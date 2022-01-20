GENESEE — It’s been a month since the Genesee girls basketball team last won a game. The Bulldogs endured four straight losses, as well as a shutdown because of COVID-19 protocols.
Coach Greg Hardie just wanted his team to get its mojo back.
It might have just done that Wednesday.
Playing for the first time in 11 days, the Bulldogs got a career high 28 points from Isabelle Monk in beating Potlatch 46-35 in a Whitepine League Division I game.
“We really needed a boost,” Hardie said. “I think the girls lost their self-confidence a little bit and I think tonight, they got it back. Hopefully we can ride this a little bit.”
Monk added nine rebounds and was 6-for-13 from 3-point range for Genesee (4-10, 3-6), which had lost seven of its past eight games. Monica Seubert finished with 11 points and eight rebounds.
The Loggers (6-6, 4-5), dealing with their own health issues, handled the Bulldogs’ press well early, but Genesee scratched and clawed and took a 23-22 lead into halftime. It was tied at 32 going into the fourth, then the Bulldogs’ defense only allowed Potlatch one look at the basket each time down the floor.
“Our defense did a great job of not giving them open looks,” Hardie said. “Fortunately, they didn’t have a good night shooting the ball.”
Tayva McKinney paced the Loggers with 11 points.
POTLATCH (6-6, 4-5)
Emma Chambers 3 2-2 8, Tayva McKinney 5 1-2 11, Jaylee Fry 2 2-4 6, Bailyn Anderson 2 0-0 4, Becca Butterfield 0 0-0 0, Jordan Reynolds 3 0-0 6. Totals 15 5-8 35.
GENESEE (4-10, 3-6)
Monica Seubert 3 3-6 11, Riley Leseman 1 0-0 3, Shelby Hanson 0 0-0 0, Isabelle Monk 9 4-6 28, Rory Mayer 1 0-0 2, Kristen Flodin 0 0-0 0, Audrey Barber 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 7-12 46.
Potlatch 13 9 10 3—35
Genesee 8 15 9 14—46
3-point goals — Monk 6, Seubert 2, Leseman.
JV — Grangeville C 35, Genesee 17
Lapwai 65, Logos 39
MOSCOW — Three players scored in double figures for the Wildcats as they returned from a 12-day hiatus with a convincing win against the Knights of Moscow in a Whitepine League Division I game.
But Lapwai coach Ada Marks said the layoff, because of COVID-19 protocols, was noticeable.
I think there was a little rust there,” she said. “They were pushing us to our limits. It was too long of a break, but hopefully we will get better.”
Soa Moliga led the Wildcats (10-2, 8-0) with 16 points and seven rebounds. Jordyn McCormack-Marks chipped in 15 points and six steals. Grace Sobotta finished with 12 points.
Sydney Miller led Logos (4-10, 1-10) with 15 points.
LAPWAI (10-2, 8-0)
Grace Sobotta 4 3-4 12, Jordyn McCormack-Marks 6 2-2 15, Soa Moliga 7 2-4 16, Lauren Gould 2 1-6 6, Kahlees Young 0 0-0 0, Qubilah Mitchell 2 0-0 4, Amaris Mitchell 1 0-0 2, Sayq’is Greene 4 0-0 9, Jayden Leighton 0 1-2 1. Totals 26 9-18 65.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (4-10, 1-10)
Cora Johnson 0 2-2 2, Ameera Wilson 3 2-4 8, GraceAnn VanderPloeg 3 0-0 6, Eve Rench 0 0-0 0, Sara Casebolt 2 0-0 4, Sydney Miller 4 7-9 15, Tabitha Miller 0 0-0 0, Jubilee Joiner 0 0-0 0, Bridgid Monjure 0 0-0 0, Signe Holloway 0 4-4 4. Totals 12 15-19 39.
Lapwai 18 7 19 21—65
Logos 7 4 9 19—39
3-point goals — Sobotta, McCormack-Marks, Gould, Greene.
JV — Lapwai def. Logos (half).
Pomeroy 55, Asotin 46
ASOTIN — The Pirates had three players in double figures and had to turn back a spirited performance from the host Panthers in a nonleague overtime win.
“I’m really proud of my girls for not giving up,” Pomeroy coach Tai Bye said. “They didn’t want to lose tonight, and they did everything expected of them to get on top.”
Keely Maves paced the Pirates (8-2), who are ranked No. 10 in the first Washington Class 1B poll released earlier in the day, with 19 points. Chase Caruso added 17 points and seven rebounds. Jillian Herres contributed 11 points, five rebounds and 11 assists.
Pomeroy had what looked to be a comfortable 40-29 lead going into the fourth, but foul issues and turnovers were costly as Asotin (2-9) rallied to tie it and force the extra period.
Kayla Paine led the Panthers with 17 points and Lily Denham added 16.
POMEROY (8-2)
Jillian Herres 3 5-6 11, Chase Caruso 6 0-0 17, Keely Maves 7 3-4 19, Kiersten Bartles 0 0-0 0, Jadence Gingerich 0 0-0 0, Haliee Brewer 0 0-0 0, Elizabeth Ruchert 2 0-1 4, Izzy Field 0 0-0 0, Taylor Gilbert 0 0-0 0, Kendall Dixon 2 0-0 4. Totals 19 8-11 55.
ASOTIN (2-9)
Emmalyn Barnea 1 2-3 4, Emalie Wilks 1 0-0 2, Caylie Brown 0 0-0 0, Lily Denham 5 2-2 16, Kayla Paine 5 6-6 17, Sofia Carrusco 0 0-0 0, Carlie Ball 1 0-1 2, Emily Elskamp 0 0-0 0, Haylee Appleford 1 3-5 5. Totals 14 13-17 46
Pomeroy 15 11 14 4 11—55
Asotin 12 6 11 15 2—46
3-point goals — Caruso 5, Maves 2, Denham 4, Payne.
Garfield-Palouse 56, Tekoa-Rosalia 12
TEKOA, Wash. — The Vikings pitched a shutout in the third quarter, but by then they already had a 38-point lead on the Timberwolves in rolling to a Southeast 1B League Wheat Division game.
Kenzi Pedersen paced Garfield-Palouse (10-3, 5-0) with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Madi Cloninger added 12 points for the Vikings, who forced 25 turnovers while committing just three.
Carrie Sanchez and Emily Kramer each finished with five points for Tekoa-Rosalia (1-9, 0-5)
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (10-3, 5-0)
Kara Blomgren 2 0-0 5, Ella Cuellar 0 0-0 0, Zoe Laughary 0 0-0 0, Kennedy Cook 3 0-0 7, Madi Cloninger 4 0-1 12, Hailey Beckner 0 0-0 0, Mak Collier 2 2-2 6, Maci Brantner 3 0-0 6, Kenzi Pedersen 8 4-4 20, Lola Edwards 0 0-0 0, Emma Orfe 0 0-0 0, Camryn Blankenship 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 6-7 56.
TEKOA-ROSALIA (1-9, 0-5)
Emily Kramer 2 1-2 5, Carrie Sanchez 1 3-3 5, McClain 1 0-2 2, Fournier 0 0-0 0, Smith 0 0-0 0, Shelton 0 0-0 0. Totals 4 4-7 12.
Garfield-Palouse 18 24 12 2—56
Tekoa-Rosalia 4 2 0 6—12
3-point goals — Cloninger 4, Cook, Blomgren.
Orofino-Prairie canceled
COTTONWOOD — The game between the Maniacs and the Pirates was canceled because of rising COVID-19 cases at Orofino. There will be no make-up date. Also, all extracurricular activites at Orofino either are postponed or canceled through Monday.
BOYS BASKETBALLAsotin 59, Pomeroy 47
ASOTIN — The Panthers changed up their defense a bit to start the second quarter, and it paid dividends en route to a win against the Pirates in the return of the Battle of the Colors before a huge crowd.
“I’d say the biggest thing is the press started to set the tone, and making some shots was the biggest thing,” Asotin coach Perry Black said. “We started pressing a little more and got some easy transition baskets.”
The Panthers (6-5) had a four-point lead after the first, but a 16-7 second-quarter run helped Asotin to a 34-21 lead. Pomeroy (9-3) trimmed the gap to six after three but couldn’t get much closer.
Tanner Nicholas, who missed the past three games because of several issues, led the Panthers with 19 points, making six 3s. Gavin Ells added 13 points and Nick Heier chipped in 12 points and 12 eebounds for Asotin, which made 10 shots from distance.
“We shot the ball as well as we did earlier in the year,” Black said.
Oliver Severs had a game-high 20 points for the Pirates, and Trevin Kimble finished with 14.
A complete box score was unavailable at press time.
Pomeroy 14 7 14 12—47
Asotin 18 16 8 17—59
Several area teams dent Washington state polls
A total of six teams earned recognition in the first Associated Press Washington state high school polls that were released.
On the boys side, Pullman (10-1) starts the season ranked No. 4 in Class 2A and Colfax (9-3) is tied for fifth in Class 2B.
For the girls, three from the area are ranked in the top 10 in Class 1B. Garfield-Palouse (9-2) leads the pack at No. 1, receiving two first-place votes. Southeast 1B League Wheat Division mate Colton (9-1) is ranked No. 3, and Pomeroy comes in at No. 10.
In Class 2B, Colfax (10-2) is No. 7.
WRESTLINGPullman takes down West Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY — The Greyhounds, who had a full lineup wrestle in a dual for the first time in more than 20 years, registered eight victories, including six by pin, to beat the Eagles 45-34 in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League match.
Evan McDougle (106), Gavin McCloy (113), Ivan Acosta (145), Gabriel Smith (160), Samuel Sears (195) and Cotton Sears (285) all won by fall for Pullman. Zephyrus Cook (182) earned an 11-5 decision and Aydin Peltier (120) won by forfeit.
“We are just trying to keep these kids healthy and participating in wrestling,” Greyhounds coach Marcus Crossler said. “The week shutdown really affected our stamina tonight. (It was a) great team win over a tough West Valley squad.”
106 — Evan McDougle (P) p. Harley Scott 2:22; 113 — Gavin McCloy (P) p. Brycen Palmer 2:49; 120 — Aydin Peltier (P) by forfeit; 126 — Logan Pekins-Utecht (WV) p. Adrian Corrales 1:18; 132 — Gavin Lindor (WV) p. Austin Crossler 1:40; 138 — Kyler Warren (WV) maj. dec. Maxwell Cordova 13-0; 145 — Ivan Acosta (P) p. Conner Kunz 1:44; 152 — Tyson Schroeder-Ramsey (WV) p. Will Focht 0:46; 160 — Gabriel Smith (P) p. Dylan Heuett 4:11; 170 — Andrew Royston (WV) p. Matthew Rembert 2:26; 182 — Zephyrus Cook (P) dec. Jayke Spinks-Vazquez 11-5; 195 — Samuel Sears (P) p. Dylan Heid 2:25; 220 — Josh Moreau (WV) p. Holden Chandler 0:53; 285 — Cotton Sears (P) p. Cody Ham 0:44.
COLLEGE BASKETBALLNumerous LCSC players earn academic honors
CORVALLIS, Ore. — A total of 13 Lewis-Clark State men’s and women’s basketball players earned Academic All-Confernece honors from the Cascade Conference, it was announced.
Eight women’s basketball players and five men were honored.To earn recognition, a student-athlete must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.2 and be a sophomore in standing.
Sara Muehlhausen, Rachel Schroeder, Heidi Sellmann, Alexis Sykora and Madeline Weaver led the way for the women, earning the honor for the second time. Hannah Broyles, Maddie Holm and Callie Stevens were first-time recipients.
Will Abram, Silas Bennion, Grant Ellison, Nathan Fromm and Joel Meske all were honored for the first time.
WSU women’s games postponed
PULLMAN — First it was the men. Now, the Washington State women’s basketball team has been hit with COVID-19.
This week’s Cougar games between Oregon State and Oregon, which originally were scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday and noon Sunday at Beasley Coliseum, were postponed because of COVID-19 issues in the WSU program. There were no make-up dates for the Pac-12 Conference games at press time.
This is the third time this season the Cougar program has had contests taken out because of the virus, but the first time its been within the program. Washington State’s Dec. 19 game at Cornell was canceled, and it instead played at Stony Brook the same day. The Jan. 9 game at Arizona State was postponed because of issues within the Sun Devils’ program.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELDLCSC’s VanDyke wins national honor
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lewis-Clark State senior Clayton VanDyke was named the NAIA indoor track athlete of the week, it was announced.
The Vernal, Utah, native had two automatic qualifying marks and a provisional time at the Cougar Open and the Cougar Classic Invitational at The Podium in Spokane this past weekend. He has the top time in the nation and set the school record by almost two seconds in the 1,600 with a time of 4:07.09. As the lone non-Division I competitor in the 800, VanDyke placed second. He also helped the distance medley relay hit provisional statuus.
The track team next competes at the Lauren McCluskey Memorial Open at Idaho on Saturday.