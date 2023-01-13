With eight players on the board and three scoring in double figures, Lewiston cruised to a Class 5A Inland Empire League boys basketball win against visiting Post Falls on Thursday.

Drew Hottinger (13 points), Carson Way (10) and Michael Wren (10) headed up the offense for the Bengals (10-2), who held the Trojans (2-12) to fewer than 10 points in three of the game’s four quarters.

