LIBBY, Mont. — The Moscow Blue Ddevils exploded for six seventh-inning runs Sunday in a 7-5 victory against the Mission Valley (Mont.) Mariners to take the Big Bucks Baseball tournament at The Lumberyard.
Trailing 4-1 going to the seventh, the Blue Devils (11-4) loaded the bases with no outs, and Dylan Andrews walked. Hayden Thompson then came through with a grand slam to give Moscow its first lead at 6-4. Preston Boyer followed with a double, then eventually scored on a stolen base and an error by the Mariners' catcher.
Ryan Delusa and CJ Anderson each had two hits for the Blue Devils.
Eric Dolence paced Mission Valley with two hits.
Connor Akins picked up the win, allowing five walks, five hits and four runs, all earned, in 5⅓ innings. He struck out five. Delusa earned the save, allowing a hit while striking out one with two runners on in the seventh.
The Blue Devils will host Camas Prairie in a doubleheader at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Moscow 001 000 6—7 8 4
Mission Valley 202 000 1—5 6 2
Connor Akins, Mack Hagenbaugh (6), Ryan Delusa (7) and CJ Anderson; Dylan Davis, Xavier Fisher (7) and Espn Fisher.
W—Akins. L—X. Fisher. S—Delusa.
Moscow hits — Ryan Delusa 2, CJ Anderson 2, Hayden Thompson (HR), Preston Boyer (2B), Chad Redinger, Dylan Andrews.
Mission Valley hits — Eric Dolence 2, Espn Fisher (2B), Dawson DuMont (2B), Darian Williams (2B), Trevor Lake.
L-C Cubs 11, West Valley 1
Lance Bambacigno had four hits, three runs scored and three RBI from the leadoff position as the Cubs beat West Valley at the Clancy Ellis tournament at Harris Field.
"I was really proud of how the guys responded this morning after having (a loss late Saturday)," Cubs coach Kent Knigge said. "I think we're a better ballclub with our team chemistry, and I really think we learned a lot about ourselves this weekend."
Cameron Clovis added two hits, Rylan Colkins had two RBI and Trace Green scored twice for the Cubs (6-13).
Gavin Ells picked up the win, allowed three hits, one walk and one unearned run in five innings. He struck out three. Tyler Granlund struck out all six batters he faced in two innings of relief.
Evan Allen took the loss for West Valley. He allowed seven hits, six walks and six runs, five earned, in five innings. He struck out seven.
Also, Camas Prairie beat Tri-Valley 8-2 for third place, and Gonzaga Prep downed Coeur d'Alene Lumbermen Blue 6-2 to win the title.
The Cubs host St. Maries in a doubleheader at 5 p.m. today.
L-C Cubs 101 133 2—11 10 4
West Valley 100 000 0—1 4 2
Gavin Ells, Tyler Granlund (6) and Emmett Slagg; Evan Allen, George Palumbo (6), Brandon Spunich (7) and Simeon Mattingly, Derek Maney (6).
W—Ells. L—Allen.
L-C Cubs hits — Lance Bambacigno 4 (2B), Cameron Clovis 2, Brody Balmer, Clayten Jenkins, Trace Green, Rylan Colkins.
West Valley hits — Brandon Spunich (2B), Nate Theisen, Austin Griffith, Derek Maney.
Evanston (Wyo.) Outlaws 6, L-C Twins 5
MISSOULA, Mont. — Caysen Smith's sacrifice fly scored Jagger Mitchell in the bottom of the seventh inning as the Outlaws nipped the Twins.
Five different players had hits for the Twins (1-17), who got a three-run triple from Kayden Carpenter in the fourth inning to take a 5-4 lead. The Outlaws (21-16) got a run back in their half of the inning to tie it, then got the winner from Smith.
Mitchell led Evanston with two triples.
Kaden Daniel went the distance to take the loss. He allowed seven hits, five walks and six earned, three earned. He struck out four.
The Twins host Eastside in a doubleheader at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Harris Field.
L-C Twins 200 300 0—5 5 3
Evanston 220 100 1—6 7 0
Kaden Daniel and Quinton Edmiston; Ashton Eldredge and n/a.
L-C Twins hits — Kaden Carpenter (3B), Cole McKenzie (2B), Carson Kolb, Jack Johnson, Wyett Lopez.
Evanston hits — Jagger Mitchell 2 (2 3B), Clayton Moyles (2B), Gus Allred, Bodie Wicks, Caleb Gooding, Ryan Baldwin.