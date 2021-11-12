YAKIMA, Wash. — The Colfax volleyball team won its opening match in the Washington Class 2B state tournament against Wahkiakum of Cathlamet, but fell in four sets to Raymond in its second contest Thursday at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
The scoreline against Wahkiakum was 25-15, 25-17, 25-17 in the Bulldogs’ favor, while Raymond defeated them 23-25, 26-24, 25-17, 25-23. Justice Brown totaled 52 assists and 18 digs on the day for Colfax (24-3), while Asher Cai had 23 kills, and Lauryn York racked up a dozen kills plus 28 digs.
Colfax, which is making its 31st appearance at State in a 33-year span and has won 15 state titles, will play Kalama in an elimination match at 8 a.m. today. The best finish still available to the Bulldogs this year is fifth place.
Also, the Northeast 2B all-league team was released. Justice Brown was named MVP and Asher Cai was a first-team pick.
Pirates stay afloat
YAKIMA, Wash. — Pomeroy suffered a straight-sets defeat in its second-round match against Naselle in the Washington Class 1B state tourney at the Yakima Valley SunDome, but rebounded to pull out a five-set win against Darrington and stay alive in consolation play.
Naselle topped the Pirates 25-20, 25-16, 25-12, while Pomeroy (14-9) battled past Darrington 17-25, 25-13, 25-17, 17-25, 15-13.
Keely Maves totaled 22 kills and 15 digs, Jillian Herres finished with 46 assists, 23 digs and four aces, and Chase Caruso made 25 digs.
"I would just say we don't have a lot of state volleyball experience and I think that led to some nerves in (the first match), but my girls did an outstanding job of taking the experience they got in Match 1 and applying that to Match 2 and just playing some outstanding volleyball." Pomeroy coach Adam Van Vogt said.
Pomeroy will return to action at 9:45 a.m. today against Republic. The best the Pirates can do is finish in seventh place.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLWSU sweeps past California
BERKELEY, Calif. — Sophomore setter Argentina Ung finished with nine kills as the 21st-ranked Washington State volleyball team earned a 25-19, 25-23, 25-14 Pac-12 victory against California at Haas Pavilion.
Junior setter Hannah Pukis added 28 assists and 13 digs for the Cougars (17-8, 11-4). Junior defensive specialist Karly Basham also had 13 digs and junior defensive specialist Julia Norville tallied 11.
Lydia Grote had 15 kills for the Bears (7-19, 0-15). Annalea Maeder contributed 31 assists. Mima Mirkovic and Sarah Schrag each had 10 digs.
WSU, which has won three in a row, next plays at 8 p.m. Saturday at No. 20 Stanford.
LCSC pair earn all-conference honors
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Lewis-Clark State freshman outside hitter Grecia Ung Enriquez and junior middle blocker Channa Hart each were named members of the All-Cascade Conference team, it was announced.
Enriquez, who was voted to the first team, had 219 kills, 127 digs and 24 aces. Hart, a third-team pick, led the Warriors (16-15) with a .348 attack percentage with 139 kills and was third on the team with 62 total blocks. She also was an academic All-Cascade Conference honoree.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLIdaho adds two players
MOSCOW — The Idaho men’s basketball coaching staff announced the signings of Nigel Burris and Dominique Ford to its early signing class.
On Wednesday, the Vandals signed Lapwai two-sport star Titus Yearout.
Burris, a 6-foot-7 forward who currently is going to Golden State Prep school in Napa, Calif., led Archbishop Mitty High School to a 40-6 record the past two seasons, including WCAL league titles and two Central Coast Section championships. He is from San Francisco. He was a three-star recruit per 247Sports.com.
Ford will be transferring from the College of Southern Nevada. The 6-5 guard averaged 16 points and 4.8 rebounds per game as a freshman, earning second-team National Junior College Athletic Association All-Region 18 honors. He averaged 22.2 points and 6.9 rebounds as a senior at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas.
WOMEN’S TENNISWSU adds pair of players
PULLMAN — Washington State’s tennis team announced that Stefaniia Mikhailova and Elyse Tse will join the program in January.
Mikhailova arrives in Pullman from Krasnodar, Russia, where she was a top junior. Her highest ranking in Russia was No. 137 and she also captured three tournament victories in Krasnodar.
Tse, from Auckland, New Zealand, currently is ranked as the No. 2 junior in New Zealand. She has captured six national titles, including the U16 singles and U18 doubles championships.