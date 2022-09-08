POST FALLS — Lewiston’s Teddy Kessler notched his second goal of the game in the 77th minute to help the Bengals defeat Inland Empire League foe Post Falls 2-1 in boys soccer action Wednesday.
Kessler’s first goal came in the 17th minute and was assisted by Jesse Cook.
Lewiston improved to 3-2 on the season, and will next play Lake City on Monday in another league contest.
Lewiston 1 1—2
Post Falls 0 1—1
Lewiston — Teddy Kessler (Jesse Cook), 17th.
Post Falls — N/A, 50th.
Lewiston — Teddy Kessler (Noah Acord), 77th.
Shots — Post Falls 12, Lewiston 9. Saves — Lewiston: Noah Acord 4, Lincoln 2. Post Falls: N/A 5.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCERLewiston 9, Post Falls 0
The Bengal girls cruised to their most dominant win of the season thus far in a shutout of visiting Class 5A Inland Empire League foe Post Falls at Walker Field.
Jessa Hartwig scored the first two goals of the night for Lewiston (3-2-1, 2-1) and three in total, all of them assisted by Ashlynn Skinner. Skinner scored one herself while making four assists, Trinity Bonebrake provided four assists of her own, and Trinity Evans closed things out with the final two goals.
Times on the goals were not available.
Post Falls 0 0—0
Lewiston 6 3—9
Lewiston — Jessa Hartwig (Ashlynn Skinner).
Lewiston — Hartwig (Skinner).
Lewiston — Skinner (Trinity Bonebrake).
Lewiston — Addy Ashe (Bonebrake).
Lewiston — Eva Steele (Bonebrake).
Lewiston — Asia Roberts (Bonebrake).
Lewiston — Hartwig (Skinner).
Lewiston — Trinity Evans.
Lewiston — Evans (Skinner).
Shots — Lewiston 36, Post Falls 4. Saves — Post Falls: N/A 20, Lewiston: Ali Olson 4.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALLBears best Bulldogs
MOSCOW — In its first Class 4A Inland Empire League game, Moscow topped visiting Sandpoint 25-10, 26-24, 25-9.
Morgan Claus (10 kills, 12 digs), Millie Roberts (15 assists), Eva Biladeau (10 kills, three blocks) and Maecie Robbins (11 digs, three aces) were among the leaders for the victorious Bears (6-4, 1-0).
JV — Sandpoint def. Moscow.
Pirates sail past DeSales
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Pomeroy made a winning start to its season in nonleague play against DeSales of Walla Walla.
The Pirates prevailed 26-24, 25-18, 25-20 in what coach Adam Van Vogt called a “really good first match.”
Haliee Brewer racked up 15 kills, seven digs and three aces for Pomeroy, while Jillian Herres supplied 25 assists and eight digs, and Kaylee Schmidt went 19-for-19 serving with three aces.
JV — Pomeroy def. DeSales 3-0.
Wildcats serve up win
LAPWAI — Jaspen Ellenwood blasted 13 aces to lead Lapwai in a 25-15, 25-16, 25-15 nonleague victory against Highland of Craigmont.
The Wildcats got another seven aces from Amaris Mitchell as they moved to 1-3 on the season.
“We kind of kicked it into gear and figured out our service game a little more and started moving together as a team,” Lapwai coach Sequoia Dance-Leighton said. “We served really consistently and tough.”
JV — Lapwai def. Highland 3-0.
Rams rally past Nighthawks
NEZPERCE — Clearwater Valley of Kooskia fought back from two sets down to eke out a 16-25, 22-25, 25-16, 25-16, 18-16 nonleague victory against Nezperce.
The win was the first of the season for the Rams (1-5), who totaled 27 kills including six from Brooklyn Barger.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLFKing leads Bengals in boys dual victory
Carson King took first among individuals by shooting a 72 to help Lewiston top Moscow in a nonleague dual meet at Bryden Canyon.
The Bengals and the Bears each fielded two teams, with both of Lewiston’s outscoring both of Moscow’s. Traiden Cummings was the top Moscow individual, shooting a 93.
Team scores — 1. Lewiston 1 312, 2. Lewiston 2 344, 3. Moscow 1 401, 4. Moscow 2 444.
Medalist — Carson King (Lewiston 1) 72.
Other Lewiston 1 individuals — Teigan Knewbow 79, Christian Reed 79, Teigen Abell 82.
Lewiston 2 individuals — Dash Walker 82, Jack Kramasz 85, Kayden Orton 86, Lance Bambacigno 91.
Moscow 1 individuals — Traiden Cummings 93, Jamison Green 98, Tyson Izzo 105, Brice Lambert 105.
Moscow 2 individuals — Trevor Griswold 100, Andrew Hurley 108, Jaden Gingery 113, Morgan Suvada 123.
Tellez leads Bengal girls past Moscow
Abbigail Tellez led Lewiston to victory in a girls dual match against Moscow at Bryden Canyon.
Tellez took first place among individuals with a score of 85. Julia Brume finished in second with a 90 that included making a six-foot putt for her first career eagle. Myah Parsons was the top performer for the Bears with a third-place 96.
Lewiston fielded two teams, with the Bengals’ second group coming in third behind Moscow.
Team scores — 1. Lewiston 1 390, 2. Moscow 428, 3. Lewiston 2 479.
Medalist — Abbigail Tellez (Lewiston 1) 85.
Other Lewiston 1 indviduals — Abbigail Tellez 85, Julia Brume 90, Lexi Casey 105, Shelby Arellano 110.
Moscow individuals — Myah Parsons 96, Hayes Brown 101, Addison Raney 101, Alexa Lambert 130.
Lewiston 2 individuals — Cora Lott 109, Kalen Kelly 118, Annika Huff 121, Jazmyn Smith 131.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLWSU announces nonconference schedule
PULLMAN — The Washington State men’s basketball team will play seven of its 11 nonconference games at neutral sites and three at home, it was announced.
The Cougars will open the season Nov. 7 at home against Texas State in a doubleheader with the women’s team.
WSU plays Boise State at Idaho Central Arena on Nov. 12, Eastern Washington in Spokane on No. 21, UNLV in Las Vegas at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 18, Baylor in Dallas for the Pac-12 US LBM Coast-to-Coast Challenge at 7 p.m. Dec. 18, then plays three games at the Hawaiian Airlines Diamondhead Classic from Dec. 22-25 in Honolulu.
Some game times and television designations will be updated at a later date.
SCHEDULE
Nov. 7 — Texas State; 12 — Boise State; 15 — at Prairie View A&M; 21 — Eastern Washington+; 25 — Detroit Mercy; Dec. 7 — Northern Kentucky; 10 — UNLV#, 1:30 p.m. 18 — Baylor$, 7 p.m.; 22 — George Washington*, 6 p.m.; 23 — Pepperdine or Hawaii*, 7 or 9 p.m.; 25 — TBD*, TBD; 29-Jan. 2 — vs. UCLA and USC; 4-8 — at Arizona and Arizona State; 11-15 — vs. Stanford and California; 19-22 — at Utah and Colorado; 25-29 — vs. Arizona and Arizona State; Feb. 1-5 — at USC and UCLA; 8-12 — vs. Washington; 15-19 — vs. Oregon State and Oregon; 22-25 — at Stanford and California; March 1-4 — at Washington; 8-11 — Pac-12 tournament.
+ — at Spokane Arena
# — Las Vegas Clash
$ — Pac-12 US LBM Coast-to-Coast Challenge
* — Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic
Former LCSC standout Mitchell signs pro deal
COIMBRA, Portugal — Former Lewis-Clark State standout guard Damek Mitchell signed a deal to play for Academia EFAPEL Coimbria in the Proliga Portugese pro league, it was announced.
Mitchell, a three-time NAIA All-American for the Warriors, led the team to the national championship game in his senior season. He holds the all-time career mark in assists (595) and 3-pointers made (206). Mitchell also ranks third in points scored (1,395), sixth in rebounds (546) and eighth in steals (141).
The team will play its first game Oct. 15.