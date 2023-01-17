BOZEMAN, Mont. — Beyonce Bea scored 27 points but the Vandals could not slow down the Bobcats in a 72-65 loss in Big Sky Conference women’s basketball play.

Bea shot 9-of-12 from the field and 9-of-11 from the line and led Idaho (6-11, 2-4) with eight rebounds.

