The Lewiston Bengals’ bats showed no spring break rust Tuesday in a doubleheader sweep of the Moscow Bears in nonleague softball play at Airport Park.
Lewiston (6-3) won the first game 17-6 and the second 18-5, with both ending via the mercy rule. The Bengals’ Taryn Barney, who coach Kristin Delp said had been sick for a few days, came up to the plate eight times and reached eight times, hitting for the cycle in the second game.
“Taryn works really hard and does a lot of work outside of practice as well,” Delp said.
Moscow (1-6-1) showed flashes at the plate in both games. The Bears scored three runs in the second inning of Game 1 and four runs in the fifth inning of Game 2.
“We have a lot of positives coming out of these games early in the season,” Moscow coach Katie Habryle said. “A lot of the girls are getting a lot of reps; it’s just a matter of cleaning up our fielding at this point, but we’re coming together as a team and we’re learning how to play together.”
Kaitlin Banks struck out 10 batters in the first game for the Bengals. Banks and Jenna Barney went the distance for Lewiston in the two games. Banks was also strong at the plate, going 6-for-7 and knocking in four.
GAME 1
Moscow 030 21— 6 9 6
Lewiston 717 2x—17 12 3
Amanda Pouchnik and Megan Highfill; Kaitlin Banks and Taryn Barney.
Moscow hits — Megan Highfill 2 (2B), Hannah Robertson 2, Kelly Stodick 2, Amanda Pouchnik, Isabella Ristine, Addie Branen.
Lewiston hits — Kaitlin Banks 4 (2B), Taryn Barney 3 (2B), Morgan Williams 2, Sydney Arellano (3B), Loryn Barney, Victoria Purington.
GAME 2
Moscow 010 04— 5 5 2
Lewiston 551 7x—18 17 2
Kelly Stodick and Megan Highfill; Jenna Barney and Taryn Barney.
Moscow hits — Kelly Stodick 2, Bella Fleischman (3B), Kaci Kiblen (2B), Addie Branen.
Lewiston hits — Taryn Barney 4 (2B, 3B, HR), Jenna Barney 3 (3B), Sydney Arellano 3, Kaitlin Banks 2 (2B), Loryn Barney 2, Phoenix Pea (2B), Jenika Ortiz, Joanna Fuller.
Colfax 7, Clarkston 2
The visiting Bulldogs posted a six-run sixth inning and surged to a nonleague victory against the Bantams.
Delaney Imler pitched five innings with eight strikeouts and no walks for Colfax (8-2) before Jorja Koerner took over to close things out in the final two innings. Emma McManigle went the distance and struck out eight for Clarkston (3-1).
Ella Jones went 3-for-3 to lead the Bulldogs on offense, and Koerner had two hits with a double and two RBI.
Colfax 000 016 0—7 11 1
Clarkston 010 010 0—2 7 3
Delaney Imler, Jorja Koerner (6) and Harper Booth; Emma McManigle and J. Miller. W—Koerner. L—McManigle.
Colfax hits — Ella Jones 3, Jorja Koerner 2 (2B), Delaney Imler 2, Karmen Akeson, Harper Booth, Taylor Parkins, Jessa Patnode.
Clarkston hits — Leah Copeland 2 (2B), Joey Miller 2 (2B), Brooke Blaydes 2, Murray Broemeling.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALLPullman 3, Clarkston 1
Visiting Pullman was slightly more efficient than Clarkston in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League game at Adams Field.
Pullman starter Tyler Elbracht picked up the win after striking out four while allowing only two hits in 6 innings. Max McCloy had two hits for the Greyhounds (5-3, 2-0).
“Their pitcher, he walked one,” Clarkston coach Bruce Bensching said. “Just threw a good game. We just couldn’t get the timely hit at all.”
Lance Heitstuman pitched the first five innings for the Bantams (1-3, 0-2), earning five strikeouts and allowing only one earned run.
Clarkston 000 100 0—1 3 3
Pullman 111 000 x—3 4 1
Lance Heitstuman, Tucker Rowen (6) and Emmett Slagg; Tyler Elbracht, Brady Coulter (7) and Joey Hecker. W—Elbracht. L—Heitstuman.
Clarkston hits — Jacob Caldwell, Bodee Thivierge (2B), Jackson Slagg.
Pullman hits — Max McCloy 2, Caleb Northcroft, Joey Hecker.
Clearwater Valley 7, Kamiah 3
KOOSKIA — The Rams of Kooskia used a strong start from Trebor Altman to defeat the Kubs for their first Whitepine League win of the season.
Altman retired nine of the first 10 batters he faced, with the lone blemish coming on a second inning leadoff single by Willis Williamson. Altman struck out eight in the game.
Anthony Fabbi went 3-for-4 for Clearwater Valley (3-4, 1-1), scoring three times.
Williamson, Josh Bashaw and Brady Mclay were the only batters to record hits for Kamiah (0-6, 0-4).
“Proud of the way the boys played,” CV coach Josh Bradley said. “We pitched well tonight.”
Kamiah 000 102 0—3 3 2
Clearwater Valley 202 021 x—7 7 3
Dylan West, Brady Mclay (6) and Herschel Williamson; Trebor Altman, Ridge Shown (6) and Ridge Shown, Anthony Fabbi (6). W—Altman. L—West.
Kamiah hits — Josh Bashaw, Willis Williamson, Brady Mclay.
Clearwater Valley hits — Fabbi 3 (2B), Shown (2B), Laton Schlieper, Darring Cross, Altman.
Asotin 24, Pomeroy 12
POMEROY — A seven-run sixth inning sealed the deal for Asotin via mercy rule in nonleague play against Pomeroy.
“Conditions were a little rough for both teams,” Asotin coach Jim Holman said. “It was a ltitle rainy and windy and cold, but I thought offensively we played pretty well.”
Gavin Ells notched seven strikeouts in 3ž innings pitched to pick up the win for the Panthers (4-5), and also made four hits with a double, a triple and four RBI. Justin Boyea and Cooper Biery racked up four more hits apiece, and Carson Reedy had another four RBI.
Trace Roberts headed up the Pomeroy offensive effort with three hits, a double, a triple and four RBI.
Asotin 561 507—24 25 7
Pomeroy 340 023—12 13 2
Gavin Ells, Cameron Clovis (4) and Justin Boyea; Trevin Kimble, Brodie Magill (2), Trace Roberts (4) and Ollie Severs, Kimble (4). W—Ells. L—Magill.
Asotin hits — Ells 4 (2B, 3B), Boyea 4 (2B, 3B), Cooper Biery 4, Chase Engle 3, Sam Hall 3, Carson Reedy 2 (2B), Clovis 2 (2B), Cody Ells 2, Cooper Thomas.
Pomeroy hits — Roberts 3 (2B, 3B), Magill 3, Richie Vecchio 3, Kimble 2, Jeremiah Lemont, Severs.
Lewiston-Moscow DH postponed
MOSCOW — The scheduled doubleheader between the Bengals and the Bears was postponed because of inclement weather. It has been rescheduled for 3 p.m. today at the Moscow School District Community Playfields.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLFMoscow, Lewiston title at Moscow Invite
MOSCOW — The Bear boys and Bengal girls took home team victories in the Moscow Invitational at the University of Idaho golf course.
On the boys side, Moscow’s Bryden Brown carded a 78 to hold off Lewiston’s Carson King by one stroke to win the individual title. The one stroke also was the difference between the Bears (333) and Bengals (334) in the team race.
Jack Seibly of Moscow and Ben Mack of Lewiston each shot 83.
Lewiston’s Mollie Seibly posted a round of 90 to win the girls individual crown by three strokes over teammate Abbigail Tellez.
The Bengals won the team event over Coeur d’Alene by 18 strokes with a team score of 379.
Julia Brume of Lewiston and Myah Parsons of Moscow each shot rounds of 94.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Moscow 333; 2. Lewiston 334; 3. Lakeland 349; 4. Coeur d’Alene 361; 5. Lake City 365; 6. Post Falls 378; 7. Lapwai 414.
Medalist — Bryden Brown 78 (Moscow)
Lewiston individuals — Carson King 79; Jack Seibly 83; Noah Acord 86; Christian Reed 86; Christian Lyber 90.
Moscow individuals — Bryden Brown 78; Ben Mack 83; Parker Beebe 86; Isaac Harmon 86; Cam Roeder 109.
Lapwai individuals — Chris Brown 103; Kross Taylor 103; Tim Vanwoerkom 103; AJ Ellenwood 105; Simon Henry 112.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Lewiston 379; 2. Coeur d’Alene 397; 3. Lake City 427; 4. Post Falls 430; 5. Moscow 443; 6. Lakeland 471.
Medalist — Mollie Seibly 90 (Lewiston)
Lewiston individuals — Mollie Seibly 90; Abbigail Tellez 93; Julia Brume 94; Avery Martin 102; Aleena White 124.
Moscow individuals — Myah Parsons 94; Marissa Lewis 112; Hayes Brown 115; Hanna Greory 122; Emily Sanford 133.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNISLewiston 7, Clarkston 0
Visiting Lewiston swept Clarkston without conceding a set across seven matches in a nonleague border battle.
The Bengals were at their most dominant in singles play, winning six of eight sets by margins of 6-2 or better, while the Bantams (0-2) played them close in the second and third doubles positions but failed to get on the board in the end.
“We’re improving every match, and the kids are just so inexperienced, but they’re eager, having fun,” Clarkston coach John Kowatsch said. “I’m excited for them; we have some youth there, so we’re hoping to build upon that.”
Singles — Christian Bren, Lew, def. Aiden Schnatterle 6-1, 6-1; Federico Navarro-Lopez, Lew, def. Nathan Gall 6-4, 6-0; Sinjin Caviness, Lew, def. Alex Shaw 6-0, 6-2; Cade Hill, Lew, def. Chase Meyer 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles — Henry Parkey/Garrett Beardsley, Lew, def. Norbert Kulesza/Zane Leslie 6-2, 6-2; Sean Carper/Jace Paynter, Lew, def. Espen Williams/Ikika Millan 7-5, 6-2; Stephano Pichhi/Ryan Carper, Lew, def. Haden Morfin/Alex Whittle 6-4, 6-4.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNISLewiston 5, Clarkston 2
Lewiston swept the doubles and the top two singles spots against host Clarkston to win a nonleague team dual.
At No. 1 singles, the Bengals enjoyed a 6-0, 6-1 rout by Rylei Carper against Clarkston’s Claire Teasley, while the top Lewiston doubles pairing of Morgan Moran and Allison Olson claimed a 6-2, 6-2 victory. The Bantams (1-1) scored match wins in the third and fourth singles positions and dropped close No. 2 singles and No. 3 doubles contests.
“Even though it was a 5-2 overall score, it was a pretty tight match,” Clarkston coach John Kowatsch said.
Singles — Rylei Carper, Lew, def. Claire Teasley 6-0, 6-1; Shelby Hobbs, Lew, def. Maggie Ogden 6-3, 7-6 (2); Maddie Kaufman, Clk, def. Megan Halstead 6-2, 6-4; Taryn Demers, Clk, def. Rachel Sheppard 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles — Morgan Moran/Allison Olson, Lew, def. Nani Woodburry/Mya Mendoza 6-2, 6-2; Cristina Piedrola/Lexi Ahlers, Lew, def. Joanna Schnatterle/Olivia Gustafson 6-2, 6-2; Cathryn Ho/Triniti Burke, Lew, def. Greta Boreson/Ella Leavitt 7-5, 6-4.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLWSU to play in the spring
PULLMAN — The Washington State volleyball team recently announced it will play two matches in the spring, going up against familiar foes.
The Cougars will take on Boise State and Oregon State in exhibitions that will be free to the public to attend.
WSU will play the Borncos at 10:30 a.m. April 10 at Payette Lakes Middle School in McCall, Idaho. The Cougars then will take on the Beavers at 6:30 p.m. April 23 at Whitman College in Walla Walla.
WSU finished the fall season 20-12 and tied for fourth in the Pac-12 at 13-7. The Cougars earned their sixth consecutive trip to the NCAA tournament, and Jen Greeny was named the conference’s co-coach of the year.