCully, Emily Ecklund, Tabitha Neville, Becca Wagman.
Lapwai hits — Andreanna Domebo 4, Leiloni Ellenwood 4, Amasone George 3, Kayla Williamson 3, Presley Nellesen 3, Jordyn McCormack-Marks 2, Kelsey Williamson 2, Solara Greene 2.
Potlatch 17, Garfield-Palouse 4
GARFIELD — The Loggers used an eight-run sixth inning to close the door on the Vikings for a nonleague win.
Josie Larson and Emma Chambers scored three times each for Potlatch (9-2).
Denni Fealy knocked in two for Garfield-Palouse (6-7).
Potlatch 015 038—17 9 0
Garfield-Palouse 010 030— 4 4 2
Kaylen Hadaller, Josie Larson (3), Brieanna Winther (5), Rebecca Butterfield (6) and Tayva McKinney; Madi Cloninger, Kenzi Pedersen (5) and Aliyah Holbrook, Morgan Lentz (5). W—Hadaller. L—Conner.
Potlatch hits — Kaylen Hadaller 2, Delaney Beckner 2 (2B), Emma Chambers 2, Josie Larson, Aallison Akins, Brooklyn Mitchell.
Garfield-Palouse hits — Madi Cloninger 2, Maci Brantner (3B), Denni Fealy (2B).
Pomeroy 10-16, Tekoa-Rosalia 0-9
POMEROY — Keely Mave threw a no-hitter for the Pirates in Game 1 of a Southeast 1B League doubleheader sweep versus the Timberwolves.
Pomeroy (6-7, 3-5) won the first game 10-0, shortened to five innings because of the mercy rule.
Maves came into Game 2 in a relief role in the second inning and got the win. The senior collected five hits on the day.
GAME 1
Tekoa-Rosalia 000 00— 0 0 4
Pomeroy 250 12—10 7 0
E. McElderny and P. Brown; Keely Maves and Jillian Herres.
Pomeroy hits — Keely Maves 3 (3B, 2B), Elizabeth Ruchert 2, Hannah Bagby.
GAME 2
Tekoa-Rosalia 430 020 0— 9 2 8
Pomeroy 451 060 x—16 6 7
C. Wilkins and P. Brown; Elizabeth Ruchert, Keely Maves (2) and Jillian Herres. W—Maves.
Tekoa-Rosalia hits — P. Brown, R. Terrell.
Pomeroy hits — Talore Gilbert 2 (2B), Elizabeth Ruchert 2 (2B), Keely Maves 2 (2B).
Pullman-Shadle Park postponed
PULLMAN — The Class 2A Greater Spokane League game between the Greyhounds and the Highlanders was postponed because of inclement weather. The game will be made up at 4 p.m. today.
Moscow-Sandpoint postponed
RATHDRUM, Idaho — The Class 4A Inland Empire League doubleheader between the Bears and the Bulldogs was postponed because of inclement weather. There was no make-up date as of press time.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALLSandpoint 7-7, Moscow 5-3
SANDPOINT — The Bears lost both ends of a Class 4A Inland Empire League doubleheader to the Bulldogs.
Sandpoint (4-9, 2-8) steadily averaged one run per inning across the two games and held Moscow to two runs fewer in the second contest.
Moscow (7-8, 4-6) scored five runs in the third inning of Game 1 to take a 5-4 lead, but the Bulldogs scored the final three. The Bears again had a lead after the first three innings in Game 2 before Sandpoint put up a five-run fourth inning to complete the sweep.
“Errors cost us today,” Moscow coach Griffin Rod said. “Plain and simple — errors cost us. ... Defensively, we need to be better.”
GAME 1
Moscow 005 000 0—5 4 4
Sandpoint 130 012 x—7 5 2
Levi Anderson, Cody Isakson (5) and Tyson Izzo; Austin Dillon and Auggie Lehman. W—Dillon. L—Isakson.
Moscow hits — Mike Kiblen, Ethan McLaughlin, Levi Anderson, Connor Isakson.
Sandpoint hits — Auggie Lehman 2 (3B), Austin Dillon 2, Kody MacDonald.
GAME 2
Moscow 201 000 0—3 7 2
Sandpoint 011 500 x—7 7 1
M. Kiblen, Connor Isakson (4) and Tyson Izzo; Jack Zimmerman, Jack Ringer (4) and Kohlton Wagoner. W—Ringer. L—Kiblen.
Moscow hits — Butch Kiblen 2 (3B, 2B), Barrett Abendroth 2, Cody Isakson (2B), Levi Anderson, Connor Isakson.
Sandpoint hits — Blake Sherrill 2 (2B), Ethan Butler 2, Kohlton Wagoner (2B), Jack Zimmerman, Auggie Lehman.
DeSales 14-15, Pomeroy 3-7
POMEROY — The Pirates lost both ends of a Southeast 1B League doubleheader to the undefeated Irish.
DeSales (14-0, 8-0) won the first game because of the mercy rule.
Pomeroy dropped to 6-8 overall and 1-5 on the season.
No other information was available at press time.
Lewiston-Lakeland postponed
RATHDRUM, Idaho — The doubleheader between the Bengals and the Hawks of Rathdrum was postponed because of inclement weather. The games will be made up at 3 p.m. today.
Pullman-Shadle Park postponed
PULLMAN — Tuesday’s Class 2A Greater Spokane League game between the Greyhounds and the Highlanders was postponed because of inclement weather. The game will be made up at 4 p.m. today.
Potlatch-Troy postponed
TROY — The Whitepine League doubleheader between the Loggers and the Trojans was postponed because of inclement weather. The games will be made up at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Asoton-Davenport postponed
ASOTIN — The scheduled 2B Bi-County doubleheader between the Panthers and Gorillas was postponed because of inclement weather. The games are scheduled to be made-up at 3 p.m. May 5.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNISPullman boys 7, Rogers 0
SPOKANE — The undefeated Pullman boys tennis team dropped no more than one game in any individual match and lost only six games total in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League sweep of Rogers.
The Greyhounds (8-0, 5-0) benefited from a 6-0, 6-0 showing by No. 3 singles player Kolby Uhlenkott, while they conceded exactly one game apiece in every other match.
“This win marks the halfway point of our league season,” Pullman coach Cody Wendt said. “We have now swept every other team in the GSL 7-0 on the first go ‘round, and not dropped a set in the process — a standard of dominance we aspire to maintain.”
Singles — Vijay Lin, Pul, def. Nikko McDowell 6-0, 6-1; Seth Luna, Pul, def. Sam Mitts 6-0, 6-1; Kolby Uhlenkott, Pul, def. Kai Harker 6-0, 6-0; Brian Fugh, Pul, def. Tucker Holmes 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles — Ambrose Wang/Connor Lee, Pul, def. Aiden Bui/Kenneth Ha 6-0, 6-1; Garrison Hoiland/Kieran Hampson, Pul, def. Stahinja Spremo/Tony Giron 6-1, 6-0; Aditya Bose-Bandyopadhyay/Mir Park, Pul, def. Luck Hermios/Quan Hoang 6-1, 6-0.
Pullman girls 7, Rogers 0
PULLMAN — The Greyhound girls won five of seven matches by 6-0, 6-0 shutouts and dropped only five total games on the day in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League dual against Rogers.
The pairing Audrey Pitzer and Renee Sun, who coach Dan Vollmer said are “playing really well this season at No. 1 doubles,” delivered a 6-0, 6-1 blitz of Rogers’ Vy Pham and Mercy Kim, and No. 3 doubles players Kei Bromley and Rachel Lam earned their first 6-0, 6-0 scoreline of the season for Pullman (7-1, 5-0).
Singles — Rhoda Wang, Pul, def. Emily Peabody 6-0, 6-0; Gwyn Heim, Pul, def. JoeAnna Avila 6-0, 6-0; Diana Gutierrez, Pul, def. Oveyonna Ivy 6-0, 6-0, Subashree Venkatasubramanian, Pul, def. Weiying Su 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Audrey Pitzer/Renee Sun, Pul, def. Vy Pham/Mercy Kim 6-0, 6-1; Margot Keane/Lynnlin Qiao, Pul, def. Belle Parmelle/Sariah Fox 6-3, 6-1; Kei Bromley/Rachel Lam, Pul, def. Hannah Tillet/Jaelin Peatherstone 6-0, 6-0.
Clarkston-Shadle Park girls postponed
SPOKANE — Tuesday’s scheduled Class 2A Greater Spokane League match between the Bantam girls and the Highlanders was postponed because of inclement weather. The teams will play at 3:30 p.m. Monday at Shadle Park.
Clarkston-Shadle Park boys postponed
The Class 2A Greater Spokane League match between the Bantams and the visiting Highlanders was postponed because of inclement weather. The teams will play at 3:30 p.m. Monday at Clarkston.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCERHounds collect forfeit
PULLMAN — Clarkston was unable to field a team for its scheduled Class 2A Greater Spokane League clash with Pullman, resulting in a forfeit victory for the Greyhounds.
Pullman moved to 13-2 on the season and 8-0 in league, while the Bantams fell to 0-8 overall and in league.
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELDSlaybaugh extends 1B pole vault record
In a Northeast 1B/2B League meet at Clarkston, Pomeroy’s Colton Slaybaugh surpassed his own previous state pole vault record with a first-place mark of 14 feet, six inches.
Teammates Sydney Bales and Braeden Fruh followed Slaybaugh in second and third place with showings of 12-9 and 12-6. The three are currently first, second and third in their class. Slaybaugh not only leads the state at the Class 1B level, but is tied for the top vault in Washington across all high school size classifications.
Pomeroy coach Adam Van Vogt said that his team is “blessed” with the three, giving further credit to Pirate pole vault coach Fred Knevel.
Slaybaugh, Bales and Fruh also teamed up with Colton’s younger brother Tyler Slaybaugh on the winning 400 relay.
Complete results from the meet were not available at deadline.
Genesee boys win Wallace meet
WALLACE, Idaho — Nolan Bartosz was a part of three victories as the Genesee boys team won five events overall to win the title at the Wallace Small School Meet at Sather Field.
Genesee’s boys scored 121 points, outdistancing second-place Mullan and Superior by 32 points.
Bartosz, a junior, took the 400 in 54.46 seconds. He also was a part of the 1,600 relay, with Ezekiel Adams, Kalitri Hubbard and Seth Vestal that placed first in 4:30. Bartosz ran a leg of the sprint medley relay, with Harper Jarolimek, Joshua Kethcheson and Ethan West, that won in 4:30.58. Adams also won the 3,200 in 11:47.61 and Levi Hosking took the 110 hurdles in 22.86.
The girls team scored 89 points to finish in third place out of seven teams.
Annabelle Loewen was a part of three victories. She won the 400 in 1:10.48. Then she teamed with Monica Seubert, Isabelle Monk and Jessica Holmes to take the 400 relay (58.66) and the sprint medley (2:10.16).
HIGH SCHOOL GOLFGreeny, Legried win in GSL competition
PULLMAN — The Greyhounds’ Lauren Greeny won the girls individual title and compatriot Parker Legried tied for the boys title in the third Class 2A Greater Spokane League match at Palouse Ridge Golf Course.
“Really tough conditions; windy and cold,” Pullman boys coach Parker Ruehl said. “Super happy for Parker (Legried) coming off an injury to tie for the win.”
Legried played with a brace on his wrist that was previously broken while shooting a 5-over-par 77.
Greeny shot a 4-over 76 in a shortened field to lead a first-place girls team showing of 380. The Pullman boys finished in second with a team score of 352.
Clarkston took second among girls and fifth among boys. Scores for the Bantam boys were unavailable at press time.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Shadle Park 335; 2. Pullman 352; 3. West Valley 414; 4. Rogers 437; 5. Clarkston 443; 6. East Valley 486.
Medalists — Parker Legried (Pullman), Brayden Kelley (Shadle Park) 77.
Other Pullman individuals — Tray Fredrickson 89, Rawley Larkin 93, Karson Wieser 93, Tate Fredrickson 98, Tyrel Thompson 99.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Pullman 380; 2. Clarkston 496.
Medalist — Lauren Greeny (Pullman) 76.
Pullman individuals — Ryliann Bednar 82, Matiline Rink 99, Alexis Hendrickson 123.
Clarkston individuals — Tierney McKarcher 106, Gracie Wessels 124, Eloise Teasley 127, Hailey Mendenhall 139.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLFLCSC places second as team, three players in top 10
EAGLE POINT, Ore. — Three Lewis-Clark State men’s golfers placed in the top five as the Warriors finished second as a team in the Cascade Conference championship at Eagle Point Golf Club.
British Columbia won the team title with an 889, and LCSC was next at 893.
Senior Carlos Davila took fourth as he had a final-round 1-over-par 73 to card a three-round total of 5-over 221. He had two birdies and three bogeys in the final round.
Junior Jorgen Viken and freshman Kristof Panke each finished tied for fifth at 6-over 222. Viken had a final-round 1-under 71, carding five birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey. Panke shot 3-over 75 in the third round, with one birdie and four bogeys.
Panke tied for player of the year honors and was named to first-team all-conference, along with Viken, Davila and Devon Caruso. Brady Campbell was named coach of the year.
UI’s Suryadinata three back at Big Sky
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Idaho sophomore golfer Jose Suryadinata carded a 2-under 68 and trails by three shots after two rounds of the Big Sky Conference championship at Talking Stick Golf Club.
The Vandals are in second place, trailing leader Weber State by two shots heading into today’s final round.
Suryadinata carded four birdies on the front nine and had two bogeys on the back for his score. He’s at 1-under 139 overall, trailing Weber State’s Reese Fisher, who is at 4-under 136.
Senior Colt Sherrell is in third place overall at even-par 140 after shooting a 3-under 67. He had six birdies in his round to go with three bogeys.
The final round starts at 6 a.m. Pacific today.
Sekulic into the top 20 for WSU
SAMMAMISH, Wash. — Washington State senior men’s golfer Max Sekulic is in the top 20 after three rounds of the Pac-12 Conference championship at Aldarra Golf Club.
As a team, the Cougars are tied for 10th with Arizona at 1,108, well behind leader Washington’s 1,060.
Sekulic had a 1-under-par 70 and sits tied for 19th place with a 3-over 216 overall. In the third round, he had four birdies and three bogeys.
The final round takes place at 7:30 a.m. today.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLFLCSC takes fourth at conference meet
EAGLE POINT, Ore. — The Lewis-Clark State women’s golf team had one player in the top 10 in finishing fourth at the Cascade Conference championship at Eagle Point Golf Club.
The Warriors finished with a 665, well behind tourney champion British Columbia’s 590.
Senior Alexandra Schmidt had a final-round 5-over-par 77 to finish ninth overall at 16-over 160. She had five bogeys on her round.