COEUR D’ALENE — In an Inland Empire League game pitting two of Idaho’s top-ranked high school boys basketball teams, Lewiston battled back from a slow start but never quite closed the gap against unbeaten Lake City of Coeur d’Alene, suffering a 67-56 defeat to the Timberwolves on Thursday.
Lake City (12-0, 2-0) was ranked No. 1 in the most recent Idaho Class 5A state media poll and the Bengals (11-2, 1-1) came in at No. 4.
The Bengals scored only two points in the opening quarter and fell into a quick 12-point hole. They closed the gap to 31-24 by halftime and pulled within a possession midway through the third quarter, only for the Timberwolves to edge away again late.
“We just couldn’t throw (the ball) into the ocean to start,” Lewiston coach Jayson Ulrich said. “The beauty of these guys is, they didn’t back down. ... We just battled and battled and battled. Lake City is a very well-put-together team.”
Chanse Eke headed up the Bengal offense with 20 points, while Braydon Forsman scored 16 and had six rebounds. Blake Buchanan was the top Lake City scorer at 16.
“If we don’t have a two-point first quarter, it could be a totally different game,” Ulrich said.
LEWISTON (11-2, 1-1)
Chanse Eke 7 3-3 20, Jace McKarcher 2 1-1 5, Aiden Hottinger 2 0-0 6, Cruz Hepburn 0 0-0 0, Braydon Forsman 6 1-2 16, James White 5 0-0 10, Carson Way 1 0-0 2, Austin Lawrence 0 0-0 0, Michael Wren 0 0-0 0, Drew Hottinger 2 0-0 4. Totals 25 5-6 56.
LAKE CITY-COEUR D’ALENE (12-0, 2-0)
Blake Buchanan 4 8-10 16, Reese Strawn 1 0-0 2, Miles Jones 1 2-2 4, Cason Miller 2 0-0 5, Nathan Hocking 4 0-0 8, Zach Johnson 4 0-1 9, Kolton Mitchell 7 0-0 14, Deacon Kiesbuy 3 0-0 9. Totals 26 10-13 67.
Lewiston 2 22 15 17—56
Lake City 14 17 17 19—67
3-point goals — Eke 3, Forsman 3, A. Hottinger 2, Kiesbuy 3, Miller, Johnson.
JV — Lewiston 64, Lake City 45.
Frosh — Lewiston 60, Lake City 36.
Kendrick 60, St. John Bosco 57
KENDRICK — In a back-and-forth game that was played at a pace “like a track meet,” according to Kendrick coach Tim Silflow, the Tigers overcame St. John Bosco of Cottonwood for a Whitepine League Division I victory.
Jagger Hewett led scoring for Kendrick (6-3, 5-2) with four 3-point goals and 22 total points, while Ty Koepp provided 10 points and 14 rebounds. For the Patriots (5-4, 3-2), Clay Weckman put up a game-high 29 points and Cody Wassmuth added 11.
“They’re a great team,” Silflow said of the Patriots. “They play really hard — they made it hard on our guys.”
ST. JOHN BOSCO-COTTONWOOD (5-4, 3-2)
Cody Wassmuth 4 2-2 11, Luke Stubbers 3 0-0 6, Stallone Hoene 1 0-0 2, Clay Weckman 10 5-9 29, Torry Shmelik 1 1-2 3, Dustin Kaschmitter 3 0-1 6. Totals 22 8-14 57.
KENDRICK (6-3, 5-2)
Lane Clemenhagen 1 2-4 4, Jagger Hewett 9 0-4 22, Preston Boyer 3 0-0 7, Wyatt Cook 3 3-4 9, Mason Kimberling 1 0-0 2, Brock Boyer 0 0-0 0, Ty Koepp 4 2-5 10, Dallas Morgan 3 0-0 6. Totals 24 7-17 60.
St. John Bosco 17 9 19 12—57
Kendrick 19 15 19 7—60
3-point goals — Weckman 4, Wassmuth, Hewett 4, Boyer.
Colfax 68, Northwest Christian 55
COLBERT, Wash. — Brothers John and Seth Lustig of Colfax scored 26 and 23 points, respectively, to lead the Bulldogs in a Northeast 2B League victory against Northwest Christian of Colbert.
Colfax (9-2, 2-0) made a strong start to the game, building a 23-6 lead in the opening quarter. Led by Asher West with 22 points, the Knights (7-6, 4-3) rallied to cut the deficit to seven at one stage in the fourth before Colfax pulled away again.
Coach Reece Jenkin called it a “breakout game” for younger Lustig brother Seth. Meanwhile, Damian Demler added 14 points of his own and Mason Gilchrist had four points and 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs.
COLFAX (9-2, 2-0)
Damian Demler 5 1-1 14, Carson Gray 0 0-0 0, JD Peterson 0 0-0 0, Seth Lustig 10 0-0 23, John Lustig 9 7-7 26, Bradyn Heilsberg 0 0-0 0, Mason Gilchrist 2 0-2 4, JP Wigen 0 1-2 1. Totals 26 9-12 68.
NORTHWEST CHRISTIAN-COLBERT (7-6, 4-3)
Asher West 8 5-6 22, Avi West 4 4-5 14, Ryan Waters 2 0-0 4, Titus Spuler 3 2-2 10, Joe Spuler 0 0-0 0, Aidan Tibbetts 1 2-2 5. Totals 18 13-15 55.
Colfax 23 13 13 19—68
Northwest Christian 6 18 14 17—55
3-point goals — S. Lustig 3, Demler 3, J. Lustig, Avi West 2, T. Spuler 2, Asher West, Tibbetts.
JV — Colfax def. NWC.
Cascade 61, Salmon River 44
CASCADE, Idaho — Dawson Whitney scored a game-high 22 points for Salmon River of Riggins, but the Savages fell to Cascade in Long Pin Conference play.
Tyler Thurston scored a team-high 21 points for Cascade (5-4, 3-1), and Cole Olson was also in double figures with 18.
Gabe Zavala had an additional 10 points for Salmon River.
SALMON RIVER-RIGGINS (3-8, 1-5)
Garret Shepherd 2 5-9 10, Cordell Bovey 0 1-4 1, Gabe Zavala 4 5-9 10, Tyrus Swift 0 1-3 1, Dawson Whitney 8 6-12 22. Totals 14 14-30 44.
CASCADE (5-4, 3-1)
Cole Olson 7 0-0 18, Grant Whipple 3 0-0 6, Trever Sayers 1 1-2 3, Cole Wilkins 1 1-3 3, Hayden Hall 1 1-2 3, Tyler Thurston 9 2-4 21, Stuart Derrick 0 0-0 0, Samuel Huckably 3 1-2 7. Totals 25 6-13 61.
Salmon River 13 6 10 15—44
Cascade 15 18 5 23—61
3-point goals — Davis, Zavala, Olson 4, Thurston.
Highland 48, Timberline 38
CRAIGMONT — Ty Hambly scored a game-high 21 points and added 13 rebounds in Highland of Craigmont’s Whitepine League Division II victory over Timberline.
Gage Crow provided seven rebounds and four assists for the victorious Huskies (3-6, 3-2).
Parker Brown paced the Spartans (4-7, 3-3) with 19 points.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (4-7,3-3)
Parker Brown 7 2-8 19, Micah Nelson 1 1-6 3, Logan Hunter 1 1-3 4, Rylan West 1 0-0 2, Jude Nelson 0 0-0 0, Gavin Christopherson 5 0-0 10. Totals 15 4-16 38.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (3-6, 3-2)
Ty Hambly 7 5-8 21, Gage Crow 0 0-0 0, Owen Case 1 0-0 3, Noah Watson 2 0-0 6, Ty Goeckner 4 1-3 9, Elias Crea 0 0-0 0, Carter Gion 2 0-3 4, Trevor Knowlton 1 0-0 2, Wyatt Webb 1 0-0 3. Totals 18 6-14 48.
Timberline 17 8 9 4—38
Highland 10 14 14 10—48
3-point goals — Brown 3, Hunter, Hambly 2, Watson 2, Case, Webb.
Kamiah JV 50, Nezperce 38
NEZPERCE — Kamiah’s JV outscored the Nighthawks (1-10) in each quarter of a nonleague encounter.
Complete information was not available.
Kamiah 8 14 14 14—50
Nezperce 6 12 8 12—38
CV-Genesee postponed
The Whitepine League Division I girls basketball game between Genesee and Clearwater Valley, which originally was scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Genesee, has been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols in the Bulldogs’ program.
Because the contest is within the league, the schools will have to reschedule. As of press time, no make-up date has been announced.
GIRLS BASKETBALLLake City 64, Lewiston 62
COEUR D’ALENE — The Bengals led through three quarters in a hard-fought bid to deal the Timberwolves their first Inland Empire League defeat of the season, but ultimately fell to Lake City of Coeur d’Alene.
“We had the lead going into the fourth quarter and most of the fourth quarter,” Lewiston coach Karlee Stefanchik said. “A small breakdown defensively allowed a couple easy buckets for them. Our girls did a really good job defending them tonight, and also on the other end taking high quality shots and knocking them down.”
Lewiston (8-8, 4-4) benefited from an 18-point showing by Katy Wessels, who also “rebounded like crazy,” according to Stefanchik. Ahnika U’Ren added 14 points and was a leader for the Bengal defense, and Jenika Ortiz scored 10.
Emberlyn Reynolds of Lake City (15-1, 6-0) led all scorers with 20 points.
LEWISTON (8-8, 4-4)
Katy Wessels 7 3-8 18, Emily Collins 1 2-2 4, Karli Taylor 2 0-0 5, Ahnika U’Ren 6 0-0 14, Zoie Kessinger 1 4-4 7, Assiya Salim 0 0-0 0, Savanah Burke 0 0-0 0, Sydney Arellano 0 0-0 0, Jenika Ortiz 3 2-2 10, Reese De Groot 1 1-2 4. Totals 21 12-18 62.
LAKE CITY-COEUR D’ALENE (15-1, 6-0)
Kendall Pickford 1 2-2 4, Kamryn Pickford 2 2-2 8, Sophia Zufelt 4 1-2 9, Avery Waddington 6 1-2 16, Kurtsten McKellips 2 0-0 4, Kameron Holzer 1 0-0 3, Emberlyn Reynolds 9 2-4 20, Sadie Zimmerman 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 8-12 64.
Lewiston 18 9 19 16—62
Lake City 20 9 16 19—64
3-point goals — U’Ren 2, Ortiz 2, Wessels, Taylor, Kessinger, De Groot, Waddington 3, Kamryn Pickford 2, Holzer.
JV — Lewiston def. Lake City.
Deary 37, Nezperce 17
DEARY — Araya Wood went 13-for-13 at the free throw line to pace Deary in its Whitepine League Division II victory against Nezperce.
Kenadie Kirk added another nine points for the Mustangs (7-4, 4-1).
Erica Zenner paced the Nighthawks (7-6, 3-3) with six points.
Deary next faces Kendrick on Tuesday.
NEZPERCE (7-6, 3-3)
Grace Tiegs 1 0-0 2, Jillian Lux 2 0-2 5, Katharine Duuck 0 0-0 0, Erica Zenner 3 0-2 6, Brianna Branson 2 0-0 4, Morgan Wemhoff 0 0-0 0, Faith Tiegs 0 0-0 0, Mia Horton 0 0-0 0, Darlene Matson 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 0-4 17.
DEARY (7-4, 4-1)
Madelyn Proctor 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Wood 0 0-0 0, Kenadie Kirk 3 2-3 9, Emiley Scott 1 0-2 2, Araya Wood 0 13-13 13, Karmen Griffin 0 0-0 0, Triniti Wood 1 3-6 5, Macie Ashmead 3 0-0 6, Dantae Workman 1 0-1 2. Totals 9 18-25 37.
Nezperce 5 4 4 4—17
Deary 2 13 10 12—37
3-point goals — Lux, Kirk.
Troy 38, Logos 27
MOSCOW — After three tight quarters, the visiting Trojans held the Knights of Moscow to only three points in the fourth to help secure a Whitepine League Division I victory.
Troy coach Aaron Dail credited his team for “working hard enough” and defending “as a unit” down the stretch.
“I think the girls finally figured it out, so that was good,” he said.
The teams were evenly matched in field goal output at 13 apiece, but Troy (7-7, 3-6) went 12-for-18 from the free throw line compared with 1-of-10 for Logos (4-8, 1-8).
“We hadn’t shot very well (in free throws), and so our goal was to get up to 70 percent,” Dail said. “We were right there at 67.”
Isabelle Raasch had 10 points and seven rebounds while Morgan Blazzard scored 11 for the Trojans. GraceAnn VanderPloeg topped Logos scorers with 10 points of her own.
TROY (7-7, 3-6)
Halee Bohman 2 0-0 4, Isabelle Raasch 3 4-4 10, Kassidy Chamberlin 0 0-1 0, Morgan Blazzard 4 3-6 11, Dericka Morgan 2 2-2 6, Betty McKenzie 0 0-0 0, Olivia Tyler 0 0-0 0, Bethany Phillis 0 1-2 1, Alaura Hawley 2 2-3 6, Whitney Foster 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 12-18 38.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (4-8, 1-8)
Cora Johnson 0 0-0 0, Ameera Wilson 1 0-2 2, GraceAnn VanderPloeg 5 0-2 10, Eve Rench 2 0-0 4, Sara Casebolt 3 0-1 6, Sydney Miller 1 1-3 3, Tabitha Miller 0 0-0 0, Jubilee Joiner 0 0-0 0, Bridgid Monjure 0 0-0 0, Signe Holloway 1 0-2 2. Totals 13 1-10 27.
Troy 9 9 8 12—38
Logos 8 6 10 3—37
JV — Troy def. Logos.
Kendrick 58, St. John Bosco 17
KENDRICK — The Tigers remained unbeaten in Whitepine League Division II play with a rout of St. John Bosco of Cottonwood, holding the Patriots to single-digit score totals in all four quarters.
Erin Morgan scored a game-high 12 points for Kendrick (11-3, 6-0), while Ruby Stewart and Hannah Tweit each joined her in double digits with 10. Hailey Taylor added eight points and five assists, and Rose Stewart had six points and six steals in what coach Ron Ireland called a “really good defensive effort” from the Tigers.
For the Patriots (0-7, 0-4), Dani Sonnen put up more than half her team’s total with nine points.
ST. JOHN BOSCO-COTTONWOOD (0-7, 0-4)
Jade Prigge 0 2-2 2, Dani Sonnen 4 1-2 9, Noelle Chmelik 1 0-0 2, Sarah Walters 0 0-0 0, Julia Wassmuth 1 1-1 3, Rachel Sonnen 0 0-0 0, Raylie Warren 0 1-2 1. Totals 6 5-7 17.
KENDRICK (11-3, 6-0)
Rose Stewart 2 2-4 6, Harley Heimgartner 3 0-0 8, Rachel Olson 0 0-0 0, Drew Stacy 2 0-0 4, Natalie Kimbley 0 0-0 0, Hannah Tweit 4 0-0 10, Erin Morgan 5 2-2 12, Ruby Stewart 4 2-2 10, Hailey Taylor 3 1-2 8, Taylor Boyer 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 7-10 58.
St. John Bosco 6 3 3 5—17
Kendrick 17 16 18 7—58
3-point goals — Heimgartner 2, Tweit 2, Taylor.
JV — Lewiston C def. Kendrick.
Prairie 52, Kamiah 19
KAMIAH — Prairie of Cottonwood held Kamiah to single-digit scoring outputs in all four quarters and cruised to victory in Whitepine League Division I play.
Kristin Wemhoff (18 points, four assists), Tara Schlader (13 points, 10 rebounds) and Josie Remacle (11 points, 10 rebounds) made major contributions for the Pirates (9-2, 8-1). Laney Forsmann scored nine of her own, and Delanie Lockett had a point and six steals.
For the Kubs (6-5, 3-5), Mariah Porter put up seven points.
“I felt like the kids played unselfish and had good defensive intensity,” Prairie coach Lori Mader said.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (9-2, 8-1)
Lexi Schumacher 0 0-0 0, Kristin Wemhoff 7 4-6 18, Olivia Klapprich 0 0-0 0, Delanie Lockett 0 1-4 1, Ali Rehder 0 0-0 0, Josie Remacle 3 5-8 11, Tara Schlader 5 3-10 13, Isabella Walsh 0 0-0 0, Laney Forsmann 4 0-0 9, Gracie Farr 0 0-0 0, Riley Enneking 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 13-28 52.
KAMIAH (6-5, 3-5)
Logan Landmark 1 0-0 2, Laney Landmark 1 1-3 3, Delaney Beckman 0 1-4 1, Reesa Loewen 0 1-2 1, Kelsee Hunt 0 1-2 1, Mariah Porter 2 2-3 7, Karlee Skinner 0 0-0 0, Maddie Brotnov 0 0-0 0, Zayda Loewen 1 0-0 3, Ragen Farris 0 1-4 1, A. Skinner 0 0-0 0. Totals 5 7-18 19.
Prairie 18 10 22 2—52
Kamiah 4 7 6 2—19
3-point goals — Forsmann, Porter, Z. Loewen.
JV — Kamiah 26, Prairie 17
Colfax 55, Northwest Christian 36
COLBERT, Wash. — Colfax hadn’t played in a week due to COVID protocols, but showed little rust in its Northeast 2B League victory against Northwest Christian of Colbert, Wash.
“Once we were able to get our feet under us, we were able to play our game,” Colfax coach Jordan Holmes said. “It was a good win after not playing for a week.”
Asher Cai paced the Bulldogs with 19 points, while Jaisha Gibb and Brynn McGaughy each added 13. McGaughy and Cai both pitched in nine rebounds, and Gibb had seven steals.
Kaitlyn Waters led Northwest Christian with 12 points.
COLFAX (9-2, 2-0)
Hannah Baerlocher 0 2-4 2 , Jaisha Gibb 5 2-2 13, Hailey Demler1 0-0 2, Lauryn York 0 0-2 0, Harper Booth 1 1-4 3, Asher Cai 6 4-4 19, Brynn McGaughy 4 5-6 13, Ava Swan 1 0-1 2, Paige Lawson 0 1-2 1. Totals 18 15-25 55.
NORTHWEST CHRISTIAN-COLBERT (5-8, 2-5)
Kyla Riddle 1 0-0 2, Ilia Larsen 1 2-5 4, Kaitlyn Waters 3 6-7 12, Paisley Cox 2 3-4 8, Georgia Crockett 2 3-5 7, Abbie Iverson 1 0-0 3. Totals 10 14-21 36.
Colfax 9 12 26 8—55
Northwest Christian 8 8 8 12—36
3-point goals — Cai 3, Gibb, Cox, Iverson.
JV — Colfax 49 Northwest Christian 18.
Highland 26, Timberline 11
CRAIGMONT — After a low-scoring start, the Huskies of Craigmont exploded for 14 points in the fourth quarter to seal a Whitepine League Division II victory against Timberline of Pierce-Weippe.
Hannah Miller finished with 11 total points and made three 3-point goals for Highland (2-7, 2-2), two of which came in the fourth quarter and “really sparked life” into the team, according to coach Brett Arnzen.
“That really made the dam break and got us over the hump,” Arnzen said.
All six Huskies to see playing time got on the board. For the Spartans (1-8, 0-5), Carlie Harrell (six points) and Gracie Warner (five) combined to score their team’s entire total.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (1-8, 0-5)
Morgan Soester 0 0-0 0, Natalie Amarillas 0 0-0 0, Sam Brown 0 0-2 0, Abby Brown 0 0-0 0, Carlie Harrell 2 1-2 5, Gracie Warner 3 0-8 6. Totals 5 1-12 11.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (2-7 2-2)
Katie Goeckner 2 0-0 5, Hannah Miller 4 0-6 11, Kalei Smith 1 0-0 2, Emalissa Knowlton 1 0-0 2, Hannah Smith 1 0-0 2, Shaylee Stamper 2 0-0 4. Totals 11 0-6 26.
Timberline 1 0 8 2—11
Highland 2 2 8 14—26
3-point goals — Miller 3, Goeckner.
Grangeville 62, Orofino 18
OROFINO — Orofino (8-9, 1-1) led Central Idaho League foe and No. 2 team in the latest state media poll Grangeville (10-3, 1-0) 12-11 at the end of the first quarter.
The Bulldogs’ defense stiffened up and only allowed the Maniacs to score six points the rest of the way in its 62-18 victory.
“It was a great defensive battle,” Grangeville coach Michelle Barger said. “We switched to our pressure defense in the second quarter and they couldn’t really move the ball against us.”
Camden Barger paced Grangeville with 15 points. Abbie Frei had 14, and Bailey Vanderwall added 11.
Peyton Merry led Orofino with eight points.
GRANGEVILLE (10-3, 1-0)
Camden Barger 5 5-6 15, Macy Smith 1 0-1 2, Talia Brown 1 0-2 2, Cameran Green 1 0-0 2, Bella Dame 1 0-0 2, Bailey Vanderwall 4 2-2 11, Abbie Frei 6 0-0 14, Mattie Thacker 3 0-0 6, Adri Anderson 1 0-0 2, Adalei LeFebvre 0 4-4 4, Madalyn Green 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 11-15 62.
OROFINO (8-9, 1-1)
Grace Beardin 0 0-0 0, Riley Schwartz 2 0-2 6, Miley Zenner 1 0-0 2, Peyton Merry 3 1-4 8, Emma Province 0 0-0 0, Hannah Johnson 0 0-0 0, Kristen McCarthy 0 0-0 0, Daisy Nelson 0 0-0 0, Livia Johnson 0 0-0 0, Rilee Diffin 1 0-2 2. Totals 7 1-8 18.
Grangeville 11 27 17 7—62
Orofino 12 4 2 0—18
3-point goals — Frei 2, Vanderwall, Schwartz 2, Merry.
WRESTLINGPomeroy competes in league match
SPANGLE, Wash. — Pomeroy had a pair of wrestlers compete in a Northeast 2B League match at Liberty High School who went undefeated.
“The boys continue to wrestle tough and aggressive,” Pirates coach Ben Slaybaugh said. “We had some hard fought matches and not all of them went our way.”
Walker Flynn went 3-0 at 145 pounds, pinning all of his opponents. Curtis Winona went 2-0 at 170, both wins by fall.
“Everyone gained good experience tonight with some tough matches,” Slaybaugh said. “At this point in the season, we are just looking for opportunities to learn and grow so that we can peak come postseason.”
Pomeroy results
132 — Lane Shawley 2-1.
145 — Walker Flynn 3-0; Tyler Slaybaugh 1-2.
170 — Curtis Winona 2-0.
182 — Braedyn White 1-2.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCERWSU’s Studer called up to national team
PULLMAN — Washington State women’s soccer player Sydney Studer was called up to the U.S. under-23 women’s youth national team, it was announced.
She will take part in the first training camp for the team in almost two years, which is set for Jan. 23-28 in Austin, Texas. Studer and six other college players will join 11 NWSL players in the camp.
Studer had two goals and a team-high six assists last season as the Cougars finished 14-3-4 overall, 7-1-3 in the Pac-12 and advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament.
The U-23 team will take part in a scrimmage against the full U.S. women’s national team at the conclusion of camp. The team has not had any activity since fall 2019.