RATHDRUM, Idaho — Hayden Thompson had six strikeouts and added four RBI on Saturday to help the Moscow Blue Devils cruise past the Northern Lakes Mountaineers of Rathdrum 13-1 in an Idaho American Legion Class A district tournament semifinal.
Mack Hagenbaugh relieved Thompson at the mound for the save and also hit a triple, while Ryan Delusa was 3-for-4 for the Blue Devils (20-9).
“Our defense played very, very well,” Moscow coach Stan Mattoon said. “I was pleased with it. We set out to try to limit the amount of pitchers we had to use, and we’ve done that two days in a row.”
The Blue Devils play for the title at 1 p.m. today against the winner of today’s game between the Northern Lakes and Sandpoint Lakers. Either team would have to defeat them twice, while a single Moscow win would seal the championship.
“We’re looking forward to it,” Mattoon said. “The kids are excited. They’re playing well right now, so it should be a fun day on Sunday.”
Moscow 101 223 4—13 9 1
Northern Lakes 100 000 0— 1 1 4
Hayden Thompson, Mack Hagenbaugh (5) and CJ Anderson; Andrew Horn, Jacob Schaffner (2), Addison Balavage (3), Tristan Clift (3) and Caleb Knight.
Moscow hits — Ryan Delusa 3, Mack Hagenbaugh (3B), CJ Anderson, Hayden Thompson, Cam House, Preston Boyer, Chad Redinger.
Northern Lakes hit — Tanner Vandiver.
Cubs eliminated in district play
RATHDRUM, Idaho — The Lewis-Clark Cubs came through a back-and-forth battle with the Camas Prairie Zephyrs, winning 8-7 to stay alive in Idaho Class A district tournament play. Fresh off their upset, the Cubs couldn’t keep the magic going as they fell 7-1 to Northern Lakes in a losers’ bracket final.
Clayten Jenkins drove in Tyler Granlund for the tying run in the sixth inning against Camas Prairie before Trace Green batted in Lance Bambacigno to establish the winning lead. Jenkins had two hits with a double and three RBI on the day for the Cubs (9-24).
Dane Lindsley threw six strikeouts and Gannon Garman had two hits with two RBI for the Zephyrs (18-10), whose season concluded with the defeat.
The Cubs got two hits and their lone RBI from David Goicoa in the second game against the Mountaineers (19-16).
“The effort it took to get over the hump against Camas was gargantuan, and it exhausted us,” L-C coach Kent Knigge said. “Those guys beat us all year and they beat us soundly all year and that effort that it took to win that ball game, it really exhausted us.”
The Cubs will return to action at 7:30 p.m. July 26 in the state tournament at Harris Field. L-C has an automatic host berth.
L-C Cubs 005 102 0—8 10 2
Camas Prairie 021 040 0—7 8 0
Hayden Line, Tucker Konkol (3) and Tyler Granlund; Brady McLay, Blake Schoo (4), Dane Lindsley (5) and Tori Ebert.
L-C Cubs hits — Clayten Jenkins 2 (2B), Lance Bambacigno 2, Trace Green 2, Granlund 2, Line (2B), Gavin Ells.
Camas Prairie hits — Gannon Garman 2, Brayden Turcott (2B), Brady McLay, Schoo, Reece Wimer, Chase Kaschmitter, Willis Williamson.
———
L-C Cubs 000 001 0—1 9 3
North Idaho 030 202 X—7 10 3
Lance Bambacigno, Toby Elliott (4), Cameron Clovis (6) and Tyler Granlund;
L-C Cubs hits — David Goicoa 2, Tucker Konkol (2B), Hayden Line, Nathan Somers, Emmett Slagg, Trace Green, Tyler Granlund, Gavin Ells.
North Idaho hits — Kody MacDonald 2 (2B), Zeke Roop 2, Mike Riley 2, Mick Koch (3B), Avery Bocksch (2B), Koby Barlow, Finn Mellander.
Gonzaga Prep A 15, Whitman County Cougars 3
SPOKANE — The Whitman County Cougars saw their season conclude with a Washington Class A district tournament defeat to the Gonzaga Prep single A team.
Issac Pagels provided two hits with a double for the Cougars (10-14).
Gonzaga Prep 622 05—15 11 2
Whitman County 120 00— 3 6 7
Moxan Riggan and Brady Strahl; Cade Hill, Mason Townsend (3) and Robbie Bammes, Dawson Lobdell (2).
Gonzaga Prep hits — Grant Yost 4 (2 2B), Briggs Beaudoin 2 (2B), Riggan 2, David Sayler 2, Jaden Sarto.
Whitman County hits — Issac Pagels 2 (2B), Lobdell (2B), Nate Elbracht, Evan McDougle, Peyton Townsend.
Mead Panthers 6, Pullman Posse 2
SPOKANE — The Mead Panthers eliminated Pullman Posse from the Washington American Legion Class AA district tournament.
Complete information was not available.
Mead 100 301 1—6 9 1
Pullman 000 020 0—2 3 1
LITTLE LEAGUELewiston All-Stars 12U 4, Hayden All-Stars 0
COEUR D’ALENE — With its district tournament shutout of Hayden, the Lewiston All-Stars 12U team qualified for a two-team, best-of-3 state series.
Lewiston (6-1) will meet a to-be-determined southern opponent in Boise on Friday. The winner will qualify for the regional tournament in San Bernardino, Calif.
Kayden Cox got things rolling with a three-run first-inning home run. Blaze Hepburn went 2-for-3 with two doubles, while Grady Helm, Ty Collins, Cade Cameron and Zander McFee tallied a hit apiece. Helm’s fifth-inning RBI single provided clutch breathing room.
Collins struck out an estimated six batters in five strong innings.
“They were excited, but they’re a group with ice in their veins. They’re never too high or too low,” assistant coach Kyle Helm said. “We’re just ready to go down there and play some more.”
GOLFJeglum tied for fourth at Rosauers Invitational
SPOKANE — Moscow’s Loren Jeglum slipped a bit in the second round of the Rosauers Invitational at Indian Canyon Golf Course.
Jeglum, a 35-year-old professional playing out of Palouse Ridge Golf Club, lost his lead after shooting a second-round 1-under 70 and sits in a three-way tie for fourth place at 8-under 134 heading into today’s final round.
Colin Inglis, of Shadow Hills Country Club, has a three-shot lead after carding a 9-under 62 for a two-round total of 14-under 128. Amateur Max Sekulic, playing out of Glencoe Golf & Country Club, is second at 11-under 131.
University of Idaho sophomore-to-be Jose Suryadinata had a 68 and was among a group of eight tied for 17th at 4-under 138. Lewis-Clark State senior-to-be Carlos Davila, playing out of his home course, was another shot back in a tie for 25th at 3-under 139 after a 69.
Lewiston Golf and Country Club head pro Chris Lien, a former coach at LCSC, made the cut after shooting an even-par 71. He’s tied for 36th at 1-under 141. Also making the cut was UI men’s golf coach David Nuhn, who had 2-over 73 and is tied for 50th at even-par 142. Amateur Travis Hansen, playing out of Red Wolf Golf Club, had an even-par 71 and is tied for 68th at 3-over 145.
Missing the cut was UI assistant golf pro Michael Wagner (29-over 171). UI golf pro Andrew Elaimy did not finish his second round.
The third round begins at 7 a.m. today.