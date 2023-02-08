PULLMAN — Jaedyn Brown put up 40 points to lead the unbeaten Pullman Greyhounds to an 81-42 Class 2A Greater Spokane League boys basketball rout of the Rogers Pirates on Tuesday to clinch at least a share of the regular-season title.

“We just got off to another good start like they always do,” Pullman coach Craig Brantner said. “They played great defense, and then we just shot the ball really well and really executed well and got to play a lot of kids on senior night.”

