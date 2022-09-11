Host Lewiston took an early lead only for Clarkston to strike late and pull out a 1-1 draw in a nonleague border rivalry girls soccer game Saturday at Walker Field.

The Bengals (3-2-2) got on the board just over 10 minutes in courtesy of an Eva Steele goal assisted by Brynn Wimer. Lewiston was “efficient” moving the ball and transitioning from the midfield, according to coach Scott Wimer, and controlled possession most of the way, registering 19 shots to Clarkston’s 10. With less than five minutes of play remaining, what Scott Wimer called a “textbook-perfect play” from the Bantams (1-0-2) changed the complexion of the game as Rebecca Skinner delivered a corner kick that Sienna Newhouse headed in for Clarkston’s goal.

