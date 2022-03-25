KAMIAH — The visiting Grangeville Bulldogs scored 11 runs in the first inning and rolled to a mercy-rule nonleague baseball win Thursday against the Kubs.
Miles Lefebvre was 2-for-3 for Grangeville (4-5), which outhit the Kamiah 7-1. David Goicoa had a double, scored two runs and had two RBI. Caleb Frei walked three times, scored two runs and had three RBI. Sam Lindsley also had two RBI and struck out 12 batters while pitching.
Dylan Weist had the lone hit for the Kubs (0-2), a first-inning double.
Lindsley walked five and struck out 12 in going the distance on the mound for Grangeville.
Grangeville (11)20 40—17 7 0
Kamiah 000 00— 0 1 7
Sam Lindsley and Cody Klement; Andy Bytheway, Trevor Schuld (1), Dylan Weist (3) and Cloud Guffey. L—Bytheway.
Grangeville hits — Miles Lefebvre 2, David Goicoa (2B), Cody Klement, Sam Lindsley, Ray Holes, Kaycen Sickles.
Kamiah hit — Dylan Weist (2B).
Prairie 15, Troy 14
KOOSKIA — Colton McElroy’s one-out double scored two runs to highlight a four-run sixth inning as the Pirates beat the Trojans in the Southfork Slugfest at Clearwater Valley.
McElroy was 3-for-3 with two doubles, two runs scored and five RBI for Prairie (4-2). Chase Kaschmitter went 3-for-5 with a second-inning solo home run, five runs scored and three RBI.
“We had to figure out depth (at pitcher) for this tournament,” Prairie coach Kyle Westhoff said. “We’re play three games this tournament so we’re trying to figure out our depth while saving some arms for this this weekend.”
Joseph Bendel had three doubles, two runs scored and four RBI for Troy (1-1), which outhit the Pirates 12-9. Boden Demeerleer went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBI.
Alex McElroy picked up the win with 1 innings of perfect relief.
Troy 006 260—14 12 7
Prairie 612 024—15 9 5
Boden Demeerleer, Dominic Holden (1), Kaiden Strunk (5) and Cameron House; Noah Behler, Cody Kaschmitter (4), Alex McElroy (5) and Cody Kaschmitter, Chase Kaschmitter (4), Co. Kaschmitter (5). W—McElroy. L—Strunk.
Troy hits — Joseph Bendel 3 (3 2B), Boden Demeerleer 3, Dominic Holden (2B), Cameron House, Brody Patrick, Kaiden Strunk, Joseph Doumit, Ari Wagman.
Prairie hits — Chase Kaschmitter 3 (HR), Colton McElroy 3 (2 2B), Cody Kaschmitter, Noah Behler, Carter Shears.
Clearwater Valley 8, Clarkston JV 7
KOOSKIA — The host Rams of Kooskia were able to edge out the JV Bantams in the final inning of the Southfork Slugfest.
“It was a good game,” Clearwater Valley coach Josh Bradley said. “We got down in the first and had some trouble with our bats but we clawed back and in the end of the game down to one run. We’re a young team still figuring it out.”
Tiago Pickering pitched 5ž innings for the Rams (1-3) in only his second start and, allowed four runs and pitched his full 88 count in only his second start. Anthony Fabbi paced the Rams’ bats with two hits, both of them being doubles. Darring Cross added two of his own.
Clearwater Valley 000 314 0—8 5 3
Clarkston JV 200 200 3—7 4 1
Tiago Pickering, Trebor Altman (5), Anthony Fabbi (7) and Ridge Shown; Spencer, Calkins (4), Cametto (5), Rowan (6) and Hasenoerhl. W—Trebor Altman. L—Rowan.
Clearwater Valley hits — Anthony Fabbi 2 (2 2B), Darring Cross 2, Landon Schlieper.
Clarkston JV hits — Calkins 3, Hasenoerhl.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALLClarkston 15, East Valley 9
Leah Copeland’s grand slam with two outs in the bottom of the sixth and the game tied highlighted a 12-run inning as the Bantams beat the visiting Knights of Spokane in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League game.
Copeland finished 3-for-6 with two runs scored for Clarkston (3-0, 1-0), which was outhit 10-8. Joey Miller was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and an RBI. Brooke Blaydes scored twice and had three RBI.
Emma McManigle went the distance in the circle to pick up the win. She allowed 10 hits, six walks and nine runs, six earned. McManigle struck out 11.
East Valley 210 021 3—9 10 6
Clarkston 200 01(12) x—15 8 2
Shelby Swanson, Mackenzie Ipsen (6) and N/A; Emma McManigle and Joey Miller. L—Swanson.
East Valley hits — Lauren Renskers 2 (HR), Jameson Peterson 2 (2B), Rachel Throckmorton, Shelby Swanson, Mykenzie Wilson, Lynnzee Holland, Sydney Peterson, Lily Carr.
Clarkston hits — Leah Copeland 3 (HR), Joey Miller 2, Emma McManigle, Brooke Blaydes, Kirsten Phillips.
Genesee 17, Troy 3
GENESEE — The Bulldogs got the home victory against the Trojans in a Whitepine League game stopped by the mercy rule.
But Genesee coach Brian Malcolm was impressed with Troy’s performance.
“Troy hasn’t had a team for a couple years,” Malcolm said. “Steve Corr did a really good job getting a team rogether after two years. They didn’t really play bad for not playing for two years.”
Sharing the two-year gap in play is Genesee catcher Maxine English, who Malcolm said did a “really good job defensively.”
Kendra Meyer got the win for the Bulldogs (2-1). Meyer had six strikeouts. Shelby Hanson led the team behind the plate with two hits and a double.
Troy was led at the plate by a triple from D. Morgan. E. Ecklund, T. Neville and M. Bendell rounded out the total hitting output for the Trojans.
Troy 101 10— 3 4 3
Genesee 169 1x—17 14 3
M. Bendell, and T. Neville; Kendra Meyer and Maxine English. W—Meyer. L—Bendell
Troy hits — D. Morgan (3B), E. Ecklund, T. Neville, M. Bendell
Genesee hits — Shelby Hanson 2 (2B), Kendra Meyer 2, Riley Leseman 2, Makayla Herman 2, Mia Scharnhorst 2, Brinley Lowe 2, Harlei Donner (2B), McKenna Miller.
Colton 21, DeSales 9
DESALES — Colton dominated DeSales in a contest that ended early via five-inning mercy rule.
DeSales was only down a run heading into the third inning, but a twelve-run third inning gave the Bulldogs the lead over the Irish that they never give up.
DeSales was able to put up a three-run third inning and a four-run fourth inning to keep the game within under then runs, but Colton was able to score four runs at the top of the fifth and blank out the Irish in the bottom of the inninng to get 12-run lead and the mercy rule call.
Colton was led at the plate by Rachel Becker, who win for two hits and a double. Kaydee Heitstuman and Kyndra Stout added two runs of their own. Maggie Meyer pitched the entire game for the Bulldogs and got the win.
DeSales’ bats were paced by Mary Elizabeth Balof’s three hits and one double.
Colton 21(12) 24—21 9 6
DeSales 20 3 40— 9 8 5
Maggie Meyer and Rachel Becker; Caroline Kutsch, Hadley Dunham (4) and Kate Dunham.
W— Maggie Meyer. L— Caroline Kutsch.
Colton hits — Rachel Becker 2 (2B), Kaydee Heitstuman 2, Kyndra Stout 2, Mary Pluid, Amy Keller, Elysa Rogerson.
DeSales hits — Mary Elizabeth Balof 3 (2B), Veronica Renholds 2, Kate Dunham, Natalia Balderas, Caroline Kutsch.
Kendrick 18, Grangeville 17
KENDRICK — Hailey Taylor hit a walk-off double as the host Tigers nipped the Bulldolgs in a nonleague game.
“We didn’t pitch overly well or steal overly well,” Kendrick coach Morgan LeBlanc said. “But we ended up with 27 hits and it came to the wire at the bottom of the seventh.”
Taylor finished with five hits, including a triple and a second doubles, and also pitched the final two innings. Erin Morgan contributed three hits, including two doubles of her own. Taylor Boyer picked the win in the circle for Kendrick.
Adri Anderson led Grangeville with four hits, including two doubles. Adali Lefebvre contributed three hits including a home run and a triple.
Grangeville 310 406 3—17 17 2
Kendrick 421 153 2—18 27 6
Adalei Lefebvre and Mattie Thacker; Erin Morgan, Taylor Boyer (4), Hailey Taylor (6) and Kenadie Kirk. W—Taylor Boyer. L—Adri Lefebvre.
Grangeville hits — Adri Anderson 4 (2 2B), Adalei Lefebvre 3 (HR, 2B), Madalyn Green 3, Bailey Vanderwall 2 (2 2B), Sienna Wagner 2, Abbie Frei (2B), Mattie Thacker (2B), Payton Brown.
Kendrick hits — Hailey Taylor 5 (3B, 2 2B), Morgan Silflow 4, Harley Heimgartner 3 (3B), Hannah Tweit 3 (3B), Kenadie Kirk 3 (3 2B), Erin Morgan 3 (2 2B), Natalie Kimberly 2 (2B), Sage Cochrane 2 (2B), Taylor Boyer 2.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNISPullman boys 7, Gonzaga Prep 0
SPOKANE — In its season opener for team dual action, Pullman routed nonleague foe Gonzaga Prep, sweeping the day’s matches with the loss of only one set.
The Hounds were most dominant at the top of their roster, with Ambrose Wang dropping just one game in his No. 1 singles victory while No. 2 singles player Vijay Lin and the No. 1 doubles team of Garrison Hoiland/Kieran Hampson conceded two games apiece.
“We were excited to test ourselves against a larger-division school,” said Pullman coach Cody Wendt, whose Class 2A team was facing a 4A foe in G-Prep. “I feel that we passed.”
Singles — Ambrose Wang, Pul, def. Ryan Dougherty 6-1, 6-0; Vijay Lin, Pul, def. Dante Machi 6-2, 6-0; Seth Luna, Pul, def. Kai Van Curler 6-1, 4-6, 10-6; Kolby Uhlenkott, Pul, def. Aidan Hatzke 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles — Garrison Hoiland/Kieran Hampson, Pul, def. Evan Bowers/Kyan Blewett 6-0, 6-2; Brian Fugh/Parker Hipp, Pul, def. Lemberg/Jack Sodorff 6-2, 6-1; Mir Park/Neal Wang, Pul, def. Spencer Bergstedt/Dylan Lee 6-4, 7-5.
Lewiston 11, Walla Walla 3
WALLA WALLA — Visiting Lewiston handled Walla Walla for the Bengals’ second consecutive team dual victory to start the season.
Lewiston’s boys took six of seven matches and the girls prevailed in five of seven. Seven sets ended with 6-0 shut outs in the Bengals’ favor.
“They threw a lot of different good looks at us today,” Lewiston coach Sandi Stocks said. “They’re well-coached and they throw a lot of different formations at my kids which make it fun to play. I don’t think the scores reflect how competive the games were. Some went longer than the score would tell you.”
Lewiston boys 6, Walla Walla 1; Lewiston girls 5, Walla Walla 2.
Boys singles — Dylan Gomez, Lew, def. Ken Higgins 6-0, 6-0; Emmett Heiss, Lew, def. Micah Case 6-0, 6-0; Federico Navarro-Lopez, Lew, def. Robert Horton 6-1, 6-3; Ethan Kelnhofer, WW, def. Sinjin Caviness 6-0, 6-0.
Girls singles — Rylei Carper, Lew, def. Grace McDevitt 6-0, 6-0; Shelby Hobbs, Lew, def. Audra Walmsley 6-0, 6-0; Kaitlyn Flinders, WW, def. Rachel Sheppard 6-1, 6-1; Cathryn Ho, Lew, def. Emily Garcia 6-2, 5-7, 10-2.
Boys doubles — Christian Bren/Henry Parkey, Lew, def. Rudy Entrikin/Jakon Clearman 6-3, 6-4; Garrett Beardsley/Kayden Leserriere, Lew, def. Christian Torres/Ethan Locati 6-1, 6-1; Sean Carper/Jace Paynter, Lew, def. Max Wooster and Balsa Jovovic 6-2, 6-4.
Girls doubles — Morgan Moran/Allison Olson, Lew, def. Lauren Adams/Alexa Diaz 6-2, 6-0; Amilia Gutierrez/Keegan Eisenhower, WW, def. Megan Halstead/Lexi Ahlers 7-6, 6-7, 6-4; Trinity Burke/Addison Falkenstein-Barker, Lew, def. Keyln Blakely/Kelly Gonzales 6-3, 6-4.
Clarkston girls 4, Kamiakin 3
KAMIAKIN, Wash — The Bantams took three of four singles matches en route to a nonleague road victory against the Braves.
Maddie Kaufman won a tiebreaker in the first set en route to a win at No. 4 singles. Olivia Gustafson and Joanna Schnatterle at second doubles rallied from a first-set deficit to win 7-5, 6-1.
“Great match with a lot of young, new players,” Clarkston coach Margie Denton said.
Singles — Ella Anderson, Kam, def. Claire Teasley 6-4, 6-4; Maggie Ogden, Clk, def. Lillian Nguyen 6-2, 6-1; Audrey Whittle, Clk, def. Julianna Miller 6-0, 6-1; Maddie Kaufman, Clk, def. Lydia Almond 8-6, 6-2.
Doubles — Halle Nieffenger/Aleah Farris, Kam, def. Taryn Demers/Mya Mendoza 6-1, 6-1; Olivia Gustafson/Joanna Schnatterle, Clk, def. Abby Coppom/.Maddie Clark 7-5, 6-1; Kennedy Rose/Aizlyn Shaftoe, Kam, def. Nani Woodbury/Ella Leavitt 1-6, 6-2, 6-3.
Gonzaga Prep girls 5, Pullman 2
SPOKANE — In Pullman’s season debut in team dual play, Rhoda Wang and Gwyn Heim were dominant in the top two singles spots, but the Greyhound girls dropped the rest of the day’s matches to suffer a nonleague defeat to Gonzaga Prep.
Most of Pullman’s losses came in close battles, with the No. 3 and 4 singles and No. 3 doubles matches all ending in tiebreaks that went G-Prep’s way. Heim delivered the day’s only shutout for either team, prevailing 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles.
“G-Prep is a tough team,” Pullman coach Dan Vollmer said. “The PHS girls played well for our first match.”
Singles — Rhoda Wang, Pul, def. Juliet McFarland 6-0, 6-1; Gwyn Heim, Pul, def. Sydney Henneberg 6-0, 6-0; Savannah Crisp, GP, def. Diana Gutierrez-Garcia 6-0, 0-6, 10-7; Carly Walton, GP, def. Subashree Venkatasubramanian 6-3, 7-6 (6).
Doubles — Kate Palelek/Marie Loroz, GP, def. Audrey Pitzer/Renee Sun 6-4, 7-5; Anikah Keinzle/Annie Camp, GP, def. Margot Keane/Lynlinn Qiao 6-3, 6-2; Natalie Kamp/Sonny Richter, GP, def. Kei Bromley/Lydia Nelson 6-3, 7-6 (0).
Kamiakin boys 6, Clarkston 1
KAMIAKIN, Wash. — The visiting Bantams dropped six of seven matches to the Braves in a nonleague dual.
The Bantams’ lone win was from the top doubles team of Norbert Kulesza and Zane Leslie, winning 6-4, 6-4.
Clarkston’s Aiden Schnatterle, at No. 2 singles, played tough but fell 7-6, 5-7, 10-8 against Kamiakin’s Dylan Withers.
“Our No. 2 singles player really toughed it out,” Clarkston coach John Kowatsch said. “I know the doubles scores don’t show it but they were really competitive. We have a lot of players who have never played tennis before playing varsity, and I’m pretty pleased with the result.”
Boys singles — Isaac Contreras, Kam, def. Nathan Gall 6-0, 6-0; Dylan Withers, Kam, def. Aiden Schnatterle 7-6, 5-7, 10-8; Andrew Tran, Kam, def. Espen Williams 6-2, 6-0; Max Clary, Kam, def. Chase Meyer 6-0, 6-0.
Boys doubles — Norbert Kulesza/Zane Leslie, Clk, def. Ryan Lloyd/Trevor Dawson 6-4, 6-4; Hunter Burke/Kaden Malloy, Kam, def. Alex Shaw/Alex Whittle 6-2, 6-2; Mason Malloy/Riker Durham, Kam, def. Ikaika Millan/Haven Morfin 6-3, 6-1.
COLLEGE FOOTBALLUI announces tickets go on sale for spring game
MOSCOW — The University of Idaho athletic department announced tickets for this year’s spring game, which will take place at noon April 30 in the Boise area, will go on sale at 9 a.m. today.
Tickets are $10 per person if done before the game. Game-day price is $20.
The game will take place at Thunder Stadium on the campus of Eagle High School.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALLLeger-Walker finalist for WBCA All-American team
ATLANTA — Washington State sophomore guard Charlisse Leger-Walker is a regional finalist for the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Division I All-American team for the second consecutive year, the organization announced.
She was a part of the nine-member Region 5 team, consisting of schools in the western portion of the country. Leger-Walker averaged 16 points per game in helping the Cougars to a second consecutive NCAA tournament berth. She was the leader in total points scored in the Pac-12 at 483. Leger-Walker scored 20 or more points 11 times.
Leger-Walker is one of 52 players up for consideration for the All-American team, which will be announced March 31.
COLLEGE BASEBALLSmith named Senior CLASS candidate
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Washington State senior infielder Jack Smith is one of 30 Division I players who are candidates for the 2022 Senior CLASS award, it was announced.
To be eligible, a student-athlete must be a senior or graduate student and excel in the community, classroom, competition and have good character.
Smith is a three-time academic All-Pac-12 honoree and was selected to the team’s leadership council the past two years. He’s also helped with the Whitman County Special Olympics and the WSU ROAR program.
On the field, he has 28 doubles and 73 runs scored in his career.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLLCSC signs outside hittter
The Lewis-Clark State coaching staff has announced the signing of outside hitter Juliauna Forgach.
Forgach, from Morenci (Ariz.) High School, was a second-team all-state player as a senior and offensive player of the year in her league three times. She also was an all-league standout in basketball and softball. Forgach plays club volleyball as part of an all-star team put together by National Scouting Report and plays with girls from all around the country..
“It has been an incredible experience recruiting Jules,” Warriors coach Shaun Pohlman said in a news release. “From the first swing I saw her take, to the conversation with her and her family, to coaching and working with her in a practice, every interaction has been positive.”