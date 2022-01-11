MOSCOW — Will Casebolt notched 16 points and nine rebounds in Logos’ 62-32 Whitepine League Division I victory over Genesee.
The Knights (5-1, 4-1) were 14-for-32 from beyond the arc.
Aiden Elmore was also in double-figures with 10 points.
Cameron Meyer paced Genesee (3-5, 1-5) with 13 points and Jack Johnson added 11.
GENESEE (3-5, 1-5)
Teak Wareham 0 1-3 1, Cameron Meyer 4 2-2 13, Jackson Zenner 2 1-3 6, Ezekial Adams 0 0-0 0, Derek Zenner 0 0-0 0, Sam Stewart 0 0-0 0, Jacob Krick 0 1-2 1, Jack Johnson 3 5-5 11, Derek Burt 2 0-0 4. Totals 11 10-15 36.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (5-1,4-1)
Jack Driskill 2 2-2 8, Kenny Kline 0 0-3 0, Aiden Elmore 4 0-0 10, Will Casebolt 5 2-8 16, Jasper Whitling 2 2-2 8, Seamus Wilson 2 0-0 6, Roman Nuttbrock 2 1-2 6, Ben Druffel 1 3-6 5, Garrett Farrell 1 0-0 3, Zach Atwood 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 10-23 62.
Genesee 10 6 11 9—36
Logos 17 19 14 12—62
3-point goals — Meyer 3, Zenner, Casebolt 4, Wilson 2, Driskill 2, Elmore 2, Whitling 2 Farrell, Nuttbrock.
JV — Logos 49 Gensee 23
Cascade 60, Salmon River 56
RIGGINS — Cascade’s Tyler Thurston notched 18 points in its 60-56 Long Pin Conference victory over Salmon River.
The Savages (3-6, 1-3) scored 23 points in the third quarter and had a 49-41 advantage.
They failed to maintain the same production in the fourth as Cascade (4-4, 2-1) rallied past Salmon River 19-7 in the final frame.
Samuel Huckaby added 15 points for the Ramblers. Cole Olson and Gavin Nitzel had 10 points each.
Gabe Zavala paced the Savages with 18 points. Dawson Whitney and Garret Shepherd added 12.
CASCADE (4-4, 2-1)
Gavin Nitzel 4 2-2 10, Cole Olson 3 2-2 10, Grant Whipple 3 0-0 7, Trevor Sayers 0 0-0 0, Tyler Thurston 9 0-4 18, Samuel Huckaby 7 1-2 15. Totals 26 5-10 60.
SALMON RIVER-RIGGINS (3-6, 1-3)
Garret Shepherd 5 0-0 12, Cordell Bovey 1 4-4 7, Gabe Zavala 5 3-4 18, Tyrus Swift 3 0-0 6, Dawson Whitney 5 2-6 12, Riley Davis 0 1-3 1. Totals 19 10-17 56.
Cascade 16 10 15 19—60
Salmon River 14 12 23 7—56
3-point goals — Olson 2, Whipple, Zavala 5, Shepherd 2, Bovey.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Logos 54, Timberline 8
MOSCOW — Logos held Timberline scoreless in the first quarter as the Knights routed the Spartans 54-8 in a nonleague matchup.
Logos outscored Timberline 14-0 in the first quarter and held the Spartans under four points in the third and fourth.
Ameera Wilson paced the Knights with 16 points.
Grace Warren led the Spartans with 6 points.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (4-7)
Cora Johnson 2 0-0 5, Ameera Wilson 8 0-0 16, GraceAnn VanderPloeg 1 1-2 3, Eve Rench 2 0-0 4, Sara Casebolt 3 0-0 6, Sydney Miller 3 1-2 7, Jubilee Joiner 2 0-0 4, Bridgid Monjure 1 0-0 2, Signe Holloway 3 1-2 7. Totals 25 3-6 54.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (1-7)
Morgan Soester 0 0-0 0, Natalie Amarillas 0 0-0 0, Sam Brown 1 0-0 2, Abby Brown 0 0-0 0, Carlie Harrell 0 0-0 0, Grace Warren 2 2-2 6, Kathrine Anderson 0 0-0 0, Lexi Alothress 0 0-0 0, Embree Thompson 0 0-0 0. Totals 3 2=2 8.
Timberline 0 4 2 2—8
Logos 14 8 18 14—54
3-point goals — Johnson.
Lapwai and St. Maries Canceled
The Lapwai girls basketball team’s nonleague game against St. Maries on Monday was canceled because of COVID-19 protocols.
A make-up date for the game was not known at press time.
PRO BOXING
Whitfield bows by unanimous decision
Andrew Whitfield again put his durability on display, this time against an undefeated opponent.
But the Lewiston pro boxer lost to Seattle’s Richard Vansiclen by unanimous decision Friday in a Pacific Northwest Boxing Association super middleweight title fight at Park Theater in Great Falls, Mont.
Vansiclen improved to 11-0 while Whitfield slipped to 4-3. There were no knockdowns in the eight-round fight.
“Both sides ended up having a heckuva lot more respect for each other when the fight was over,” said Whitfield’s coach, Ron Simmons. “Andrew gave him a run for his money. Halfway through the fight I felt we were ahead.”
The bout resembled Whitfield’s loss by unanimous decision in December 2020 to Eumir Marcial, who went on to claim a bronze medal at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.
Like other Northwest fighters, Whitfield, 30, is finding it difficult to schedule bouts, according to Simmons, who said the past three to four months saw them go through four or five opponent changes. In Vansiclen, they wound up having to train for a left-hander.
Whitfield will get treatment on a wrist injury sustained in the fight, but meanwhile he’s looking for another bout.
Among the challenges he encountered were severe weather and road closures, stretching his team’s journey Thursday from Lewiston to Great Falls into a 16-hour affair.