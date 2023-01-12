The Lewiston wrestling team dispatched Moscow 69-12 in an Inland Empire League meet Wednesday.
The Bengals won six of the eight contested matches, five by pinfall.
“We are coming off a strong performance at Gut Check,” Lewiston coach Colton Maddy said. “This meet definitely helps us keep that momentum rolling as we head up to the River City Duals this weekend.
Jase Hendren earned the first victory of the night for the Bengals in his 132-pound match, pinning Sam Young in 5:36. Zander Johnson (138) and Gabe Ruth (145) followed suit with pins for Lewiston to give the Bengals an early advantage.
Cole Lockart (160) and Hoyt Hvass (126) also scored pinfalls for Lewiston, with Brenden Thill winning in a 7-1 decision at 195 pounds against Moscow’s Paul Dixon.
Diego Deaton got the first pin of the night for the Bears in his 152-pound contest with Gunnar Whitlock. Moscow’s Alex Palmer needed just 36 seconds in the 113-pound match to pin Louis Sutton.
98 — Double forfeit; 106 — Joey Slyter, Lew, by forfeit; 113 — Alex Palmer, Mos, pinned Louis Sutton 0:36; 120 — Bryce Sifers, Lew, by forfeit; 126 — Hoyt Hvass, Lew, pinned Jason Swam 3:57; 132 — Jase Hendren, Lew, pinned Sam Young 5:36; 138 — Zander Johnson, Lew, pinned Logan Thompkins 1:56; 145 — Gabe Ruth, Lew, pinned Cameron Vogl 4:42; 152 — Diego Deaton, Mos, pinned Gunnar Whitlock 5:03; 160 — Cole Lockart, Lew, pinned Erik Gulbrandsen 3:32; 170 — Asa McClure, Lew, by forfeit; 182 — Brice Cuthbert, Lew, by forfeit; 195 — Brenden Thill, Lew, dec. Paul Dixon 7-1; 220 — Benicio Avila, Lew, by forfeit; 285 — Rob Storm, Lew, by forfeit.
Pullman 44, East Valley 33
PULLMAN — The Greyhounds used a streak of four consecutive pinfalls to earn a Class 2A Greater Spokane League dual-meet victory against the Knights.
Aydin Peltier (138 pounds), Israel Acosta (145), Ivan Acosta (152) and Quentin Ikuse (160) each won by pinfall to give Pullman an early 27-9 lead.
Gavin McCloy got things started strong for the Greyhounds with a technical fall victory in the 120-pound match against Ranson Labin.
Merreck Emerson (182) and Dominic Luna (106) also earned pinfall victories for Pullman. Luna’s came as time was expiring.
“It was like the kid won the Olympic finals. We were all screaming and yelling it was especially exciting,” Greyhounds coach Marcus Crossler said.
106 — Dominic Luna, Pul, pinned Jackson Krogseth 5:59; 113 — Lucas Vinyard, EV, pinned Brigham Cordova 1:51; 120 — Gavin McCloy, Pul, tech. fall Ranson Labin 18-3; 126 — Conner Nicholson, EV, dec. Evan McDougle 7-2; 132— Talan Hughes, EV, pinned Austin Crossler 5:14; 138 — Aydin Peltier, Pul, pinned Emanuel Coronel 3:06; 145 — Israel Acosta, Pul, pinned Hunter Nicholson 4:32; 152 — Ivan Acosta, Pul, pinned Logan Swanson 1:59; 160 — Quentin Ikuse, Pul, pinned Logan Zitek 3:33; 170 — Devin Pierce, EV, pinned Matthew Rembert 5:46; 182 — Merreck Emerson, Pul, pinned Juan Morales 1:05; 195 — Samuel Sears, Pul, dec. Owen Spendlove 10-4; 220 — Orlando Morales, EV, pinned Holden Chandler 3:30; 285 — Alonzo Vargas, EV, pinned Cotton Sears 2:28.
Rogers 42, Clarkston 35
The Bantams fell just short in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League dual match against the Pirates.
Clarkston jumped out to a 15-6 advantage, but Rogers had five consecutive pinfall wins to pick up the victory.
“It was exciting to see the gym packed with fans,” Bantams coach Corey Thivierge said. “Tonight’s dual was the loudest fan base we have seen in a the gym for wrestling in a long time. I would like to thank the fans that came out and supported the team tonight.”
Gabe Weza started things off for the Bantams with a technical fall against Erik Covarrubias at 126, then Dawson Bailey got a pin at 132.
Bodee Thivierge earned an 11-3, major decision against Roman Gumm at 145.
Braden Jared (220) and Justyn Waters (285) earned back-to-back pinfalls to cut into the Pirates’ lead late.
106 — Alli Betts, Clk, by forfeit; 113 — Nam Pham, Rog, by forfeit; 120 — Clayton Ockwell, Clk, sudden victory Kane Ballman; 126 — Gabe Weza, Clk, technical fall Erik Covarrubias 15-0; 132 — Dawson Bailey, Clk, pinned Miguel Pacheco-Torres; 138 — Gus Ballman, Rog, pinned Geovanny Alba; 145 — Bodee Thivierge, Clk, maj. dec. Roman Gumm 11-3; 152 — Gabriel Skinner, Rog, pinned William Mosman; 160 — Blaise Cross, Rog, pinned Braydon Flinders; 170 — Revelle Mors, Rog, by forfeit; 182 — Tayevius Allen, Rog, pinned Gavin Wood; 195 — Izaiah Rowe, Rog, pinned Markus Ellenwood; 220 — Braden Jared, Clk, pinned Justin Lehman; 285 — Justyn Waters, Clk, pinned Elijah Shelton.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALLGrangeville 52, Timberline 47
WEIPPE — The Bulldogs earned their second victory of the season with a nonleague win against the Spartans of Weippe.
Cody Klement and Sam Lindsley had 13 points each to lead Grangeville (2-8).
Parker Brown led all scorers, putting up 27 points for Timberline (2-6). Logan Hunter added 16 for the Spartans.
“It was a little bit of a grind of a game,” Grangeville coach Cooper Wright said. “Credit to Parker Brown. He had a heck of a game.”
GRANGEVILLE (2-8)
Sam Lindsley 3 5-7 13, Ray Holes Jr. 0 0-0 0, Jaden Legaretta 3 2-3 8, Kaycen Sickels 2 0-1 4, Jack Bransford 0 3-4 3, Carter Mundt 3 1-4 7, Cody Klement 4 2-4 13, David Goicoa 1 1-2 4. Totals 16 14-25 52.
TIMBERLINE-WEIPPE (2-6)
Ares Madderly 0 0-0 0, Parker Brown 8 7-8 27, Jude Nelson 0 0-0 0, Saimone Tuikolovatu 1 0-0 2, Gavin Christopherson 1 0-1 2, Logan Hunter 5 6-9 16. Totals 15 13-18 47.
Grangeville 15 11 8 18—52
Timberline 11 15 7 14—47
3-point goals — Klement 3, Lindsley 2, Goicoa, Brown 4.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLLCSC remains at No. 10
The Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team stayed put at No. 10 in the latest NAIA coaches top 25 poll.
The Warriors (14-1, 9-0) have won all six contests since the previous poll Dec. 14 and have won 14 consecutive games since losing to then-No. 2 Westmont (Calif.).
Lewis-Clark State is second in the NAIA in field-goal percentage defense and seventh in blocks per game.
The Warriors host Oregon Tech at 5 p.m. Friday and No. 23 Southern Oregon at 4 p.m. Saturday.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELDLCSC to add Asotin athlete
Lewis-Clark State’s track and field coaching staff has announced the addition of Asotin’s Haylee Appleford for the 2024 season.
Appleford was the Northeast 2B League championship in the shot put and the discus the past two seasons. She also plays basketball and volleyball.
“She is the epitome of the type of kid we want in our program,” coach Mike Collins said in a news release. “Great kid, great student, great athlete, enjoyable to be around, hard worker.”
NEWSGreeny inducted into WIAA Hall
RENTON, Wash. — Washington State volleyball coach Jen Greeny was officially voted into the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association’s Hall of Fame, it was announced.
Greeny, nee Stinson, now a two-time Pac-12 coach of the year who has amassed more than 300 career wins as a collegiate head coach, was a three-sport athlete in high school. An all-state performer in volleyball and track & field (high jump) at Davenport High School, Greeny still owns the Washington state record for career points scored in basketball.
The class will be honored at the Hall’s induction luncheon, which will take place May 3 at the Renton Pavilion Events Center. Tickets go on sale March 3.