RATHDRUM, Idaho — Chad Redinger had a pair of doubles and went 2-for-3 with three RBI as Moscow went 10-for-29 at the plate to take down North Idaho in an American Legion Class A district tournament game Friday at Lakeland High School.
The Blue Devils (19-9) amassed six runs in the top of the sixth to help create separation from the Lakers, with the tipping point coming with two outs, as Tyler Howard reached on a dropped third strike to score Ryan Delusa to make it 13-8.
Preston Boyer provided three strikeouts, allowing three hits and three walks in 4 innings of relief pitching, adding a 2-for-3 performance at the plate.
Avery Bocksch had a two-run homer for North Idaho (15-17), which beat the Lewis-Clark Cubs 8-6 earlier in the day.
Moscow faces Northern Lakes in a winners’ bracket game at 2 p.m. today at the same site.
Moscow 220 206 1—13 10 3
North Idaho 015 020 0—8 10 1
Connor Akins, Preston Boyer (3), Ryan Delusa (7) and CJ Anderson; Kody MacDonald, Zeke Roop (6), Mike Riley (6) and Trevor Brackett.
Moscow hits — Chad Redinger 2 (2 2B), Preston Boyer 2 (2B), Anderson 2, Delusa, Hayden Thompson, Tyler Howard, Mack Hagenbaugh.
North Idaho hits — Avery Bocksch 2 (HR), MacDonald 2, Riley (2B), Kody Barlow, Finn Mellander, Everett Hannah, Brackett, Roop.
Northern Lakes 4, Camas Prairie 2
RATHDRUM, Idaho — Northern Lakes took advantage of an error-stricken seventh inning by Camas Prairie to edge past the Zephyrs in a Idaho American Legion Class A district tournament baseball game.
Camas Prairie committed all four of its errors in the bottom of the seventh inning, when the Zephyrs had a wild pitch, an error on a pop fly, and two others that resulted in all four Mountaineer runs.
Brayden Turcott tossed a complete game for Camas Prairie (18-9), allowing three hits and three walks, striking out five.
Louis Powell gave Northern Lakes (19-15) a good showing on the mound as well, striking out six as the Zephyrs went 2-for-23 at the plate.
Camas Prairie takes on the Lewis-Clark Cubs in an elimination game at 11 a.m. today at the same site.
Northern Lakes 000 000 4—4 3 1
Camas Prairie 101 000 0—2 2 4
Louis Powell, Scott Pote (7) and Sam Pemberton. Brayden Turcott and Tori Ebert.
Northern Lakes hits — Tristan Clift (2B), Andrew Horn, Jacob Hessing.
Camas Prairie hits — Ebert, Blake Schoo.
North Idaho 8, Lewis-Clark Cubs 6
RATHDRUM, Idaho — The Cubs couldn’t hold onto the lead long enough to contain the Lakers, who tallied five runs in the fifth inning of an Idaho American Legion Class A district tournament game.
Jack Ringer sparked the North Idaho rally with an RBI single in the top of the fourth to secure a 5-4 lead. The Lakers didn’t trail the rest of the way.
Levi Johnson went 4 innings on the mound and fanned four batters, walking two while allowing two earned runs, and Tyler Granlund was 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
“We struck out too many times,” coach Kent Knigge said. “(North Idaho) put the ball in play and had a few very fortunate balls ... We lost the momentum at that point in time (the fifth inning). We had a chance in the bottom of that seventh, it just wasn’t meant to be.”
North Idaho 120 050 0—8 8 3
L-C Cubs 003 101 1—6 7 4
Jack Ringer, Zeke Roop (5), Avery Bocksch (6), Mick Koch (7) and Trevor Brackett; Levi Johnson, Rylan Colkins (4), Toby Elliott (4), Hayden Line (6) and Tyler Granlund.
North Idaho hits — Mike Riley (2B), Koby Barlow (2B), Brackett (2B), Kody MacDonald, Finn Mellander, Bocksch, Everett Hannah, Ringer.
L-C Cubs hits — Granlund (2B), Gavin Ells, Nathan Somers, Line, Johnson, Lance Bambacigno, Colkins.
Mt. Spokane 2, Pullman Posse 1
SPOKANE — Tyler Elbracht of Pullman and Caleb Calcutt of Mt. Spokane each pitched complete games as the Wild came out on top in a Washington American Legion Class AA district tournament game.
Calcutt finished with nine strikeouts and walked two, while Elbracht fanned six.
Logan Lefler scored on an error in the bottom of the seventh for the win.
The Posse play Mead at 11 a.m. today at Al K. Jackson Field in an elimination game.
Pullman 000 100 0—1 5 2
Mt. Spokane 100 000 1—2 8 1
Tyler Albracht and Brandon Plummer; Caleb Calcutt and Rece Schuerman.
Pullman hits — Marcus Hilliard, Brendan Doumit, Max McCloy, JD Peterson, Elbracht.
Mt. Spokane hits — Maverick Kincaid 2 (2B), Josh Tillett 2, Teagan Ayers (2B), Logan Lefler, Tristain Olson.
North Idaho 6, Whitman County Cougars 5
SANDPOINT, Idaho — Mason Townsend and Bryson Hathaway each went 2-for-4 for Whitman County, and Dan Bell was 2-of-3, but an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh by the Lakers sunk the Cougars in a Washington American Legion Class A district tournament game.
North Idaho was held scoreless through three innings, with runs coming in the fourth and the sixth before it tallied four in the seventh.
Peyton Townsend had two hits for Whitman County (10-13), while Hathaway took the loss.
The Cougars face Gonzaga Prep 2 at 11:30 a.m. today in an elimination game at Rogers High School.
Whitman County 003 101 0—5 8 2
North Idaho 000 101 4—6 5 4
Peyton Townsend, Bryson Hathaway (7) and Bammes; Wererich, Sandovan (4), Inge (6) and Wererich.
Whitman County hits — Mason Townsend 2, Hathaway 2, Dan Bell 2, P. Townsend, Dawson Lobdell.
North Idaho hits — Wererich 3 (2B), Hansen, Yeun.
LITTLE LEAGUELewiston All-Stars 13, Hayden All-Stars 3
COEUR D’ALENE — The 12U Lewiston All-Stars beat the Hayden All-Stars to pick up the win in Game 1 of a best-of-3 series to determine the area district champion.
Lewiston got zoned in early from the plate, with Kayden Cox delivering a two-run double in the first, while Ty Collins went 2-of-4 with a solo homer in the fourth, and Cade Cameron was 2-of-3 with two RBI.
Game 2 between the teams take place at 10 a.m. today.
GOLFJeglum on top after first round of Rosauers Open
SPOKANE — Moscow’s Loren Jeglum is one of a pair of players who shot a 7-under-par 64 to take the lead after the first round of the Rosauers Open at Indian Canyon Golf Club.
Jeglum, a 35-year-old professional playing out of Palouse Ridge Golf Club, leads with Kyle Kelly, who is playing out of Tamarisk Country Club, by two shots over Derek Berg and amateur Max Sekulic.
Jeglum had a bogey-free round at the par-71, 6,255-yard course, carding five birdies and a hole-in-one on the par-3 No. 8. In fact, there were three aces on the hole in the first round.
Jeglum carded birdies on the par-5 No. 2, the par-4 No. 6, the par-3 Nos 11 and 13 and the par-5 No. 18.
University of Idaho golf coach David Nuhn is tied for 22nd at 2-under 69, Lewis-Clark State senior-to-be Carlos Davila, playing out of Indian Canyon, UI sophomore-to-be Jose Suryadinata and former LCSC golf coach and current Lewiston Golf and Country Club pro Chris Lien are tied for 28th at 1-under 70.
Amateur Travis Hansen, playing out of Clarkston’s Red Wolf Golf Club, is tied for 81st with a 3-over 74. UI Golf Course assistant pro Michael Wagner is tied for 147th at 9-over 80 and UI Golf Course head pro Andrew Elaimy is tied for 162nd at 15-over 86.
The second round begins at 7:30 a.m. today.
WOMEN’S SOCCERWSU hires former Oregon State assistant
Washington State announced the hiring of former Oregon State head coach Matt Hagan to the women’s soccer coaching staff.
The Beavers went 15-17-3 under Hagan in his two years in Corvallis, including an 11-6-2 mark in fall 2019, which was a nine-victory improvement. Kagan helped the Oregon State offense go from scoring six goals in 2018 to 31 in his first season. The Beavers earned a signature win in the pandemic-altered spring 2021 season with a 2-1 victory against third-ranked Stanford.
“I am very excited to welcome Matt and his wife Jessica to WSU,” Cougars coach Todd Shulenberger said in a news release. “Matt has had a ton of success both as a head coach and assistant and will fit right in here with the Cougs.”
VOLLEYBALLUI to start selling season tickets
Season tickets for the general public for the upcoming Idaho volleyball season will go on sale at 9 a.m. Monday.
Cost is $50. There will be no restrictions on capacity. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 208-885-6466 or going online to govandals.com/tickets.
The 12-game home schedule begins with the Idaho Volleyball Classic on Aug. 27 and 28. The Vandals will host three matches that weekend against the University of Portland, Nevada and Grand Canyon.
The rest of the home portion of the schedule consists of Big Sky Conference teams.
Single-game tickets will be available at 9 a.m. Aug. 9. Cost is $9. Tickets for the volleyball tournament will include all games for that day.