RATHDRUM, Idaho — Hayden Thompson cracked a home run and drove in five runs, and Dylan Andrews fired four-plus innings of quality middle relief as the Moscow Blue Devils punched their ticket to the Idaho American Legion Class A state tournament Sunday with a 16-7 victory against the Northern Lakes Mountaineers in a district championship game at Lakeland High School.
The Blue Devils, as they did in 2019, marched through the district tournament unbeaten and will open state play at Harris Field next week riding an 8-game win streak against Idaho-based teams.
Moscow (21-9) will look to improve upon its state performance from 2019 in Burley, where the Blue Devils won one of three games and finished that season at 33-11. There was no Legion postseason play in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Today the kids did what they set out to do," Moscow coach Stan Mattoon said. "(Returning to state) was one of their goals from the very first ball they threw in practice. It's something a lot of these guys came back for because we didn't the chance to do it last year."
The Blue Devils trailed the Mountaineers 4-1 but plated nine runs in the bottom of the second inning to effectively put the game out of reach. The Devils managed just two hits in the inning, but sent 14 batters to the plate and benefited from five walks, three hit batters and a Northern Lakes (20-17) error.
Andrews, who came on in relief of starter Chad Redinger with one out in the top of the second inning, did not allow an earned run in the next 4⅔ innings of work, striking out five. Ryan Delusa pitched a scoreless seventh inning for the Blue Devils to nail down the victory.
Andrews walked just one in his extended work in relief of Redinger, who struggled with his control and walked seven before departing.
"Dylan was hitting his spots ... making them swing the bat," Mattoon said. "Our defense took care of things from there. (Down 4-1), I wasn't worried. There was a lot game left and we had a lot of arms left."
Thompson, who finished the district tournament with a team-high 10 RBI, ripped a two-run blast into the trees beyond right field in the fourth inning, and followed that in the fifth with a two-run single as the Blue Devils stretched their lead.
Preston Boyer added a pair of doubles and two RBI for Moscow, which finished with 12 hits on the day. Redinger and Delusa also had multiple-hit games.
Delusa hit .545 in the three-game tournament to lead the Blue Devils, while Redinger hit .500 from the leadoff spot. For the tournament, Moscow scored 42 runs and hit .365 (31-for-85) as a team.
Northern Lakes 130 030 0 — 7 7 4
Moscow 191 230 x — 16 12 3
Chad Redinger, Dylan Andrews (2), Ryan Delusa (7) and CJ Anderson; Payden Wysong, Andrew Balavage (2), Scott Pote (3) and Sam Pemberton, Caleb Knight (5).
W — Andrews. L — Wysong.
Moscow hits — Hayden Thompson 2 (HR), Preston Boyer 2 (2 2B), Redinger 2, Delusa 2, CJ Anderson, Mack Hagenbaugh, Andrews, Isaac Staszkow.
Northern Lakes hits — Tristan Clift (2B), Louis Powell, Andrew Horn, Tanner Vandever, Jacob Schaffner, Knight, Wysong.
GOLF
Jeglum ties for third at Rosauers Invitational
SPOKANE — Moscow's Loren Jeglum carded a 4-under-par 67 in the final round, but he fell short in his quest to win the Rosauers Invitational at Indian Canyon Golf Course.
Jeglum, a 35-year-old professional playing out of Palouse Ridge Golf Club, finished in a tie for third, seven shots behind champion Colin Inglis, of the Shadow Gills Country Club.
Inglis, who fired a 9-under 62 in Saturday's second round, carded a 5-under 66 on the final day to finish at 19-under 194, four shots in front of amateur Max Sekulic, who plays out of the Glencoe Golf and Country Club.
University of Idaho sophomore-to-be Jose Suradinata tied for 14th at 7-under 206 after a final-round 3-under 68. His coach with the Vandals, David Nuhn, had a 2-under 69 and finished tied for 36th at 2-under 211.
Lewiston Golf and County Club head pro Chris Lien tied for 44th at even-par 213 after his round of 1-over 72. Lewis-Clark State senior-to-be Carlos Davila, playing on his home course, had a final-round 76 and fell to a tie for 58th at 2-over 215 overall. Travis Hansen, an amateur playing out of Red Wolf Golf Club, tied for 64th with a 3-over 216 after a final-round 71.