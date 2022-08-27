REXBURG, Idaho — Tyler Wentzel threw two touchdowns and ran for two more Friday as the Layton Lancers beat the Lewiston Bengals 41-28 in the Rocky Mountain Rumble at Madison High School.

Jackson Laithen caught two touchdown passes from Drew Hottinger and ran for another for the Bengals, who trailed 17-6 at halftime and found themselves down 41-6 going into the fourth quarter. Hottinger ran for a fourth-quarter score and also had a 2-point conversion run.

