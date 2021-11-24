Lewiston’s girls’ basketball team stayed strong against a tough Lake City team for a quarter-and-a-half but fell 65-50 in an Inland Empire League game Tuesday.
Katy Wessels controlled the paint in the first 16 minutes for the Bengals (2-3, 2-1) and forced the Timberwolves (3-0, 2-0) into some early foul trouble for Lake City. Wessels scored nine first-quarter points, five of which came at the free-throw line.
“The first half overall was really good,” coach Karlee Stefanchik said. “Turnovers really caused (Lake City some) issues, (and the) score would have been a little closer for us if we executed better.”
Lake City hit five of their eight 3-pointers in the second quarter, when it outscored Lewiston 20-9 to take a 32-25 lead into halftime.
The Timberwolves then outscored the Bengals 16-10 in the third quarter to take a 13-point advantage into the fourth.
Wessels finished with 25 points, 11 rebounds and was 11-for-15 from the line. Karli Taylor hit two 3s forsix points, and Emily Collins finished 3-for-4 from the line and had five points.
Sophia Zufelt led Lake City with 21 points. Avery Waddington had 17 and Kamryn Pickford hit a late free throw to finish with 10.
Lewiston next plays at 7 p.m. Dec. 3 at home against Moscow.
LAKE CITY-COEUR D’ALENE (3-0, 2-0)
Kendall Pickford 1 2-2 4, Kamryn Pickford 3 1-2 10, Sophia Zufelt 7 4-4 21, Avery Waddington 6 3-4 17, Kurtsten McKellips 1 0-0 2, Emberlyn Reynolds 5 1-1 11, Sadie Zimmerman 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 11-13 65.
LEWISTON (2-3, 2-1)
Katy Wessels 6 11-15 23, Emily Collins 1 3-4 5, Karli Taylor 2 0-0 6, Ahnika U’Ren 1 0-0 3, Zoie Kessinger 1 0-0 2, Assiya Salim 0 0-0 0, Eve Riddle 2 0-0 4, Savannah Burke 1 0-0 2, Lilly Samuels 0 0-0 0, Jenika Ortiz 2 0-0 4. Totals 16 14-19 45.
Lake City 12 20 16 17 — 65
Lewiston 16 9 10 15 — 50
3-point goals — Pickford 3, Zufelt 3, Waddington 2, Taylor 2, U’Ren, Ortiz.
JV — Lewiston 65, Lake City 14.
Kamiah 46, Nezperce 16
KAMIAH — The Kubs shutout the Nighthawks in the first quarter and rolled to a nonleague win.
As a team, Kamiah (2-0) had 19 steals and used the press to create turnovers and offensive opportunities.
When asked about the first-quarter shutout, coach Brandon Skinner attributed it to his team understanding the keys to his defensive philosophy and keeping the pressure up.
Delaney led the Kubs with 12 points in a well-balanced attack that saw eight of the 10 players score.
For Nezperce (1-2), Erica Zenner led the way with seven points.
Kamiah plays at Prairie at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
NEZPERCE (1-2)
Grace Tiegs 1 0-0 2, Jillian Lux 1 1-2 3, Katharine Duuck 0 0-0 0, Erica Zenner 2 3-4 7, Brianna Branson 1 0-0 2, Morgan Wemhoff 0 0-0 0, Faith Tiegs 0 0-0 0, Mia Horton 1 0-0 2, Darlene Matson 0 0-0 0. Totals 6 4-6 16.
KAMIAH (2-0)
Logan Landmark 3 0-0 6, Laney Landmark 4 0-0 9, Delaney Beckman 6 0-0 12, Reesa Loewen 2 0-0 4, Kelsee Hunt 2 0-0 4, Mariah Porter 1 0-0 2, Karlee Skinner 3 0-0 7, Maddie Brotnov 0 0-0 0, Zayda Loewen 0 2-4 2, Ragen Farris 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 2-4 46.
Nezperce 0 5 6 5 — 16
Kamiah 10 15 8 13 — 46
3-point goals — Landmark, Skinner.
JV — Kamiah 10, Nezperce 9.
Timberline-Potlatch postponed
The girls’ basketball game scheduled between Timberline and Potlatch was postponed because of unsafe travel conditions. There is no make-up date as of press time.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALLPullman Christian 68, Country Christian 29
PASCO, Wash. — Shane Shaffer scored 23 points as Pullman Christian won its first Mountain Christian League game, beating Country Christian.
Ethan Coldiron added 16 points for Pullman Christian (2-0, 1-0), which jumped out to a 37-13 lead at halftime and never looked back.
Carter Dunn led Country Christian (0-1, 0-1) with 10 points.
Pullman Christian came off a season opening 52-42 win Monday against Spokane Athletic Coop.
PULLMAN CHRISTIAN (2-0, 1-0)
Shane Shaffer 10 0-0 23, Kyle Gleason 3 0-0 6, Liam Fitzgerald 3 0-2 6, Ethan Coldiron 8 0-0 16, Paul Simijotti 2 2-2 7, Graydon Olson 2 0-0 4, Brock Weller 4 0-0 8, Justin McClure 0 0-0 0, Chilton Gleason 0 0-0 0, Judah Fitzgerald 0 0-0 0. Totals 32 2-4 68.
COUNTRY CHRISTIAN (0-1, 0-1)
Carter Dunn 3 2-4 10, Brett Nice 3 0-0 7, Josiah Prantle 2 0-0 5, Zach Beebee 1 0-2 2, Jesse Goin 1 1-2 3, Winston Miller 1 0-0 2, Hayden Morgan 0 0-0 0, Issac Albin 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 3-8 29.
Pullman Christian 23 14 12 19 — 68
Country Christian 7 6 4 12 — 29
3-point goals — Shaffer 3, Dunn 2, Simijotti, Prantle.
COLLEGE BASEBALLLCSC releases 2022 schedule
The Lewis-Clark State baseball team released its schedule, and its virtually unchanged from the 2021 run, minus a couple of exceptions.
The Warriors, who finished 44-6 a year ago and earned a trip to the semifinal round the Avista NAIA World Series, will open with a late January trip to California before heading to Arizona to complete a nine-game excursion.
LCSC, which is No. 4 in the NAIA coaches’ top 25 preseason poll, will open the home schedule with a three-game series against NCAA Division III foe Whitworth on Feb. 12-13. There also will be home-and-home series with NCAA Division II Central Washington.
The Cascade Conference schedule is a bit different, as Bushnell will enter and the return of British Columbia. The Warriors will play four-game, home-and-home series against Eastern Oregon, College of Idaho and Corban, while playing at Oregon Tech and hosting Bushnell and British Columbia this year to complete a 36-game conference schedule.
The conference tournament will take place at the top seed May 8-9. For the first time, LCSC will have to play its way into the World Series, and the school will host an NAIA Opening Round event May 14-18. This year’s Series will take place May 27-June 3.
Some game times will be determined later.
2022 SCHEDULE
Jan. 27 — at Westmont (Calif.); 28 — at Vanguard (Calif.); 29 — at Hope International (Calif.) (2); Feb. 1 — at Benedictine Mesa, 6 p.m.; 2 — at Arizona Christian; 3 — at Arizona Christian; 12 — Whitworth (2), noon; 13 — Whitworth (2), 11 a.m.; 18 — Central Washington, 3 p.m.; 19 — Central Washington (2), noon; 20 — Central Washington, 11 a.m.; 26 — Eastern Oregon (2)*, noon; 27 — Eastern Oregon (2)*, 11 a.m.; March 5 — Corban (2)*, noon; 6 — Corban (2)*, 11 a.m.; 11 — College of Idaho*, 2 p.m.; 12 — College of Idaho (2)*, 11 a.m.; 13 — College of Idaho*, 10 a.m.; 17 — at Central Washington (2), noon; 25 — British Columbia*, 3 p.m.; 26 — British Columbia (2)*, noon; 27 — British Columbia*, 11 a.m.; April 1 — at Corban*, 3 p.m.; 2 — at Corban (2)*, noon; 3 — at Corban*, 11 a.m.; 8 — at Eastern Oregon*, 3 p.m.; 9 — at Eastern Oregon (2)*, noon; 10 — at Eastern Oregon*, 11 a.m.; 15 — College of Idaho*, 6 p.m.; 16 — College of Idaho (2)*, noon; 17 — College of Idaho*, 11 a.m.; 22 — at Oregon Tech*; 23 — at Oregon Tech (2)*, noon; 24 — at Oregon Tech*, 11 a.m.; 30 — Bushnell (2)*, 10 a.m.; May 1 — Bushnell (2)*, 11 a.m.
* — Cascade Conference games