PULLMAN — Jaedyn Brown put up 40 points to lead the unbeaten Pullman Greyhounds to an 81-42 Class 2A Greater Spokane League boys basketball rout of the Rogers Pirates on Tuesday to clinch at least a share of the regular-season title.
“We just got off to another good start like they always do,” Pullman coach Craig Brantner said. “They played great defense, and then we just shot the ball really well and really executed well and got to play a lot of kids on senior night.”
Tanner Barbour provided another 14 points for Pullman (19-0, 9-0), which currently sits at No. 1 in Washington Class 2A state media poll and the RPI ratings.
ROGERS-SPOKANE (8-9, 2-7)
Deon Kinsey 2 0-3 4, Hartman Warrick 2 2-6 6, Brady Krebs 3 0-0 7, Devin Holyfield 1 0-0 2, Joey Adams 2 0-0 6, Dejuan Haney 4 1-2 10, Davion Angel 0 2-2 2, Treshon Green 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 5-13 42.
PULLMAN (19-0, 9-0)
Jaedyn Brown 14 6-7 40, Tanner Barbour 6 1-1 14, Lucian Pendry 1 0-0 3, Austin Hunt 0 3-4 3, Dane Sykes 4 1-2 9, Caleb Northcroft 1 0-0 2, Champ Powaukee 3 2-5 8, Alex Bickelhaupt 0 0-0 0, Logan Thompson 1 0-0 2. Totals 30 13-19 81.
Rogers 6 17 8 11—42
Pullman 13 23 21 24—81
3-point goals — Adams 2, Krebs, Haney, Brown 6, Barbour, Pendry.
Grangeville 47, Prairie 37
GRANGEVILLE — With the host Bulldogs trailing by a point through the opening half, Carter Mundt stepped up after intermission to lead Grangeville past Prairie of Cottonwood in nonleague play.
Mundt had a 10-for-10 free-throw showing for the night and made five field goals, all of those coming in the decisive fourth quarter. All eight players to take to the court for Grangeville (4-13) got on the board. For the Pirates (5-14), Lee Forsmann put up a team-high 18 points.
PRAIRIE (5-14)
Matthew Wemhoff 2 0-0 4, Riley Shears 2 2-2 7, Trenton Lorentz 0 0-0 0, Shane Hanson 2 1-2 5, Noah Behler 1 0-4 3, Lee Forsmann 5 3-4 18, Bennie Elven 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 6-12 37.
GRANGEVILLE (4-13)
Sam Lindsley 2 0-0 5, Ray Holes Jr. 0 2-2 2, Jaden Legaretta 1 0-0 2, Kaycen Sickels 1 0-0 2, Jack Bransford 2 0-0 5, Carter Mundt 5 10-10 20, Cody Klement 2 0-0 5, David Goicoa 3 0-0 6. Totals 16 12-12 47.
Prairie 8 6 11 12—12
Grangeville 7 6 16 18—47
3-point goals — Forsmann 5, Shears, Behler, Bransford, Klement, Lindsley.
JV — Grangeville def. Prairie.
Potlatch 35, Deary 29
POTLATCH — In a nonleague defensive battle, Potlatch found an edge in the first and third quarters to overcome visiting Deary.
The Loggers (14-5) benefited from a game-high 11 points courtesy of Everett Lovell en route to the win.
For the Mustangs (11-7), Gus Rickert led the way with 10 points.
DEARY (11-7)
Laithan Proctor 2 0-0 5, Kalab Rickard 3 0-0 6, Wyatt Vincent 0 0-0 0, Blaine Clark 1 0-0 3, Gus Rickert 4 1-2 10, Dale Fletcher 1 0-0 2, Tucker Ashmead 0 3-4 3. Totals 11 4-6 29.
POTLATCH (14-5)
Chase Lovell 1 1-3 4, Jack Clark 2 0-0 4, Levi Lusby 0 0-0 0, Everett Lovell 4 0-2 11, Jaxon Vowels 4 0-0 9, Sam Barnes 0 0-0 0, Logan Amos 3 1-6 7. Totals 14 2-11 35.
Deary 9 11 4 5—29
Potlatch 13 8 9 5—35
3-point goals — Proctor, Clark, Rickert E. Lovell 3, C. Lovell, Vowels.
JV — Potlatch def. Deary.
Orofino 56, Logos 41
OROFINO — Strong second and third quarters put host Orofino in the driver’s seat en route to a nonleague win against Logos of Moscow.
“We changed up our defensive strategy in the second and third, and we were able to pull ahead,” Maniacs coach Rocky Barlow said.
Joel Scott “did a good job of attacking the rim and finishing strong,” and put up a team-high 21 points for Orofino (10-6), matching the total Seamus Wilson logged for the Knights (6-12).
LOGOS (6-12)
Seamus Wilson 7 4-7 21, Jack Driskill 2 2-2 6, Gus Grauke 0 0-0 0, Zach Atwood 0 0-0 0, Lucius Comis 2 1-2 5, Thomas Bowen 3 0-0 6, Jes Brower 1 1-4 3, Boaz Whitling 0 0-0 0, Oliver Spencer 0 0-0 0, Titus Jankovic 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 8-15 41.
OROFINO (10-6)
Drew Hanna 2 1-3 5, Hudson Schneider 0 0-0 0, Nick Drobish 2 0-2 4, Landon Hudson 1 4-4 7, Trystan Grey 1 0-0 2, Joel Scott 8 4-4 21, Quinton Naranjo 1 1-2 4, Aiden Olive 2 3-3 7, Landon Connelly 1 4-5 6. Totals 18 17-23.
Logos 12 5 7 17—41
Orofino 14 18 15 9—56
3-point goals — Wilson 3, Hudson, Scott, Naranjo.
JV — Orofino 45, Logos 34
Kamiah 40, Nezperce 26
KAMIAH — The host Kubs had a steady edge through the four quarters of play in a nonleague win against Nezperce.
Kamiah (17-4) was boosted by a game-leading 13 points from Jayden Crowe, while Nic Kirkland put up a team-high nine for the Nighthawks (4-13).
NEZPERCE (4-13)
Tanner Johnson 1 0-0 2, Blake Tucker 0 0-0 0, Nic Kirkland 4 1-2 9, Owen Tiegs 1 0-2 2, Aidan McLeod 2 0-0 4, Carter Williams 2 2-2 7, Zane Wilcox 1 0-0 2, Mason Dove 0 0-0 0, Justin Meacham 0 0-0 0, Blayne Mosman 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 3-6 26.
KAMIAH (17-4)
Jayden Crowe 5 0-0 13, Matthew Oatman 0 0-0 0, Everett Oatman 2 0-0 5, Quinten Millage 0 1-2 1, Levi Cereghino 2 1-2 5, William Millage 3 0-0 7, J. Engledow 3 0-0 9. Totals 15 2-4 40.
Nezperce 7 4 6 9—26
Kamiah 14 8 8 10—40
3-point goals — Williams, Crowe 3, Engledow 3, Oatman, W. Millage.
East Valley 76, Clarkston 72
SPOKANE VALLEY — Luke Holecek scored 16 of his 26 points in the first half for the Knights of Spokane Valley, who built an 11-point first-quarter lead and held off a Bantam rally in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League contest.
Coleton Hanson added 18 points for East Valley (8-9, 2-7), which held a 37-27 halftime lead. Nehemiah Harry chipped in 10 points.
Xavier Santana had 13 of his 27 points in the second half to lead the comeback for Clarkston (8-10, 4-5). Carter Steinwand contributed 10 points.
CLARKSTON (8-10, 4-5)
Xavier Santana 10 4-7 27, Landon Taylor 2 0-0 4, Mason Brown 3 0-2 6, Xander Van Tine 3 0-0 9, Dominic Paulucci 3 0-0 8, Carter Steinwand 4 2-2 10, Dustin Beck 0 0-0 0, Josh Hoffman 3 0-0 6, Ian Moore 1 0-0 2. Totals 29 6-11 72.
EAST VALLEY-SPOKANE VALLEY (8-9, 2-7)
Diezel Wilkinson 1 6-13 8, Maddox Callihan 4 0-0 9, Coleton Hanson 7 2-4 18, Luke Holecek 10 1-1 26, Nehemiah Harry 3 1-1 10, Chase Whaylon 1 0-0 2, Hunter Anderson 0 0-2 0, Jesse Stevens 1 0-0 3. Totals 27 10-21 76.
Clarkston 14 13 21 24—72
East Valley 25 12 19 20—76
3-point goals — Santana 3, Van Tine 3, Paulucci 2, Holecek 5, Harry 3, Hanson 2, Callihan, Stevens.
Kendrick-CV canceled
The scheduled nonleague game between Clearwater Valley of Kooskia and Kendrick was canceled because of illness in the Rams’ program.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALLClarkston 57, East Valley 4
SPOKANE VALLEY — Kendall Wallace had 14 points, four assists and three steals and the visiting Bantams held the Knights of Spokane Valley without a point in the first and fourth quarters of a Class 2A Greater Spokane League victory.
Lexi Villavicencio added 10 points for Clarkston (16-3, 9-0), which is the 10th ranked team in the latest Washington state media poll. The Bantams had 20 steals in the contest.
Abby Moore had three points for East Valley (0-17, 0-9).
CLARKSTON (16-4, 9-0)
Kendall Wallace 6 0-0 14, Ryann Combs 2 1-2 5, Taryn Demers 0 0-2 0, Eloise Teasley 1 0-0 2, Ella Leavitt 2 2-2 7, Alahondra Perez 2 0-0 5, Samara Powaukee 3 2-2 8, Joey Miller 1 0-0 2, Lexi Villavicencio 3 3-4 10, Olivia Gustafson 2 0-0 4, Ella Ogden 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 8-12 57.
EAST VALLEY-SPOKANE VALLEY (0-17, 0-9)
Abby Moore 1 0-0 3, Italia Salina 0 1-2 1, Mercedes Lopez 0 0-0 0, Abigail Dach 0 0-0 0, Amalie Wandall 0 0-0 0, Aspen Seamone 0 0-0 0. Totals 1 1-2 4.
Clarkston 25 11 10 11—57
East Valley 0 3 1 0— 4
3-point goals — Wallace 2, Leavitt, Perez, Villavicencio, Moore.
Pullman 54, Rogers 28
PULLMAN — The host Greyhounds held Rogers of Spokane scoreless in the opening quarter en route to a Class 2A Greater Spokane League victory.
Ryliann Bednar (15 points) and Meg Limburg (10) headed up the offense for Pullman (7-2, 7-12), while Angelica Cue scored a team-high 11 for the Pirates (2-16, 1-8).
Pullman sits in second place in GSL standings, trailing only Clarkston.
ROGERS-SPOKANE (2-16, 1-8)
Ajah Garza 1 0-0 2, Angelica Cue 4 0-0 11, Donalda Brantley 0 0-0 0, Oxeyonna Ivy 3 0-0 6, Saige Stuart 2 0-0 5, Emily Peabody 2 0-1 4, Leileana Harvey 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 0-1 28.
PULLMAN (7-12, 7-2)
Meg Limburg 4 2-2 10, Jennabee Harris 4 0-2 8, Sophie Armstrong 0 0-0 0, Lacie Sines 0 0-0 0, Lillian Cobos 3 0-1 6, Marissa Carper 1 0-0 2, Suhailey Reyes 3 2-2 8, Sehra Singh 1 2-2 4, Ryliann Bednar 4 7-10 15, Lynnsey Biorn 0 1-2 1. Totals 20 14-21 54.
Rogers 0 14 5 9—28
Pullman 16 15 17 6—54
3-point goals — Cue 3, Stuart.
Post Falls 65, Lewiston 33
POST FALLS — The Bengals’ season concluded with a Class 5A district tournament elimination game defeat at the hands of Post Falls.
Zoie Kessinger headed things up for Lewiston (6-16) with 11 points. Brooklyn Brennan led all scorers with 16 points for the victorious Trojans (18-5).
LEWISTON (6-16)
Sydney Arellano 0 0-0 0, Reese DeGroot 1 3-3 5, Bre Albright 1 0-0 2, Bay Delich 0 0-0 0, Dilynn Albright 0 0-0 0, Addison McKarcher 4 0-0 8, Zoie Kessinger 4 2-3 11, Patience-Lee Patterson 0 0-0 0, Maddi Jackson 1 0-0 3, Lilly Samuels 0 0-0 0, Savanah Burke 2 0-0 4, Mara Kessinger 0 0-0 0, Jordynn Albright 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 5-6 33.
POST FALLS (18-5)
Kinlee McLean 1 1-2 3, Katie Berg 2 0-0 4. Kailee Walton 3 0-0 6, Ellie McGowan 0 1-2 1, Brooklynn Brennan 6 1-2 16, Capri Sims 9 5-5 25, Myckenzie Mitley 4 0-0 10, Kaelynn Miller 0 0-0 0, O. Hollenbeck. Totals 25 8-11 65.
Lewiston 8 8 9 8—33
Post Falls 19 15 24 7—65
3-point goals — Kessinger, Jackson, Brennan 3, Sims 2, Mitley.
Cascade 37, Salmon River 33
NEW MEADOWS, Idaho — Salmon River of Riggins saw its season come to an end with an Idaho Class 1A Division II district tournament elimination game defeat to Cascade.
The Savages finished with a record of 5-11, while the Ramblers improved to 9-15.
Complete information was not available at press time.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLBea earns conference honor
FARMINGTON, Utah — Idaho senior forward Beyonce Bea was named the Big Sky Conference’s women’s basketball player of the week, it was announced.
Bea had two double-doubles this past week as the Vandals went 1-1. She tallied 30 points and 10 rebounds as Idaho beat Portland State 77-70 on Thursday. Bea then finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds as the Vandals tried to rally from a 24-point deficit before falling 77-70 to Sacramento State on Saturday.
She has 10 double-doubles this season and three in the past four games. Bea leads the conference in scoring average (21.7) and points (499) and is in the top 10 nationally in those categories.
Idaho next plays at 1 p.m. Saturday at home against Eastern Washington.
Leger-Walker on midseason watch list
ATLANTA — Washington State junior guard Charlisse Leger-Walker was named as one of 30 players named to the Naismith Trophy midseason watch list, it was announced.
Despite missing time to tend to a personal issue in her native New Zealand, Leger-Walker is averaging 18.9 points and 4.6 assists per game. She is 28th nationally in points per game and 55th in assists per game.
The award annually goes to the nation’s top women’s college basketball player.
The Cougars (16-7, 6-6) next play at 6 p.m. Pacific on Friday at No. 25 Colorado.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELDLCSC pair sweep women’s honors
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Members of the Lewis-Clark State women’s track teams swept the Cascade Conference’s weekly honors, it was announced.
Sophomores Madigan Kelly and Sydnie Zywina won the track award and field honor, respectively.
Kelly, a former Lewiston standout, hit an NAIA A standard in the 60-meter hurdles with times of 8.76 seconds in the preliminary and 8.83 in the final of the event at the Lew Thorne Invitational at Eastern Oregon. She also tied a school record with a time of 7.90 in the preliminary of the 60.
Zywina set an A standard in winning the triple jump wtih a leap of 38-1¾. She currently is 10th in the nation in the event.
The track team is back in action Friday and Saturday at the Whitworth Invitational.