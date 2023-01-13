With eight players on the board and three scoring in double figures, Lewiston cruised to a Class 5A Inland Empire League boys basketball win against visiting Post Falls on Thursday.
Drew Hottinger (13 points), Carson Way (10) and Michael Wren (10) headed up the offense for the Bengals (10-2), who held the Trojans (2-12) to fewer than 10 points in three of the game’s four quarters.
POST FALLS (2-12)
S. Anderson 0 0-0 0, T. Ostlund 0 1-2 1, T. McLean 0 0-0 0, N. McCarthy 4 4-4 13, A. Shields 1 2-2 4, C. Craig 1 1-2 3, T. Blake 5 0-0 13, A. Bowie 0 0-0 0, C. Carver 2 0-0 4. Totals 13 8-10 38.
LEWISTON (10-2)
Rylan Gomez 0 0-0 0, Carson Way 3 3-3 10, Teigen Knewbow 1 1-1 4, Jordan Bramlet 3 1-2 8, Karson Mader 4 1-1 9, William White 2 0-0 4, Michael Wren 3 2-2 10, Drew Hottinger 6 0-0 13, Austin Lawrence 4 0-0 9. Totals 26 8-9 67.
Post Falls 8 6 17 7—38
Lewiston 18 20 19 10—67
3-point goals — Blake 3, McCarthy, Wren 2, Way, Knewbow, Bramlet, Hottinger, Lawrence.
St. John Bosco 63, Highland 50
CRAIGMONT — Torry Chmelik had a complete game with 15 points, 16 rebounds and six-and-a-half steals to help St. John Bosco of Cottonwood overcome Highland of Craigmont in Whitepine League Division II action.
The Patriots (4-3, 3-2) opened things up with their highest-scoring quarter of the season thus far for a commanding 28-11 lead, and held off a rally by the Huskies (5-3, 1-3) in the second half. Clay Weckman added another 19 points and eight boards for St. John Bosco, while Cody Wassmuth had six field goals and a 4-for-4 free throw performance to score 17.
Trevor Knowlton (18 points), Noah Watson (15) and Gage Crow (14) led the way for Highland.
ST. JOHN BOSCO (4-3, 3-2)
Cody Wassmuth 6 4-4 17, Luke Stubbers 2 1-2 5, Clay Weckman 8 1-3 19, Torry Chmelik 6 1-2 15, Levi Wassmuth 3 1-5 7, John Uhlenkott 0 0-0 0, Conner Nuxoll 0 0-0 0, Sam Weckman 0 0-0 0, Noah Beckman 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 8-16 63.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (5-3, 1-3)
Jackson Smith 1 0-0 3, Trevor Knowlton 9 0-1 18, Rhett Crow 0 0-0 0, Aiden Miller 0 0-2 0, Noah Watson 6 3-6 15, Gage Crow 4 6-8 14. Totals 20 9-17 50.
St. John Bosco 28 10 10 15—63
Highland 11 9 13 17—50
3-point goals — Weckman 2, Chmelik 2, C. Wassmuth, Smith.
JV — St. John Bosco def. Highland.
Timberline 62, Nezperce 36
NEZPERCE — Post Gavin Christopherson totaled 27 points for Timberline of Weippe to lead the Spartans to victory against Nezperce in Whitepine League Division II play.
Timberline (3-6, 1-3) held a competitive 25-19 lead through the opening quarter, then thoroughly took control of the game in the second and third. Logan Hunter (16 points) and Parker Brown (13) made significant point contributions of their own.
For the Nighthawks (3-7, 0-5), Mason Dove scored a team-high nine.
“We just picked up the defensive intensity and rebounding in the second and third, and were able to create some turnovers and points off of turnovers,” Timberline coach Jason Hunter said. “We also executed really well in the post.”
TIMBERLINE-WEIPPE (3-6, 1-3)
Ares Mabberly 0 0-0 0, Parker Brown 5 0-0 13, Jude Nelson 1 0-0 2, Saimone Tuikolovatu 1 0-0 2, Gavin Christopherson 13 0-0 27, Logan Hunter 6 4-6 16, Rylan West 1 0-0 2, Justice Richardson 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 4-6 62.
NEZPERCE (8-5, 2-3)
Tanner Johnson 2 1-4 5, Tristan Currall 0 0-0 0, Nic Kirkland 2 1-2 5, Owen Tiegs 1 2-2 5, Aidan McLeod 3 0-0 7, Zane Wilcox 1 2-4 5, Mason Dove 3 2-2 9, Justin Meacham 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 8-14 36.
Timberline 25 16 19 2—62
Nezperce 19 6 4 7—36
3-point goals — Brown 3, Christopherson, Dove, Wilcox, Tiegs, McLeod.
Council 74, Salmon River 33
COUNCIL, Idaho — Salmon River of Riggins hit five 3-point goals as a team to none for Council, but the Savages found themselves otherwise-outmatched in Long Pin Conference play.
Gabe Zavala had a team-high 13 points for Salmon River (0-10, 0-4). The host Lumberjacks (7-4, 5-0) had four players log double-digit scoring outputs.
SALMON RIVER (0-10, 0-4)
Gabe Zavala 5 1-3 13, Cordell Bovey 3 0-0 8, Riley Davis 2 0-0 5, Tyrus Swift 0 0-0 0, Aaron Markley 3 1-2 7. Totals 13 2-5 33.
COUNCIL (7-4, 5-0)
W. Vining 7 1-1 15, M. Goodwin 2 1-2 5, P. McLinn 4 0-0 8, T. Laine 1 0-0 2, D. Bingham 6 2-2 14, M. Glenn 4 2-2 10, J. Gipe 6 1-3 13, G. Fielinski 0 0-0 0, D. McLinn 2 3-4 7. Totals 32 10-14 74.
Salmon River 10 6 9 8—33
Council 18 23 19 14—74
3-point goals — Zavala 2, Bovey 2, Davis.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALLLapwai 53, Kamiah 20
LAPWAI — Eight players got on the board and three scored in double digits for the host Wildcats, who held Kamiah to single-digit point outputs in all four quarters en route to a Whitepine League Division I victory.
Lauren Gould notched a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds for Lapwai (14-1, 7-0), while Skylin Parrish scored a game-high 15, and Jaelyn McCormack-Marks added another 12. For the Kubs (9-3, 7-2), Mariah Porter led the way with nine points.
KAMIAH (9-3, 7-2)
Emma Krogh 0 0-0 0, Laney Landmark 0 3-4 3, Reesa Loewen 0 0-0 0, Kelsey Hunt 0 0-3 0, Mariah Porter 2 3-4 9, Addison Skinner 0 0-0 0, Karlee Skinner 0 0-0 0, Logan Landmark 2 0-2 4, Ashlyn Schoening 1 1-2 4, Ragen Farris 0 0-0 0. Totals 5 7-15 20.
LAPWAI (14-1, 7-0)
Jaelyn McCormack-Marks 5 0-0 12, Jordyn McCormack-Marks 2 0-0 4, Amasone George 1 0-0 2, Skylin Parrish 5 1-2 15, Lauren Gould 5 2-4 12, Jayden Leighton 1 0-0 2, Taya Yearout 0 0-2 0, Qubilah Mitchell 2 0-2 4, Madden Bisbee 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 3-10 53.
Kamiah 2 9 4 5—20
Lapwai 17 13 7 16—53
3-point goals — Porter 2, Schoening, Parrish 4, Ja. McCormack-Marks 2.
JV — Kamiah def. Lapwai.
St. John Bosco 37, Highland 19
CRAIGMONT — Sarah Waters and Julia Wassmuth littered the stat sheets to help St. John Bosco of Cottonwood top Highland of Craigmont in Whitepine League Division II play.
Waters had 16 points, 11 rebounds and eight steals, while Wassmuth totaled 14 points, eight steals and eight boards for the Patriots (2-7, 1-4), who took over with a 13-4 third-quarter push. Kylee Beck led the Huskies (0-9, 0-4) with five points.
ST. JOHN BOSCO (2-7, 1-4)
Julia Wassmuth 6 2-6 14, Vivian Duhlsrad 1 0-0 2, Clara Uhlenkott 0 0-0 0, Serinah Palmer 2 1-4 5, Maleah Cummings 0 0-0 0, Sarah Waters 6 3-9 16, Noelle Chmelik 0 0-0 0, Rachel Soinnen 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 6-19 37.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (0-9, 0-4)
Kaylee Owens 2 0-0 4, Hanna Smith 2 0-0 4, Shaylee Stamper 0 1-2 1, Kenzie Hix 0 1-2 1, Jaylen Brunzel 0 0-0 0, Kindle Thomason 0 0-0 0, Laney Bovey 1 0-0 2, Kylee Beck 2 1-2 5, Ashlin Miller 1 0-0 2, Shyanne Stamper 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 3-6 19.
St. John Bosco 5 9 13 10—37
Highland 5 4 4 6—19
3-point goals — Waters.
Prairie 65, Clearwater Valley 29
KOOSKIA — Tara Schlader and Kristin Wemhoff had big performances to help Prairie of Cottonwood top Clearwater Valley of Kooskia in Whitepine League Division I play.
Schlader totaled 18 points and a whopping 20 rebounds, while Wemhoff had a team-high 20 points along with eight steals and six assists. The Pirates (10-3, 6-1) totaled 25 steals in the victory and got nine different players on the board.
Shada Edwards of Clearwater Valley (6-9, 3-6) led all scorers with 22 points.
PRAIRIE (10-3, 6-1)
Lexi Schumacher 3 1-2 9, Kristin Wemhoff 9 1-3 20, Riley Enneking 0 0-0 0, Tara Schlader 9 0-0 18, Sydney Shears 1 0-0 2, Alli Geis 1 1-2 3, Kaylie Lockett 1 0-0 3, Hailey Hanson 1 0-0 3, Sage Elven 1 1-2 3, Kylie Schumacher 2 0-1 4. Totals 28 4-10 65.
CLEARWATER VALLEY (6-9, 3-6)
Taya Pfefferkorn 2 0-1 4, Shada Edwards 8 1-1 22, Jada Schilling 0 0-0 0, Seasha Reuben 0 0-0 0, Kashlynn Funderburg 1 0-0 2, Trinity Yocum 0 1-2 1. Totals 11 2-4 29.
Prairie 21 19 17 8—65
Clearwater Valley 6 6 9 8—29
3-point goals — Schumacher 2, Wemhoff, Lockett, Hanson, Edwards 5.
Potlatch 52, Troy 17
POTLATCH — All six Loggers to see playing time got on the board while Potlatch suppressed the visiting Trojans’ offense in Whitepine League Division I play.
Potlatch (10-4, 6-2) was boosted by 16 points from Tayva McKinney and 13 from Jordan Reynolds. The Loggers held Troy to only two points apiece in the first and fourth quarters.
Dericka Morgan notched a team-high 11 points for Troy (2-10, 1-7).
TROY (2-10, 1-7)
Hailey van Pelt 0 0-0 0, Dancia Salerno 0 0-0 0, Olivia Tyler 1 2-2 4, Katelynn Moore 0 0-1 0, Katie Gray 0 0-2 0, Alaura Hawley 0 1-3 1, Laura House 0 0-0 0, Bethany Phillis 0 1-2 1, Gretchen Fiedler 0 0-0 0, Dericka Morgan 5 0-0 11, Alexis Wolverton . Totals 6 4-10.
POTLATCH (10-4, 6-2)
Brianna Winther 1 1-2 3, Brooklyn Mitchell 2 0-0 4, Tayva McKinney 7 2-7 16, Jaylee Fry 4 0-2 9, Bailyn Anderson 3 1-4 7, Jordan Reynolds 5 3-4 13. Totals 22 7-19 52.
Troy 2 8 5 2—17
Potlatch 17 9 16 10—52
3-point goals — Morgan, Fry.
Genesee 51, Logos 29
GENESEE — Chloe Grieser finished with 16 points as the Bulldogs scored 20 of the first 24 points of the game en route to a Whitepine League Division I win against the Knights of Moscow.
“I thought we played a complete game, which you don’t always do,” Genesee coach Greg Hardie said. “They played really well together, and that was good to see.”
Riley Leseman had five 3-pointers and all 15 of her total points in the first half for the Bulldogs (8-7, 4-4).
Sara Casebolt led Logos (0-12, 0-9) with 11 points.
LOGOS (0-12, 0-9)
Sara Casebolt 4 2-3 11, Katie Monjure 1 0-0 2, Varomi Taylor 0 1-2 1, Emily Bowen 1 0-0 2, Elena Spillman 2 0-4 4, Grace VanderPloeg 3 1-2 7, Lizzie Crawford 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 4-11 29.
GENESEE (8-7, 4-4)
Riley Leseman 5 0-0 15, Monica Seubert 3 0-4 6, Rory Mayer 0 0-0 0, Kirsten Flodin 0 0-0 0, Audrey Barber 2 0-2 4, Shelby Hanson 0 0-0 0, Isabelle Monk 2 0-0 5, Chloe Grieser 5 3-7 16, Mia Scharnhorst 0 0-0 0, Kendra Meyer 1 0-0 3, Sophie Johnson 0 0-0 0, Sydney Banks 1 0-1 2. Totals 19 3-14 51.
Logos 4 7 11 7—29
Genesee 20 10 12 9—51
3-point goals — Casebolt, Leseman 5, Grieser 3, Monk, Meyer.
JV — Genesee def. Logos.
Post Falls 71, Lewiston 49
Lewiston’s Zoie Kessinger had four 3-point goals, shot 2-for-2 from the foul line, and led all scorers with 20 points, but the Bengals were soundly defeated by visiting Post Falls in Class 5A Inland Empire League play.
Reese DeGroot also reached double figures for Lewiston (5-9, 2-3) with 10 points, while Capri Sims (17 points), Kinlee McLean (16) and Brooklyn Brennan (15) all did so for the unbeaten Trojans (16-0, 4-0).
POST FALLS (16-0, 4-0)
Kinlee McLean 6 0-0 16, Katie Berg 1 0-0 2, Kailee Walton 3 0-0 7, Ellie McGowan 0 0-0 0, Brooklynn Brennan 5 5-8 15, Capri Sims 7 2-3 17, Letti Asper 4 1-2 9, Myckenzie Mitley 1 3-3 5, Kaelynn Miller 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 11-16 71.
LEWISTON (5-9, 2-3)
Sydney Arellano 0 0-0 0, Reese DeGroot 4 1-3 10, Bre Albright 1 0-0 2, Dilynn Albright 0 0-0 0, Addison McKarcher 3 1-3 7, Zoie Kessinger 7 2-2 20, Maddi Jackson 0 0-0 0, Lilly Samuels 1 0-0 2, Savanah Burke 4 0-0 8. Totals 20 4-8 49.
Post Falls 21 25 6 19—71
Lewiston 10 22 10 7—49
3-point goals — McLean 4, Walton, Sims, Kessinger 4, DeGroot.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLINGPomeroy competes in league meet
DAVENPORT, Wash. — Three Pomeroy wrestlers competed in their second league meet of the year at Davenport High School.
Curtis Winona went 1-1 at 182 pounds. Peyton Cannon (160) and Nick Hastings (195) also wrestled for the Pirates.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCERMinniss picked in NWSL draft
PHILADELPHIA — Former Washington State defender Mykiaa Minniss was taken by the Kansas City Current in the third round of the National Women’s Soccer League draft.
Minniss started all 92 matches in her college career, earning four All-Pac-12 honors, and was a two-time United Soccer Coaches All-Pacific Region honoree as a center back.
“This is well deserved, and Mykiaa is prepared and ready for the next step in the NWSL,” WSU coach Todd Shulenberger said in a news release.
This is the fourth consecutive year a Cougar player has been selected in the draft.
NEWSLCSC’s Pemberton chair-elect for Cascade
Lewis-Clark State College president Cynthia Pemberton was selected as chair-elect for the Cascade Conference’s council of presidents, it was announced.
She will serve a two-year term, then ascend to be the chairperson in spring 2024, succeeding Bushnell president Joe Womack. As chair, she will represent the conference on the NAIA council of presidents.
Pemberton has served as LCSC’s president since July 1, 2018.