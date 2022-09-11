Host Lewiston took an early lead only for Clarkston to strike late and pull out a 1-1 draw in a nonleague border rivalry girls soccer game Saturday at Walker Field.
The Bengals (3-2-2) got on the board just over 10 minutes in courtesy of an Eva Steele goal assisted by Brynn Wimer. Lewiston was “efficient” moving the ball and transitioning from the midfield, according to coach Scott Wimer, and controlled possession most of the way, registering 19 shots to Clarkston’s 10. With less than five minutes of play remaining, what Scott Wimer called a “textbook-perfect play” from the Bantams (1-0-2) changed the complexion of the game as Rebecca Skinner delivered a corner kick that Sienna Newhouse headed in for Clarkston’s goal.
“Lewiston really brought it this year,” Clarkston coach Ryan Newhouse said. “They played really well, they outplayed us a majority of the game, they controlled the game. I thought we were fortunate to only give up one goal.”
Newhouse credited sweeper Taryn Demers and goalkeeper Eloise Teasley (who made 12 saves) for keeping Clarkston’s hopes alive. Lewiston goalie Ali Olson also reached double digits with 10 saves of her own.
Clarkston 0 1—1
Lewiston 1 0—1
Lewiston — Eva Steele (Brynn Wimer), 11th.
Clarkston — Rebecca Skinner (Sienna Newhouse), 76th.
Shots — Lewiston 19, Clarkston 10. Saves — Lewiston: Allison Olson 10. Eloise Teasley: 12.
Moscow 4, Lakeland 0
RATHDRUM, Idaho — Elli Rainer scored both first-half goals to help put Moscow on the path to a Class 4A Inland Empire League rout of Lakeland of Rathdrum.
The Bears (6-2, 2-1) got another goal off an Araya Wood header before Chesney Helmke provided one more in the closing minutes of the game. Two saves by Makai Rauch and what coach Jessica Brown called a “great save” by backup keeper Morgan Musser kept the shutout alive.
Moscow 2 2—4
Lakeland 0 0—0
Moscow — Elli Rainer, 5th.
Moscow — Rainer, 17th.
Moscow — Araya Wood, 67th.
Moscow — Chesney Helmke, 77th.
Shots — Moscow 7, Lakeland 5. Saves — Moscow: Makai Rauch 2. Lakeland: Ruby McIntosh 4.
Pullman-Lakeside interrupted
PULLMAN — The Greyhound girls’ nonleague meeting with Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls was paused after about 20 minutes of play because of poor air quality.
The contest is tentatively scheduled to resume at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALLTrojans split, Maniacs drop two in tri-match
OROFINO — Reigning Idaho Class 1A Division I and II state champions Troy and Horseshoe Bend traveled to Orofino for a nonleague tri-match in which the Trojans topped the host Maniacs and Horseshoe Bend defeated both teams.
Troy (4-3) beat Orofino 25-13, 25-7, 25-12 before falling to the Mustangs 25-21, 25-16, 25-23. Olivia Tyler had 15 assists and served 14-for-14 with five aces in the Trojans’ win against the Maniacs (2-4), while Jolee Ecklund made 10 kills and served 10-for-11 with an ace in their loss.
In the third contest of the day, Horseshoe Bend (10-1) handled Orofino 25-17, 25-21, 25-4. The Maniacs’ Grace Beardin had a team-high eight kills in that match, followed closely by Miley Zenner with seven.
Two wins for Kubs, one for Nighthawks
KAMIAH — Host Kamiah earned straight-set victories against Timberline of Weippe and Nezperce, and the Nighthawks swept the Spartans to round out a tri-match.
The Kubs (4-4) first topped Nezperce 25-14, 25-14, 25-15 with the benefit of 13 assists from Emma Krogh, 10 kills by Laney Landmark and 12 digs from Mariah Porter. They turned around to handle Timberline 25-9, 25-10, 25-9 with 11 aces from Lanie Landmark and seven kills from Logan Landmark.
The Nighthawks (4-5) defeated the Spartans with a scoreline of 25-22, 25-14, 25-15.
Brianna Branson went 27-for-28 and Darlene Matson was 9-for-10 from the line in the Nezperce win.
Panthers prey on Cougars
ASOTIN — In its first Class 2B Bi-County League match of the season, Asotin collected a 25-15, 25-23, 25-19 victory against visiting Chewelah.
Leaders in the team effort for Asotin (2-1, 1-0) included Haylee Appleford (four kills, three aces), Emily Eslkamp (six aces, one block), Lily Denham (eight assists, three aces) and Makayla Wheeler (five digs, three aces).
JV — Asotin def. Chewelah 25-18, 25-19, 11-15.
C — Asotin def. Chewelah 25-16, 25-16.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALLMelba 78, Orofino 0
MELBA — The Maniacs were shut out by the Mustangs in a nonleague game. Orofino drops to 0-3 on the season.
No other information was available at press time.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRYGreyhound boys top dogs at Seaport Invite
The Pullman boys cross country team started its season strong with a Seaport Invite win while the girls finished second at Beachview Park in Clarkston.
The Greyhounds recorded 37 points, beating Medical Lake which scored 62.
Leonardo Hoffman finished second to lead area runners in a time of 17 minutes, 38.68 seconds.
“Our boys team is full of experienced and talented juniors and seniors who started their season with a perfectly executed and impressive win,” Pullman coach Allix Potratz-Lee said.
Pullman finished with 42 points to place second behind Medical Lake’s 19 in the girls team race.
Garfield-Palouse’s Kennedy Cook led all area runners with a fifth-place finish in 23:02.36.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Pullman 37; 2. Medical Lake 62; 3. Lewiston 68; 4. Garfield-Palouse 99; 5. Nezperce 137; 6. Potlatch 144; 7. Prairie 150.
Individual — Reid Headrick (Medical Lake) 16:33.5.
Pullman individuals — 2. Leonardo Hoffman 17:38.68; 5. Raul Najera 17:58.34; 8. Peter Jobson 18:18.5; 9. Kolby Uhlenkott 18:23.1; 13. Lucas Mooney 19:00.56; 15. Brendan Doumit 19:17.91; 16. Lucian Pendry 19:20.12.
Lewiston individuals — 3. James Stubbers 17:54.23; 4. Jordan Poulsen 17:56.95; 11. Cameron Reed 18:51.02; 19. Lee Miller 19:37.58; 35. Greyson O’Conner 22:20.26; 38. Ryan Larkin 22:57.53; 40. Reuben James 22:59.57.
Garfield-Palouse individuals — 6. Brendan Snekvik 18:04.30; 7. Kieran Snekvik 18:14.96; 25. Isaiah Hightree 20:38.8; 32. Ayden Bassler 21:41.86; 36. Liam Cook 22:33.64.
Nezperce individuals — 17. Blayne Mosman 19:30.98; 26. Owen Tiegs 21:00.78; 29. Tristan Currall 21:18.02; 33. Noah Johnson 21:58.21; 50. Kaden Schaff 25:27.55.
Potlatch individuals — 18. Tanner Smith 19:31.93; 22. Marius Luker 20:24.65; 24. Micah Smith 20:31.25; 54. Jonas Oliver 31:20.93; 55. Jude Oliver 32:07.5.
Prairie individuals — 23. Chase Vonbargen 20:25.46; 27. Ben Secrest 21:06.7; 31. Jackson Enneking 21:28.73; 45. Morgan Poxleitner 23:50.01; 48. Max Rehder 24:38.83; 53. Landon Riener 27:23.73.
Other area individuals — 14. Mark Tadzhimatov (Clarkston) 19:11.72; 28. Samuel Polis (Clarkston) 21:10.6; 37. Jerrod Bartlett (Deary) 22:51.8; 39. Aram Donigian (Deary) 22:59.22; 41. Conner Trimmer (Kendrick) 23:01.25; 42. Xander VanTine (Clarkston) 23:32.57; 43. William Mosman (Clarkston) 23:33.1; 44. Evan Fox (Kendrick) 23:41.8; 46. Kyle Trimmer (Kendrick) 24:05.08; 51. Cash Copher (Pomeroy) 26:00.73; 52. Samuel Lamb (Pomeroy) 26:24.58; 56. Anthony Lewis (Kendrick) 33:04.85.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Medical Lake 19; 2. Pullman 42; 3. Potlatch 67.
Individual — Kayla Ramsey (Medical Lake) 20:27.17.
Pullman individuals — 8. Shahad Akasha 23:31.95; 9. Eloise Clark 23:34.15; 11. Abigail Hulst 24:01.57; 12. Alison Hathaway 24:13.89; 29. Audrey Tan 27:52.29; 30. Hazel Welling 28:47.41; 37. Beatrix Putney 31:18.43.
Potlatch individuals — 16. India Luker 24:58.35; 17. Britton Tunnell 25:34.44; 23. Lucy Tunnell 27:05.92; 27. Jessica Biltonen 27:34.88; 38. Victoria Weber 31:31.48; 40. Wisteria Mulford 39:02.01.
Other area individuals — 5. Kennedy Cook (Garfield-Palouse) 23:02.36; 6. Mikoto Grimm (Clarkston) 23:09.56; 7. Joely Slyter (Lewiston) 23:19.09; 10. Charlotte Marshall (Garfield-Palouse) 23:58.39; 14. Courage Hightree (Garfield-Palouse) 24:46.62; 15. Emily Scott (Deary) 24:54.18; 18. Macie Ashmead (Deary) 25:51.60; 20. Natalie Goeckner (Prairie) 26:28.49; 21. Mia Bunce (Clarkston) 26:39.37; 22. HettyLee Laughary (Garfield-Palouse) 26:58.94; 24. Ali Van Mullem (Lewiston) 27:19.62; 25. Gabby Rabaiotti (Colfax) 27:30.23; 26. Emily Mottern (Deary) 27:33.54; 31. Claire Dooley (Clarkston) 29:18.48; 32. Taylor Celigoy (Clarkston) 29:26.13; 33. Callie Remacle (Prairie) 29:30.01; 34. Grace Jones (Colfax) 29:31.77; 35. Elizabeth Severns (Prairie) 29:53.16; 36. Queenie Mayer (Colfax) 30:50.43; 39. Miranda Klapprich (Prairie) 32:10.63
Logos, Moscow compete at Farragut Invite
ATHOL, Idaho — The Moscow boys and the Logos girls led area competitors at the Timberlake Farragut Inviational.
The Bears tallied 192 in the boys competition to place fifth, and the Knights of Moscow were 13th with 322 points. Logos’ girls finished eight with 175 points and Moscow ninth with 218 points.
The Knights’ Zach Atwood was the top area placer in the boys race in 17:39.3 to take 22nd. Moscow’s Geneva McClory finished 17th in 20:36.2 to lead the girls.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Mt. Spokane 42; 2. Coeur d’Alene 45; 3. Sandpoint 125; 4. Capital 137; 5. Moscow 192; 6. Timberlake 208; 7. Borah 222; 8, Meridian 254; 9. Post Falls 292; 10. McCall-Donnelly 300; 11. Riverside 305; 12. Lake City 319; 13. Logos 322; 14. Valley Christian 325; 15. Lakeland 398; 16. Lincoln County 402; 17. Kellogg 419; 18. Bonners Ferry 535.
Individual — Maximus Cervi-Skinner (Coeur d’Alene) 16:03.8.
Moscow individuals — 23. Kieran Long 17:41.3; 26. Jason Swam 17:49.8; 28. Noah Lingo 17:52.3; 45. Mick Perryman 18:24.8; 84. Kelton Long 19:48.6; 95. Gabe Godfrey 20:04.9; 107. Conn Perryman 20:37.9.
Logos individuals — 22. Zach Atwood 17:39.3; 43. Simeon Rauch 18:23.5; 74. Bear Lopez 19:18.6; 105. Bo Whitling 20:36.4; 108. Ethan Bremer 20:39.3; 117. Clive Miller 21:21.5; 118. David Daniels 21:21.8.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Coeur d’Alene 90; 2. Post Falls 95; 3. Meridian 101; 4. Mt. Spokane 121; T5. Sandpoint 131; T5. Capital 131; 7. Coeur d’Alene Charter 154; 8. Logos 175; 9. Moscow 218; 10. McCall-Donnelly 274; 11. Borah 289; 12. Lake City 295; 13. Riverside 348; 14. Lincoln County (Mont.) 392.
Individual — Annastasia Peters (Post Falls) 17:38.4.
Logos individuals — 18. Sara Casebolt 20:42.6; 26. Mari Calene 21:15.1; 41. Lizzie Crawford 22:28.6; 44. Alyssa Blum 22:32.7; 55. Chloe Jankovic 22:54.4; 64. Cora Johnson 23:17.7; 78. Josephine Wyrick 24:27.6.
Moscow individuals — 17. Geneva McClory 20:36.2; 33. Indigo Wulfhorst 21:50.5; 45. Anna Lynn 22:34.1; 68. Laura Pollard 23:37.7; 70. Christine Hall 23:58. 3; 82. Kelly Stodick 24:43.4; 84. Hannah Marcoe 24:46.0.
SWIMMINGQuadruple crown for Bears’ Crossler at home
MOSCOW — Noah Crossler won two individual events and swam legs of two winning relays for host Moscow in the eight-team Icebreaker meet held at the UI Memorial Gym.
Ian Schlater also swam legs of the Bears’ winning relays and took first place in the boys 100-yard breaststroke, while Lucas Zimmer anchored the relays. Moscow took third place as a team in boys competition.
On the girls side, Grace Qualman was runner-up in the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly for Lewiston, which took fourth among teams.
BOYS
Team scores — T1. Sandpoint 107; T1. Lakeland 107; 3. Moscow 87; 4. Coeur d’Alene 85; 5. Lake City 60; 6. Lewiston 38; 7. Post Falls 30; 8. Wallace 4.
200 medley relay — 1. Moscow (Noah Crossler, Ben Nuhn, Ian Schlater, Lucas Zimmer), 1:53.10.
200 freestyle — 2. Luke Mastroberardino (Lewiston) 1:57.23.
200 IM — 1. Crossler (Moscow) 2:11.11.
100 butterfly — 2. Schlater (Moscow) 1:03.71.
500 freestyle — 1. Crossler (Moscow) 5:27.20.
100 backstroke — 1. Schlater (Moscow) 59.70.
100 breaststroke — 3. Zimmer (Moscow) 1:10.30.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Moscow (Crossler, Elijah Johnston, Schlater, Zimmer), 3:40.32.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Lake City 234; 2. Coeur d’Alene 115; 3. Sandpoint 100; 4. Lewiston 44; 5. Moscow 13; 6. Lakeland 10; 7. Post Falls 2.
50 freestyle — 2. Grace Qualman (Lewiston) 25.55.
100 butterfly — 2. Qualman (Lewiston) 1:01.83.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLWSU rolls to another win
FAIRFIELD, Conn. — The Washington State volleyball team completed a perfect weekend with a 25-9, 25-15, 25-15 victory against Fairleigh Dickinson in the Fairfield Invitational at the Leslie C. Quick Jr. Recreation Complex.
Senior middle blocker Magda Jehlarova had eight kills to lead the Cougars (8-1), who did not lose a set in three matches this weekend. Junior setter Argentina Ung added 20 assists. Senior outside hitter Laura Jansen tallied eight digs.
Washington State next plays at 3 p.m. Friday against Pepperdine at the University of Minnesota Diet Coke Classic.
LCSC bounces back
After two consecutive losses, the Lewis-Clark State volleyball team got 20 kills from senior outside hitter Cassidy Nelson in a 26-24, 21-25, 25-22, 25-16 Cascade Conference victory against College of Idaho at the P1FCU Activity Center.
Senior right-side hitter Lisi Langi added 14 for the Warriors (7-3, 3-2). Freshman setter Esther Kailiponi finished with 30 assists and sophomore Jennah Carpenter, a former Lewiston standout, chipped in 11. Senior libero Kenzie Dean tallied 21 digs.
LCSC continues its homestand at 7 p.m. Friday against Evergreen State.
Idaho drops three-setter
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Idaho volleyball team fell to 0-9 on the season with a 25-20, 25-17, 25-23 loss to Tarleton State in the Dolphin Classic at Swisher Gymnasium.
Freshman outside hitter Olivia Gloeckner led the Vandals with eight kills. Senior setter Hailey Pelton contributed 12 assists. Freshman libero Aine Doty had 10 digs.
Idaho next plays at 9 a.m. (Morehead State) and 2 p.m. (Wyoming) Friday at the UniWyo Invite in Laramie, Wyo.
COLLEGE FOOTBALLPuget Sound 48, LCV Loggers 22
TACOMA, Wash. — Mason Binning threw three touchdown passes and Henry Hernandez ran for three scores as host Puget Sound tallied the first 27 points of the game to beat Lewis-Clark Valley.
Ajay Gordon had 80 yards on nine carries with a 58-yard touchdown just 1:06 into the third quarter for LCV (0-2), which was outgained 588-264. Brayden Stapleton caught five passes for 173 yards and a 75-yard touchdown, and Brendan Wong went 4-for-11 passing for 154 yards. Garrett Thibodeau and Kevin Alejo each finished with 12 tackles. Marco Canales added seven tackles, five passes broken up and an 84-yard interception return.
The Loggers next play at 3 p.m. next Saturday at Pacific Northwest Christian College in Kennewick.
LCV 0 0 14 8—22
Puget Sound 0 27 21 0—48
PS — Henry Hernandez 7 run (Alex Everett kick).
PS — Silas Washington 5 run (Everett kick).
PS — Joe Gallagher 62 pass from Mason Binning (Everett kick).
PS — Jack Powers 10 pass from Binning (kick failed).
LCV — Ajay Gordon 58 run (kick failed).
PS — Hernandez 4 run (Everett kick).
PS — Izaiah Jerenz 6 pass from Binning (Everett kick).
PS — Hernandez 12 run (Everett kick).
LCV — Brayden Stapleton 75 pass from Brendan Wong (Dakota McMains pass from Wong).
LCV — Wong 3 run (Preston Dameron run).
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLFSherrell leads Idaho at Air Force
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Senior Colt Sherrell had a 1-over-par 73 in the second round and leads Idaho’s golfers at the Gene Miranda Falcon Invitational at Eisenhower Golf Course.
The Vandals moved up four spots from the first day and are 20th with a 605, well behind leader Colorado State’s 563.
Sherrell has a two-day total of 1-over 145 after three birdies and two double bogeys in his round.
The Vandals play the final round at 6:30 a.m. today.
Team scores — 1. Colorado State 563; 2. San Jose State 568; 3. Colorado 575; 4. Utah State 577; 5. Utah Tech 579; 6. New Mexico State 580; 7. Northridge 581; 8. Wofford 583; 9. Northern Colorado 586; T10. Boston College 587; T10. Utah Valley 587; T12. UTEP 588; T12. Denver 588; T14. SIU Edwardsville 591; T14. Weber State 591; 16. Cal Poly 593; 17. Wyoming 595; 18. California Baptist 599; 19. South Dakota 601; 20. Idaho 605; T21. Air Force 608; T21. Northern Iowa 608; 23. Murray State 616; 24. Southern Utah 624.
Leader — Davis Bryant (Colorado State) 135.
Idaho individuals — T25. Colt Sherrell 145; T66. Jose Suryadinata 151; T87. Samuel Johnson 153; T103. Matt McGann 156; 117. Tommy McKenzie 162.