RATHDRUM, Idaho — The Camas Prairie Zephyrs split an American Legion doubleheader with the Northern Lakes Mountaineers, losing the opener 6-1 before rallying to win the second game 6-2, on Wednesday to finish in second place in the district.
The Zephyrs (18-8) will have the No. 2 seed in the district tournament, which begins today here.
In the opener, Camas Prairie managed eight hits but left seven runners on base. Blake Schoo had two hits, including a double. Reece Wimer took the loss, allowing three hits, a walk and two runs in three innings. He struck out four.
The Zephyrs then had to rally from a 2-1 deficit in the second game with a five-run fifth inning to beat Northern Lakes.
Wimer got the rally started in the fifth by getting aboard on an error and moving to second on a wild pitch. Willis Williamson then singled him home to tie it. Brady McLay followed with a walk. An out later, Tori Ebert, who led Camas Prairie with two hits in this game, singled to load the bases. Chase Kaschmitter then came through with a two-run single for a 4-2 lead. Brayden Turcott added some insurance with an RBI double, and Kaschmitter later scored on a wild pitch.
Kaschmitter got the win on the mound, throwing five innings of one-hit relief. He walked three and struck out two.
GAME 1
Camas Prairie 000 000 1—1 8 0
Northern Lakes 020 004 x—6 8 1
Reece Wimer, Gannon Garman (4), Brady McLay (6) and Brayden Turcott; Payden Wysong, Louis Powell (7) and Sam Pemberton.
W — Wysong. L — Wimer.
Camas Prairie hits — Blake Schoo 2 (2B), Tori Ebert, Brayden Turcott, Dane Lindsley, Gannon Garman, Willis Williamson, Brady McLay.
Northern Lakes hits — Payden Wysong 2 (2B), Scott Pote 2, Tanner Vandever 2, Louis Powell, Sam Pemberton.
GAME 2
Northern Lakes 110 000 0—2 3 2
Camas Prairie 000 150 x—6 5 2
Wyatt Kitchin, Jacob Hessing (5), Scott Pote (5) and Caleb Knight; Dane Lindsley, Chase Kaschmitter (3) and Tori Ebert.
W — Kaschmitter. L — Kitchin.
Northern Lakes hits — Scott Pote (2B), Louis Powell, Tristan Clift.
Camas Prairie hits — Tori Ebert 2 (2B), Brayden Turcott (2B), Chase Kaschmitter, Willis Williamson.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALLUI’s Klinker signs pro contract
Former Idaho women’s basketball star Lizzy Klinker signed her first professional contract recently, the school announced, inking with Falcons Bad Homburger TG of Germany’s Bundesliga.
Klinker will be playing in the No. 2 national league in Germany.
The 5-foot-10 guard started for two seasons for the Vandals, from 2018-20, and averaged 11.2 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.
The native of Fairfield, Mont., led the Vandals in steals with 32 and earned a Big Sky Conference third-team nod in 2019-20. She had a career-high 27 points against Northern Arizona that year.
With Klinker on its roster, UI won 44 games, a Big Sky regular season championship and advanced to the WNIT Sweet 16.
“I am so proud of her and can’t wait to watch her play,” Vandals coach Jon Newlee said in a release. “Lizzy is a fantastic representative of our Vandal program and I wish her all the best overseas.”
Klinker graduated with a degree in economics-agribusiness in 2020 and was an Idaho Woman of the Year nominee. She was a two-time All-BSC All-Academic selection and was the Big Sky’s female student-athlete representative at the 2020 NCAA Student-Athlete Leadership Forum.
WSU honored by WBCA
ATLANTA — The Washington State women’s basketball team was named to the 2020-21 Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Academic Top 25 team honor roll.
The team recorded a cumulative 3.629 grade-point average, the 20th-highest GPA among all NCAA Division I teams and the highest in the program’s history.
“This top-20 academic achievement tops off a remarkable, and groundbreaking, 2020-21 season for WSU women’s basketball,” coach Kamie Ethridge said in a news release. “This team is setting a standard of excellence on the court and in the classroom.”
The Cougars made their first appearance in the NCAA tournament in 30 years this past season, and made their first appearance in the Associated Press’ Top 25 poll.
RUNNINGAtkin runs tune-up race
GATESHEAD, England — Sam Atkin, the Lewis-Clark State track and field assistant coach who will represent England in the Tokyo Olympics, posted the 10th-fastest time in British history Tuesday in the men’s 3,000-meter run at a Diamond League meet.
The former LCSC runner placed 10th in 7 minutes, 39.71 seconds, a personal record by more than 12 seconds.
He’s been training for longer distances, having qualified for the 10,000 in the Olympics. He leaves for Japan today, and his race is July 30.