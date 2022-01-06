POTLATCH — Emma Chambers hit four free throws in the final two minutes as the Potlatch girls basketball team turned back Garfield-Palouse 49-43 in a nonleague game Wednesday.
The Loggers (6-4) held a six-point lead after the first and a nine-point advantage at halftime, but the Vikings (6-2) scrapped back to make it four in the closing minutes of regulation.
Garfield-Palouse, however, was forced to foul, and Chambers, who tallied eight points, seven assists and five steals, made the late free throws to help Potlatch hang on.
“It was good to be back playing and I’m super proud of the way they played,” Loggers coach Mandy Reynolds said. “Everyone left everything on the court.”
Tayva McKinney paced Potlatch with 17 points and five steals. Jordan Reynolds finished with 10 points and five blocks
Kenzi Pedersen led the Vikings with 21 points, and Madi Cloninger chipped in 15.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (6-2)
Kara Blomgren 1 0-0 3, Ella Cuellar 0 0-0 0, Zoe Laughary 0 0-0 0, Kennedy Cook 0 0-0 0, Madi Cloninger 5 0-0 15, Hailey Beckner 0 0-0 0, Mak Collier 1 0-2 2, Maci Brantner 1 0-0 2, Kenzi Pedersen 6 8-12 21, Lola Edwards 0 0-0 0, Emma Orfe 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 8-14 43.
POTLATCH (6-4)
Emma Chambers 1 6-8 8, Tayva McKinney 7 3-8 17, Jaylee Fry 4 0-2 8, Bailyn Anderson 2 2-4 6, Becca Butterfield 0 0-0 0, Jordan Reynolds 4 2-2 10, Brianna Winther 0 0-0 0, Josephine Johnson 0 0-0 0, Gracie Zims 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Mitchell 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 13-24 49.
Garfield-Palouse 7 7 12 17—43
Potlatch 13 10 12 14—49
3-point goals — Cloninger 5, Blomgren, Pedersen.
Upper Columbia 46, Asotin 28
ASOTIN — The Panthers had too many miscues in the second quarter and it was costly as the Lions went on an 18-4 run and cruised to a Northeast 2B League victory.
“We made some poor offensive choices and turning the ball over,” Asotin coach Kyle Palmer said. “Things were looking good for us, but we had a bad streak in the second.
“Our kids really did a good job defensively in the second half, but that second quarter was just too big of a hole to dig out of.”
Mia Pierce had 20 points and Sadie Pierce added 12 for Upper Columbia (2-1, 1-1).
Emmalyn Barnea led the Panthers (1-6, 0-2) with 10 points.
UPPER COLUMBIA-SPANGLE (2-1, 1-1)
Sadie Pierce 5 0-0 12, Yve Ellis 3 0-0 6, Mia Pierce 8 2-4 20, Cami Reese 1 0-0 2, Sidney Folkenberg 3 0-0 6. Totals 20 2-4 46.
ASOTIN (1-6, 0-2)
Elizabeth Bailey 0 0-0 0, Carlie Ball 0 0-0 0, Emmalyn Barnea 4 0-0 10, Lily Denham 1 0-0 2, Kayla Paine 2 0-0 4, Haylee Appleford 4 0-4 8, Emalie Wilks 0 0-0 0, Caylie Browne 0 0-0 0, Lacee Sanford 0 0-0 0, Emily Elskamp 2 0-0 4. Totals 13 0-4 28.
Upper Columbia 12 18 10 6—46
Asotin 8 4 7 9—28
3-point goals — S. Pierce 2, M. Pierce 2, Barnea 2.
JV — Asotin won.
Lewiston-Moscow games at UI on Monday
The girls and boys basketball games between Lewiston and Moscow will take place Monday at the University of Idaho’s Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.
Game times are 6 p.m. for girls and 8 p.m. for boys.
Tickets are available online only at https://govandals.evenue.net/cgi-bin/ncommerce3/SEGetEventList?groupCode=BB&linkID=twidaho&shopperContext=&caller=&appCode=
BOYS BASKETBALLAsotin 57, Upper Columbia 49
ASOTIN — Playing tough defense in the second half proved to be big for the Panthers, as they stepped up on the Lions’ outside shooters and finished with a Northeast 2B League win.
Upper Columbia (1-4, 0-2) made eight of its 11 3-pointers in the first half, and coach Perry Black said shoring up the defense was critical.
“The biggest difference is we got out on their 3-point shooters, and we rebounded way better in the second half, and they didn’t get any second-chance opportunities,” Black said.
Eighth-grader Cody Ells led Asotin (4-3, 1-2) with 18 points. Tanner Nicholas tallied 17 and Gavin Ells finished with 14.
Braiden Enshar had 16 points for the Lions, and Duran Downs added 15.
UPPER COLUMBIA-SPANGLE (1-4, 0-2)
Jonathon Coleman 3 0-0 7, Jack MacLathan 3 0-0 9, Maxwell Stone 1 0-0 2, Braiden Enshar 6 0-0 16, Duran Downs 6 0-0 15, Tanner Lowe 0 0-0 0, Ayden Lee 0 0-0 0, Spencer Rich 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 0-0 49.
ASOTIN (4-3, 1-2)
Carson Benner 1 0-0 2, Tanner Nicholas 7 0-2 17, Kamea Kauhi 1 2-4 4, Gavin Ells 5 1-1 14, Cameron Clovis 1 0-0 2, Cody Ells 6 6-9 18, Chase Engle 0 0-0 0, Justin Boyea 0 0-0 0, AJ Olerich 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 9-16 57.
Upper Columbia 17 12 8 12—49
Asotin 17 9 14 17—57
3-point goals — Enshar 4, MacLathan 3, Downs 3, Coleman, Nicholas 3, G. Ells 3.
BOYS SWIMMINGPullman rolls past Cheney
PULLMAN — The Pullman boys swimming team won all 11 events and had competitiors place in the top two in nine events to beat Cheney 127-41 in a meet late Tuesday.
William Miller qualified for state in the 50 and 100 freestyle, and Jake McCoy also qualified for state in the 100 backstroke.
McCoy, a freshman, was sidelined with a knee injury for a month and coach Amy Ripley was happy to have him out there and complimented his positive attitude and determination.
In the 500 freestyle, Adam Carter finished more than 41 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher.
Pullman results
200 medley relay — 1. Pullman (Jake McCoy, Felix Gomez, Adam Carter, William Miller) 1:43.86.
200 freestyle — 1. Gomez 1:57.17.
200 IM — 1. Troy Reed 2:22.44.
50 free — 1. Miller 22.55.
100 butterfly — 1. Carter Frichette 1:09.03.
100 free — 1. Miller 48.70.
500 free — 1. Carter 5:42.93.
200 free relay — 1. Pullman (Zaine Pumphrey, Miller, Frichette, Gomez) 1:38.02.
100 backstroke — 1. Jake McCoy 55.30.
100 breaststroke — 1. Frichette 1:15.06.
400 free relay — 1. Teo Uberuaga, Pumphrey, Carter, Frichette 3:43.48.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALLLCSC inks Oregon standout
The Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball coaching staff has announced the signing of Lindsey Wilson, who is from Tigard, Ore.
Wilson, a 6-foot forward from Mountainside High School, is averaging 13.8 points and 6.4 rebounds so far, and has been named all-league the past three seasons.
She also competes in water polo and track.
“The last several years it has become harder and harder to find post players who are effective playing with their back to the basket, which is one of Lindsey’s biggest strengths,” coach Brian Orr said in a news release. “She is very good at holding her seal and being able to catch and finish with either hand.”