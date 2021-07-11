FLORENCE, Mont. — The Bitterroot Bucs A team tallied three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to beat the Moscow Blue Devils 9-7 in the third-place game at the Rasmussen Memorial tournament Sunday.
With Moscow (17-9) clinging to a 7-6 lead in the last of the sixth, Caden Zaluski bunted to pitcher Ryan Delusa with men on first and second and no outs. Delusa made a bad throw, and it enabled Joey Cartwright and Kellen Bradt to score to put the Bucs up 8-7.
Bitterroot added another run in the inning, and the game was called because of a time limit.
Dylan Andrews was 4-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI for Moscow, which outhit Bitterroot 13-7.
Colby Kohlman homered twice and had four RBI for Bitterroot.
Delusa took the loss, allowing three hits, three walks and three runs, all earned, in two innings of relief. He struck out two.
The Blue Devils wrap up the regular season with a doubleheader at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in Rathdrum against Northern Lakes.
Moscow 220 030—7 13 2
Bitterroot 240 003—9 7 2
Mack Hagenbaugh, Ryan Delusa (5) and CJ Anderson; Treven Mertins, Camden Schmitt (4), Jesse Sage (5) and Patrick Duchein.
W—Sage. L—Delusa.
Moscow hits — Dylan Andrews 4 (2B), Hayden Thompson 2 (2 2B), Ryan Delusa 2 (2B), Preston Boyer 2 (2B), Chad Redinger (2B), CJ Anderson (2B), Mack Hagenbaugh.
Bitterroot hits — Colby Kohlman 2 (2 HR), Patrick Duchein (2B), Caden Zaluski, Brenden Schneiter.
Sawtooth Silver Streaks 4, Camas Prairie Zephyrs 3
RATHDRUM, Idaho — The Zephyrs committed three of their errors in the seventh inning, and the Silver Streaks took advantage by scoring two runs in a win in the Cascade Premiere Events tournament.
A walk, wild pitch and sacrifice put a runner on third with one out in the seventh for Sawtooth. A dribbler in front of the plate could not be corralled by Tori Ebert, leading to the first run. Two more infield errors led to the winning run being scored by Layne Wyatt.
Chase Kaschmitter had two hits, and Gannon Garman had a two-run single and a three-run third for Camas Prairie (17-7).
Reece Wimer took the loss, allowing the final seventh-inning run, which was unearned.
Sawtooth 100 001 2—4 4 4
Camas Prairie 000 300 0—3 3 8
Levi Borge, August Pena (6) and Cole Harvey; Blake Schoo, Gannon Garman (2), Reece Wimer (7) and Tori Ebert.
W—Pena. L—Wimer.
Sawtooth hits — Layne Wyatt (HR), August Pena, Cole Harvey, Hunter Wassler.
Camas Prairie hits — Chase Kaschmitter 2, Gannon Garman.
Coeur d'Alene Lumbermen A 19-14, L-C Cubs 9-4
COEUR D'ALENE — The Cubs were swept by the Lumbermen's A team at Thorco Field.
"We ran into a buzzsaw," Cubs coach Kent Knigge said. "Sometimes you have to tip your cap. We played neck and neck in four or five innings in both games, but when it came down to it, we couldn't execute in the clutch."
In the opener, Nathan Somers, Hayden Line and Levi Johnson each had three hits for L-C (8-22). However, Coeur d'Alene had eight runs in the second and seven in the sixth to earn the win by mercy rule.
Lance Bambacigno and Toby Elliott each had two hits in the nightcap, with Elliott having a triple. But similar to the opener, Coeur d'Alene had big innings in the first and the fifth, when it scored six runs in each.
"We just couldn't make that one play to save us," Knigge said. "That's been our bugaboo all year long. We're still searching for the answers on how to control that."
GAME 1
L-C Cubs 203 211—9 12 8
Coeur d'Alene 080 137—19 15 3
Hayden Line, Lance Bambacigno (5), David Goicoa (6) and Tyler Granlund; Paxon Bunch, Travis Usdrocuski (4), Elliot Smart (6) and Jesse Brown.
W—Bunch. L—Line.
L-C Cubs hits — Hayden Line 3 (2B), Nathan Somers 3, Levi Johnson 3, Trace Green 2 (2B), Gavin Ells.
Coeur d'Alene hits — Bryce Hall 3, Jesse Brown 2 (2B), Elliot Smart 2 (2B), Braeden Newby 2, Cam Davey 2, Calvin Coppess, Nolan Christ, Nate Brillhart, Joe Colten.
GAME 2
L-C Cubs ` 003 10—4 7 2
Coeur d'Alene 600 26—14 9 0
Tucker Konkol, Tyler Granlund (4), Gavin Ells (5) and Emmett Slagg; Jesse Brown, Bryce Hall (4) and Calvin Coppess, Richey Hackett (5).
W—Brown. L—Konkol.
L-C Cubs hits — Toby Elliott 2 (3B), Lance Bambacigno 2, Hayden Line (2B), Gavin Ells (2B), Nathan Somers.
Coeur d'Alene hits — Joe Colten 2 (2B), Jesse Brown 2, Calvin Coppess, Richey Hachett, Nolan Christ, Braeden Newby, Paxon Bunch.
Whitman County Cougars split doubleheader
SPOKANE — The Whitman County Cougars tallied a run in the fifth inning to take the lead for good, then held on to beat the Shadle Park Shockers 9-8 in the back end of a doubleheader.
In the opener, the Shockers scored at least one run in every inning of a 16-7 victory.
The Cougars (x-x) scored six times in the second to take a 6-2 advantage in Game 2. However, Shadle Park rallied for five fourth-inning runs. Then Whitman County scored a run in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings and held off a late Shockers rally in the seventh.
Peyton Townsend, who went 8-for-8 on the day, had four hits, a run scored and an RBI to lead the Cougars.
In Game 1, the Shockers built a 9-2 lead after four innings. The Cougars put four on the board in the fifth, but Shadle Park tallied five sixth-inning runs to finish it.
Townsend was 4-for-4 with a double, a run scored and three RBI to pace Whitman County.
The Cougars play at the North Idaho Lakers in a doubleheader at 2 p.m. today in Sandpoint.
GAME 1
Whitman County 101 041 0—7 13 0
Shadle Park 313 225 x—16 12 0
Bryson Hathaway, Kaden Amend (3), Cash McCann (5) and Dawson Lobdell; Evan Lafferty, Tyler Yarger (5) and Tommy Krotzer.
W—Lafferty. L—Hathaway.
Whitman County hits — Peyton Townsend 4 (2B), Issac Pagels 2 (2B), Alex Bickelhaupt, Dawson Lobdell, Cade Hill, Robbie Bammes, Bryson Hathaway.
Shadle Park hits — Tyler Yarger 3 (2B), Tommy Krotzer 2 (2B), Joseph Perkins 2, Matthew Pugh 2, Zach Wetmore, Chase Hendren, Carson Eickstadt.
GAME 2
Shadle Park 200 500 1—8 12 1
Whitman County 060 111 x—9 11 0
Zach Wetmore, Tommy Krotzer (2), Matthew Pugh (6) and Chase Hendren; Cade Hill, Dawson Lobdell (4), Issac Pagels (6) and Dan Bell.
W—Pagels. L—Krotzer.
Shadle Park hits — Joseph Perkins 3 (2B), Carson Eickstadt 2 (2B), Chase Hendren 2, Tyler Yarger 2, Zach Wetmore, Tommy Krotzer, Koleson Grote.
Whitman County hits — Peyton Townsend 4 (2B), Alex Bickelhaupt 2, Issac Pagels (2B), Robbie Bammes, Ryan Kraft, Dan Bell, Dawson Lobdell.