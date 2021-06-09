The visiting Moscow Blue Devils blanked the Lewis-Clark Cubs 10-0 and 16-0 in an American Legion doubleheader Tuesday at Harris Field.
Hayden Thompson threw nine strikeouts in five innings in Game 1 for Moscow and had had three base hits in Game 2, while Preston Boyer had three strikeouts as he closed out the first game and made two base hits with a triple to boot. Chad Redinger provided four hits in the second game and tripled in both as he totaled five hits. Isaac Staszkow had five hits of his own on the day with three RBI in Game 2, and pitched all five innings of that contest with three strikeouts before the Blue Devils prevailed by mercy rule.
“Moscow’s a very experienced club,” Cubs coach Kent Knigge said. “They’re aggressive hitters, and we’ve just got to clean up our fielding and keep moving forward.”
Tucker Konkol pitched three strikeouts for the Cubs (1-3) in the second game, and Nathan Somers had a hit in each game.
GAME 1
Moscow 100 080 1—10 10 0
L-C Cubs 000 000 0— 0 2 4
Thompson, Boyer (6) and Anderson. Elliot, Line (5) and Slagg.
Moscow hits — Staszkow 3, Anderson 2 (2B), Boyer 2 (3B), Howard (2B), Redinger (3B), Hagenbaugh (3B).
Lewis-Clark Cubs hits — Goicoa, Somers.
GAME 2
Moscow 1(10)2 30—16 14 0
L-C Cubs 000 00— 0 5 6
Staszkow and Redinger. Colkins, Konkol (2), Johnson (5) and Granlund.
Moscow hits — Redinger 4 (2B, 3B), Thompson 3, Howard 2, Staszkow 2 (2B), Andrews (2B), Delusa (2B), Hagenbaugh.
L-C Cubs hits — Somers, Balmer, Granlund, Jenkins, Lopez.
BOYS’ BASKETBALLClarkston 76, Othello 54
OTHELLO — Misael Perez scored 12 of his 14 points in the second and third quarters as Clarkston rolled past Othello in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League game.
Austin Steinwand had 12 points, eight of those in the first quarter, to pace the Bantams (8-1) early. Mason VanTine finished with 13, while Xavier Santana chipped in 10.
“We probably had our best first half of basketball of the season both offensively and defensively,” Clarkston coach Justin Jones said. “They executed the game plan perfectly, our kids are still learning but we are peaking at the end of a short season.”
Othello was led by Jorge Buenrostro’s 18 points.
CLARKSTON (8-1)
Misael Perez 5 2-2 14, Trevor Ray 2 0-0 4, Mason VanTine 5 0-0 13, Kasch Auer 2 1-3 5, Xavier Santana 4 0-0 10, Dawson Packwood 1 0-0 2, Austin Steinwand 4 2-2 12, Simon Henry 0 4-4 4, Dawson Blunt 1 2-2 5, Cole Morscheck 1 1-2 3, Conrad Dudley 2 0-1 4. Totals 27 12-16 76.
OTHELLO
Jaden Flores 2 0-0 6, Rodrigo Garza 1 4-6 6, Andre Garza 0 0-0 0, Joshua Tovar 2 0-0 5, Ishmail Perez 0 0-0 0, Logan Hollenbeck 1 0-0 2, Travis Murdock 0 0-0 0, Sonny Asu 3 0-0 6, Isaac Guzman 1 0-0 3, Jorge Buenrostro 6 1-2 18, Juan Martinez 0 0-0 0, Jonathon Zuniga 0 0-0 0, Julian Alegria 4 0-0 8. Totals 20 5-12 54.
Clarkston 13 20 22 21—76
Othello 7 8 22 17—54
3-point goals — Beunrostro 5, VanTine 3, Perez 2, Santana 2, Steinwand 2, Flores 2, Blunt, Tovar.
JV — CLarkston def. Othello (OT).
Asotin 45, Chewelah 43
CHEWELAH — Shorthanded Asotin mounted a major fourth-quarter rally to pull past Chewelah in 2B Bi-County League play.
The Panthers (3-8, 3-6) trailed 26-19 at halftime and 33-24 through three quarters, but exploded with 21 in the fourth, capped off by a timely field goal from Josh Epling and a handful of key free throws by Kaden Aldous and Preston Overberg.
Freshmen Gavin Ells and Brady Moore “played way above their years,” according to coach Seth Paine, as they stepped up to help fill the void left by two missing starters for Asotin. Tanner Nicholas stepped in at point guard and provided leadership for the adjusted lineup.
“It was a great team win, and I’m super proud of the guys,” Paine said.
ASOTIN (3-8)
Josh Epling 3 1-1 7, Preston Overberg 2 3-4 8, Tanner Nicholas 1 1-2 4, Kamea Kauhi 2 0-2 5, Nicholas Heier 2 1-2 5, A.J. Likkel 0 0-0 0, Kaden Aldous 2 1-2 7, Gavin Ells 2 0-0 6, Brady Moore 1 0-0 3. Totals 17 6-11 45.
CHEWELAH
B. Middlesworth 3 3-4 9, N. Franks 8 1-3 20, Z. Bowman 4 1-5 10, W. Frizzel 0 0-0 0, G. Colt 0 0-0 0, J. McCrae 1 1-1 3, K. Katzer 0 1-2 1. Totals 16 8-15 43.
Asotin 11 8 5 21—45
Chewelah 13 13 7 10—43
3-point goals — Franks 3, Bowman, Ells 2, Aldous 2, Moore, Overberg, Nicholas, Kauhi.
JV — Chewelah def. Asotin.
Colfax 46, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 44
COLFAX — The Bulldogs held off Northeast 2B League boys’ basketball rival Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 46-44 in what coach Reece Jenkin called a “really close, gritty basketball game.”
Colfax (7-2, 7-2) led 27-20 at halftime before the visitors narrowed the gap in the latter stages. With a single-possession lead on the line, Colfax got the ball and hung on through the crucial final moments of the game after a missed LRS free-throw attempt.
Seth Lustig had three 3s and a team-high 16 points for Colfax, while his brother John also reached double digits with 10. Mason Gilchrist had 10 rebounds along with two points.
LIND-RITZVILLE/SPRAGUE
Josh McClure 2 0-0 4, Hayden Melcher 1 2-2 4, Carson Ayers 0 2-2 2, Hunter Dinkins 2 0-1 5, Cooper Miller 0 0-0 0, Chase Galbreth 4 0-0 8, Drew Kelly 9 2-3 21. Totals 18 6-8 44.
COLFAX (7-2)
Damian Demler 2 0-0 6, Carson Gray 3 0-0 8, JD Peterson 0 0-0 0, Seth Lustig 6 1-2 16, John Lustig 5 0-0 10, Bradyn Heilsberg 1 0-0 2, Mason Gilchrist 1 0-0 2, JP Wigen 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 1-2 46.
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 12 8 14 10—44
Colfax 13 14 10 9—46
3-point goals — Dinkins, Kelly, S. Lustig 3, Demler 2, Gray 2.
JV — Colfax def. LRS.
Pullman 70, East Valley 45
PULLMAN — Grayson Hunt recorded 16 points and seven rebounds as Pullman defeated East Valley in a Class 2A GSL game.
Hunt added three blocks and three assists while teammate Ayden Barbour scored 13 with four assists as the Greyhounds took over after trailing by a bucket after the first period.
Luke Holecek notched a team-high 16 for the Knights.
EAST VALLEY
Ryan Conrath 1 2-4 4, Maddox Callihan 2 0-0 6, Jayden Wilkinson 4 0-0 10, Luke Holecek 7 0-0 16, Coleton Hansen 2 0-0 5, Jesse Stevens 2 0-0 4, Everett Callihan 0 0-0 0, Makias Williams-Curtis 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 2-4 45.
PULLMAN
Grayson Hunt 8 0-0 16, Ayden Barbour 6 0-1 13, Tanner Barbour 2 0-0 5, Riley Pettitt 5 0-0 11, Ryker Tippett 0 0-0 0, Tom Cole 2 3-4 8, Steven Burkett 4 2-2 11, Champ Powaukee 2 2-2 6, Brady Wells 0 0-0 0, Tyler Elbracht 0 0-0 0. Totals 29 7-9 70.
East Valley 13 7 13 12—45
Pullman 11 20 20 19—70
3-point goals — A. Barbour, Pettitt, Burkett, T. Barbour. Cole, M. Callihan 2, Wilkinson 2, Holecek 2, Hansen.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALLAsotin 54, Chewelah 32
CHEWELAH — With three players in double digits, the Panthers built a 22-point margin of victory as they topped 2B Bi-County League foe Chewelah for their first win of the season.
Asotin’s Emily Elskamp had her first career double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds. Teammate Lily Denham added 11 points and made five assists, while Emmalyn Barnea scored 10 and had five assists.
Haylee Appleford put up nine for the Panthers (1-12), and Izzy Bailey scored five as she held down the point guard position and “ran the floor like a champ,” according to coach Krisi Pratt.
“I’m just super excited for the girls,” Pratt said. “They’ve been working really hard.”
ASOTIN (1-12)
Sadie Thummel 1 0-0 3, Elizabeth Bailey 2 1-2 5, Karlie Ball 1 0-0 2, Emmalyn Barnea 4 0-0 10, Lily Denham 4 2-4 11, Kayla Paine 2 0-0 4, Sophia Carrasco 0 0-0 0, Emily Elskamp 4 2-4 10, Haylee Appleford 3 3-4 9. Totals 21 8-14 54.
CHEWELAH
K.K. Slaughter 0 0-0 0, Brooke Bennet 6 1-2 15, Ryleigh Earle 0 0-0 0, Zoe Baldwin 1 0-0 3, Keona Johnson 1 3-8 5, Bindi Bennet 0 0-0 0, Keona Ross 0 0-0 0, Milayna Hartill 1 0-0 2, Sydney Baldwin 2 2-2 7. Totals 11 6-12 32.
Asotin 14 21 7 12—54
Chewelah 12 7 3 10—32
3-point goals — Barnea 2, Denham, Thummel, B. Bennet 2, Z. Baldwin.
JV — Asotin def. Chewelah.
Clarkston 77, Othello 25
OTHELLO — Four double-digit scorers led unbeaten Clarkston to a 52-point victory against Othello in Class 2A GSL play.
Erika Pickett and Maggie Ogden combined for 27 points and 18 rebounds in what Bantams coach Debbie Sobotta tabbed one of the best outings of the season for the two, while freshman Kendall Wallace was 5-of-6 from 3-point range en route to a team-high 17 points.
“Her shot was working really well tonight,” Sobotta said. “She’s been getting her form down and taking great shots when she’s open.”
CLARKSTON (10-0)
K. Wallace 6 0-0 17, A. Wallace 6 1-4 16, Hernandez 1 0-0 3, Ogden 4 4-6 12, Perez 0 0-0 0, Pickett 5 5-9 15, Whittle 3 1-4 8, Chatfield 3 0-0 6. Totals 28 11-23 77.
OTHELLO
Mondragon 0 0-2 0, Pruneda 4 0-0 11, Coronado 1 2-5 4, Perez 0 0-2 0, Tovar 3 0-0 8, Vazquez 1 0-0 2 . Totals 9 2-9 25.
Clarkston 21 21 14 21—77
Othello 5 16 2 2—25
3-point goals — K. Wallace 5, A. Wallace 3, Hernandez, Whittle, Pruneda 3, Tovar 2.
JV — Clarkston def. Othello.
Colfax 58, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 50
COLFAX — Jaisha Gibb went 4-for-4 from the free-throw line in the final minute to ice the game as the Bulldogs topped Lind-Ritzville/ Sprague in a 2B Bi-County League contest.
Asher Cai tallied 22 points and eight boards to lead Colfax (7-2), while Gibb finished with 11. Janaye Wilkie led three LRS players in double figures with 14 points.
“It was back and forth the whole way,” coach Mike Dorman said. “By the end fatigue played a little bit of a factor. ... I thought Asher Cai was outstanding, she was everywhere on the court making and creating plays.”
COLFAX (7-2)
Hannah Baerlocher 2 0-0 4, Justice Brown 3 0-0 7, Abree Aune 2 0-0 5, Jaisha Gibb 3 4-4 11, Hailey Demler 1 0-0 2, Lauryn York 3 0-0 7, Harper Booth 0 0-0 0, Asher Cai 9 1-2 22. Totals 23 5-6 58.
LIND-RITZVILLE/SPRAGUE
Dakota Killian 6 0-0 13, Grace Sedie 2 0-0 4, Sydney Kinch 4 3-3 11, Janaye Wilkie 5 2-2 14, Amelia Court 2 0-0 4, Julie Klein 2 0-0 4. Totals 21 5-5 50.
Colfax 18 13 12 15—58
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 17 14 8 11—50
3-point goals — Brown, Aune, Killian, Wilkie, York, Gibb, Cai 3.
JV — Colfax def. LRS.
East Valley 52, Pullman 47
PULLMAN — Meghan McSweeney put up 24 points as Pullman was bested by visiting East Valley in a Class 2A GSL game.
Ellie Stowell and Mataya Green combined for 47 of the Knights’ 52 total points.
The game was tied at intermission and a 17-12 third quarter created enough separation for East Valley to hold on.
EAST VALLEY
Mataya Green 10 1-2 22, Ellie Syverson 1 0-0 2, Ellie Stowell 12 0-2 25, Athena Lyons-Huss 1 0-0 3, Logan Hofstee 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 1-4 52.
PULLMAN
Meghan McSweeney 9 5-6 24, Hailey Talbot 2 3-4 7, Elise McDougle 1 2-4 5, Audrey Pitzer 0 0-0 0, Sehra Singh 4 0-0 9, Addison Hawes 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 10-14 47.
East Valley 14 9 17 12—52
Pullman 13 10 12 12—47
3-point goals — Stowell, Green, Lyons-Huss, McDougle, Singh, McSweeney.