Grangeville’s varsity and Lewiston’s JV teams split a nonleague doubleheader Wednesday at Church Field.
Lewiston JV won the opening game 3-2. Grangeville got the offense going in a 23-9 win in Game 2.
The Bengals scored twice in the first inning, adding one more in the fifth.
Grangeville scored two runs in the sixth inning. Cody Klement scored on a passed ball and Caleb Frei knocked in Jared Lindsley to cut the lead to one. But Miles Lefebvre would groundout to Jayden Bevan to end the inning.
The Bulldogs loaded the bases in the seventh with no outs. But David Goicoa was thrown out at home plate on Ray Holes’ fielder’s choice, then Kaden Crosby would strike out Frei and Taven Ebert to end it.
Grangeville (1-5-1) got revenge quickly, scoring eight runs in the first inning.
Cash Harris finished with a team-leading five RBI. Holes and Goicoa each knocked in three. Klement scored four times for the Bulldogs.
Goicoa caught both games and finished 6-for-8 at the plate.
GAME 1
Grangeville 000 002 0—2 8 2
Lewiston JV 020 010 x—3 3 1
Klement, Frei (6) and Goicoa; Elliott, Crosby (4) and W. Wagner. W—Elliott, L—Klement.
Grangeville hits — Goicoa 3, Klement 2, Lefebvre, Lindsley, Frei.
Lewiston JV hits — W. Wagner, R. Wagner, Konkol.
GAME 2
Grangeville 812 101 (10)—23 13 8
Lewiston JV 422 100 0— 9 5 9
Holes, Lefebvre (3), Frei (6) and Goicoa; Bambacigno, W. Wagner (6), Jenkins-Hix (7), Bevan (7) and Jenkins, Balmer (2). W—Lefebvre, L—Bambacigno.
Grangeville hits — Goicoa 3 (2 2B), Klement 3, Lindsley 2, Frei (2B), Lefebvre, Holes, Harris, Lindsley.
Lewiston hits — W. Wagner (2B), Elliott, Bambacigno, Jenkins, Balmer.
Colton 23, Asotin JV 9
ASOTIN — The Wildcats opened their season with a win against the Panther JV team in a nonleague game stopped by the mercy rule.
Colton jumped out for 12 runs in the second inning, almost batting around twice in the inning.
Asotin would cut the lead to 14-9 after five innings. The Wildcats scored nine in the top of the sixth inning to finish it off.
Angus Jordan went 3-for-5 with a home run in the second inning, a double, four runs and five RBI for Colton. Wyatt Jordan added three more RBI and scored three times.
Dan Bell had two doubles and went 3-for-3 with two walks.
“Catchers don’t get a lot of recognition, but (Bell) was great behind the plate,” first-year Colton coach Brandon McIntosh said.
Grant Wolf picked up the win, going three innings, allowing one hit and striking out five.
Colton 1(12)0 109—23 10 4
Asotin JV 000 630—9 4 5
Wolf, Weiker (4), Moehrle (4), A. Jordan (5) and Bell; Hall, Boyer (2), Engle (6), Bowman (6) and Olerich, Clovis (6). W—Wolf. L—Hall.
Colton hits — D. Bell 3 (2 2B), A. Jordan 3 (HR, 2B), W. Jordan 3, Arnhold.
Asotin JV hits — Olerich 2, Carson, Kuehler.
Potatch-St. Maries postponed
POTLATCH — The scheduled nonleague game between Potlatch and St. Maries was postponed because of inclement weather. The game has been rescheduled for 4:30 p.m. May 2.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALLAsotin 2, Colton 1
ASOTIN — The Panthers used a solid pitching performance to score a win against the Wildcats in a nonleague game.
Caylie Browne went all seven innings for Asotin (2-0), allowing five hits and striking out nine.
“She got behind on some hitters, but came back and did not walk them,” Asotin coach Willie Wingfield said. “Thought she battled well especially this early in the year.”
Tylar Sandoval knocked in Rachel Becker to give Colton (0-1) the early 1-0 lead.
Alley Biddle tied the game with a single in the fourth inning. Emily Elskamp would give the Panthers the lead in the fifth.
Colton 010 000 0—1 5 2
Asotin 000 110 x—2 6 1
Meyer and Becker; Cay. Browne and Cad. Browne. W—Cay. Browne, L—Meyer.
Colton hits — Sandoval, Heitsuman, Becker, Pluid.
Asotin hits — Elskamp 2 (2B), Denham 2, Adler-Nowoj, Biddle.
Clarkston JV 16, Grangeville 15
The Bantams JV team used an eight-run fifth-inning and a seventh-inning rally to get a nonleague win versus the Bulldogs.
“Fun to get out there and get everything in,” Clarkston JV coach Jace Blume said. “Still learning so more mistakes than we would like.
Grangeville led 11-4 going into the bottom of the fifth before Clarkston JV stormed back to take a 12-11 edge
Grangeville scored four times in its half of the sixth, and held a two-run edge going to the seventh.
But Murray Broemling, who went the distance in the circle and had three hits, smacked the game-winning two-run single in the bottom of the seventh.
Grangeville 332 214 0—15 10 7
Clarkston JV 210 181 3—16 8 10
Lefebvre, Thacher (5) and Thacher, Pineda (5); Broemeling and Phillips. W—Broemeling. L—Thacher.
Grangeville hits — Olmos 2 (2B), Thacher 2, Green 2, Wagner (2B), Vanderwall, Anderson, Lefebvre
Clarkston JV hiits — Broemeling 3, Blaydes, Ubachs, Broemmeling, Goard, Stoker
Potatch-St. Maries postponed
POTLATCH — The scheduled nonleague game between Potlatch and St. Maries was postponed because of inclement weather. The game has been rescheduled for 4:30 p.m. April 18.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCERClarkston-Ridgeline cancelled
The boys soccer game between Clarkston and Ridgeline was cancelled because of a lack of eligible players for the Bantams.There is no plans to make the game up at this time.
MEN’S BASKETBALLWSU finds out NIT opponent
PULLMAN — The Washington State men’s basketball team next will face SMU in the second round of the National Invitational Tournament.
The Cougars (20-14), who beat Santa Clara 63-50 in the first round Tuesday, will play the Mustangs (24-8), who are the top seed in their quarter of the bracket and beat Nicholls 68-58 in another first-round game, at noon Pacific on Sunday at Moody Coliseum in Dallas.
Television information will be released later.