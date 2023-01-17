BOZEMAN, Mont. — Beyonce Bea scored 27 points but the Vandals could not slow down the Bobcats in a 72-65 loss in Big Sky Conference women’s basketball play.
Bea shot 9-of-12 from the field and 9-of-11 from the line and led Idaho (6-11, 2-4) with eight rebounds.
Former Clarkston High School player Ashlyn Wallace hit three 3s and had 11 points for the Vandals.
Idaho was not shy about taking shots from beyond the arc, going 10-of-38 on the night.
Darian White had a double-double for Montana State (12-7, 5-2) with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Lexi Deden added 11 points for the Bobcats.
The Vandals took their final lead on a Rosa Smith layup that made it 64-63 with 3:56 to go. But UI didn’t score again from the field the rest of the way.
The Bobcats retook the advantage with a pair of Katelynn Limardo free throws, extended it to 67-64 on a Limardo jumper moments later and held on from there.
IDAHO (6-11, 2-4)
Brans 1-1 0-0 3, Wallace 4-8 0-0 11, Bea 9-12 9-11 27, Malone 0-2 0-2 0, Smith 2-9 0-0 4, Gandy 3-14 0-0 9, Phillips 1-4 2-2 5, Johnson 2-12 0-0 6. Totals 22-62 11-15 65.
MONTANA STATE (12-7, 5-2)
White 6-14 6-7 18, Beasley 0-3 4-4 4, Bad Bear 2-5 2-2 6, Limardo 3-6 2-2 9, Beattie 3-4 0-0 7, Jackson 3-6 1-1 7, Deden 4-14 3-4 11, Janssen 1-2 2-2 4, Philip 0-0 0-0 0, Dykstra 2-6 1-2 6. Totals 24-60 21-24 72.
Idaho 20 14 16 15—65
Montana State 19 16 18 19—72
3-point goals — Idaho 10-38 (Wallace 3-7, Gandy 3-12, Johnson 2-10, Brans 1-1, Phillips 1-1, Smith 0-5, Bea 0-1, Malone 0-1), Montana State 3-12 (Limardo 1-3, Dykstra 1-3, Beattie 1-1, White 0-2, Jackson 0-2, Janssen 0-1). Rebounds — Idaho 32 (Bea 8), Montana State 47 (White 11). Assists — Idaho 13 (Smith 6), Montana State 10 (Janssen 3). Total fouls — Idaho 19, Montana State 17. Fouled Out: Idaho: Johnson. A — 1,223.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Deary 39, Logos 35
DEARY — The Mustangs held the Knights to one point in the third quarter in a nonleague win.
Logos (3-7) led 22-20 at halftime before Deary (7-5) played shutdown defense to take the lead.
“Executed the defensive gameplan and our intensity was next level,” Deary coach Jalen Kirk said.
Laithan Proctor led the Mustangs with 13 points. Blaine Clark filled the score sheet with 10 points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals.
Thomas Bowen paced the Knights with eight points.
LOGOS (3-7)
Seamus Wilson 2 2-2 7, Jack Driskill 0 1-2 1, Lucius Comis 1 0-0 2, Thomas Bowen 3 2-4 8, Emeth Toebben 1 0-0 3, Jes Brower 2 2-2 6, Boaz Whitling 1 0-0 3, Oliver Spencer 2 0-0 5. Totals 12 7-10 35.
DEARY (7-5)
Laithan Proctor 4 3-6 13, Kalab Rickard 2 2-2 6, Wyatt Vincent 0 0-0 0, Blaine Clark 4 0-1 10, Gus Rickert 2 0-0 4, Dale Fletcher 2 2-2 6, Tucker Ashmead 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 7-11 39.
Logos 13 9 1 12—35
Deary 9 11 8 11—39
3-point goals — Wilson, Toebben, Whitling, Spencer, Proctor 2, Clark 2.
JV — Logos def. Deary 53-16.
Potlatch 55, Prairie 36
POTLATCH — Everett and Chase Lovell combined for 26 points as the Loggers got a Whitepine Division I league victory against the Pirates.
Everett Lovell led Potlatch (8-2, 5-2) with 14 points and Chase Lovell added 12. Jaxon Vowels also reached double figures with 10 points.
“Was a good win, did a good job defensively,” Potlatch coach Ryan Ball said. “ We shot the ball really well tonight, much better than we did against Lapwai.”
Lee Forsmann had 16 points to lead Prairie (4-8, 3-4).
PRAIRIE (4-8, 3-4)
Matthew Wemhoff 1 0-0 3, Levi Gehring 1 0-0 2, Riley Shears 1 0-0 2, Trenton Lorentz 1 0-1 2, Shane Hanson 2 0-0 4, Noah Behler 0 0-0 0, Lee Forsmann 4 8-10 16, Bennie Elven 2 0-0 4, Phil Schwartz 0 0-0 0, Riggs Rambo 0 0-0 0, Logan Weber 0 0-0 0, Ryan Wemhoff 1 0-0 3. Totals 13 8-11 36.
POTLATCH (8-2, 5-2)
Chase Lovell 5 0-0 12, Waylan Marshall 0 2-2 2, Jack Clark 3 2-3 9, Levi Lusby 0 0-0 0, Everett Lovell 5 3-4 14, Jaxon Vowels 3 3-4 10, Jameson Morris 0 0-0 0, Brayden Brown 0 0-0 0, Sam Barnes 3 0-0 6, Jacob Keck 0 0-0 0, Logan Amos 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 11-13 55.
Prairie 9 8 6 13—36
Potlatch 12 14 16 13—55
3-point goals — M. Wemhoff, R. Wemhoff, Lovell 2, Clark, Lovell, Vowels.
JV — Potlatch def. Prairie.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING
Pullman wins five-team meet
PULLMAN — The Pullman boys swimming team clocked five state-qualifying times in sweeping a five-team home meet Saturday.
The Greyhounds beat Selah 114-46, East Valley 121-43, Prosser 129-33 and Grandview 131-10.
Pullman won 10 of the 11 events.
The 200 medley relay of freshman Luke Gao, sophomores Jake McCoy and Zaine Pumphrey and junior Teo Uberuaga qualified for the state meet in a time of 1:47.02.
McCoy also moved on in the 50 freestyle (22.71) and the 500 free (4:41.60). Miller advanced in the 200 free (1:44.04) and the 100 breaststroke (1:00.53.).
Top Pullman results
200 medley relay — 1. Pullman (Luke Gao, Jake McCoy, Zaine Pumphrey, Teo Uberuaga) 1:47.02.
200 freestyle — 1. William Miller 1:44.04.
200 IM — 1. Gao 2:19.93.
50 free — 1. McCoy 22.71.
100 butterfly — 4. Levi Ritter 1:04.74.
100 free — 1. Pumphrey 52.95.
500 free — 1. McCoy 4:41.60.
200 free relay — 1. Pullman (Fritz Meisel, Gao, Michael Campbell, Miller) 1:37.53.
100 backstroke — 1. Uberuaga 1:00.56.
100 breaststroke — 1. Miller 1:00.53.
400 free relay — 1. Pullman (Jesse Tang, Pumphrey, Carter Frichette, McCoy) 3:35.98.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Idaho signs four transfers
MOSCOW — The Idaho football team inked four transfers, adding veterans to positions of need.
All four transfers are in Moscow and will participate in winter conditioning and spring practice.
Highlighting the group is Tarrian Rainey of Olivet Nazarene (Ill.).
The 6-foot-4, 285-pound offensive tackle will add experience to the line after the departure of team captain and third-team All-Big Sky selection Logan Floyd. Rainey originally committed to Stetson (Fla.) in the Atlantic Sun Conference, but transferred to Olivet Nazarene where he’s played the last four seasons.
Rainey was a three-time All-Mid-State Football Conference selection and was a consensus All-American in 2022.
The other three transfers include defensive linemen Tylen Coleman (Western New Mexico), Jahkari Larmond (Lincoln University Mo.), and defensive back Dwayne McDougle (Northern Arizona).
COLLEGE HONORS
LCSC trio wins weekly awards
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Three Lewis-Clark State College athletes were named athlete of the week in their respective sports, it was announced by the Cascade Conference.
Junior Callie Stevens earned the award in women’s basketball, senior Jaycob Atencio won the men’s field athlete honor and sophomore London Kirk was the men’s track winner.
Stevens averaged 20 points, 1.5 rebounds and five assists as the 10th-ranked Warriors beat Oregon Tech on Friday and No. 23 Southern Oregon on Saturday.
Atencio finished eighth in the weight throw Friday at the Spokane Indoor Challenge at The Podium with a toss of 49 feet, 1 3/4 inches. That puts him third in the program’s record book.
Kirk earned an NAIA B standard in the 400 in 49.06 seconds to finish eighth Saturday at the same event. The time is the 12th-fastest nationally this year. He also clocked a 21.99 in the 200 to finish ninth. The two times are program records.