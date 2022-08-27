REXBURG, Idaho — Tyler Wentzel threw two touchdowns and ran for two more Friday as the Layton Lancers beat the Lewiston Bengals 41-28 in the Rocky Mountain Rumble at Madison High School.
Jackson Laithen caught two touchdown passes from Drew Hottinger and ran for another for the Bengals, who trailed 17-6 at halftime and found themselves down 41-6 going into the fourth quarter. Hottinger ran for a fourth-quarter score and also had a 2-point conversion run.
The Lancers (3-0) scored 14 points in the first 5:25 of game time as they took advantage of a turnover and a three-and-out. Laithen caught his first scoring pass, a 20-yarder, in the second, but Layton hit a field goal just before intermission for an 11-point edge.
To start the second half, Gabe Carlson took a fake punt 59 yards for the Lancers, and they started to pull away before Lewiston (0-1) tried to rally in the final quarter.
“I thought our kids did a good job of competing,” Bengals coach Matt Pancheeri said. “Our kids didn’t give up. All the things we didn’t do well, we can easily fix.”
Lewiston plays Capital at 7 p.m. next Friday in its home opener.
Layton 14 3 24 0—41
Lewiston 0 6 0 22—28
Layton — Tyler Wenzel 9 run (Ryan Wenzel kick).
Layton — Elias Parkinson 38 pass from T. Wenzel (R. Wenzel kick).
LHS — Jackson Laithen 20 pass from Drew Hottinger (kick failed).
Layton — R. Wenzel 26 field goal.
Layton — Gabe Carlson 59 run (R. Wenzel kick).
Layton — T. Wenzel 6 run (R. Wenzel kick).
Layton — R. Wenzel 35 field goal.
Layton — Easton McMillan 8 pass from T. Wenzel (R. Wenzel kick).
LHS — Laithen 80 pass from Hottinger (pass failed).
LHS — Laithen 10 run (Hottinger run).
LHS — Hottinger 23 run (Brayden Rice pass from Hottinger).
Genesee 52, Timberline 44
WEIPPE — Angus Jordan had five touchdowns as the Bulldogs tripped up the Spartans in a nonleague game.
Jordan was 9-of-24 passing for 128 yards and a touchdown, adding 16 carries for 189 yards and four scores. Jordan also had a kick return for a touchdown and an interception for Genesee.
The interception came on the first drive of the second half with the game tied at 30.
“You can tell it is the first game, (Jordan) was a little rusty getting the timing down,” Genesee coach Justin Podrabsky said. “Made plays with his legs, don’t know how many times he looked dead to rights, made a play and took it to the house.”
Rylan West finished with five total touchdowns for Timberline with five total touchdowns.
Genesee 14 16 14 8—52
Timberline 6 24 0 14—44
Genesee — Angus Jordan 46 run (Wyatt Jordan pass from A. Jordan).
Timberline — Rylan West 3 run (pass failed).
Genesee — W. Jordan 3 run (pass failed).
Timberline — West pass from Parker Brown (Darren Bonner run).
Timberline — West 20 run (Brown run).
Genesee — A. Jordan 86 kick return (A. Jordan run).
Timberline — West 25 run (Caleb Marshall pass from Brown).
Genesee — A. Jordan 57 run (A. Jordan run).
Genesee — A. Jordan 35 run (pass failed).
Genesee — A. Jordan 27 run (Nolan Bartosz pass from A. Jordan).
Timberline — Brown 14 run (Brown run).
Genesee — W. Jordan 29 pass from A. Jordan (Mike Reisenauer pass from A. Jordan).
Timberline — R. West 14 run (run failed).
Troy 42, Deary 20
DEARY — Offenses started slowly, but combined for 62 points and nearly 750 yards as Trojans defeated the Mustangs in a nonleague game.
Neither team was able to get on the scoreboard in the first quarter, but the two teams combined for 50 second-half points.
Quarterback Chandler Blazzard of Troy went 14-of-17 passing for 289 yards and four touchdowns. Blazzard connected with Eli Stoner in the second quarter on a 90-yard touchdown pass for the first score of the game.
Dale Fletcher ran the ball seven times for 42 yards and a touchdown, adding four receptions for 134 yards and a touchdown for Deary (0-1).
Troy 0 12 8 22—42
Deary 0 0 8 12—20
Troy — Eli Stoner 90 pass from Chandler Blazzard (pass failed).
Troy — Rider Patrick 54 run (pass failed).
Deary — Dale Fletcher 53 pass from Wyatt Vincent (Tucker Ashmead run).
Troy — Levi McCully 17 pass from Blazzard (Conner Wilson pass from Blazzard).
Deary — Fletcher 9 run (pass failed).
Troy — Patrick 37 run (Blazzard run).
Troy — Jackson Marone 33 pass from Blazzard (run failed).
Deary — Blaine Clark 3 run (run failed).
Troy — McCully 58 pass from Blazzard (Blazzard run).
Marsing 35, Orofino 12
OROFINO — Nolan Williams had two late touchdowns for the Maniacs, but Orofino fell in its opener to the Huskies in a nonleague game.
Jordan Blas scored four touchdowns and Cashe Hance added a 70-yard kick return for Marsing, which scored the first 35 points of the game.
First-year Manics coach Jake Maetche complimented the offensive line, who did not allow a sack in the game.
Eddie Harrison had 10 solo tackles for Orofino.
Marsing 6 14 15 0—35
Orofino 0 0 12 0—12
Marsing — Jordan Blas 9 run (run failed).
Marsing — Luke Steinmire 21 pass from Blas (Blas run).
Marsing — Mason Enochson 15 pass from Blas (run failed).
Marsing — Cashe Hance 70 kick return (kick good).
Marsing — Blas 11 run (Falcon Frasier run).
Orofino — Nolan Williams 15 run (run failed).
Orofino — Williams 3 run (run failed).
Lewis County 58, Salmon River 14
RIGGINS — The Eagles used a strong rushing attack to open their season with a nonleague road victory against the Savages.
Lewis County threw the ball just three times, but scored eight rushing touchdowns.
Salmon River scored first, but Gage Crow responded with a 50-yard scoring run. Wyatt Webb added a 90-yard run in the first and Lewis County did not look back.
Ty Hambly finished with three rushing touchdowns for the Eagles.
Lewis County 20 22 16 0—58
Salmon River 6 0 0 8—14
Salmon River — N/A 54 pass from N/A (run failed).
Lewis County — Gage Crow 50 run (Wyatt Webb run).
Lewis County — Webb 90 run (run failed).
Lewis County — Crow 2 yd run (run failed).
Lewis County — Ty Hambly 1 run (Crow run).
Lewis County — Hambly 42 run (run failed).
Lewis County — Webb 29 run (Crow run).
Lewis County — Webb 8 run (Hambly run).
Lewis County — Hambly 20 run (Crow run).
Salmon River — N/A 5 run (run good).
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALLBengals fall to Hawks
Lewiston fell to Lakeland of Rathdrum 25-16, 25-18, 25-11 in an nonleague home volleyball match.
Addi McKarcher had three kills and five digs for the Bengals (0-1). Katy Wessels had six kills and five blocks, and Loryn Barney had four kills and three blocks.
“Lakeland was a tough competitor that came out ready to play,” Lewiston coach Lisa Davis said. “We were scrappy and ready to fight for every point ... but it was pretty eye opening for us as to what it takes to win and play this season.”
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLLCSC wins conference opener
COLLEGE PLACE, Wash. — The Lewis-Clark State volleyball team won its Cascade Conference opener, taking down Walla Walla 25-17, 23-25, 25-19, 25-17 at Windemuth Court.
Sophomore outside hitter Grecia Ung Enriquez paced the Warriors (5-1, 1-0) with 15 kills. Sophomore Jennah Carpenter, a former Lewiston standout, had 19 assists and freshman setter Esther Kailiponi had 15. Senior libero Kenzie Dean finished with 19 digs and senior libero Kendzee Cloward tallied 16.
LCSC next plays at 7 p.m. Friday at No. 19 Oregon Tech.
WSU wins first two matches
PROVO, Utah — The Washington State volleyball team emerged victories in two matches at the BYU Doterra Classic, beating Duke 25-14, 25-21, 25-20 and Rider 25-11, 25-9, 25-9 in its first two matches of the season at Smith Fieldhouse.
In the match against the Blue Devils, senior outside hitter Pia Timmer finished with 17 digs and senior outside hitter Laura Jansen had 10 for the Cougars. Junior setter Argentina Ung had 39 assists, and senior libero Karly Basham finished with 15 digs.
In the match against the Broncs, senior middle blocker Magda Jehlarova tallied nine kills, Ung tallied 20 assists and Basham contributed eight digs.
Washington State next plays BYU in the tournament at 6 p.m. today.
Idaho drops first two matches of season
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — The Idaho volleyball team fell 25-14, 25-21, 25-17 to host Youngstown State and 25-16, 25-19, 25-15 to Valparaiso in the team’s first two matches of the season at DoubleTree-Youngstown Volleyball Invitational at the Beeghly Center.
Against the Penguins, freshman outside hitter Taryn Vrieling led the Vandals with 13 kills. Freshman setter Kate Doorn added 16 assists, and freshman libero Aine Doty contributed 16 digs.
Against the Beacons, junior outside hitter Delaney Nicoll had 10 kills and Doorn finished with 21 assists. Doty had 13 kills and freshman libero Olivia Dixon added 10.
Idaho next plays in the tourney at 8 a.m. today against Delaware State.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLFLCSC in top 15 of preseason poll
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lewis-Clark State men’s golf team is ranked No. 15 in the NAIA preseason coaches poll, the organization announced.
The Warriors finished last season ranked No. 13 after narrowly missing out on an at-large bid for the national tournament.
LCSC, under new coach Zach Anderson, opens the season Sept. 4-6 at the Coastal Collegiate Classic, hosted by Corban, in Salem, Ore.
COLLEGE ROWINGWSU adds coaches to staff
PULLMAN — The Washington State rowing coaching staff announced Chris Bailey-Greene, Kelley Glennon and Sam Helmick-Schwarzmiller as additions to the staff, and named former Cougar rower Emma Barrett director of operations.
Bailey-Greene was an assistant at Gonzaga for two seasons, Glennon was a volunteer assistant at UMass a year ago, and Helmick-Schwarzmiller was a graduate assistant for two season at Central Oklahoma.
Barrett was on the rowing team from 2017-22.
CYCLINGEwers makes national team for world road event
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Moscow High School graduate Veronica Ewers was one of seven cyclists selected to be on Team USA at the road world championships in Wollongong, Australia, in September, it was announced by UCI.
The women’s team earned seven spots in the event, which will take place Sept. 18-25.
Ewers finished ninth in the overall standings in women’s Tour de France in late July, with her best stage finish of fourth coming July 27.
The Americans have not won an elite road race title in more than 40 years, and have just one medal in the past 26.