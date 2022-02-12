In an event that doubled as a retirement celebration for two Bengal assistants, the Lewiston boys basketball team pulled out a 55-45 Inland Empire League win Friday against Moscow.
“This was a big night for us,” Lewiston coach Jayson Ulrich said. “We honored coach (Shawn) Nilsson and (Dave) Cornelia on 30 years of coaching — they’re retiring at the end of the year and it was added motivation for the night.”
Lewiston’s victory was a tale of one quarter. The teams’ relative scoring outputs were within a point either way in every period except the second, which saw the Bengals (12-8) outscore the Bears 21-12.
“We had a good run at the end of the second quarter,” Ulrich said. “We had good starts and ends to each quarter, which was nice.”
The Bengals were efficient, totaling nine steals and 13 assists while making only six turnovers.
“Defensively, Cruz Hepburn was awesome tonight,” Ulrich said. “He got the best of (Bryden) Brown, who’s a great shooter, and he blanketed him all night. He’s a really, really great shooter, and Cruz just blanketed him all night. He did a really great job.”
Brown led Moscow (14-6) with 13 points, while Braydon Forsman provided 17 points and five rebounds for Lewiston.
MOSCOW (14-6)
Bryden Brown 5 0-0 13, Dylan Rehder 0 0-0 0, Cody Isakson 2 2-2 7, Taylor Strong 3 4-4 10, Zac Skinner 1 0-1 2, Ian Hillman 3 2-2 9, Cody Wilson 0 2-2 2, Sam Kees 1 0-0 2, Barrett Abendroth 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 10-11 45.
LEWISTON (12-8)
Chanse Eke 1 0-0 2, Jace McKarcher 1 0-0 2, Aiden Hottinger 0 0-0 0, Cruz Hepburn 1 4-4 6, Braydon Forsman 6 2-2 17, James White 3 0-0 6, Carson Way 1 3-4 5, Austin Lawrence 1 0-0 3, Michael Wren 2 0-0 5, Drew Hottinger 3 2-2 9. Totals 19 11-12 55.
Moscow 8 12 15 10—45
Lewiston 9 21 16 9—55
3-point goals — Brown 3, Isakson, Hillman, Forsmann 3, Hottinger, Wren, Lawrence.
JV — Lewiston def. Moscow.
Pullman 62, West Valley 43
PULLMAN — The Greyhounds clinched the Class 2A Greater Spokane League regular-season title with a rubber-match victory against the Eagles of Spokane Valley.
Jaedyn Brown poured in 16 points for Pullman (18-2, 9-1), while Grayson Hunt added 11 more. Turner Livingston of West Valley (18-4, 7-3) led all scorers with 19 points.
“We were just very well balanced tonight,” Pullman coach Craig Brantner said. “I also think this was our best defensive effort of the year.”
The Greyhounds are the top seed for the Class 2A district tournament which begins next week and earns a first-round bye.
WEST VALLEY-SPOKANE VALLEY (18-4, 7-3)
Matt Buck 0 0-0 0, Ashton Zettle 0 0-0 0, Kamron Holley 0 0-0 0, Jackson Harty 3 0-0 6, Ben Fried 1 0-0 2, Rosko Schroeder 1 3-6 6, John Austin 0 0-0 0, Turner Livingston 5 7-7 19, Raesean Eaton 0 0-0 0, Grady Walker 3 1-2 10. Totals 13 11-15 43.
PULLMAN (18-2, 9-1)
Grayson Hunt 4 3-6 11, Payton Rogers 3 0-0 7, Tanner Barbour 4 0-0 8, Riley Pettitt 0 0-0 0, Thomas Cole 4 1-1 9, Jaedyn Brown 7 0-0 16, Champ Powaukee 4 1-2 9, Tyler Elbracht 0 0-1 0, Dane Sykes 0 0-0 0, E Lee 0 0-0 0, A Hunt 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 5-10 62.
West Valley 10 15 9 9—43
Pullman 19 10 18 15—62
3-point goals — Brown 2, Rogers, Walker 3, Livingston 2, Schroeder.
Lapwai 66, Potlatch 37
LAPWAI — The Wildcats defeated the Potlatch Loggers in Whitepine League Division I play to cap off an undefeated regular season.
Lapwai (21-0, 14-0) handled Potlatch (12-8, 7-6) despite attempting no free throws. However, the Wildcats made 10 3-pointers in the contest.
Mason Brown led Lapwai scoring with 20 points. Titus Yearout provided 14 points and eight assists for the Wildcats, Kase Wynott racked up 18 points and three steals, and AJ Ellenwood had six points and 11 rebounds. For Potlatch, Jaxon Vowels notched a team-high 13 points.
“We didn’t come out with as much energy as we’d like to to start off the game,” Lapwai coach Zachary Eastman said. “We got a lot of momentum off the bench from Mason Brown. He shot the ball really well and had a shot from the corner and shot perfect from three and had 13 in the second quarter.”
POTLATCH (12-8. 7-6)
Jack Clark 4 1-1 9 , Jaxon Vowels 5 1-2 13 , Tyler Howard 3 0-0 6 , Patrick McManus 2 1-4 5 , Sam Barnes 1 0-0 2 , Logan Whitney 1 0-0 2 , Logan Amos 0 0-0 0 . Totals 16 3-7 37.
LAPWAI (21-0, 14-0)
Titus Yearout 6 0-0 14, Kross Taylor 1 0-0 3, AJ Ellenwood 3 0-0 6, Kase Wynott 8 0-0 18, Ahlius Yearout 1 0-0 3, Chris Brown 1 0-0 2, Mason Brown 8 0-0 20. Totals 28 0-0 66.
Potlatch 5 9 15 8—37
Lapwai 14 25 19 8—66
3-point goals — Brown 4, Wynott 2, T. Yearout 2, A. Yearout, Taylor, Vowels 2.
JV — Lapwai 65, Potlatch 29
Clarkston 81, East Valley 38
The Bantams racked up a season-high 14 3-point goals to seal second place in the Class 2A Greater Spokane League regular-season standings with a demolition of the visiting Knights of Spokane Valley.
Xavier Santana converted eight 3-pointers and totaled 32 points for Clarkston (13-6, 7-3), while Austin Steinwand scored another 20. Landon Taylor was “extremely good defensively for us,” according to Clarkston coach Justin Jones, and added six points to boot.
“The real emphasis tonight was to make sure we were playing as fast as we can and hit guys who were open,” Jones said. “It’s nice to see that happen.”
The Bantams have a bye in the first round of the district tournament.
EAST VALLEY-SPOKANE VALLEY (7-13, 3-7)
J. Stevens 7 1-3 21, D. Wilkinson 1 0-0 2, D. Layne 0 1-2 1, E. Cloud 1 0-0 2, L. Holecek 4 0-0 9, N. H. 1 0-0 3. Totals 14 2-5 38.
CLARKSTON (13-6, 7-3)
Xavier Santana 12 0-1 32, Landon Taylor 3 0-0 6, Cymon Boardman 2 0-0 6, Carter Steinwand 0 0-0 0, Dawson Blunt 0 2-3 2, Conrad Dudley 2 0-0 4, Austin Steinwand 7 2-2 20, Ian Moore 2 0-0 4, Zander Van Tine 3 0-0 7. Totals 31 4-6 81.
East Valley 12 8 13 5—38
Clarkston 27 17 20 17—18
3-point goals — Stevens 6, H., Holecek Santana 8, Steinwand 4, Boardman 2, Z. Van Tine.
Logos 63, Prairie 55
MOSCOW — Seniors Will Casebolt, Roman Nuttbrock and Jasper Whitling combined for 51 points to lead Logos of Moscow to a senior night triumph against Whitepine League Division I rival Prairie of Cottonwood.
Casebolt finished with 18 points and made nine rebounds, while Nuttbrock scored 17 and Whitling had 16. Ben Druffel (five points), Aiden Elmore (four) and Kenny Kline were also playing their last career regular-season home game with the Knights (11-6, 9-5), who rode an early lead to victory.
“A really great night for our seniors,” Logos coach Joe Casebolt said.
Zach Rambo had a huge outing for Prairie (14-5, 9-5), scoring 35 points off 12 field goals and a 9-of-10 free throw showing.
With the win, Logos ties Prairie for third place in the regular-season standings.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (14-5, 9-5)
Wyatt Ross 2 3-4 7, Lane Schumacher 2 0-0 6, Shane Hanson 1 2-2 4, Zach Rambo 12 9-10 35, Lee Forsmann 0 1-2 1, Colton McElroy 0 0-0 0, Morgan Poxleitner 0 0-0 0, Noah Behler 1 0-0 2, Matthew Wemhoff 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 15-18 55.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (11-6, 9-5)
Jack Driskill 0 0-0 0, Kenny Kline 0 0-0 0, Aiden Elmore 2 0-0 4, Will Casebolt 7 1-2 18, Jasper Whitling 6 1-5 16, Seamus Wilson 1 0-0 3, Roman Nuttbrock 5 6-7 17, Ben Druffel 2 1-1 5, Garrett Farrell 0 0-0 0, Zach Atwood 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 9-15 63.
Prairie 8 11 16 20—55
Logos 16 13 13 21—63
3-point goals — Rambo 2, Schumacher 2, Casebolt 3, Whitling 3, Nuttbrock, Wilson.
JV — Prairie def. Logos.
Kamiah 62, Troy 23
KAMIAH — On senior night at Kamiah, the Kubs sealed a second-place finish in Whitepine League Division I standings with a rout of Troy.
Seniors Kavan Mercer (15 points), Luke Krogh (10), Jack Wilkins (seven points), Kendrick Wheeler (six) and Colby Hix (two) all got on the board in their final regular-season home game with Kamiah (16-5, 11-3).
The Kubs roared to a 22-3 lead in the opening quarter to set the tone. Coach Aaron Skinner said Kamiah piled up points by forcing a host of turnovers, “running the floor and getting the ball off to people that were open.”
Joseph Bendel led the Trojans (3-17, 0-14) with nine points.
“A good way to send the seniors out,” Skinner said. “They all played incredibly hard.”
TROY (3-17, 0-14)
Eli Stoner 1 0-0 2, Joseph Bendel 4 0-2 9, Joseph Doumit 0 0-0 0, Kaiden Strunk 0 0-0 0, Noah Johnson 2 0-0 4, Chandler Blazzard 0 0-0 0, Boden Demeerleer 0 0-0 0, Samuel Stoner 0 0-0 0, Brody Patrick 1 1-1 3, Dominic Holden 2 0-0 5. Totals 10 1-3 23.
KAMIAH (16-5, 11-3)
Kavan Mercer 7 0-0 15, Luke Krogh 3 3-5 10, David Kludt 4 0-0 9, Jack Wilkins 3 0-0 7, Everett Skinner 1 0-0 2, Brady Cox 4 1-2 9, Tug Loughran 0 0-0 0, Kaden DeGroot 1 0-0 2, Will Millage 0 0-0 0, Colby Hix 1 0-0 2, Kendrick Wheeler 2 2-2 6. Totals 26 6-9 62.
Troy 3 9 7 4—23
Kamiah 22 12 20 8—62
3-point goals — Bendel, Holden, Mercer, Krogh, Kludt, Wilkins.
JV — Kamiah 67, Troy 24.
Timberline 34, Genesee 32
WEIPPE — A Genesee buzzer-beater attempt from deep 3-point range narrowly rattled out and Timberline of Weippe held on for a nonleague victory on senior night for the Bulldogs.
Micah Nelson and Jaron Christopherson were playing their final regular-season home game with the Spartans (10-9).
The Bulldogs (4-14) led 14-11 through the first quarter, but the momentum tilted slightly in Timberline’s favor thereafter.
“It was a defensive battle,” Timberline coach Jason Hunter said. “...We just had really good defensive intensity and rebounding — got a little bit of a lead, made a couple of free throws.”
Parker Brown (11 points) and Logan Hunter (10) led offensive production for the Spartans, while Cameron Meyer sunk five 3s for Genesee and provided half the team’s total at 16 points.
GENESEE (4-14)
Cameron Meyer 5 1-2 16, Derek Zenner 0 0-0 0, Sam Stewart 1 2-4 4, Jacob Krick 0 0-0 0, Jack Johnson 1 4-6 6, Derek Burt 3 0-2 6. Totals 10 7-14 32.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (10-9)
Parker Brown 3 4-7 11, Micah Nelson 0 1-2 1, Logan Hunter 4 2-3 10, Jaron Christopherson 0 0-0 0, Rylan West 1 0-0 2, Gavin Christopherson 5 0-0 10. Totals 13 7-12 34.
Genesee 14 7 8 3—32
Timberline 11 9 10 4—34
3-point goals — Meyer 5, Brown.
St. John Bosco 48, Meadows Valley 37
COTTONWOOD — In a makeup game for a weather-related postponement early in the season, the Patriots of Cottonwood were deadlocked with Meadows Valley of New Meadows through three quarters before exploding in the fourth to seal a nonleague victory.
Cody Wassmuth shot 5-for-5 from the field and 4-for-4 from the foul line to lead the way for St. John Bosco (8-7) with 14 points, while Tory Chmelik (11) and Levi Wassmuth (10) made their own double-digit contributions. Cody Padgett provided a team-high 13 points for Meadows Valley (1-18).
“We pressed a little bit in the fourth quarter; got some steals,” St. John Bosco coach Alex Frei said. “Elijah (Rauzi) and Stallone (Hoene) and Sam (Weckman) were up front pressing them and getting some steals and putting some bucfkets in toward the end. That pressure helped us get those last points that we needed to separate a little bit.”
MEADOWS VALLEY-NEW MEADOWS
Joseph Padgett 0 0-0 0, Cason Priddy 4 0-2 11, Anthony Larrea 1 0-1 2, Dylan Gwinn 0 0-0 0, Dylan Jernigan 2 1-4 5, Cody Padgett 5 0-0 13, Koby Rivas 3 0-0 6. Totals 15 1-7 37.
ST. JOHN BOSCO-COTTONWOOD (8-7)
Elijah Rauzi 1 0-0 2, Cody Wassmuth 5 4-4 14, Luke Stubbers 1 0-0 2, Stallone Hoene 0 1-4 1, Clay Weckman 1 1-2 4, Torry Chmelik 5 0-1 11, Levi Wassmuth 5 0-0 10, Dustin Kaschmitter 1 0-0 2, Sam Weckman 1 0-2 2. Totals 20 6-13 48
Meadows Valley 8 8 13 8—37
St. John Bosco 8 13 8 19—48
3-point goals — C. Padgett 3, Priddy 3, C. Weckman, Chmelik.
St. Maries 40, Orofino 33
OROFINO — The Maniacs could not quite recover from a slow start in a Central Idaho League contest against visiting St. Maries.
“I don’t think we could have played any worse the first quarter,” Orofino coach Rocky Barlow said. “After that, we came back. ”
The Maniacs (6-5, 0-3) finished 5-for-19 from the foul line. Joel Scott totaled a team-high 12 points for Orofino, while Greyson Sands scored 14 for the Lumberjacks (14-2, 3-0).
ST. MARIES (14-2, 3-0)
Tristan Gentry-Nelson 3 2-4 8, Greyson Sands 6 0-1 14, Coleman Ross 2 0-0 4, Connor Wolfe 0 0-0 0, Jared Badgett 0 0-0 0, Sean Elliott 0 0-0 0, Trace Wicks 1 0-0 2, Tyler Renner 1 0-2 2, Colby Renner 3 0-0 6, Tristun Hill 1 2-2 4. Totals 17 4-9 40.
OROFINO (6-5, 0-3)
Easton Schneider 1 2-4 5, Nick Drobish 2 0-0 5, Slade Sneddon 3 1-5 7, Silas Naranjo 0 0-0 0, Joel Scott 6 0-1 12, Nick Graham 0 1-4 1, Reid Thomas 1 1-5 3, Loudan Cochran 0 0-0 0, Aiden Boyd 0 0-0 0, Bodey Howell 0 0-0 0, Joel Sneddon 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 5-19 33.
St. Maries 17 8 5 10—40
Orofino 5 8 13 7—33
3-point goals — Sands 2, Schneider, Drobish.
JV — St. Maries 45, Orofino 37
GIRLS BASKETBALLGarfield-Palouse 45, Pomeroy 16
PALOUSE — The Vikings swept into the Washington Class 1B district final courtesy of a semifinal rout of the Pirates.
“Our team defense was outstanding,” Gar-Pal coach Garrett Parrish said.
The Vikings (16-4) held the Pirates (13-6) to a total of only four points in the first half. Kenzi Pedersen led the Gar-Pal offense with 14 points, while Madi Cloninger made four 3-point goals to score another 12.
Keely Maves added a team-high seven points for Pomeroy.
The Pirates return to action at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday against DeSales in an elimination game at Dayton High School. The Vikings face Colton in the district final at 5 p.m. next Friday at Dayton.
POMEROY (13-6)
Jillian Herres 1 0-0 3, Chase Caruso 0 0-0 0, Keely Maves 2 3-4 7, Kiersten Bartles 0 0-0 0, Jadence Gingerich 0 0-0 0, Hailee Brewer 1 0-0 2, Elizabeth Ruchert 1 2-2 4. Totals 5 5-6 16.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (16-4)
Kara Blomgren 2 0-0 5, Zoe Laughary 0 0-0 0, Kennedy Cook 0 0-0 0, Madi Cloninger 4 0-0 12, Mak Collier 1 2-4 4, Maci Brantner 5 0-0 10, Kenzi Pedersen 4 5-6 14. Totals 16 7-10 45.
Pomeroy 2 2 5 7—16
Garfield-Palouse 10 8 14 13—45
3-point goals — Herres, Cloninger 4, Blomgren, Pedersen.
Colton 47, Oakesdale 23
COLTON — The Wildcats were able to soundly defeat the Nighthawks in a Class 1B district tournament semifinal.
Colton (18-2) had more than half its scoring come from Maggie Meyer, who recorded 25 points. Oakesdale (7-9) was not able to keep up, with score leader Marilla Hockett recording nine points.
“Defensively, I thought Kyndra Stout, Maggie Meyer, and Kaydee Heitstuman all played great defensively for us tonight,” Colton coach Clark Vining said. “They were keys to our victory. Our defense as a whole was the key to our win tonight.”
OAKESDALE (7-9)
Emily Dingman 0 0-0 0, Marilla Hockett 2 4-4 9, Bradyn Henley 2 1-4 5, Lucy Hockett 1 0-0 2, Jenna Rawls 0 1-2 1, Kaylee Hinnenkamp 1 2-2 6. Totals 6 8-12 23.
COLTON (18-2)
Holly Heitstuman 1 0-0 3, Maggie Meyer 10 3-4 25, Mary Pluid 1 0-0 2, Kyndra Stout 1 0-0 2, Kaydee Heitstuman 0 0-0 0, Clair Moehrle 0 0-0 0, Sydni Whitcomb 1 0-0 2, Lola Baerlocher 5 0-0 13, Grace Kuhle 0 0-0 0, Ellen Nollmeyer 0 0-0 0, Leah Musson 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 3-4 47.
Oakesdale 5 4 3 11—23
Colton 16 12 10 9—47
3-point goals — Baerlocher 3, Meyer 2, Heistuman, Hinnenkamp 2, M. Hockett.
Clarkston 67, East Valley 17
Erika Pickett had nine of her 15 points in the first half as the host Bantams wrapped up the second seed in the upcoming district tournament with a blowout of the Knights at Kramer Gym.
“All of our girls got to play a good amount of minutes each,” Clarkston assistant Pat Sobotta said. “It was a good team effort.”
Kendall Wallace added 10 points for Clarkston (13-6, 8-2), which earned a first-round bye in the district tournament. The Bantams held leads of 26-9, 46-15 and 54-15 at the quarter breaks.
Clarkston finished 26-of-60 (43.3 percent) from the field, including 8-for-20 (40 percent) from 3-point range.
EAST VALLEY-SPOKANE VALLEY (0-17, 0-9)
Johnson 1 0-0 3, Syron 1 0-0 2, Rasmussen 1 0-0 3, Xiong 1 0-0 3, Ervin 1 0-0 3, Lyons-Huss 1 0-0 3. Totals 6 0-0 17.
CLARKSTON (13-6, 8-2)
Erika Pickett 6 1-1 15, Maggie Ogden 2 1-2 5, Alyssa Whittle 3 0-0 6, Avah Griner 1 4-4 7, Nani Woodbury 1 0-0 2, Kendall Wallace 4 0-0 10, Alahondra Perez 1 0-0 3, Eloise Teasley 2 0-0 4, Lexi Villavicencio 2 0-0 6, Ryann Combs 4 1-2 9, Taryn Demers 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 7-9 67.
East Valley 9 6 0 2—17
Clarkston 26 20 8 13—67
3-point goals — Johnson, Rasmussen, Xiong, Ervin, Lyons-Huss, Pickett 2, Wallace 2, Villavicencio 2, Perez, Griner.
West Valley 68, Pullman 49
PULLMAN — The Greyhounds hung close through the opening half with visiting West Valley of Spokane Valley, but the Eagles pulled away in the second half to complete an unbeaten regular-season run in Class 2A Greater Spokane League play.
Elise McDougle (17 points) and Audrey Pitzer (14) led the Hounds, while Chloe Deharo of West Valley (16-4, 10-0) topped all scorers with 29 points, sinking five 3-point goals and 4-of-4 free throws.
Pullman (7-13, 6-4) begins district tournament play at 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against East Valley.
WEST VALLEY-SPOKANE VALLEY (16-4, 10-0)
Isabel Hilsabeck 1 0-0 3, Chloe Deharo 10 4-4 29, Molly Fisher 0 1-2 1, Aubrey Lobdell 3 1-2 8, Abbie Sicilia 3 0-0 6, Madison Carr 2 3-4 7, Rylen Palmer 1 0-0 2, Aliyah Henry 5 0-0 12. Totals 25 9-12 68.
PULLMAN (7-13, 6-4)
Elise McDougle 6 2-2 17, Audrey Pitzer 6 0-2 14, Lacie Sines 2 0-0 5, Ava Petrino 3 0-0 9, Marissa Carper 0 0-0 0, Shelby Paul 0 0-0 0, Suhailey Reyes 0 0-0 0, Sehra Singh 2 0-0 4, Ryliann Bednar 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 2-4 49.
West Valley 21 11 17 19—68
Pullman 15 12 10 12—49
3-point goals — Deharo 5, Henry 2, Lobdell, McDougle 3, Petrino 3, Pitzer 2, Sines.
WRESTLINGMoscow taken down in home finale
MOSCOW — The Moscow wrestling team registered six wins but fell 49-36 to Sandpoint in the Bears’ home finale for the season.
Winning for Moscow were Keira Zimmerman (106), Skyla Zimmerman (113); Jason Swam (120), Aidan Prakash (132), Diego Deaton (145) and Eli Lyon (152). Deaton won by forfeit, and the other five by pin.
“I know we came up on the short end, but our kids were really tough,” Moscow wrestling coach Pat Amos said. “We wrestled hard and battled and we had a great crowd for senior night. I really couldn’t ask for more from my wrestlers.”
98 — Andrew Duke (S) by forfeit; 106 — Keira Zimmerman (M) p. Gavin Clifton 3:55; 113 — Skyla Zimmerman (M) p. Emma Garman 1:06; 120 — Jason Swam (M) p. Gavyn Billington 1:26; 126 — Forest Ambridge (S) p. Kai Reynolds 1:55; 132 — Aidan Prakash (M) p. Wyatt Marker 4:20; 138 — Shane Sherrill (S) maj. dec. James Greene 18-6; 145 — Diego Deaton (M) by forfeit; 152 — Eli Lyon (M) p. Matthew Clifton 0:48; 160 — Christian Troumbley-Karkoski (S) by forfeit; 170 — Calvin Hinds (S) p. Micah Harder 1:29; 182 — Blake Sherrill (S) p. Wyatt Hartig 2:52; 195 — Austin Smith (S) dec. Isaiah Murphy 8-6; 220 — Carson Bosse by forfeit; 285 — Gavin Walters (S) p. Oscar Kearney 3:05.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLWSU adds player from portal
PULLMAN — The Washington State volleyball team has announced the addition of Laura Jansen from the transfer portal.
Jansen, who played the past four years at Arkansas-Little Rock, is a two-time first-team All-Sun Belt Conference honoree. She became the 10th Trojan player to record 1,000 career kills. Jansen had 1,098 kills, 882 digs, 182 blocks and 59 aces in her time at UALR.
“She brings a lot of experience and depth to our outside hitter position,” Cougars coach Jen Greeny said in a news release. “Not only is she a great volleyball player, but a fabulous young woman.”
She has one year of eligibility remaining.